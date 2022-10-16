174
Scout Notes October 16

FPL review: Maddison to miss Gameweek 12 + Mitrovic discusses fitness

Our write-ups of the Gameweek 11 action continue with the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Saturday’s fixtures.

MADDISON OUT OF GAMEWEEK 12

James Maddison (£8.3m) made Blank Gameweek 12 that little bit trickier for many FPL managers after picking up his fifth booking of the season in Leicester City’s draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Maddison’s stoppage-time simulation saw him collect a third caution in as many matches, so will now sit out the Foxes’ appealing-looking home fixture against Leeds United.

He’ll be a ‘sell’ for many FPL managers, not just because of the suspension. In the four remaining pre-World Cup fixtures after his suspension is over, he faces a clash with Manchester City and a trip to a West Ham United side who boast the division’s third-lowest expected goals conceded (xGC) tally.

Maddison at least was in the thick of things, registering four shots, but it was an off-day for Crystal Palace attacking-wise. They have the lowest expected goals (xG) total of any team in Gameweek 11 so far, while they’re also bottom for xG since Gameweek 5. Many pundits have pointed out their tough start but they have faced less-than-watertight defences in Brentford, Leeds and Leicester in their last five matches, without too much improvement.

MITROVIC’S FITNESS

Marco Silva told us on Friday that Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.7m) had only had one day of full training going into Saturday’s clash with Bournemouth but the Serb was thrust straight back into the starting XI, netting from the spot and registering an encouraging five shots in all.

Mitrovic admitted after the game that he still wasn’t 100% fit:

“I’ve been in a lot of pain. Painkillers helped a lot. I still haven’t completely recovered but managed to get the goal today. I had one or two chances where I could have done better, but that’s football.” – Aleksandar Mitrovic

“We are not here to take risks with the players. We want to take care of them and get them in as good a condition as possible. Yesterday he trained with the team and he gave me the feedback that he was ready to start.” – Marco Silva on Aleksandar Mitrovic

Mitrovic lasted the full 90 minutes, at least, and the good news is that the Cottagers have a generous five days of recovery time before they go again in the Premier League, with their match against Aston Villa not taking place until Thursday.

One word of warning is that Silva’s pre-Gameweek 12 press conference may not be held until after Tuesday’s FPL deadline, so there’s a good chance that we won’t know the latest on Mitrovic’s fitness until it’s too late to do anything.

SOLANKE: XG BUSTER

Andreas Pereira (£4.6m) continues to provide excellent value and he collected his fourth attacking return of the season when assisting Issa Diop‘s (£4.3m) header. But both the budget midfielder and Mitrovic were outscored on Saturday by Dominic Solanke (£5.7m), who is now averaging over 5.0 points per match this season.

Whereas Mitrovic’s output is backed up by some solid underlying numbers, Solanke continues to defy the expected goals.

Mitrovic and Solanke v other FPL forwards in 2022/23 (min 5 apps)
Mins perMitrovicSolanke
Shot20.8 (4th)55.8 (=33rd)
Shot in the box25 (3rd)74.4 (34th)
xG135.6 (7th)670 (35th)
xGI124.6 (8th)418.8 (34th)

Solanke is now outperforming his xGI to the tune of +3.40, likely not a sustainable rate when we look at his ‘underachievement’ on the xG front in an inferior league last season (expected assists admittedly aren’t measured in this linked article).

But we can only repeat what we wrote of Solanke in last week’s Watchlist article: he’s a playable/benchable third forward option with good short-term fixtures, particularly in Gameweek 12 when Arsenal and City assets blank. What he also gives you over these back-to-back Gameweeks is security of starts, something you couldn’t say for certain about myriad other forwards. It should be mentioned that he’s on penalties, too, and has yet to have one of those in 2022/23.

CONTE PRAISES DOHERTY

Ivan Perisic (£5.5m) gobbled up two bonus points on Saturday, with his tally of four chances created not beaten by anyone else in Gameweek 11 so far.

