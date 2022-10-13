202
Team News October 13

FPL Gameweek 11 team news: Live updates from Thursday’s pressers

The pre-match press conferences have started ahead of Gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), although the team news that you’re probably after – namely updates on Reece James (£6.1m) and Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.8m) – won’t arrive until Friday.

Five managers faced reporters this afternoon, with Erik ten Hag and Mikel Arteta set to fulfil their media duties after the UEFA Europa League tonight – although the ‘Gameweek 11’ part of those press conferences will be embargoed until the following day.

The other 13 top-flight bosses look set to hold pressers on Friday, meanwhile, and we’ll round those up in a separate article tomorrow.

KEY UPDATES

EVERTON

Anthony Gordon serves a one-match ban after he collected his fifth yellow card of the season in Gameweek 10, while Nathan Patterson (knee), Andros Townsend (knee) and Ben Godfrey (leg) are all on the sidelines ahead of the trip to Spurs.

Mason Holgate (knee) and Yerry Mina (calf) have been back in training after lengthy lay-offs but the former isn’t match-fit enough to be considered for selection, while Mina has suffered a setback in the form of a minor calf injury.

Abdoulaye Doucoure (personal reasons) is available again, however.

“Patterson, we’re hoping will be fit in 2-3 weeks. Ben is a bit behind, it’s his first day out on the grass, so we’re still probably looking at the other side of the World Cup break.

“Doucs had a family issue but he’s back in the squad for tomorrow. Mason is training, not ready to be in the squad yet but training really well. Yerry had a little bit of a setback this week so he won’t be available.” – Frank Lampard

One Everton player who is injury free is Dominic Calvert-Lewin but Lampard suggested that it might be a while before the striker breaks back into the Toffees’ starting XI:

“He’s not taking part in every part of training in terms of where we want to push him to get him completely match fit. We’ll just have to see over the next days and weeks how we get him to that optimum level and how quickly we can get him there.” – Frank Lampard on Dominic Calvert-Lewin

LEICESTER CITY

Jonny Evans (calf) is a doubt for the visit of Crystal Palace but Timothy Castagne (eye) has been passed fit, while Nampalys Mendy (knee) and Dennis Praet (unknown) have both been back on the grass after missing training earlier in the week.

Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring), Ryan Bertrand (knee) and Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) remain out.

“We’ve had a couple of players who haven’t trained so much but came back in. Dennis Praet and Papy Mendy have come back in having not trained a lot during the week. Apart from that, we’ll have to assess Jonny Evans just before the game to see where he’s at with a tight calf, but apart from that it’s been a good training week.

“Jonny has obviously been a fantastic player for me. He’s the club captain, a great leader for the team. If he’s not ready, we’ve got other players to come in.

“[Castagne] had quite a bruised eye but he’ll be okay.

“[Ndidi] will probably be a few weeks. When he came off, we were looking at about three weeks. We think it’ll be around that period of time from last week.” – Brendan Rodgers

 

BRENTFORD

Keane Lewis-Potter (ankle/foot) is back available and could come into the matchday squad but Christian Norgaard (Achilles), Pontus Jansson (hamstring) and Thomas Strakosha (ankle) all remain out ahead of the Friday night kick-off.

Thomas Frank said he was aiming to have Norgaard back by the end of October.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Long-term absentee Jakub Moder (knee) remains sidelined until March, while this week brought some shock news when it was announced that Enock Mwepu would have to retire with immediate effect on medical grounds.

Roberto De Zerbi confirmed in Thursday’s pre-match press conference that the Seagulls have no fresh concerns going into the weekend.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Omar Richards (leg), Moussa Niakhate (muscle) and Jack Colback (back) look set to remain sidelined for the trip to Wolves but there are no other known injury concerns for Forest.

“No, [Niakhate] is not close. He is still very much in his rehab. He is nowhere near consideration, really. I am not sure [if he could miss the World Cup] at the moment, I am just thinking about him and Nottingham Forest. But that is far from being anywhere in our consideration at the moment. He is very much with the medical team and going through the process with them.

“[Colback] is a bit in and out. He is struggling with his back. It is a bit of a frustrating one for him really, because he can’t quite get up to where he wants to be physically. We’re having to be careful with his management programme at the moment. Hence, why he has not been too involved recently, and that is still continuing.” – Steve Cooper

Owners of Neco Williams will be wondering whether the budget right-back comes back into the thinking this weekend but Cooper’s praise of Aurier suggests the Ivorian may keep his place this weekend. Cooper’s comments about the former Spurs defender’s fitness levels, however, suggest Williams may get onto the pitch for at least some minutes over the coming busy week.

“Serge has only trained with us a couple of weeks. We just saw him before the international break, then he went on international duty and to be fair, he got some minutes out there which I felt was important, some good training sessions.

