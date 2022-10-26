84
Watchlist October 26

The FPL Watchlist: Who are the best medium-term player picks?

84 Comments
Share

Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Watchlist has been updated ahead of the Gameweek 14 deadline, with the new standings and the major changes detailed below.

Medium-term planning has given way to short-term thinking for FPL managers, with unlimited transfers handed to all and sundry during the World Cup break.

So instead of the usual four-to-six-week lookahead, we’re only focusing on the next three Gameweeks here.

We’ll continue to update our Watchlist standings right up to mid-November but this will be our final round-up article before Qatar 2022, as we’ll be into the realms of one- and two-week punts beyond Gameweek 14.

ABOUT THE WATCHLIST

FPL Gameweek 14 tips: Best players to sign, captains, predicted line-ups + team reveals 1

Players are selected and ranked according to factors such as form, club injuries, forthcoming fixtures and whether or not the player in question is likely to be a bargain in FPL.

Arrows before the name indicate whether a player has climbed or fallen in our reckoning since the previous update or if they are a new entry into the tables.

We typically toe the line with FPL’s definition of ‘form’ (average points accrued in matches played over the last 30 days) but allowances are sometimes made for players missing because of/coming back from injury.

The key for the factors you’ll see in the below tables is as follows:

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL GOALKEEPERS

With Jose Sa (£5.1m) dropping out of the Watchlist due to upcoming fixtures against three clubs who know their way around an expected goal, Aaron Ramsdale (£4.9m) steps into the void.

We have our reservations about the Arsenal goalkeeper, who has only banked two save points all season and whose baseline bonus scores are poor – partly as a result of the lack of stops. But the fact is that Arsenal face the two lowest scorers in the division between Gameweeks 14-16, while all of their next three opponents, even Chelsea, are bottom-half material for xG in the last six matches and in 2022/23 overall.

Jordan Pickford (£4.5m) and Vicente Guaita (£4.5m) play for two of the four clubs who avoid a ‘big six’ side in the next three Gameweeks, with Ederson (£5.5m) one of the other two. The Manchester City custodian remains low down the list, however: his next three opponents are all in the top eight for goals scored, while save points are even more scarce than they are with Ramsdale and the fact is that Brazilian simply doesn’t enter the equation for most managers’ City triple-up.

Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.5m) keeps his place at the top of the Watchlist despite a mixed bag of fixtures over the next three Gameweeks. Our Rate MyTeam (RMT) points projections tool has him as the best ‘value’ goalkeeper over this period, while he was mere seconds away from another double-digit haul in Gameweek 13.

Alisson (£5.4m) is RMT’s projected top scorer over the next three Gameweeks. Unlike his countryman at City, he’s a premium goalkeeper that does offer save and bonus points on top of the occasional clean sheet. In fact, eight save points have arrived over his last six appearances alone, with the wobbly Liverpool defence in front of him allowing him to see plenty of the ball.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL DEFENDERS

A cut-price Luke Shaw (£4.7m) enters the radar as Manchester United get set for their semi-favourable fixture swing, albeit one that is cleaved by the World Cup break and features a trip to free-scoring Fulham.

The Red Devils’ next two opponents are both scoring at a rate of less than a goal a game but it’s United’s own defensive form that is catching the eye, as they haven’t conceded a goal from open play since Gameweek 10. Only a moment of rashness from Scott McTominay (£4.9m) spoiled a third consecutive clean sheet on Saturday evening, while Casemiro’s (£4.9m) impact is hinted at in his league-leading tackle statistics. In fact, since the midfield spoiler’s full debut, no club has conceded fewer ‘big chances’ or xG than United.

With David de Gea (£4.9m) another goalkeeper who is starved of save and bonus points and Diogo Dalot (£4.6m) one booking away from a ban, we’ve opted for Shaw as our United representative. The left-back is registering more touches in the final third and chances created per 90 minutes than Dalot, although is lacking when it comes to goal threat.

Marc Guehi (£4.4m) also being one booking away from a ban means that we’ve switched to Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) as our go-to Palace centre-half, and we still rank an Eagle higher than a Toffee – unlike between the posts, where Pickford bests Guaita for saves and security of starts – as Patrick Vieira’s side sit top of our Season Ticker for ‘defence’ over the next three matches.

We retain Virgil van Dijk (£6.4m) over any Liverpool full-back, meanwhile, as Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m) and Andrew Robertson (£6.7m) have warmed the benched on a combined three occasions over the last three Gameweeks. Another tight Wednesday-Saturday-Tuesday turnaround awaits the Reds, leading to the possibility of more minute management outside of centre-half, although Jurgen Klopp’s side have now sealed a place in the Champions League last 16; the question is over whether Klopp really goes for the jugular against Napoli next week in the faint hope that his side can topple the Italian side at the top of Group A.