We didn’t learn anything new about the veteran Croatian in Gameweek 11, in all honesty, as he is always a big threat when he’s on the pitch; it’s just how often he makes it onto the grass, with rotation rife in the wing-back department.

Matt Doherty (£4.6m) wasn’t part of the picture in those positions until after the September international break but now, it seems, he’s started to win back his manager’s favour. The Irishman had the best minutes-per-xG average of any FPL defender after Antonio Conte’s appointment last season and, while not as advanced as Perisic on Saturday, did provide his usual back-post goal threat.

Of course, he’s no safer a pick than Perisic in terms of guaranteed game-time, especially when Emerson Royal (£5.0m) returns from a ban in Gameweek 13. But if £5.5m is too much to pay for a rotation risk with a big attacking upside, could managers swallow that jeopardy for nearly a million less?

“About Matthew, honestly I’m really happy, really happy. He played a good game against Brighton but today he played better than the last game. He played well in the last game and I was happy also with it but today I have seen again the Matt Doherty of last season. I was really pleased and said to him ‘finally now you are the player that I know!’.

“Also, Ivan Perisic today played in the way that I know him. Also Ivan for his injury before he struggled a bit to have a good performance. Yes normal performance but my expectation about him are like today, to play like the top.” – Antonio Conte

KANE: A SEASON UNDER CONTE

Harry Kane (£11.4m) marked a full season’s worth of games under Conte by scoring yet again against Everton.

Just to underscore how impressive his start to 2022/23 has been, this is the quickest he has got to nine league goals in his 10+ seasons at Spurs.

Life under Conte started, coincidentally, against the Toffees in Gameweek 11 of 2021/22, with Kane plundering 37 attacking returns in the next 38 games. He even blanked in eight of his first 12 starts under his current boss.

Kane under Conte: FPL record
Played38
Goals25
Assists12
Points239
Points per match6.3

Kane and Son Heung-min (£11.8m) seem set to be paired in a front two in Gameweek 12, with Richarlison (£8.5m) already ruled out of that match with a calf injury he picked up on Saturday evening. Dejan Kulusevski (£8.0m) is a doubt for that game and Lucas Moura (£5.8m) is only just back from a lengthy lay-off, so probably won’t be risked from the start.

“Yeah for sure [Richarlison] is out against Manchester United, for sure. He felt something in his calf and he won’t be available for that game. I don’t know but I think he needs a bit of time to recover. It’s a pity because we are talking about a player that gives us a lot of quality but at the same time also is strong and he improves our intensity.

“The problem with Kulusevski also needs time to recover. Fingers crossed for the next games because we have to play many many games in a short period. If you have the squad penalised with injuries it becomes a bit difficult but today we showed that we are ready to overcome every difficulty.” – Antonio Conte

Spurs did actually look better in a 3-5-2 once Richarlison went off, with a resolute Everton defence finally broken down (they’re ones to consider from Gameweek 12 onwards), so it may turn out to be a blessing in disguise.

WILLIAMS TO START IN GAMEWEEK 12?

Serge Aurier‘s (£4.5m) decent first two performances for Nottingham Forest and Steve Cooper’s positive pre-match comments suggested the game-time of popular budget defender Neco Williams (£4.1m) was under some threat.

But Williams was back in the Forest starting XI on Saturday, raising hopes that he might also be a starter in Gameweek 12 when many FPL managers with a player shortage need him to make an appearance.

Aurier wasn’t even in the squad and at the time of writing, we haven’t heard exactly why that was. Some Forest fans on social media suggest it was injury-related, and a complete matchday absence would also imply this, but neither the club nor local journalists have ratified that so far.

Even if Williams does take to the field on Tuesday, we’ll have to temper our expectations: he’s averaging a miserable 1.5 points per match this season, with even the division’s lowest scorers in Wolves deservedly finding a way through the visitors’ backline via a Ruben Neves (£5.5m) penalty.

