FPL Gameweek 13: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from Saturday’s matches on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

Our usual Scout Notes article, which summarises more of the main FPL talking points, notable manager quotes and injury news in extra detail, will follow later.

BRIEF ROUND-UP

Erling Haaland (£12.2m) has now scored over twice as many FPL points as Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) in 2022/23, with the former recording his fifth double-digit haul of the season and the latter blanking in Liverpool’s desperately disappointing loss to Nottingham Forest.

Many FPL managers’ teams will be a one-man Norwegian band after Saturday’s games, with Phil Foden (£8.4m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m) the latest victims of rotation, Wilfried Zaha (£7.5m) blanking, and the clean sheets of Manchester City and Chelsea wiped out.

The cherry on the turd for many will be Neco Williams‘ (£4.1m) clean sheet points – well over 80% of the budget defender’s owners benched him in Gameweek 13 – and a goal from the most-sold midfielder of the week, Leandro Trossard (£6.9m).

Everton were surprisingly comprehensive winners over Crystal Palace, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) not just managing back-to-back starts without breaking down but also finding the net for the Toffees.

Alex Iwobi (£5.5m) rose to joint-third in the Premier League assists table by setting up two of Everton’s goals, while Bernardo Silva (£6.9m) is one place above him after he too claimed a brace of assists in City’s 3-1 win over Brighton.

In the evening kick-off, a last-gasp Casemiro (£4.9m) goal rescued a deserved point for a Manchester United side who again looked the part in periods of their clash at Stamford Bridge. It also ruined a double-digit haul for Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.5m), who was on the cusp of a fourth straight league clean sheet.

SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Chelsea1 – 1Manchester United
Manchester City3 – 1Brighton and Hove Albion
Everton3 – 0Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest1 – 0Liverpool

165 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Big Mike
    7 mins ago

    I'd have Toney until the world cup, then assess after that.

  2. Rash
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Expecting a few different answers here depending on peoples ages but who in your opinion is the GOAT?

    Obbiously you have Messi and cristiano who've set levels that probably wont be seen again for a very long time. However, for me it's R9.. such a shame for the horrific injuries but growing up he was the phenomenon

    1. Qaiss
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      For longetivity and stats, you have to say Messi.

      At their absolute, absolute, absolute peak, Ronaldinho or Maradona.

      R9 may have been the GOAT if he didn't get those 2 big injuries.

      1. KDB4PREZ
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Would have to me Messi but am sure some of the older generation would say Maradona.

        I feel like peak Ronaldinho was the most gifted player I ever watched but Messi has to be the GOAT

  3. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    1ft 1.3itb.

    My third defender for next week is either Estupinan (CHE), Justin (MCI) or Neco (ars). Also have Welbeck.

    A) Estupinan > White/Gabriel
    B) Welbeck > Toney (WOL) and bench Andreas (EVE)
    C) Bowen (mun) > Saka
    D) A + b/c

    Pope (Ward)
    Cancelo Trippier Estupinan (Neco, Justin)
    Salah Bowen Martinelli Foden Andreas
    Haaland Mitro (Welbeck)

    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      D is for -4

    2. West End Exile
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A - Gabriel

  4. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    D for -4

    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Fail

  5. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Ship:
    A) Salah
    B) Bowen

    Get:
    1) Saka
    2) Martinelli
    3) Almiron

    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bowen this week. Utd looked good, Carne out makes them weaker though

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I did A1

  6. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Good evening all!! Easy save here right??!! Or anything of note standing out???!! Zero in the bank and 1 FT

    Pope
    VVD Cancelo Trippier
    Foden Saka Zaha Martinelli
    Haaland Mitro Wilson
    Subs- Ward Bowen Perisic Neco

    Thoughts welcomed !!

    Cheers everyone!!

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Save if Perisic is not dropping in price, haven't checked.

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate!! Yeah checked earlier and he was only on something like 3% to go down so should be good, if he looks like he drops il shift to White

    2. West End Exile
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Hold unless someone picks up an injury.