Van Dijk, incidentally, is first among FPL defenders for shots in the box this season.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL MIDFIELDERS

World Cup Fantasy 2022: Get involved with our coverage!

84 Comments Post a Comment
  1. thegaffer82
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Has the watchlist ever heard of a defender called Castagne. Plays for Leicester. 4.4mil. A king among men. My hero.

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Yeah we missed a trick not having him on earlier (a lack of faith in Leicester's backline, a cheaper route into it in the shape of Ward) but the boat has sailed now with City up next and West Ham away in GW16.

      Open Controls
    2. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Taking nothing away from you as a person, but lift your standards...

      Open Controls
  2. Hits from the Bong
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    So how dodgy was the Kane ‘goal’ decision? Someone just posted the following on a West Ham forum:

    “Betfair were 160/1 the draw after Harry Kane's "goal"
    It was 16's when it was disallowed.
    A lot of people made a lot of money off VAR tonight.
    It took nearly 4 minutes to make the decision.
    Plenty of time for a bit of insider trading.”

    There might be some people getting rich, but seems a bit small time for people with information to have any involvement in. There’s much more money involved in CL qualification alone I would have thought

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Just literally watched it all now on highlights, man that is so dodgy, to me the goal stands all day, bonuses why it took so long and then to rule it out, my word football is ruined lol

      Open Controls
    2. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      I watched a piece by Al Jazeera the other day. Focused on cricket and especially IPL, but wasn't limited to. Don't ever watch it if you enjoy sport...

      Open Controls
  3. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Start either
    A Guehi
    B Doherty

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      B. Even if it looks like he might be benched.

      Open Controls
      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        No

        Open Controls
  4. RICICLE
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Have done a good thing and taken a step back since another horrible GW like most.
    However after revisiting and looking at the squad, just wondered what you’d would do with Salah here?

    Team:

    Pope
    Cancelo - Trippier - Saliba
    Martinelli - Zaha - Salah - Foden - Saka
    Haaland - Mitrovic
    __________________________________
    Ward: Solanke: Guehi: Neco

    1FT, 0.0 ITB

    Would you do Salah + Solanke > Almiron/Rashford + Kane for a -4?

    Either way this would leave me with a bit of a benching headache.

    Or just give Salah one more chance and roll the free?

    Cheers gents.

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Surely give Salah one more chance. He looked a lot better tonight

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Cheers bro, yeah I am inclined to just keep rather than do something out of desperation, but at my rank I’m feeling the need for desperate moves haha!
        Just wish his CL form would transition to PL form!

        Open Controls
    2. Bob.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      I'd roll

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Thanks Bob! Suppose that makes best sense 🙂

        Open Controls
    3. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Roll the FT in my opinion.

      Mitrovic plays against City next week. Saliba is on 4 yellows. The extra FT could be important next week.

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Cheers bud! It’s so easy to forget things like this so that’s great advice cheers! Plus taken a fair few hits of late so maybe I should ease off that pedal for this GW!

        Open Controls
    4. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Captain Salah

      Open Controls
  5. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Auction league: pick one.
    Billing
    Stuart Armstrong
    Kebano
    Willian
    Adama
    Fornals
    Lindelof

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Willian

      Open Controls
  6. BrockLanders
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Bowen & Solanke to Rashford & Wilson for free?

    Open Controls
    1. Bob.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Go for it

      Open Controls
    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Good moves.

      Open Controls
  7. Bob.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Have been trying to climb the rankings but so much has gone wrong for me so far this season. Anyway my team looks okay this week. Hold the ft and use two next week to try a couple of punts?

    Guaita
    Trippier Cancelo VVD
    Salah (c) Foden Martinelli Eze Pereira
    Haaland Mitrovic

    Ward Solanke Guehi Dunk

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Hold the FT. 2 FTs give more flexibility.

      But it is difficult to climb the ranks without captaining Haaland.

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Hold as you say.

      Open Controls
      1. Hunta
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Agree, hold.

        Open Controls
  8. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours ago

    Looks good to save the FT here? Plan was to sell Salah, as he is blocking the funds since I bought him for the blank.

    Pope
    Trippier, Saliba, Andersen
    Salah, KDB, Saka, Martinelli
    Haaland(c), Toney, Mitrovic
    (Ward, Andreas, Webster, Struijk) 1FT, 0.0m in the bank

    Open Controls
    1. Hits from the Bong
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Yeah save. What’s the plan next week, Salah to Foden? Get Kane?

