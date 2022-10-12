124
Team News October 12

FPL team news: Injury updates on James, Alexander-Arnold + Kane

We’ve already brought you an early team news round-up ahead of Gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) but events over the last 24 hours or so warrant an update of their own.

Here we round up all of the latest fitness news that has emerged from the midweek UEFA Champions League ties.

JAMES TO BE ASSESSED

There was yet another flag to concern FPL bosses after Chelsea’s victory over AC Milan, with Reece James (knee) limping from the field of play in Italy.

There’s no prognosis yet but we should get an update from Graham Potter on Friday ahead of the Gameweek 11 deadline.

We’re hoping he’ll be OK. It’s 24 to 48 hours too early to give you anything more than that.” – Graham Potter

ALEXANDER-ARNOLD OUT FOR ‘TWO WEEKS’

Trent Alexander-Arnold (ankle) will likely be out until Gameweek 14 at the earliest after he picked up an ankle injury in the match against Arsenal on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp meanwhile confirmed media reports that Luis Diaz (knee) will be sidelined until after the World Cup break, while Joel Matip (calf) is the newest name on the injury list.

Andrew Robertson is at least back fit and in the squad to face Rangers on Wednesday.

“I thought we were maybe hopefully a little bit lucky with Trent because the ankle didn’t look good, to be honest. Lucho [Diaz], what is it, six to eight [weeks] or whatever? We will see how long.

“Lucho looks like a quick healer but anyway we have obviously to be careful with that. [It] could have been worse as well, the way he moved after the game.

“And actually, Joel just felt a little bit, but that’s what you do nowadays to make a scan, and then he was out as well.

 “It is always difficult to say [on Alexander-Arnold]. Shorter than a month; two weeks I heard but we have to see if that’s right. That is the information I got, I am not sure if I am allowed to say this, to be honest! Because I thought it is longer when I saw him after the game. But I take the two weeks easily. We will see.” – Jurgen Klopp

Curtis Jones (leg) and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) are both back in training but weren’t match-fit enough for the Rangers match, while Naby Keita (muscle) is thought to be also nearing a return to training.

Arthur Melo (muscle) is out long term.

KANE SEEMINGLY FIT

The sight of Harry Kane on media duties ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s clash with Eintracht Frankfurt has assuaged fears that the knock he picked up in Gameweek 10 was anything serious.

The team news from Antonio Conte was actually very positive, with Lucas Moura now fit and Dejan Kulusevski (hamstring) “probably” available for the visit of Everton this weekend.

Conte having all five of his senior frontline options available to him does rather increase the prospect of rotation and minute management in attack, of course.

“[Kulusevski] started to have a little part of the training session with us but he will not be available [on Wendesday]. Lucas Moura is available despite having only two or three training sessions, but tomorrow he is with us on the bench. No other problems. No other injuries.

“[Kulusevski] is very close to being ready. He had an MRI and that was really, really positive. At the same time, I spoke to the doctor and he said there would be a 5% risk if we played him tomorrow. I don’t want to take risks because Deki is a very important for us. It would be really stupid to try to risk him and lose him for the rest of our nine games. A bit of patience and we will try to use him in the best possible way. With Everton, probably he will be available to play.” – Antonio Conte

HAALAND/FODEN RESTED

Ten-man Manchester City drew a blank in Denmark on Tuesday, with Sergio Gomez seeing red early in the game.

There were welcome rests for Erling Haaland and Phil Foden, with the former an unused substitute and the latter only appearing as a 77th-minute change.

Pep Guardiola said fatigue was a factor in this team selection, although you get the impression that his two in-form attackers would have been able to take to the pitch had the opposition and competition been different.

“[Haaland] finished the game against Southampton so so tired and he didn’t recover well these [last] two or three days. Yesterday was not good, today was a little bit better but not perfect and that’s why we decided not to take the risk.

“Many players didn’t start today because they were really exhausted and tired and fatigued, and [had] niggles. Erling didn’t feel really good after the game against Southampton, Phil also had some disturbing problems, Bernardo told us yesterday he was so tired. I didn’t want to take a risk.” – Pep Guardiola

Kalvin Phillips (shoulder), Kyle Walker (groin) and John Stones (hamstring) are the three City players currently absent, with only Stones having a chance of recovering for the Liverpool game on Sunday.

