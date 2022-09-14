475
News September 14

Blank Gameweek 12 confirmed: Arsenal v Man City postponed

Gameweek 12 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) will be a ‘blank’ for both Arsenal and Manchester City, the Premier League confirmed this morning.

The two sides were due to meet at the Emirates on October 19 but the Gunners’ outstanding UEFA Europa League tie against PSV Eindhoven, originally scheduled for this Thursday but postponed due to policing resources being needed elsewhere in London, will now take place in that midweek.

“The Premier League has agreed with UEFA to postpone Arsenal’s Premier League match with Manchester City, originally due to be played on 19 October, to allow for Arsenal’s re-arranged UEFA Europa League match with PSV Eindhoven.

“Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven, originally scheduled to be played on Thursday 15 September, will now be played on Thursday 20 October, 18:00.

“A new date for the Arsenal v Manchester City fixture will be announced in due course.” – Premier League statement

WHEN WILL ARSENAL v MAN CITY NOW TAKE PLACE?

As mentioned above, a new date has not been announced for the postponed game in north London.

It won’t take place before we break for the World Cup in mid-November, however, with no free midweeks for either Arsenal or Manchester City over that period.

It’ll likely be early 2023 before we see any rearrangements for this or the 13 other postponed games that remain without a date.

From Gameweeks 19-23, there are only EFL Cup and FA Cup rounds in between the top-flight fixtures, so any Premier League club eliminated from those competitions could see one of their cancelled matches slot into place then.

Another possibility would be the abolishment of FA Cup replays (making room for a Double Gameweek 20 and/or 22) or the EFL Cup semi-finals being reduced to a one-legged affair (allowing for a Double Gameweek 21).

FIXTURE OUTLOOK: ARSENAL AND MAN CITY

The postponement of Arsenal v Man City does present something of an extra headache for FPL managers, with players from both clubs well owned.

There will likely have been a gradual lowering of interest in Arsenal assets, anyway, with four of the ‘big six’ originally pencilled in for Gameweeks 9-15 – although meetings with Leeds, Southampton and Forest are more appealing either side of the new blank.

Owners of City players could potentially jettison one or two of their assets in Gameweek 11, meanwhile, with Liverpool away and then a blank to follow. More favourable fixtures await from Gameweek 13 onwards, however, so huge numbers will likely hold onto Erling Haaland (£12.0m) and Joao Cancelo (£7.1m) regardless.

Anyone still uncertain of when to play their Wildcard may now have a bit of added incentive to hold for Gameweek 13, with a ‘dead-ending to Gameweek 12’ approach and a gradual, short-term offloading of City/Arsenal players one potential chip strategy. Assets from these two clubs can then, if desired, be brought back into play with the click of a button on a Gameweek 13 Wildcard.

WHICH PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES ARE OUTSTANDING?

  • Fulham v Chelsea (originally in Gameweek 7)
  • Bournemouth v Brighton (originally in Gameweek 7)
  • Leicester v Aston Villa (originally in Gameweek 7)
  • Liverpool v Wolves (originally in Gameweek 7)
  • Southampton v Brentford (originally in Gameweek 7)
  • Man City v Spurs (originally in Gameweek 7)
  • Arsenal v Everton (originally in Gameweek 7)
  • West Ham v Newcastle (originally in Gameweek 7)
  • Crystal Palace v Man Utd (originally in Gameweek 7)
  • Leeds v Nottm Forest (originally in Gameweek 7)
  • Brighton v Crystal Palace (originally in Gameweek 8)
  • Man Utd v Leeds (originally in Gameweek 8)
  • Chelsea v Liverpool (originally in Gameweek 8)
  • Arsenal v Man City (originally in Gameweek 12)

MOST FIXTURES OUTSTANDING

  • 2 – Arsenal, Brighton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Leeds, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd
  • 1 – Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Everton, Fulham, Leicester, Newcastle, Nottm Forest, Southampton, Spurs, West Ham, Wolves

475 Comments
  1. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    9 hours, 25 mins ago

    Which pair would you rather have?

    a. Kane & JWP

    b. Son & Isak

    Cheers

    
    1. N00B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 hours, 53 mins ago

      A

      
    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 hours, 53 mins ago

      A by miles!

      
    3. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 hours, 44 mins ago

      Thanks lads

      
  2. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    9 hours, 22 mins ago

    Last two spots in my wildcard team:

    Pope Iversen
    Cancelo James Trippier / Fofana Patterson
    KDB Maddison Martinelli __ / Andreas
    Haaland Mitrovic __

    A) Zaha - Jesus
    B) Saka - Toney
    C) Bowen - Isak

    
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 hours, 34 mins ago

      A, but would go Zaha and Toney

      
    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 58 mins ago

      D) Gordon, Toney (and switch Gordon to Zaha GW10)

      
  3. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    9 hours, 22 mins ago

    Currently on:
    Raya, Ward
    TAA, Dunk, Cancelo, Botman, Neco
    Salah, Andreas, Martinelli, Kulusevski, Groß
    Mitrovic, Jesus, Haaland

    Have 2FT so technically I only need to use one of them to field 11 in GW8 (providing there are no more cancellations)

    Is my best move now:
    A) use 1 XFR, save 2 for the International break and WC in GW13, or
    B) use both transfers now and WC in GW9?

