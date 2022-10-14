FPL Gameweek 11 live team news: Mitrovic + James injury updates to come

Friday looks set to be an important day on the team news front, with press conferences from 13 Premier League managers to come before the early Gameweek 11 deadline.

We’ll also hopefully have updates from Erik ten Hag and Mikel Arteta, who had sections of their Thursday evening post-match pressers embargoed.

All eyes and ears will be on two media gatherings held in west London at 1.30pm BST, with the latest news on Reece James (£6.1m) and Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.7m) feverishly anticipated.

KEY UPDATES

Bournemouth: Brooks and Kelly still out

PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

BOURNEMOUTH

Lloyd Kelly (ankle) and David Brooks (hamstring) remain out but caretaker boss Gary O’Neil confirmed on Friday that Joe Rothwell (thigh) and Ben Pearson (knee) could come into contention, having been back in training recently.