Community October 22

‘The Great and The Good’ FPL managers: Transfers, rank, template + more

Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead analyses the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers and strategies of some noted Fantasy managers, from serial top 10k finishers to well-known faces.

The Great and The Good this season are the BlackBox pair of Mark Sutherns and Az, Scouts Joe LepperTom FreemanNeale Rigg, Geoff Dance, Pro Pundits PrasZophar and FPL Harry, FPL “celebrities” Magnus CarlsenFPL GeneralLTFPL AndyBen Crellin, from the Hall of Fame, Fabio BorgesFPL MatthewFinn Sollie and Tom Stephenson and of course last year’s mini-league winner and overall no. 2 Suvansh.

“I will survive! Oh, as long as I know how to love I know I will stay alive!”

Gameweek 12 don’t turn around now, you’re not welcome anymore. Even Gloria Gaynor would’ve struggled to survive this midweek FPL disaster land, with many managers struggling to find ten, let alone eleven, starters.

One thing seemed certain, Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) was back and there was a rush to captain him, although he left us with a sad look upon our faces. A Leandro Trossard (£6.9m) conga line was building up momentum and there was a Trent turntable, with Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m) being bought back as quickly as he was sold.

Maybe we should’ve changed that stupid lock. And as for Danny Ward (£4.1m), he grew strong and learned how to get along.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

A strong defence was the key to success during Blank Gameweek we, with Ben Crellin and that fair-to-middling FPL manager Fabio Borges holding their heads up high on 63 points.

Ben went pure Geordie for the week with a triple Newcastle United back line, whilst Fabio had Lewis Dunk (£4.7m) and unlikely hero Ward to thank for his green arrow.

The biggest riser was Geoff Dance, with a 500,000+ ranking surge. He was one of the first to jump onto Darwin Nunez (£8.8m) but I suspect he won’t be the last.

Finn Sollie stays top and is the only one with a place in the elite 10k, as FPL Harry dropped out. Casting your eye to the lower regions can Mark catch his BlackBox partner Az, or will he crumble, lay down and die?

Suvansh stays steadfast in his dislike of Salah, clearly spending many nights thinking how the Egyptian has done him wrong. He has yet to own him all season and so he captained Harry Kane (£11.5m), although Magnus Carlsen’s decision to put the armband on Son Heung-Min (£11.8m) was perhaps most shocking of all.

TRANSFERS

  • Az – Salah, Castagne (Maddison, James)
  • LTFPL Andy – Alexander-Arnold, Trossard (Williams, Maddison)
  • Ben Crellin – Zaha, Alexander-Arnold (Saka, Perisic)
  • Fabio Borges – Trippier, Trossard (Williams, Maddison)
  • Finn Sollie – Mitrovic, Salah, Guehi (Kane, Maddison, James)
  • FPL Harry – Trossard, Castagne, Salah (Maddison, James, De Bruyne)
  • Joe Lepper – Andersen, Trossard, Salah (James, De Bruyne, Maddison)
  • Geoff Dance – Darwin, Salah (Martial, De Bruyne)
  • FPL General – Salah, Trossard (Maddison, De Bruyne)
  • Magnus Carlsen – van Dijk (Toti)
  • Mark Sutherns – Alexander-Arnold, Salah (James, De Bruyne)
  • FPL Matthew – Doherty, Trossard, Salah (Emerson, De Bruyne, Maddison)
  • Neale Rigg – Darwin, Trossard, Salah (Jesus, De Bruyne, Maddison)
  • Pras – Alexander-Arnold, Trossard (James, Maddison)
  • Suvansh – Trossard (Maddison)
  • Tom Freeman – Solanke, Salah (Kane, Maddison)
  • Tom Stephenson – Guehi, Solanke, Salah (Emerson, Kane, Maddison)
  • Zophar – Trossard, Salah (Maddison, De Bruyne)

Plenty of hits this midweek, with ten of them taking minus fours to get out a team. Four welcomed Trent back after a short sabbatical – that magic sponge at Anfield really must be something – and the rest either went Trossard or Salah, as we thought we couldn’t live without them at our side.

I guessed in the last round-up that Neale Rigg would be forced into his Wildcard, threatening to eat my hat if he didn’t. Well, he didn’t, instead taking a hit to field nine players. I am busy nibbling way on my wizard’s cap as I type. Surely he will finally press the button in Gameweek 13?

TEMPLATE

The template for ‘The Great and The Good’ is as follows, with number in brackets showing how many teams they appear in:

Pope (12), Ward (10)

Trippier (18), Cancelo (14), Guehi (9), Williams (8), Doherty (7)

Andreas (18), Salah (16), Zaha (16), Martinelli (15), Trossard (11)

Haaland (18), Mitrovic (17), Solanke (7)

The template was afraid and indeed petrified as we saw significant movement. Matt Doherty (£4.6m) replaces an injured Reece James (£6.0m), James Maddison (£8.2m) is punished for his disciplinary indiscretion by being kicked out for Trossard and we also see Dominic Solanke (£5.7m).

