Spot the Differential October 28

FPL Gameweek 14 differentials: Creative Iwobi can offer value

Gameweek 14 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Everton, Manchester United and Newcastle United, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

ALEX IWOBI

Three FPL differentials to consider for Double Gameweek 37 1
  • FPL ownership: 1.5%
  • Price: £5.5m
  • GW14-16 fixtures: ful | LEI | bou

Alex Iwobi (£5.5m) has been Everton’s most creative outlet this season, providing five assists in his last eight league appearances.

Across the season so far, that’s more than any other Premier League player bar Kevin De Bruyne (£12.3m) and Bernardo Silva (£6.9m). Add in his goal against Man Utd in Gameweek 10, and Iwobi is enjoying his most productive season to date at the Toffees.

For Everton, last week’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace marked the first time they had scored more than twice in a Premier League game this season. That coincided with Frank Lampard using a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Iwobi pushed further forward into the number 10 role where he could get closer to Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m).

With space to roam in the final third, the attacking midfielder thrived, as he created two big chances for his teammates. He also posted match-leading totals for passes received in the final third (15) and penalty box touches (four).

Whilst impressing this season, Gameweek 14 opponents Fulham have struggled in defence for the most part. Indeed, they have conceded at least two goals in six of their last seven games and rank bottom for expected goals conceded (xGC) in 2022/23. In addition, Everton also face Leicester City and Bournemouth in Gameweeks 15/16 respectively, at which point we break for the winter World Cup.

Only four players have created more chances from open play than Iwobi (21) this season, and with his influence gradually building, he could be a nice differential punt in midfield.

LUKE SHAW

Ronaldo delivers but defensive issues remain at Man Utd 6
  • FPL ownership: 0.9%
  • Price: £4.7m
  • GW14-16 fixtures: WHU | avl | ful

Luke Shaw (£4.7m) has started each of Manchester United’s last four league matches, a period which has seen them go unbeaten, despite facing Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

In that time, the England international is averaging a very decent 5.0 points per match, courtesy of an assist, two clean sheets and two bonus.

Shaw has faced a battle with Tyrell Malacia (£4.3m) for the left-back spot following the Netherlands international’s arrival from Feyenoord in the summer. However, he appears to be embracing the competition, with his performance against Chelsea last weekend described as “forward-thinking” and “defensively secure” by the Manchester Evening News.

Now, with Diogo Dalot (£4.7m) walking a suspension tightrope, Shaw might just be the United full-back to target for the next three Gameweeks, when they face West Ham United, Aston Villa and Fulham. Notably, all three of those sides have conceded more chances from their right flank than any other zone across the season so far, raising Shaw’s assist potential from crosses into the box.

Man Utd are showing clear signs of improvement under Erik ten Hag, having lost just one of their last nine league games. Despite facing a tough run of fixtures from Gameweek 10 onwards, no side has a lower expected goals conceded (xGC) tally (3.23) in their last four matches.

With Shaw pushing for a place in Gareth Southgate’s England World Cup squad, he could be the pick of the budget defenders for the next three rounds.

CALLUM WILSON

Kane and Wilson enter FPL differential conversation ahead of Gameweek 9 3
  • FPL ownership: 2.4%
  • Price: £7.3m
  • GW14-16 fixtures: AVL | sou | CHE

Callum Wilson (£7.3m) has been quick to make an impact following his return from injury earlier this month, providing two goals and an assist in five appearances.

Overall, it’s five attacking returns (four goals, one assist) in eight league outings for the Newcastle United marksman, a period which has seen him average just over three shots inside the box and one big chance per 90 minutes.

With Alexander Isak (£6.7m) out until after the World Cup through injury, Wilson looks set to continue as Eddie Howe’s lone striker for the visit of Aston Villa in Gameweek 14.

Caretaker manager Aaron Danks impressively masterminded the 4-0 demolition of Brentford last weekend, but it’s worth noting Villa are yet to win on the road this season, conceding 11 goals from their six away games. After that, they face Southampton and Chelsea, both of whom feature in the bottom half for big chances conceded this season.

With 12 games gone, Newcastle sit in fourth place in the table, having made it four wins from the last five at Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 13. Furthermore, only Liverpool have beaten Eddie Howe’s side on home soil this calendar year, an encouraging sign with two of their next three at St James’ Park.