“He’s been able to train with us since he’s been back. We’ve managed to get him half a game against Leicester, we needed to make the change there because we had a bit of a yellow card issue [with Williams] and we didn’t want to take any risks. But it ended up being a positive for him to get the match minutes under his belt because he’s had no pre-season. And then obviously, needing him then to start the game against Villa and trusted his experience and his reliability in his game to get through what has been a bit of an accelerated programme. [It] proved to be positive in the game and we never thought he would play 90 minutes, he’s not up to that level at the moment physically, which is normal and natural for anybody. But it was a good step forward for him and for everyone to see him and like I said, he brings good experience and leadership to the group and he’s been impressive to be fair both on and off the pitch since he’s come in.” – Steve Cooper

  1. JariL
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    Is Chelsea's Chalobah (4.7) a shout as a GW11&12 option before WC? Should start this weekend with James out and then it's a midweek game when I'd imagine Silva is more likely to miss, having played a lot of minutes.

    Open Controls
    1. wulfrunian
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      Azpi is more nailed imo.

      Open Controls
    2. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      Azpi could play RCB, or Potter could play 4atb with Silva and Koulibaly as the CB pairing

      Rotation risk as aalways

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      Why should Chalobah start with James out? Could we not see 4ATB with Cucurella Koulibaly Silva Azpi this weekend?

      Open Controls
  2. Scholes Out For Summer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    Weird question to ask, but in the FFS members area, does anyone know if the chances conceded stats means the defence's left side, or the attacking left side? (ie Chances conceded right side, does that mean the defending RB's side or the attacking RW's side)

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Not a member but think it's the defending side.

      Open Controls
      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        Correct!

        Open Controls
  3. JY84
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    Just to understand... In ur opinion, is Salah or a City midfielder like KDB or Foden e more impt player we must include in our squad for e fixtures from weeks 13 - 16?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      One of Foden/KDB is non-negotiable for me

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      I would definitely be backing KDB/Foden over Salah in 13-16

      Open Controls
    3. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      I think Foden tops the list so far

      Open Controls
  4. The Mandalorian
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    Set piece monster Craig Dawson is back for West Ham.

    Good James replacement with 1.2m spare.

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      Barrel scraping of the highest order going on again.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mandalorian
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 38 mins ago

        Who would you recommend?

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 26 mins ago

          Not the worst shout tbf. Quite the menace from corners last year & WHU defence seemingly in a good vein. We're all kind of scraping the barrel beyond Cancelo & Trippier at the moment

          Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      Yellow and red card magnet too

      Open Controls
      1. The Mandalorian
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        Dawson has 19 goals, 8 assists.

        Open Controls
      2. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        Won Ballon D'awson though.

        Open Controls
    3. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Has Liverpool away in 12.... Only thing putting me off west ham defence

      Open Controls
    4. NorCal Villan
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      He was great in Hogan’s Heroes & Family Feud

      Open Controls
  5. RICICLE
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    Hi guys, GTG for this GW?

    Pope
    James* - Cancelo - Trippier
    Zaha - Maddison - KDB - Trossard - Martinelli (vc)
    Haaland (c) - Mitrovic
    __________________________________________
    Ward: Solanke: Saliba: Neco

    0FT, 0.0 ITB

    Next coming GW’s plan to do Pope + KDB + Mitrovic > Kepa + Foden + Kane

    Thanks gents

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      Forgot to star Mitro as well.

      Saliba + Solanke for cover for James + Mitro

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      GTG. Saliba more than able cover for James

      Open Controls
    3. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Looks spot on & your bench cover is enviable

      Open Controls
    4. RICICLE
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Thanks so much guys

      Open Controls
  6. Spiritof99
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    KDB & Jesus -> Kane & Mount? 2 FT

    Or consider Son..

    Open Controls
    1. ajk1211
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      I’m thinking similar with KDB/Mitro > Kane/Mount

      Don’t want to lose KDB but have gw 12 in mind.

      Open Controls
  7. WVA
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    So all the City and Ars players should drop in price next week.

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      No. Some will be benched.

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        Good point, dont expect Haaland Cancelo or Martinelli to drop but KDB Foden Saliba Jesus probably will.

        Open Controls
  8. revelc
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    A) Saliba + Toney
    B) Dier + Toney
    C) Mings + Firmino
    D) Mings + Jesus

    Open Controls
    1. wulfrunian
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Buying?

      Guehi and Firmino.

      Open Controls
      1. revelc
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        Thanks, yes, WC.

        And Antony or Zaha?

        Open Controls
  9. meenabakery
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Is there currently such a thing as a true template squad and, if so, what would it look like?

