Dugout Discussion October 30

Arsenal v Nottm Forest team news: Williams benched for visitors

Gameweek 14 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday as Arsenal host Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners went down 2-0 to PSV in the Europa League on Thursday, while Steve Cooper’s side bested Liverpool 1-0 last weekend.

Kick-off is at 14:00 GMT.

Mikel Arteta names the same starting XI that drew 1-1 with Southampton in Gameweek 13.

That means Gabriel Magalhaes starts, despite being seen limping after Thursday’s game in Eindhoven.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, meanwhile, misses out despite Arteta saying he was “getting closer” a week ago.

As for Forest, Steve Cooper makes just one change, with Renan Lodi replacing Neco Williams – who drops to the bench – at left-back.

GAMEWEEK 14 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus

Subs: Hein, Tierney, Nketiah, Holding, Cedric, Vieira, Sambi, Nelson, Marquinhos

Nottingham Forest XI: Henderson, Aurier, Cook, McKenna, Lodi, Freuler, Yates, Kouyate, Gibbs-White, Lingard, Awoniyi

Subs: Hennessey, Worrall, Mangala, Williams, O’Brien, Surridge, Johnson, Dennis, Boly

784 Comments
  1. Qaiss
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Jesus has been doing some serious point dodging recently !

    1. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      But outside FPL, has been great for us though.

      1. Qaiss
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Amazing signing, around £45m.

        Nice of Pep to give us him and Zinchenko on the cheap 🙂

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      i know i was going to captain him, but still, put it on, Salah. That's how much faith i have lost in him 😉

      1. Qaiss
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        He should have hauled this and last week.

    3. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Just like at City, needs a lot of xG per G.

  2. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Saw someone promising Saliba max bonus earlier. Where do I contact the authorities to make an official complaint?

  3. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Guehi the legend covered Arsenal defence!

  4. Dreams
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Ben White (C). If only Jesus had converted the chance, would have been a great decision. Will take it anyways.

    1. Muchentuchel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Were you drunk when you decided this?
      Anyway, congrats!

      1. Dreams
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Nah. I have this one gameweek every season where I captain the most unlikely player in my team. Works out some times. Anyways, part of the fun.

  5. Superflymonk
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    That Jesus big chance missed from Ben White flick on probably cost me 10 pts bonus incl. The amount of sheer bad luck I'm getting this season is beyond belief! And of course, my differential transfer, Anthony is mysteriously nowhere to be seen. At this point what can you do but lol!

    1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Apparently he got a knock in training

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I don't know about Anthony but did hear Antony has gone for a spin.

      1. Superflymonk
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Probably still too dizzy from his spins

  6. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Who wins?

    Derby 2007/08 vs Nottingham Forest this season.

    I'd still put my money on Forest to win it 1-3.

    1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Forrest

      1. Echoes
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Yeah man. That Derby side was atrocious, and there have been some truly atrocious sides in the premier league.

  7. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    If Haaland does have ligament damage is it really likely he will play again before WC?

    1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      It is possible. It depends on the severity of the injury

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      It depends what ligament and what grade of injury. If it's grade 1 he could be fine within a week.

  8. mdm
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    How long Saka out? Bad injury?

    1. DMP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      We are not Arsenal medical department.

      1. Echoes
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Are you sure?

        1. DMP
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          No.

      2. mdm
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        How do you know?

        1. DMP
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Im Saka.

      3. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Speak for yourself

  9. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Average points coming off the bench looks like it’s around 7

    1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      I have 6 Andreas and Ward

    2. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      VC + autosubs.

    3. DMP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      I might be Saka himself, tough.

      1. DMP
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Fail.

  10. Prinzhorn
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Zaha and Toney out
    ->

    A) Almiron & Jesus
    B) Rashford & Wilson

    1. Podge
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Alison and Wilson

      1. Podge
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Almiron damn autocorrect

        1. Prinzhorn
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Already have Pope and Trippy

          1. Podge
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Suppose b then

    2. V̅654
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      B.

  11. Shultan
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Do you think strikers should also get 1 CS point like midfielders?

    Surely it's a team effort to keep a clean sheet?

    1. SamH123
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      no but 5 points a goal for some midfielders feels generous

      1. Rainer
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Forwards get 6 extra BPS for a goal, it evens out as well as it can really.

    2. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Keeper +1 point for every 3 goals his team scores?

    3. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Absolutely not. Most strikers do not an appreciable amount of the game defending. Midfielders slightly more so, hence 1 pt.

  12. SamH123
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Where is Antony? what am I missing

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      It appears you’re missing Antony.

      1. SamH123
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        seems he's injured 🙁

  13. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    That 5th Arsenal goal taking Saliba right out of the bonus pts. He was on for 2. Effing annoying!

    1. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Lol, with everything happening on Forest End, and so few shots on the Arsenal net, I hardly think the Gunner defenders were crucial to the result.

  14. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    It seems blatantly obvious to me that if both Rashford and Ronaldo are gonna play, Ronaldo should be up top with Rashford wide.

  15. Video Killed The Radio Star
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Saka, Haaland, Kepa injury issues. Foden, Neco gametime issue. But still its Gomez who has to leave mh team this week. Talk about pressing issues.

    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I can’t see Saka playing things GW and maybe next. May have to ged rid

      1. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Crikey, how many errors there lol

        1. Video Killed The Radio Star
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Rashford audition

  16. DARE TO BISCAN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Pope
    Trippier, Dalot, Cancelo
    Martinelli, Almiron, Foden, Zaha
    Haaland, Kane, Toney

    (Ward, Saliba, Andersen, Andreas) 1FT, 3.4 bank

    Toney > Jesus the obvious choice?

    Was pondering saving. Then Pope, Toney > Guaita, Wilson. Leaving Zaha > Saka open. But seems a bit like overthinking it. Especially with the Saka injury, now. Wasn't keen on losing Pope for injury prone Wilson.

    Any other ideas? Cheers

  17. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Ten Hag looks so frail.

  18. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Pleased to see Bowen starts with the added bonus of Maguire being in the Utd defence. I fancy his chances now.