Brennan Johnson (£5.8m) missed a spot-kick of his own, with Jose Sa (£5.1m) now the top-scoring goalkeeper of 2022/23 thanks to his penalty save, clean sheet and maximum bonus. That’s the second time that’s happened this season; had Sa conceded both spot-kicks, he’d now be sitting on 30 points instead of 55.

Only Manchester City (five) have kept more clean sheets than Wolves (four) this season.

All of Wolves’ starting defenders cost £4.6m or less on Saturday, with Rayan Ait Nouri (£4.3m) catching the eye in some advanced positions and twice going close with shots in the box. The downside to him is that whoever the new head coach is going to be, they might have a preference for another full-back pairing. Similarly, budget asset Toti Gomes (£3.9m) started for the second game in a row but now hitherto regular Matthew Collins (£4.5m) returns from a three-match ban. Max Kilman (£4.6m), who agonisingly hit the post against Forest, remains the safest route into the defence.

174 Comments
  1. Thomas Shelby from Birmingh…
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Will Bailey and Neco W play in GW12?

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      Hearing on this site that Aurier is crooked, so Neco should be safe to start.

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      shhhh

      You're not allowed to mention Bailey without risking the wrath from Foo in SA!

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        Get him in on your WC then lol. Most will agree that he is just a terrible FPL asset to own and should be nowhere near your starting 11 unless it is worst case like GW12.

        Open Controls
        1. Thomas Shelby from Birmingh…
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Used my WC...have 2 FT.
          I need to transfer out one of Bailey or Neco with Madison to field a proper playing 11

          Open Controls
    3. Gunnerssss
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Should just wait see this gw11? I have bailey as well. Hoping him to start and fk up chelsea

      Open Controls
  2. Gunnerssss
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Haaland come on give me a hattrick, my h2h oppoonent just went a salah capt haha

    Open Controls
  3. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    So, thanks to the absolute tool that is James Maddison, I now need to make a -8 this week... Thoughts please;

    Pope
    James*, Cucurella, Trippier, Neco
    Maddison*, Andreas, Longstaff
    Scamacca

    Ward, Cancelo, Martinelli, KDB, Jesus, Haaland...

    a) James, Maddi, KDB, Jesus > Guehi/Ait Nouri, Bowen, Salah, Kane (-8) leaves 0.0 ITB
    b) James, Maddi, KDB, Jesus > Guehi/Kilman, Zaha, Bowen, Kane (-8) leaves 4.9 ITB
    c) Other thoughts...?

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      52 mins ago

      I would do a -4 and play 10.

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Guessing you mean B and leave Maddi in instead of Zaha? Would you take Bowen or Salah then?

        Open Controls
    2. Malaikat Jihad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      You should think of all these transfers as mid/long term. Is Zaha really worth it? I should hold back on Salah until Liverpool turn a corner, more are selling him than buying and he eats up a lot of budget. Foden looks a much better bet than KDB. Jesus to Kane looks a smart move. Wolves defenders? Kilman is a mainstay, but unlikely to assist or score. Ditto Collins. Ait-Nouri is subject to rotation. Spurs; Doherty is always a goal threat, but is he vulnerable to rotation?

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Agreed, which is why I'm more leaning to A.

        In GW13, Salah would become Foden, Longstaff would become Maddison (-4). Bench would effectively be Guehi, Neco & Andreas.

        Open Controls
  4. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    51 mins ago

    Will Zaha end up being the biggest troll up to GW16?

    Open Controls
    1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      32 mins ago

      Hey we got an assist last week

      Open Controls
    2. OLEgend
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      I hope so, I don't own him

      Open Controls
      1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        That’s how fantasy football works folks

        Open Controls
    3. Thomas Shelby from Birmingh…
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      Do we have better options in his price range other than Foden?

      Open Controls
      1. Sailboats
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        Bowen

        Open Controls
      2. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 7 Years
        just now

        All cheaper and have scored more points than Zaha .... Rashford, Trossard, Martinelli, Groß, Bernardo, Mac Allister, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Almirón, Billing, Xhaka, Ødegaard ... even Andreas is just 4 points behind Zaha

        Open Controls
    4. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Did you end up getting him in GW10? ... I remember you saying something like 'Zaha is totally set forget from 10 straight through to 18. Can't wait to get him in for GW10!'

