FPL Gameweek 13: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

BRIEF ROUND-UP

Erling Haaland (£12.2m) has now scored over twice as many FPL points as Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) in 2022/23, with the former recording his fifth double-digit haul of the season and the latter blanking in Liverpool’s desperately disappointing loss to Nottingham Forest.

Many FPL managers’ teams will be a one-man Norwegian band after Saturday’s games, with Phil Foden (£8.4m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m) the latest victims of rotation, Wilfried Zaha (£7.5m) blanking, and the clean sheets of Manchester City and Chelsea wiped out.

The cherry on the turd for many will be Neco Williams‘ (£4.1m) clean sheet points – well over 80% of the budget defender’s owners benched him in Gameweek 13 – and a goal from the most-sold midfielder of the week, Leandro Trossard (£6.9m).

Everton were surprisingly comprehensive winners over Crystal Palace, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) not just managing back-to-back starts without breaking down but also finding the net for the Toffees.

Alex Iwobi (£5.5m) rose to joint-third in the Premier League assists table by setting up two of Everton’s goals, while Bernardo Silva (£6.9m) is one place above him after he too claimed a brace of assists in City’s 3-1 win over Brighton.

In the evening kick-off, a last-gasp Casemiro (£4.9m) goal rescued a deserved point for a Manchester United side who again looked the part in periods of their clash at Stamford Bridge. It also ruined a double-digit haul for Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.5m), who was on the cusp of a fourth straight league clean sheet.

SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)

PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