    
  4. Arteta
    • 6 Years
    9 hours, 20 mins ago

    Human nature is really interesting. It's funny how everyone will always try to justify their stance, whether it's about activating wildcard or free hit, taking hits, using free transfers or simply burning FT. Even though we don't know who's gonna be right and wrong, we should all stay cool and never force our opinions and beliefs onto others. Live and let live.

    
    1. Deul0fail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 hours, 12 mins ago

      Quote from All or Nothing?

      
      1. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        7 hours, 37 mins ago

        Now that you've said it, it fits the agenda. Have you seen the series?

        
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      9 hours, 8 mins ago

      You've just described what an opinion is.

      Just because I argue strongly in favor of something doesn't mean that I discard the other options.

      At the moment, I see 3 genuinely great ways to play this period and I'm pretty undecided. But when I write out my thoughts, I do have a line that I'm considering slightly more and will make it seem like that's the best way when it's really not so black and white.

      1. Wildcard in 8
      2. Wildcard in 9
      3. Wildcard in 13

      Those are the choices I feel are most relevant depending on your team.

      
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        8 hours, 35 mins ago

        At least you get responses to yours.

        
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          8 hours, 22 mins ago

          That's the other thing.

          More controversial opinions generate more discussion. And the discussion is what makes using the forum worthwhile. I don't want an echo chamber.

          
      2. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        7 hours, 42 mins ago

        I wasn't referring to you or anyone specifically, just community in general. I do like that you have a backbone and stand by your choices. Stance and opinion are connected though, and we both have a point I think. The game is full of possibilities and different options could turn out well. For example: some people who used WC in GW2 could be 70 points better off because they didn't wait until now, others who played it in GW4 could be flying high and are currently in the top 50k, third group of those who are using it right now may as well go on a run of green arrows. Nobody has the crystal ball or knows what's gonna happen. If we had it, we'd be making the same moves all the time and that would be a tragedy.

        The current template is made of good players, but so are some newly-formed teams. It's not easy to sell certain players, especially Gunners in my case, because they're genuinely playing good and I want to see them keep on winning. But it's FPL at the end of the day and I have to make decisions. I can still enjoy watching matches and supporting my team, while being realistic and not expecting too much in footballing terms. Everything is team dependent like you already said and how you play and approach the game.

        There are mavericks, dullards and casuals on this site, we often forget that. I just think we shouldn't judge anyone too soon, no matter what, how and why are they doing. WC 8, 9 and 13 could all be amazing, or they could all be crap. We'll see how it goes and relive this conversation one more time in November. 😀

        
  5. Shark Team
    • 5 Years
    9 hours, 14 mins ago

    What do you think on getting Kulu on WC booking a transfer for next gw to offload him for Maddison (if he looks good and Rodgers is not sacked) or Zaha?

    
    1. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 hours, 38 mins ago

      Just get Maddison now.

      
    2. Flaming Flamingo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 hours, 35 mins ago

      Terrible idea

      
    3. Jon Wills
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 27 mins ago

      Something I have considered

      
    4. Jon Wills
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 13 mins ago

      Yes if he’s guaranteed a start (eg injury to Son or Richarlison) otherwise probably too much of a punt

      
  6. Krafty Werks
    • 7 Years
    9 hours, 4 mins ago

    On WC :

    A - Pope, Maddison & Bailey
    or
    B - Leno (Guaita after GW10), Zaha & Paqueta

    Thanks.

    
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      8 hours, 30 mins ago

      A

      
    2. Jon Wills
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 25 mins ago

      I have all of A and none of B, so I guess it’s pretty clear what I think!

      
    3. trafalgarlaw
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 13 mins ago

      A for sure

      
  7. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    8 hours, 58 mins ago

    Sorry for asking this again, but i struggling to decide what to do.

    Who would you bench out of these? Please choose 1.

    A: Zielinski (away v Rangers)
    B: James (home v Salzburg)
    C: Cancelo (home v Dortmund)

    I already have Haaland & De Bruyne.

    
    1. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 hours, 29 mins ago

      *am

      
  8. Gunnerssss
    • 5 Years
    8 hours, 42 mins ago

    On -4 for this team, too weak? Or just wildcard?
    Ward
    Neco trippier
    Kdb bowen andreas martinelli
    Jesus toney kane

    
  9. trafalgarlaw
    • 3 Years
    7 hours, 43 mins ago

    Salah -> Son (-4) ? Or just play Patterson ?

    Ward
    Cancelo Trippier Saliba Neco Patterson
    KDB Andreas
    Halland Jesus Mitrovic

    Sanchez Dasilva Salah Gross

    