      Open Controls
      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        I want to sell Salah and Mitrovic next week. Buy Foden. Not sure on Kane because I will be left with 11.0m, so need to generate funds by selling Pope or Webster. However, if Toney gets a yellow card, then I will sell Salah, Mitrovic and Toney.

        Alternate strategy is to make the move one week earlier: Sell Salah and Mitrovic for Foden and Darwin this week, so that I get 3 matches from the new recruits (instead of 2).

        Open Controls
        1. Hunta
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Wait 1 more gw.

          Open Controls
  9. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    This my current team for GW 14
    1FT & 0.2 itb
    Any thoughts ??
    Guita
    Trippier Kilman Guéhi
    Salah Foden Saka Zaha Andreas
    Haaland Kane
    (Ward Solnake Dunk Justin)
    A- Kilman > White
    B- Zaha > Martinelli
    C- Both A & B for -4
    D- other transfer
    D- Save FT

    Open Controls
    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Salah to KDB is the only move I would be tempted to. Otherwise, if you want to give Salah another game, then it is better to save the FT.

      Also, play Dunk ahead of Kilman in my opinion. Home game.

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Cheeeers

        Open Controls
    2. Ne0
      • 9 Years
      just now

      That's an amazing team. I'd do either A or D. Would lean more towards A.

      Open Controls
  10. abaalan
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Pickford
    Cancelo,.trippier, Doherty
    Salah, zaha, foden, saka
    Haaland, Wilson, mitrovic

    Ward, guehi, Andreas, neco

    1ft, 0.2 itb

    Anything worth doing or just save the ft?

    Open Controls
  11. RWB_1991
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Will Foden rise tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      I doubt it. He's been on 100.2 or so the last few nights. Think we're still dealing with lot of residual Wild Card transfers.

      Open Controls
      1. RWB_1991
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Thanks. Yeh noticed he’s been around that mark. Strange not risen yet

        Open Controls
        1. gart888
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          Well one of these days he will... I've just accepted that he'll probably be 8.5 by the time I buy him.

          Open Controls
          1. RWB_1991
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 16 mins ago

            I still can’t decide between Bowen to Saka or Foden… if I want Foden I can only afford him at 8.4m!

            Open Controls
  12. RWB_1991
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Will Saka start tomorrow night so we think?

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Would be reasonable to bench him. They only need 2 points from their next two matches to clinch their group. But Arteta seems to start him every match.

      Open Controls
      1. RWB_1991
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Yeh they should bench him, but wouldn’t be surprised if he started. Thinking of doing Bowen to Saka but might wait till after tomorrow’s game just in case!

        Open Controls
  13. The Knights Template
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Will Mepham play?

    Open Controls
    1. RWB_1991
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Wtf

      Open Controls
  14. The Knights Template
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Will Hojbjerg drop?

    Open Controls
    1. Hunta
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      I wonder the same as I struggle with Hojberg vs Xakha pick

      Open Controls
  15. Hunta
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Hojberg over Xakha? Or the reverse?

    Open Controls
  16. Gunnerssss
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Are ppl selling cancelo? And if so for who? Liv defenders?

    Open Controls
    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      I sold Cancelo and Neco for Trent and James in GW9 to prepare my team for the blank in GW12. Then, we all know what happened. I have sold Trent and James since then and went with an army of 4.5m defenders to support Brigadier Trippier. Rotating them according to fixtures.

      After a free rank fall over the weeks, I still don't have Cancelo. Only good thing is I can get Salah-KDB-Foden this week or next; depending on when I decide to sell Salah.

      Open Controls
      1. Gunnerssss
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Icic but keep salah this week then.

        Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Not yet but I will during the World Cup break to make room for another attacker I think

      Open Controls
      1. Gunnerssss
        • 5 Years
        38 mins ago

        You guys dont think cancelo is due a rest this week?

        Open Controls
        1. vova
          • 12 Years
          22 mins ago

          not with Walker still injured and them playing Leicester away which isn't an easy fixture

          Open Controls
          1. Gunnerssss
            • 5 Years
            17 mins ago

            They can play akanji, ake, sergio gomez
            Bear in mind cancelo is also down with fever.

            Open Controls
            1. vova
              • 12 Years
              4 mins ago

              didn't know about the fever, thanks

              Open Controls
  17. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Hey everyone, need some thoughts/feedback/help please?