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      pope
      cancelo trippier James
      kdb Maddison Zaha martinelli
      Haaland toney mitro

      Open Controls
      1. MARVELLUS
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        Lol exactly my team

        Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      GW13 a better time to look. Too many changes in 11 and 12 with City and Arsenal and probable midweek rotation.

      Open Controls
      1. Tcheco
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        This. Injuries & blanks forcing a much needed reshuffle

        Open Controls
  10. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    No one seems to be mentioning Fulham defense. 2 great fixtures coming up & they have better clean sheet odds than Brighton this weekend. Worth considering or just go for Dunk?

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      No-one's mentioning a defence that's shipped 18 goals in 9 games? That's a weird one. Don't pay too much attention to clean sheet odds, they had Liverpool top of the CS odds a week or two back against Brighton when they went on to concede 3 (and it could have been more), there's a bit of your own thinking you need to put into some of those, I always find a few I don't agree with each week. Fulham are top of the xGA charts, concede way too many big chances each game

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Loooool

      Open Controls
    3. Hktrader88
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      I was thinking of bringing in Tosin. Really boring transfer, but next 4 games include Bournemouth, Villa and Everton at home. Would plan to move him for an Arsenal defender, if I don't get 3 of their attackers

      Open Controls
    4. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Dunk it is then 😀

      Open Controls
  11. P-P-A-P
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Don't know why I don't know this and can't see in rules, but is a player protected from price drop if they are marked red/injured?

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Just depends if FPL towers want them to drop or not

      Open Controls
    2. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Think price is protected once red flag is removed, that’s what used to happen anyway

      Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      No, just the threshold for a drop is bigger, but if they're suspended/injured for a long time there's only so much it can do to slow the process. Players are only protected from price changes if they change directly from red flagged to non-flagged

      Open Controls
  12. Alex1995
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Any suggestions? I have 2 FT and 0.4 ITB

    Pope
    Cancelo James* Tripps
    Salah Madders Zaha Martinelli
    Haaland Toney Mitro*

    Ward Neco Pereira Guehi

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      You're in a good spot- put Andreas first on bench as he is better cover for Mitrovic. Would use 1 transfer to take James out. Dunk perhaps

      Open Controls
  13. WVA
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Saka Goal

    Open Controls
  14. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Would you take a hit if Trippier and Andreas are your bench for James and Mitro? (1.9itb)

    Ederson
    Cancelo James Saliba
    Sterling Trossard Bowen Zaha
    Haaland Toney Mitro
    - Andreas Trippier Neco

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      No way, I'm having to start Trippier, he scored v City anyway and Andreas is a good sub for Mitro

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      No.

      Open Controls
    3. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Wouldn’t even use a FT as wouldn’t want to bench either ideally

      Open Controls
  15. tommo-uk-
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Worth a -4?

    KDB, James & Mitrovic OUT

    Foden, Dunk & Kane IN

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      No. KDB will play. Can bench him GW12. See how Mitro is. Who will play off your bench if you sell Mitro or James? 2 FT will be better than 1 before GW12.

      Open Controls
      1. tommo-uk-
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        Problem is most people will struggle to field 11 in GW.

        Surely most have Cancelo, KDB/Foden, Haaland & Martinelli.

        Open Controls
  16. Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Williams owners... I've just added some quotes from Cooper on Aurier to the article, having listened to the Forest presser. They're also here:

    "Serge has only trained with us a couple of weeks. We just saw him before the international break, then he went on international duty and to be fair, he got some minutes out there which I felt was important, some good training sessions.

    “He’s been able to train with us since he’s been back. We’ve managed to get him half a game against Leicester, we needed to make the change there because we had a bit of a yellow card issue [with Williams] and we didn’t want to take any risks. But it ended up being a positive for him to get the match minutes under his belt because he’s had no pre-season. And then obviously, needing him then to start the game against Villa and trusted his experience and his reliability in his game to get through what has been a bit of an accelerated programme. [It] proved to be positive in the game and we never thought he would play 90 minutes, he’s not up to that level at the moment physically, which is normal and natural for anybody. But it was a good step forward for him and for everyone to see him and like I said, he brings good experience and leadership to the group and he’s been impressive to be fair both on and off the pitch since he’s come in.”

    Suggests maybe Aurier keeps his place this weekend but we'll see Williams coming on for him (as happened in GW10) as his fitness levels aren't up to scratch. Could, *could* also mean a start for Williams in GW12 when many of us need him to, given that it's a swift Sat-Tues turnaround. What does it matter, he'll score one point either way 😀

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Thanks Neale Rigga

      Open Controls
      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        Never a chore

        Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Either way Williams needs to go, awful.

      Open Controls
  17. Alex1995
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Best RJames replacement? Nobody obvious is there

    Open Controls
    1. MARVELLUS
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Not really. Thinking Romero.

