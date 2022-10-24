99
Big Numbers October 24

FPL Gameweek 14: The key player and team stats

99 Comments
Share

With plenty of Gameweeks’ worth of Premier League player and team data now available, it’s time to wheel out the Big Numbers article ahead of Gameweek 14.

For the uninitiated, this article series looks at the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) statistics ahead of the upcoming Gameweek.

These cherry-picked Opta stats can all be found in our Premium Members’ Area.

Only subscribers can read the full article; those wishing to sign up to our site and continue reading, as well as see a list of the benefits that Membership brings, can do so by clicking here.

The best FPL goalkeepers for a Double Gameweek 22 Free Hit 8

+4.70 expected goals prevented by Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.5m) in his first five appearances for Chelsea this season. The Opta number bods’ post-shot calculations suggest that the Blues should have conceded 6.7 goals with Kepa between the sticks when in actuality he’s only been breached on two occasions. Casemiro’s (£4.9m) late, looping header in Gameweek 13 deprived the Spanish custodian of a fourth clean sheet and another double-digit haul.

7.1 minutes per baseline points point (BBPS) registered by Aaron Ramsdale (£4.9m) this season, the joint-worst rate of any current first-choice goalkeeper. A lack of stops (just two save points in 2022/23) and zero BBPS for passing – Hugo Lloris (£5.5m), in contrast, has 18 – means that clean sheets have only once been supplemented by bonus points and the spoiling of shut-outs hasn’t been compensated much by anything else.

26 penalty area touches registered by Diogo Dalot (£4.6m) this season, the third-most by any defender. Dalot – who, it needs to be noted, is only one booking away from a ban – is also fifth among his positional peers for chances created, with the goalless draw against Everton in Gameweek 10 the only match in which he hasn’t supplied at least one opportunity for a team-mate this season.

31 final-third touches recorded by Hugo Bueno (£3.9m) in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ clash with Leicester City on Sunday, which only one defender can better in Gameweek 13 so far. The bargain-bin FPL asset has registered nine crosses, three chances created and three corners taken in his first two Premier League starts, although the 4-0 thrashing by the Foxes – a match that local media didn’t blame the young full-back for – does leave the composition of Wolves’ back four in Gameweek 14 in some doubt.

3 shots from inside the six-yard box attempted by Timothy Castagne (£4.5m) this season, which no defender can better. The Belgian has frequently made some Doherty-esque back-post runs from his right-back station and six shots in the penalty area doesn’t really do his goal threat justice when watching him on a weekly basis.

99 Comments Post a Comment
  1. el polako
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Much happening?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      We move

      Open Controls
  2. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Salah + Guehi > Saka + Cancelo for free?

    Open Controls
    1. Feanor
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Wait till after the European games. Could be injuries.

      Open Controls
      1. krawiecus
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        This. But yes

        Open Controls
  3. Free Hat
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Just watched Newcastle. Really loving their style.
    Scary to think how good they are and are still without a fit asm and ishak.

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Biased as a fan, but we really are a force these days. Never seen such a transformation in a player as Almiron this season.

      Open Controls
  4. The Mandalorian
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Bowen benched

    https://twitter.com/exxWHUEmpIoyee/status/1584593536581656576?t=i0X8VlQV52OVoU2yMnwYzw&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Noooooooooooooo

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        It’s fake.

        Open Controls
        1. Firminooooo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Jesus Christ. Had a heartattack.

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Bhuna as per

            Open Controls
          2. One Wheels Enough
            • 3 Years
            48 mins ago

            I don't think Jesus is part of his mentality...

            Open Controls
    2. Pulpkinhead
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Can't believe you all fall for this clown Bhuna. Everyone report him to Twitter for impersonation and get him banned . He's so irritating

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        I can text him but he won’t listen. He loves it too much.

        Open Controls
        1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          I blocked Bhuna

          Open Controls
      2. ZimZalabim
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        I cant believe people fall for it but more than that I cant believe he keeps making this same attempt a joke/prank Its so cooked he needs another hobby.

        Proper example of a trash human

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          He’s actually really nice but just needs to stop this stuff. Not sure why he likes doing it so much.

          Open Controls
          1. Pulpkinhead
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            No one else would get away with it so why does he. Just because he has a few followers and the odd YouTube appearance shouldn't give him immunity

            Open Controls
            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              55 mins ago

              I’m not sure. I can’t say much because we’re on a friendly group chat together. He should of course stop though.

              Open Controls
        2. Pulpkinhead
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          He is. I report him everytime he does it. If enough people follow suit we will get him off Twitter. He used to be on here and he was a total arse then

          Open Controls
    3. McSauce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      I remember my first time on twitter

      Open Controls
    4. The Mandalorian
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Turns out this is fake news, apologies everyone.

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Note the extra x in the handle

        Open Controls
    5. WVA
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Not a chance

      Open Controls
  5. The Mighty Whites
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    1FT, 2.2 ITB, thoughts?

    Pope, Iversen
    Cancelo, Trippier, Kilman, Webster, N. Williams
    Salah, Foden, Bowen, Martinelli, Andreas
    Haaland, Mitrovic, Solanke

    Open Controls
    1. krawiecus
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Hold / Kilman / Webster / Solanke in this order of preference

      Open Controls
  6. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Heigh.
    I’m on iPhone. Why can’t I reduce the fixtures on the ticker?