Wilson is a real difference-maker at Newcastle, and could be a decent mid-price punt for those looking for a new forward in Gameweek 14.

  1. Rhodes your boat
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Just don’t know what to do this week with ft, 1FT 2.2itb

    Sanchez
    Cancelo trippier cucu
    Salah foden martinelli rashford
    Haaland toney mitro

    Ward andreas guehi neco

    1. AARON-1
      4 mins ago

      Roll it. No need to do anything. 2 ft handy next week if you are considering moving Mitro on

      1. Rhodes your boat
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks, was considering a change of GK but not sure it’s worth a FT with us being so close to WC

  2. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    OK, a rethink..........would you do the following.
    Salah and Archer out >> for
    Darwin Nunez and Rashford in......-4

    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Bit weird removing Salah this week.

    2. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Wouldn’t remove Salah this week

  3. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    Never in a million years will you convince me to buy Iwobi

    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Well he wouldn’t be a differential if you bought him!

    2. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      My kid had Iwobi in their team last week. 97 points GW13.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        You’re betrothed? There goes the dream.

  4. TeddiPonza
    • 12 Years
    28 mins ago

    Rashford or Saka?

    Aka probably the better pick but Rash has better fixtures plus that allows Nunez in gw 16 instead of someone like DCL.

    Thoughts?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Rashford

    2. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Saka

  5. dannyreeves1977
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    27 mins ago

    Simply question for me this week. Keep or Sell Firmino?

    If I sell then its one of Darwin, DCL, Wilson or Jesus.

    What do we reckon?

    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      I'm considering Firm to Nunez.

      1. dannyreeves1977
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 mins ago

        I can see any of those 4 getting a haul this week. Love Everton's next 3 fixtures, but its Everton isn't it!

      2. Tate
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I've done this

    2. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Sell.

    3. MBK 42
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Same dilemma, I’m leaning towards Darwin; Leeds look the worst team in the league at the moment and time for Liverpool to get a decent win?

      1. dannyreeves1977
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        I have Salah already so have some attacking Liverpool cover. Fearful of putting too much on Liverpool as they just aren't returning the points as they usually do!

  6. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Which one would you choose?

    1) Emerson to White
    2) Emerson to Shaw
    3) Emerson to Myko
    4) Castagne to Robo - using all the funds I have ITB

    Tempted by Robo as Aresnal looked poor last night.

  7. Punk as Fuchs
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    Having a proper selection headache this week!

    Currently on:

    Raya
    Cancelo - Robbo - Trippier
    Salah (VC) - Almiron - Foden - Martinelli - Andreas
    Haaland (C) - Jesus

    Ward - Mitro - Gabriel - Bueno

    1FT and 0.1 ITB (planning on rolling this though)

    I really fancy playing Andreas and Almiron, as they've both been playing well and they're both differentials in my H2H and mini leagues (well, everyone has Andreas but no-one ever plays him).

    I also feel as though Jesus is a no-brainer, considering the fixture (NFO at home). The same could be said for Gabriel though, so I can't quite decide what to do. It also means benching Mitro, which seems daft but I just can't make it work.

    So, I guess my question is:

    Which two would you play and which two would you bench out of Mitro, Andreas, Jesus and Gabriel?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Mitro Jesus play.

    2. No Professionals
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      you've got to play Mitrovic over Andreas

      1. Punk as Fuchs
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yeah, I think you're both right. It's just frustrating seeing Andreas be consistently good and never benefitting from it!

  8. MoSalalalalalalalalah
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Almiron, Iwobi or Gordon?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Harvey Elliot

      1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Love the guy, but he's never even registered a PL assist and only has about 2 goals

  9. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Doherty owners... What's the plan ?

    Would you;

    A) Keep and hope he starts
    B) Sell to Ben White

    Cant afford Saliba or Gabriel, that's if he is even fit.

    Cheers.

