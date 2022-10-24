FPL Gameweek 14: The key player and team stats

With plenty of Gameweeks’ worth of Premier League player and team data now available, it’s time to wheel out the Big Numbers article ahead of Gameweek 14.

For the uninitiated, this article series looks at the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) statistics ahead of the upcoming Gameweek.

These cherry-picked Opta stats can all be found in our Premium Members’ Area.

Only subscribers can read the full article; those wishing to sign up to our site and continue reading, as well as see a list of the benefits that Membership brings, can do so by clicking here.

+4.70 expected goals prevented by Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.5m) in his first five appearances for Chelsea this season. The Opta number bods’ post-shot calculations suggest that the Blues should have conceded 6.7 goals with Kepa between the sticks when in actuality he’s only been breached on two occasions. Casemiro’s (£4.9m) late, looping header in Gameweek 13 deprived the Spanish custodian of a fourth clean sheet and another double-digit haul.

7.1 minutes per baseline points point (BBPS) registered by Aaron Ramsdale (£4.9m) this season, the joint-worst rate of any current first-choice goalkeeper. A lack of stops (just two save points in 2022/23) and zero BBPS for passing – Hugo Lloris (£5.5m), in contrast, has 18 – means that clean sheets have only once been supplemented by bonus points and the spoiling of shut-outs hasn’t been compensated much by anything else.

26 penalty area touches registered by Diogo Dalot (£4.6m) this season, the third-most by any defender. Dalot – who, it needs to be noted, is only one booking away from a ban – is also fifth among his positional peers for chances created, with the goalless draw against Everton in Gameweek 10 the only match in which he hasn’t supplied at least one opportunity for a team-mate this season.

31 final-third touches recorded by Hugo Bueno (£3.9m) in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ clash with Leicester City on Sunday, which only one defender can better in Gameweek 13 so far. The bargain-bin FPL asset has registered nine crosses, three chances created and three corners taken in his first two Premier League starts, although the 4-0 thrashing by the Foxes – a match that local media didn’t blame the young full-back for – does leave the composition of Wolves’ back four in Gameweek 14 in some doubt.

3 shots from inside the six-yard box attempted by Timothy Castagne (£4.5m) this season, which no defender can better. The Belgian has frequently made some Doherty-esque back-post runs from his right-back station and six shots in the penalty area doesn’t really do his goal threat justice when watching him on a weekly basis.