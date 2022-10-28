FPL Gameweek 14 differentials: Creative Iwobi can offer value

Gameweek 14 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Everton, Manchester United and Newcastle United, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

ALEX IWOBI

FPL ownership: 1.5%

1.5% Price: £5.5m

£5.5m GW14-16 fixtures: ful | LEI | bou

Alex Iwobi (£5.5m) has been Everton’s most creative outlet this season, providing five assists in his last eight league appearances.

Across the season so far, that’s more than any other Premier League player bar Kevin De Bruyne (£12.3m) and Bernardo Silva (£6.9m). Add in his goal against Man Utd in Gameweek 10, and Iwobi is enjoying his most productive season to date at the Toffees.

For Everton, last week’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace marked the first time they had scored more than twice in a Premier League game this season. That coincided with Frank Lampard using a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Iwobi pushed further forward into the number 10 role where he could get closer to Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m).

With space to roam in the final third, the attacking midfielder thrived, as he created two big chances for his teammates. He also posted match-leading totals for passes received in the final third (15) and penalty box touches (four).

Whilst impressing this season, Gameweek 14 opponents Fulham have struggled in defence for the most part. Indeed, they have conceded at least two goals in six of their last seven games and rank bottom for expected goals conceded (xGC) in 2022/23. In addition, Everton also face Leicester City and Bournemouth in Gameweeks 15/16 respectively, at which point we break for the winter World Cup.

Only four players have created more chances from open play than Iwobi (21) this season, and with his influence gradually building, he could be a nice differential punt in midfield.

LUKE SHAW

FPL ownership: 0.9%

0.9% Price: £4.7m

£4.7m GW14-16 fixtures: WHU | avl | ful

Luke Shaw (£4.7m) has started each of Manchester United’s last four league matches, a period which has seen them go unbeaten, despite facing Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

In that time, the England international is averaging a very decent 5.0 points per match, courtesy of an assist, two clean sheets and two bonus.

Shaw has faced a battle with Tyrell Malacia (£4.3m) for the left-back spot following the Netherlands international’s arrival from Feyenoord in the summer. However, he appears to be embracing the competition, with his performance against Chelsea last weekend described as “forward-thinking” and “defensively secure” by the Manchester Evening News.

Now, with Diogo Dalot (£4.7m) walking a suspension tightrope, Shaw might just be the United full-back to target for the next three Gameweeks, when they face West Ham United, Aston Villa and Fulham. Notably, all three of those sides have conceded more chances from their right flank than any other zone across the season so far, raising Shaw’s assist potential from crosses into the box.

Man Utd are showing clear signs of improvement under Erik ten Hag, having lost just one of their last nine league games. Despite facing a tough run of fixtures from Gameweek 10 onwards, no side has a lower expected goals conceded (xGC) tally (3.23) in their last four matches.

With Shaw pushing for a place in Gareth Southgate’s England World Cup squad, he could be the pick of the budget defenders for the next three rounds.

CALLUM WILSON

FPL ownership: 2.4%

2.4% Price: £7.3m

£7.3m GW14-16 fixtures: AVL | sou | CHE

Callum Wilson (£7.3m) has been quick to make an impact following his return from injury earlier this month, providing two goals and an assist in five appearances.

Overall, it’s five attacking returns (four goals, one assist) in eight league outings for the Newcastle United marksman, a period which has seen him average just over three shots inside the box and one big chance per 90 minutes.

With Alexander Isak (£6.7m) out until after the World Cup through injury, Wilson looks set to continue as Eddie Howe’s lone striker for the visit of Aston Villa in Gameweek 14.

Caretaker manager Aaron Danks impressively masterminded the 4-0 demolition of Brentford last weekend, but it’s worth noting Villa are yet to win on the road this season, conceding 11 goals from their six away games. After that, they face Southampton and Chelsea, both of whom feature in the bottom half for big chances conceded this season.

With 12 games gone, Newcastle sit in fourth place in the table, having made it four wins from the last five at Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 13. Furthermore, only Liverpool have beaten Eddie Howe’s side on home soil this calendar year, an encouraging sign with two of their next three at St James’ Park.

Wilson is a real difference-maker at Newcastle, and could be a decent mid-price punt for those looking for a new forward in Gameweek 14.

VIDEO LATEST