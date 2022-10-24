FPL suspensions: Who is nearing a one-match ban?

In this weekly article, we look at the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are a caution or two away from a one-match ban.

No-one is currently suspended for Gameweek 14, with Cheikhou Doucoure (£5.0m) returning from a ban next weekend and Douglas Luiz (£4.8m) already having had his Gameweek 12 red card overturned.

We’ll update this article after West Ham United v Bournemouth this evening.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

William Saliba (£5.2m), Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m) and Ivan Toney (£7.5m) are among the key Fantasy names featured above, all of them owned by over 25% of FPL managers.

Jesus and Toney being up there isn’t a mystery, sitting as they do second and joint-third for most fouls committed in 2022/23.

The 12%-owned Fabian Schar (£4.9m) joined them on the precipice in Gameweek 12, while Marc Guehi (£4.3m) reached four yellow cards for the campaign on Saturday.

A word of warning if you’re looking at Manchester United assets for their upcoming favourable run of games, as Diogo Dalot (£4.6m) and Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m) are one booking away from a ban.

ON THREE YELLOW CARDS

Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.8m), Neco Williams (£4.1m) and Harry Kane (£11.5m) are among the big names who are sitting slightly more comfortably one caution further back.

These players will have to avoid two bookings between now and early 2023 to swerve a one-match ban.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark, an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Following the wave of postponements over the last month, that is no longer Gameweek 19.

Team 19th fixture falls in… Arsenal Gameweek 21 Aston Villa Gameweek 20 Bournemouth Gameweek 20 Brentford Gameweek 20 Brighton Gameweek 21 Chelsea Gameweek 21 Crystal Palace Gameweek 21 Everton Gameweek 20 Fulham Gameweek 20 Leeds Gameweek 21 Leicester Gameweek 20 Liverpool Gameweek 21 Man City Gameweek 21 Man Utd Gameweek 21 Newcastle Gameweek 20 Nottm Forest Gameweek 20 Southampton Gameweek 20 Spurs Gameweek 20 West Ham Gameweek 20 Wolves Gameweek 20

The above will change if there are any rearrangements of the postponed fixtures before that but there are few available windows.

A reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget over the coming weeks and months, as we’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.