    GW14 plans... 2FT. 0.0ITB

    Pope
    Cancelo, Trippier, Cucurella, Guehi
    Salah, Bowen, Martinelli
    Haaland (c), Kane (vc), Scamacca

    Ward, Andreas, Longstaff, Neco

    A) Salah & Longstaff > Foden & Saka (free) - bench Guehi
    B) Salah & Longstaff > Foden & Almiron (free) - bench Guehi
    C) Salah & Longstaff & Neco > Foden & Almiron & Trent (-4) - bench Guehi & Cucurella
    D) Salah > KDB (free)
    E) Your recommendations?

    Open Controls
    1. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Worth noting originally I wanted Maddison, but his card meant he missed the fixtures I wanted him for. I know I could roll one this week but KDB feels over kill when I can have Foden and not sure I want to sit on 4M+ in the bank.

      Open Controls
    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      None of your options are possible. Max 3 City.

      Open Controls
      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Oops, I am sorry. I misread your team.

        Open Controls
        1. Zenith UK
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          No worries, you had me super confused then lol!

          Open Controls
      2. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Who's my third City?

        Open Controls
      3. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        To answer your question, I think A is the best option for this week.

        Foden away form is not so great. Maybe you could also get Rashford and Saka this week, and Foden next week. Wouldn't take the hit for Trent.

        Open Controls
        1. Zenith UK
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Should've had Foden back at 8.2M but Maddison and James cost me, I don't think I can deal with him constantly rising, getting annoying

          Open Controls
    3. Hunta
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      That’s a tough one. Personally I’d keep Salah for one more week.

      Open Controls
  18. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    GTG?
    Raya
    Cancelo Trippier Gabriel
    Foden Saka Martinelli Andreas
    Haaland Kane Mitro

    Trossard Perisic Williams

    Play Andreas or Trossard?

    Open Controls
    1. Gunnerssss
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      I wont bench trossard.

      Open Controls
      1. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Yeh it doesn’t feel right, he’s playing chelsea though whereas Andreas is in form and playing Everton

        Open Controls
        1. Mambino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Trossard seems to like scoring against difficult teams

          Open Controls
        2. Gunnerssss
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Your issue is because u have saka and martinelli. If nt is easy to start both andreas and trossard. But i really think u shld start trossard, probably bench mitro? Haha

          Open Controls
  19. confused01
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    So many people seem to be loading up with Saka and Martinelli... is it really that appealing to have two arsenal v Forest considering their gw15 fixture vs CHE?

    Open Controls
    1. vova
      • 12 Years
      32 mins ago

      both are season keepers at their prices IMO... they can also get returns vs Chelsea

      Open Controls
    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      2 attackers from the top team in the league is always appealing irrespective of fixtures. Moreover, they are two of the bottom 3 in their next 2 -- Forest and Wolves. Makes it more appealing.

      Of course, I don't like the Chelsea fixture. However, I don't think any other FPL-worthy midfielder (except Foden and KDB) has better fixtures. At a stretch, Rashford and Antony. Maybe Gordon and Bowen, but they can be bought next week.

      Open Controls
      1. confused01
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        I see your point but does seem risky if the team generally doesn't perform or get a result then you have two midfielders from the same team who may not return.
        I know you can say the same for a mid and fwd from the same team but there seems to be other options to spread it out - foden, almiron, trossard, rashford, zaha, andreas... who either have form or fixtures on their side.

        I think I'd be more inclined if it wasn't for the Chelsea fixture.

        Open Controls
  20. Taegugk Warrior
    • 4 Years
    51 mins ago

    To bench:
    A. Gordon
    B. Andreas
    C. Trossard
    D. Edouard

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Ed on palace form

      Open Controls
  21. confused01
    • 12 Years
    48 mins ago

    I see your point but does seem risky if the team generally doesn't perform or get a result then you have two midfielders from the same team who may not return.
    I know you can say the same for a mid and fwd from the same team but there seems to be other options to spread it out - foden, almiron, trossard, rashford, zaha, andreas... who either have form or fixtures on their side.

    I think I'd be more inclined if it wasn't for the Chelsea fixture.

    Open Controls
    1. confused01
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Reply fail

      Open Controls
  22. Price changes
    Ragabolly
    • 12 Years
    29 mins ago

    Risers: Dalot (4.7) White (4.6)

    Fallers: Antonio (7.0) Højbjerg (5.5) Mara (5.3) Pérez (4.7)

    Open Controls
    1. Ne0
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
      1. OPTA FPL
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        perfect, just got White Dalot this week

        Open Controls
    2. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Cheers ragabolly

      Open Controls
  23. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    20 mins ago

    Cheers Ragabolly
    My current proposed TAA replacement up to 4.7

    Open Controls
    1. OPTA FPL
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Dalot 4.7

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.