    1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

    2. Big Ronnie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      What's wrong with Gabriel?

      1. FPLMACKEM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Picked up an injury last night apparently.

    3. philz94
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B. Ben White seems to be a guaranteed started compared to Doherty

  10. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    Guaita
    Trippier, Cancelo, Guehi
    Salah, Zaha, Foden, Martinelli, Andreas
    Haaland (c), Mitrovic

    Ward, Solanke, Dunk, Neco

    1ft 2.9itb

    A Guehi > TAA/VVD
    B Roll (gamble on the Palace double defence)

    1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

  11. The Knights Template
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Having got 78pts last week and not boasting about it, would you do Bowen to:

    A) Iwobi
    B) Antony
    C) Rashford
    D) Somebody else who is a sneaky differential nobody else knows about.

    1. MBK 42
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Do you have Almiron?

      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Not yet. In mine thoughts though. But mine team is quite handsome at the moment.

        1. Conte's Son
          7 mins ago

          Bench him and keep for the last 2 home fixtures.

    2. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      D

    3. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      I would suggest Rashford sire...........

  12. Conte's Son
    12 mins ago

    Play Andreas (EVE) or Zaha (SOU)?

    1. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Wilf

    2. No Professionals
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Zaha

    3. ebb2sparky
      • 12 Years
      just now

      If you’re not going to start Zaha at home to Southampton then I don’t see the point in owning him. BTW I’ve got both and not for one moment considered playing Andreas. If I do anything then it’ll be Zaha to Saka or Rashford.

  13. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Iwobi for President

    1. tokara
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      the new siggy

      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        So soon?

    2. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      President of Differentialand!

  14. No Professionals
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier Perisic
    Salah Foden Zaha Martinelli
    Haaland(c) Toney Mitrovic

    Iversen Andreas Guehi Williams
    0.1m 0ft

    2 horror weeks (more than doubled rank down to 390k).

    looks ok for this week.

    Do I bench Perisic or just go for it?

    1. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Personally don't think Perisic starts this one

    2. Conte's Son
      7 mins ago

      Frustrating Perpetual Perisic decisions... I think he won't start he will start against Marseille on Tuesday

    3. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Down Perisic, dive, dive, dive!

  15. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Wilf -> Milf for free?

    1. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Would take a hit for that as well

  16. afsr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Looking to move Bowen out, cause he may be injured ans off pens

    Kepa,
    Cancelo, Trips, Guehi
    Salah, Foden, Bowen, Marti, Saka Haaland, Mitro
    Iversen, Solanke, Zouma, Neco
    1FT, 0.0 ITB

    Who do i get for Bowen?
    A - Rashford
    B - Antony
    C - Almiron
    D - save and sell next week with 2 FT
    E - take a hit and also get Wilson/DCL for Solanke

    1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

  17. Mane Mane Mane
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    My starting team so far is
    Sanchez
    Cancelo, Trippier, Saliba
    Zaha, Maddison, Andreas, Marti, Foden
    Kane, Haaland*

    Ward, Schar, Kilman, Solanke*

    Do I…
    A) Roll the transfer
    B) exact funds for Solanke to Wilson, bench Maddison.
    C) Solanke to Nunez, Maddison to Almiron, bench Andreas. (-4)

  18. Yordan Letchkov
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Please advise. 1FT; 0.8itb
    Bowen to Saka would be the obvious move to get some ARS cover, but on the other hand Bowen has great fixtures after MUN and I have Guéhi/Toney on 4 YCs and think 2FTs would be very valuable for planning GWs 15+16. So what to do here:

    A) Saka to Bowen
    B) Save FT

    Ward
    Cancelo, Trippier, Guehi
    Salah, Foden, Bowen, Zaha
    Haaland, Toney, Mitro

    B: Iversen, Andreas, Dunk, Neco

    Any feedback appreciated, thanks.

    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Bowen might be injued.

  19. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    So anyone captaining Salah? Last time I went for a diff captain they got 18 points but EBH got 23 😀

    1. jimmy6363
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I've stuck solid to date with Haaland and it's paid off so far, this however is the first week I'm really tempted to go Salah. Early kick off, and I just think they won't risk Haaland right now.

  20. Reinhold
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    "Everything" points to Saka over Rashford. Season stats, recent form, opponent, bookies odds.
    Still, there's this feeling United and Rashford are on the up, with the opposite for Arsenal.

    What do you think of making decisions based on that?

    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Rashford is due

  21. jimmy6363
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    What time is the Man City press conference today?