    Open Controls
    1. Baron Penguin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      There’s probably an easier way, but I go to the member’s area, click on the season ticker, then click on a link to the new season ticker and it’s there.

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Legend. That’s worked fine. Xxx

        Open Controls
        1. Baron Penguin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          It’s neigh bother.

          Open Controls
    2. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      There's a + or - button on mine

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Sidebar ticker doesn't have that function anymore. Members area only

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        I am a member. BP sorted it for me now though thanks.

        Open Controls
  7. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Robert Bowendowski tonight lads

    Open Controls
    1. Kryptonite666
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      benched buddy

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Starts

        Open Controls
      2. Lord of Ings
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Except the fact he ain’t lol

        Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Trust me again mate, blank incoming

      Open Controls
  8. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Trossard to Martinelli the move to make this week?

    Kepa
    Cancelo, Gomez, Trippier
    Salah, Saka, Foden, Trossard
    Haaland, Mitro, Wilson

    Subs: Ward, Andreas,Doherty Guehi

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      I’m going Almiron

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Great move

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          But obviously your idea is great too. Just a bit bored.

          Open Controls
          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 11 mins ago

            Same

            Open Controls
  9. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Benni in for Fornals

    Open Controls
  10. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Happy Diwali Bhuna

    Open Controls
  11. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    So annoyed at the Bowen benching I’ve gone back in time and transferred him out for Foden grrr

    Open Controls
    1. Lord of Ings
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      He starts. Relax.

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      He starts. I don’t really believe you’ve made that move.
      Foden got benched

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Unfortunately I did

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Damn broken time machines.

          Open Controls
  12. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Bournemouth team news
    Bournemouth team to face West Ham: Neto, Fredericks, Cook, Mepham, Lerma, Christie, Billing, Smith, Tavernier, Senesi, Solanke.
    Subs: Travers, Stephens, Rothwell, Stacey, Stanislas, Moore, Pearson, Anthony, Zemura.
    Copy link
    Now
    19:00
    West Ham team news
    West Ham team to face Bournemouth: Fabianski, Johnson, Cresswell, Zouma, Kehrer, Rice, Soucek, Scamacca, Downes, Bowen, Benrahma.
    Subs: Areola, Randolph, Coufal, Fornals, Antonio, Lanzini, Obgonna, Coventry, Emerson

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Benrahma has impressed me when I've seen him this season, been surprised he has had such few starts

      Open Controls
      1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        I actually though of getting him in this week but didn’t. I expect a run of form from him

        Open Controls
  13. Gizzachance
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Bowen starts

    Open Controls
    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Thank goodness!!

      Open Controls
    2. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Almost fainted like a little Princes. Feels like I am born again. Need a BIG haul.

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Me to after people saying he was benched! Him an Solanke to get me out of bad gw !

        Open Controls
        1. Firminooooo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Need one goal each to get me a green arrow. Checked on «What If « app.

          Open Controls
  14. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Solanke, why couldn't you take a night off? :mrgreen:

    Open Controls
    1. Reinhold
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      I don't think I've had any jammy bench points since the days of George Boyd

      Open Controls
  15. Reinhold
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Getting Ramsdale in GW13 was apparently not the most brilliant move ever

    Open Controls
  16. Erez Avni
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    How would you upgrade that team?  
    1 FT 2 ITB  
    Planning to move Maddison to Saka but not having Kane, Salah and Tony disturb me…  

    Pope
     Trippier Cancelo Robo
     Foden Maddison Martineli Zaha  Haaland Jesus Mitro  

    Ward Andreas Neco Webster

    Open Controls
  17. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Unai Emery going to be the new Villa manager.

    Good Ebening

    Open Controls
  18. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Crazy Moyes must have changed his mind last minute and started Bowen!

    Open Controls
    1. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      My prays helped. Thank you God.

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      He looked at my team and realised I would get Andreas off the bench so played him

      Open Controls
  19. PogChamp
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Billing brace would be nice

    Open Controls
    1. confused01
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      You and me both!

      Open Controls
  20. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Start Alisson or Raya @ weekend?

    Open Controls
    1. wulfrunian
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Alisson

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Ta, didn’t go to well at Forest 🙁

        Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Funny that needs answering these days.

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Raya has Wolves who are terrible but Pool have Leeds?

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          47 mins ago

          I know. Is that a question?
          Probably Raya.

          Open Controls
  21. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Best defender up to 5.3 except Arsenal/Palace players?

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Castagne

      Open Controls
      1. krawiecus
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        This. Or United

        Open Controls
    2. Crystal Alice
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Mykolenko just edges Castagne on fixtures

      Open Controls
      1. krawiecus
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        I mean and so does Yerry Mina and what, are you gonna bring him in?

        Open Controls
    3. WVA
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Don't worry, Palace defenders would not come under best anything

      Open Controls
    4. wulfrunian
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      cheers all

      Open Controls
  22. Releasebreaks
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Need 4 goals by Solanke

    Please

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Just corrected that for you, Need 4 goals by Bowen.

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Both for me !

        Open Controls
  23. POGON 1948
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    is Nick Pope a pyramid scheme?

    Incredible how he's still 5.3 with the points he's been getting

    Open Controls
    1. krawiecus
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      With all the mess recently people have rightly stopped.using gk transfers + team and fix pretty good

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I absolutely ruined him the minute I brought him in

      Open Controls
  24. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Have to wait till Arsenal game on Thur to make moves...looong wait.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.