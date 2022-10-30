Arsenal v Nottm Forest team news: Williams benched for visitors

Gameweek 14 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday as Arsenal host Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners went down 2-0 to PSV in the Europa League on Thursday, while Steve Cooper’s side bested Liverpool 1-0 last weekend.

Kick-off is at 14:00 GMT.

Mikel Arteta names the same starting XI that drew 1-1 with Southampton in Gameweek 13.

That means Gabriel Magalhaes starts, despite being seen limping after Thursday’s game in Eindhoven.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, meanwhile, misses out despite Arteta saying he was “getting closer” a week ago.

As for Forest, Steve Cooper makes just one change, with Renan Lodi replacing Neco Williams – who drops to the bench – at left-back.

GAMEWEEK 14 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus

Subs: Hein, Tierney, Nketiah, Holding, Cedric, Vieira, Sambi, Nelson, Marquinhos

Nottingham Forest XI: Henderson, Aurier, Cook, McKenna, Lodi, Freuler, Yates, Kouyate, Gibbs-White, Lingard, Awoniyi

Subs: Hennessey, Worrall, Mangala, Williams, O’Brien, Surridge, Johnson, Dennis, Boly