      Open Controls
    2. OPTA FPL
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Perisic

      Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Gonna keep him. Could be back midweek or for GW13 and would be a waste of two transfers to get him back.

      Open Controls
      1. wulfrunian
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        If we don't have a statement from Potter like "he's close ..we will decide tomorrow" i don't think he will be available on Wednesday.

        Open Controls
        1. Echoes
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 4 mins ago

          I read your comment and for just an instance thought you were talking about a Brighton player.

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 48 mins ago

            I get you 😉

            Open Controls
        2. GreennRed
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 43 mins ago

          Hopefully for GW13 so. Might still sell him for GW12 yet, will be down Cancelo, Neco time uncertain, plus Trippier and Tarkowski. No certainty in below article, hope more than expectation.
          https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/reece-james-injury-chelsea-fc-latest-news-b1032346.html

          Open Controls
      2. WVA
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        Why would you want him back?

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          Good option for that price.

          Open Controls
    4. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      I'm planning to do James -> 4.5 and upgrade my midfield

      Open Controls
  18. MARVELLUS
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Really stuck on what to do this week (2FT). Got 4 blanks GW12 so thinking KDB OUT, Foden IN after the blank:

    Ward
    James Tripps Cancelo
    KDB Mart Zaha Madd (Andreas)
    Toney Mitro Haaland

    A) KDB to Son
    B) KDB/Toney to Bowen/Kane
    C) KDB/Mitro to Tross/Kane
    D) Something else?? Keep KDB?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
      1. MARVELLUS
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        Lol i had to put that. Any suggestions?

        Open Controls
  19. Donny_Rover
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Anyone else tempted to FH in GW12? Could get triple Liverpool and the rest from Chelsea, Newcastle & Brighton, keep Foden, Haaland, Cancelo & Martinelli & not worry about the fitness of Mitro or James. Doubt there will be a double gameweek of the scale of last time round and you inevitably end up getting 3 points from your double Brentford defence…

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      it's not the worst way to use that chip.

      Open Controls
    2. Dr Funk
      • 10 Years
      3 hours ago

      This.

      I'm surprised more people aren't contemplating it.

      Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Wouldn't be too confident that there's not a good chance of a good/ big DGW, we had an entire GW postponed and there's always a big heap of games that get postponed due to FA Cup R5 I think? City and Arsenal are likely to have 3 DGWs to be arranged (could even have an elusive triple GW for one of them if things time out, although both will be expected to get far in Europe so probably unlikely).

      It's not a bad option but I think there will be better opportunities.

      Open Controls
  20. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Going to read a few articles that I've missed with life being full on.

    Is a Brighton player the best replacement for Trent for 2 games?

    I've got my wildcard still.

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      doherty is worthy of a 2 week punt imo

      Open Controls
  21. SKENG
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Would appreciate your thoughts on this messy team with 1 FT, 0.5M ITB (WC used) please.

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier Neco
    KDB Zaha Maddison Martinelli
    Haaland Mitrovic* Bamford

    Iversen Andreas Emerson James*

    Open Controls
    1. Hutchiniho
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Guess you have to roll with it for two weeks.
      I wouldn't want Neco starting.

      Bamford or Maddison down?

      Open Controls
  22. F4L
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Would you start Trippier ahead of Cancelo? Think the chance for CS with Trippier is slightly higher, and then attacking potential with set pieces outdoes a Cancelo away at Liverpool, so leaning towards starting Trippier

    Open Controls
    1. Hutchiniho
      • 4 Years
      3 hours ago

      You can only start 1? nice team!!!
      Cancelo, no messing

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        cheers, it is risky to bet against Cancelo tbf

        Open Controls
  23. Hutchiniho
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Fave?

    A. Saka and Zaha
    B, James and Zaha
    C. Dier and Salah?

    Saka, James will both need a bench 1 of the next 2

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      C for sure then if bench is weak

      Open Controls
  24. Rupert The Horse
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/10/13/fpl-qa-which-cheap-defenders-should-we-be-buying/?hc_sort_by=comment_date&hc_page=-1&notify=no#hc_comment_25398822

    Open Controls
  25. jcr1997
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Isak & Neco W out

    IN:
    a) scamacca & Guehi
    B) Daka & Dunk

    Open Controls
  26. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    What did Jones say about Mitrovic?
    He told GIVEMESPORT: “Typically, I’d say that Mitrovic would be willing to play through pain and play through almost anything, but at the moment, that probably isn’t quite the same because he will have half an eye on the World Cup.

    “So, he can’t take as much of a risk as he normally would. I think he’ll probably be okay for the Bournemouth game, but if he’s not there, then it’s a huge blow to Fulham.”

    // journalist Dean Jones.

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      So he's fine but Mitro doesn't want to play and of course Serb don't want him to but obviously Fulham do

      Open Controls