      I reckon he will haul in GW13 just to troll everyone when they sell him for Foden

      Open Controls
  5. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    50 mins ago

    Ward
    Trippier Struijk Neco
    Salah(c) Maddison* Zaha Andreas Longstaff
    Jesus* Toney
    Iversen Haaland Cancelo Saliba
    1.7 ITB, 1 FT

    What should I do here for GW12 (WC13)?
    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. OLEgend
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Maddison to Trosaard

      Open Controls
      1. Mozumbus
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yes, contemplating it
        Jesus to Mitrovic/Nunez is the other proposition

        Open Controls
  6. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    49 mins ago

    Just caught up with MOTD.

    Terrible dive by Maddison at the end, in front of Southgate he failed the audition.

    Open Controls
  7. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    27 mins ago

    Repost

    Which seems better?

    A: Start Neco this GW,
    then Aaronson+Maddison -> Martinelli+Foden for free next GW
    B: Maddison -> Trossard this GW, then Trossard+Aaronson -> Martinelli+Foden for -4 next GW

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Trossard to score Neco+5 to justify B, so A

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yeah, but Trossard playing Forest this GW though

        Open Controls
  8. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    23 mins ago

    Chances Trossard scores 5 or more points in GW12?

    Open Controls
    1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      One of my trolls. He was not good yesterday

      Open Controls
  9. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    I don't normally do RMT's but getting rid of Digne and Maddison and haven 10 player in GW12; what advice can be offered?
    Pope (Ward)
    Trippier Cancelo Guehi Doherty Williams
    Foden Salah Martinelli Trossard Zaha
    Mitro Haaland Wilson

    Will I regret small at the back having 8 good forwards?

    Open Controls
  10. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    That Patterson price drop and Foden rise has ruined everything...

    Had 0.1m buffer for my plans. Welp. Gotta find a different way now.

    Open Controls
    1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      It will for some I think.
      Maddi getting a yellow forced my hand and it saved me selling Foden to Salah

      Open Controls
    2. HurriKane
      • 10 Years
      just now

      there's always an alternative. what moves were you priced out of ?

      Open Controls
  11. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    AC/DC if you're still here mate, sorry I got caught up, replied back a page. Hope it helps!

    Open Controls
  12. tsintisin
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Current team for next week. 0ft 1.9 itb and gonna WC GW13

    Pope
    Schär Trippier Perisic Neco
    Trossard Andreas Zaha
    Mitrovic

    Ward Haaland Jesus KDB Martinelli Cancelo

    A) Save
    B) KDB>Salah -4 and play 10
    C) KDB+Jesus>Salah+Firmino -8 and play 11
    D) WC now

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
  13. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Andreas, the player I had in GW1 and then got rid of in GW2. Mud in the my face! Still a UTD reject but clearly is the best bench option to own for a cheap mid.

    Thinking of taking two hits for GW12

    James, Dasilva, Maddison > Andersen, Andreas, ASM

    GW12 will be

    Ward
    Trippier Andersen Neco
    Bowen Zaha Trossard ASM Andreas
    Kane Wilson

    Henderson Gabriel Saliba Haaland

    Then next week I can do Trossard and Bowen to Marti and Foden. Would like to have Saka but may just keep double Arsenal defence as their fixtures are looking good for cleanies up to GW16.

    Lots to ponder with the fixtures today. Unforseen injuries which may occur and also rotation on the cards. Holding any moves until all matches are done.

    Open Controls
  14. vova
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Hey guys! Any advice on what to do since my team is pretty bare for GW12... perhaps a WC?

    Pope Ward
    Cancelo Perisic Trippier Dalot Neco
    KDB Maddison Martinelli Andreas Reed
    Haaland Jesus Greenwood

    4.8 ITB
    2 FT

    Thanks! 🙂

    Open Controls