SEASON STATS

A glance at the key stats gives some cheer to Az (get well soon!) who remains king of the captains and is the only one over 200 points. Finn Sollie is cash-rich, whilst Az, Suvansh and Geoff have taken plenty of hits but Magnus and Ben are yet to take any.

CONCLUSION

Most of us will be glad that the midweek dance is over and now the attention goes towards welcoming Man City and Arsenal players back into our squads and off our benches.

Those on a Wildcard will no doubt be looking to maximise their gains by focussing their investment on these sides, as well as that man Darwin, who I expect to see shoot up the ownership ranks.

For us non-Wildcarders, let’s hope we survive and learn how to stay alive.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now and remember – don’t have nightmares.

For those affected by any of the topics raised in the above article then you can find me here on Twitter.

  1. FFSFCNH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    15 mins ago

    Help please on WC
    Ward/Iverson
    Cancelo, Trip, Gabriel, Castagne, Nico
    Salah, Zaha, Tross, Andreas, Martinelli
    Toney, Mitro, Haa

    To
    Ward/Guiata
    Cancelo Trip, Gabriel, Castagne, Van D
    Bowen, Saka, Foden, Martinelli, Eze
    Toney, Mitro, Haa
    And .7 left itb

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. ResultatFar
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Benching headache every week with that team. Not for me

      Open Controls
      1. FFSFCNH
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Thank you…

        Open Controls
    2. LowCayina
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      No way your taking off Salah ahead of the Great fixture run

      Open Controls
  2. EmreCan Hustle
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Can someone please explain this?

    A friend of mine had a squad value of 100.8m when he wildcarded in GW 8. Now his squad value is showing 99.1m.
    He is sure he didn't lose more than 0.9m in price changes.
    I couldn't explain the reasons for the discrepancy. Can someone explain what happens to the squad value post a WC? Does it reset to a 100m?

    Sorry if this is a silly question.

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      It doesn't reset and he is wrong.

      Open Controls
      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yeah I think he might be confusing squad value with sale value.

        Open Controls
    2. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Long before the age of the internet, between 1929 and 1939, there was a great economic depression. It was a global economic crisis, which all started with the collapse of the stock market on October 29, 1929........

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        We also wore onions on our belts as that was the style at the time.

        Open Controls
      2. EmreCan Hustle
        • 10 Years
        just now

        We're in one right now.

        Open Controls
    3. Mirror Man
      6 mins ago

      Apology accepted. Yurt.

      Open Controls
    4. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      He was possibly pissing about with his team and transferred the likes of Haaland and Martinelli out for a little while and then brought them back in again costing himself bucket loads.

      Open Controls
  3. FFSFCNH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    14 mins ago

    Or roll and only flip Tross for Foden?

    Open Controls
  4. The Knights Template
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Kane to Darwin (-4)? Leaning towards keeping Kane and going with Joe Gomez as mine Liverpool cover (even though there's no such thing as coverage).

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Not on my belly

      Open Controls
      1. Mirror Man
        5 mins ago

        That's what she said

        Open Controls
      2. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Pork belly?

        Open Controls
    2. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Haha

      Open Controls
    3. Mirror Man
      4 mins ago

      Gomez has a better ppm than Nunez and Salah. Far superior option.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Just what I needed to hear, expert analysis and great advice as usual.

        Open Controls
  5. akhilrajau
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    pickford (ward)
    TAA, Cancello, White, Mitchell, Williams
    Salah, Fosen, Andreas, Saka, Martinelli
    Haland, Mitrovic, Solanke
    Bank : 0m
    Any suggestions on this WC?
    Is it good White, Mitchell -> Gabriel, Bueno

    Open Controls
  6. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    But seriously though - when will we know about the contents of the Liverpool team bus?

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Once the groupie girls step out of the team bus

      Open Controls
  7. FPL Doctor
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Who to play from these defenders?

    A) Estupinian (mci)
    B) Neco (LIV)
    C) Doherty (NEW)
    D) take a -4 for someone

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      c

      Open Controls
    2. Ha.
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Doc gotta play Doc

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Doctor
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Even with a probable benching?

        Open Controls
  8. Francescoli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Doherty playing this gameweek?

    Open Controls
  9. Public user
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Ward

    Cucu taa trippier

    Salah foden Martin andreas

    Kane Haaland mitro

    Gtg?

    Open Controls
  10. MOZIL
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Any update on Darwins injury?

    Open Controls
  11. FPL Doctor
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Play 1:

    A) Ward (wol)
    B) Raya (avl)

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.