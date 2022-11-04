235
Rate My Team November 4

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

235 Comments
With Gameweek 15 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s thoughts on Erling Haaland (£12.1m), the best Ivan Toney (£7.4m) replacements or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. acidicleo
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    bench one:

    a) mount
    b) solanke

    Open Controls
    1. 2OLEgend
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Solanke

      Open Controls
      1. acidicleo
        • 6 Years
        just now

        would u do mount to trossard or rash for a hit?

        Open Controls
  2. acidicleo
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    play

    a) ward
    b) guaita

    Open Controls
    1. 2OLEgend
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Guaita

      Open Controls
  3. danlynch13
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Is this madness?

    Martinelli + Mitro > Almiron + Wilson (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. acidicleo
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      can u do jus the striker transfer ?

      Open Controls
      1. danlynch13
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Not enough cash unfortunately

        Open Controls
    2. 2OLEgend
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      Wouldn't lose Marti

      Open Controls
    3. acidicleo
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      who are your other mids? not sure about losing martinelli..

      Open Controls
      1. danlynch13
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Salah, foden, Saka other options

        Open Controls
  4. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    35 mins ago

    Who to sell

    Haaland
    Foden

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Both has its own risks attached

      Risk it at your peril

      Open Controls
    2. 2OLEgend
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Wouldn't sell any of them. Foden -> KDB if any

      Open Controls
    3. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      "When in doubt - do nothing" is a fantasy philosophy that seems to work more often than not.

      Open Controls
  5. 2OLEgend
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    WC active. Would you change anything?

    Sanchez (Ward)
    Trip, Cancelo, Dalot (Neco, Guehi)
    KDB(vc), Trossard, Martinelli, Almiron (Andreas)
    Haaland(c), Kane, Wilson

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. acidicleo
      • 6 Years
      just now

      gtg...super team..

      Open Controls
  6. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    Is this worth FT? Zaha ➡ Almiron

    I’m just not sure if Almiron keeps up the insane form

    Open Controls
    1. acidicleo
      • 6 Years
      just now

      100% for me.

      Open Controls
    2. 2OLEgend
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I would

      Open Controls
  7. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    33 mins ago

    1FT.. 1.5m ITB.... Zaha to Trossard/Rashford?

    Pope
    Dunk Trippier Cancelo
    Saka Martinelli Foden Zaha
    Kane Wilson Haaland

    Iversen Andreas Saliba Guehi

    Open Controls
    1. 2OLEgend
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      Yes. Trossard

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I fancy Rashford looking at the fixtures but Trossard is firing more against the better teams.

      Open Controls
  8. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Have 2 FT's, which do you prefer out of:

    Mitrovic & Romero >

    A) Solanke & Stones
    B) Scamacca & Akanji
    C) Archer & Canelo (would have to play Williams in a 4-4-2)

    Open Controls
    1. Bruno Commando
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  9. Bruno Commando
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Team gtg and correct bench order?

    Guaita
    Cancelo Dalot Trippier Neco
    Martinelli Tross Foden
    (H)aaland Kane Wilson

    Iversen Zaha Dier Andreas

    Open Controls
  10. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    If Foden is out. Upgrade Foden to KdB. Downgrade to Almiron:

    A) Saka
    B) Salah

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      How will u actually know if foden is definitely out though?

      Open Controls
      1. The Last Rolo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        Early team news tomorrow.

        Open Controls
        1. OLLY G
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          9 mins ago

          Where do you find this?

          Open Controls
          1. The Last Rolo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            I usually just have Let's Talk FPL's livestream on in the background whilst I'm cleaning etc, he sometimes get's info.

            Open Controls
        2. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          Yes. I get that but there is zero guarantee on that

          Open Controls
          1. The Last Rolo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            6 mins ago

            Probably why OP said 'If'.

            Open Controls
            1. No Kane No Gain
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              No way of knowing for sure if he is out or not just speculation

              Open Controls
  11. ThisTimeNxtYrRodney
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Do we think that any of the following would not be too unhappy with a yellow card this week, therefore missing gw16 and protecting their world cup hope's. I will be interested to see.

    Kane
    Jesus
    Mitrovic
    Saliba
    Schar
    Dalot.........

    Open Controls
  12. Kryten
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    So think 2FT
    A) Almiron and Darwin
    B) WIlson and Trossard
    C) Jesus and rashford

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  13. balint84
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Wildon or Keep Mitro?

    Open Controls
  14. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Who do we think City start at CB on Saturday?

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Stones and Akanji/laporte

      Open Controls
      1. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        and then cancelo right back, ake left back?

        Open Controls
  15. Ray Kinsella
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    I sold Haaland for Alvarez last week, and therefore have Salah and Kane. So, sell Kane or Salah to get Haaland, or swap one other play or Alvarez according to fixtures?!

    Open Controls
    1. The Last Rolo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd take the risk this week and play Alvarez.

      Open Controls
  16. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    After 2 FTs will end up with this team, anything worth of hits? 0.1 ITB

    Raya
    Cancelo Trippier Webster
    Salah Saka Martinelli Foden Trossard
    Haaland Wilson

    Ward Solanke Neco Guehi

    Open Controls
  17. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    Salah + Foden -> KdB + Rashford/Trossard/Almiron (-4) worth? yay or nay?

    Open Controls
  18. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    For those asking on the previous page, here is the link for the official wc fantasy game - https://play.fifa.com/fantasy-classic/

    I am sure there will be articles on this forum talking about this game in due course

    Open Controls
  19. The Mighty Whites
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    1FT, 2.3 ITB, thoughts?

    Pope, Iversen
    Cancelo, Trippier, Kilman, Webster, N. Williams
    Salah, Foden, Saka, Martinelli, Andreas
    Haaland, Mitrovic, Solanke.

    Open Controls
  20. No Kane No Gain
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    No other fires to burn (other than maybe Foden)

    Is Mitro to Mbuemo for free for 1 week a good move?!

    Bench is pretty standard otherwise

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Scamacca

      Open Controls
      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Already own Bowen and worried about Antonio

        Open Controls
  21. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Maddison, nobody wants him?

    Open Controls
    1. The Last Rolo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      I do, but not for a -4.

      Open Controls
    2. No Kane No Gain
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Wish I had him

      Open Controls
  22. Bonus magnet
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Please please help me sort this mess I have ended up with

    2 FTs for now

    Ward
    Cancelo TAA Kilman
    Antony Bilva Barnes Harrison
    Kane Darwin Haaland

    Iversen Tsimikas Neco Pereira

    Open Controls
    1. The Last Rolo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I quite like the team tbh. Could be a huge week.

      Not keen on Kane, would be tempted to use his £ to upgrade Bilva to KdB.

      Open Controls
  23. Royal5
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Who are people capping? Between Cancelo and Salah atm. I mean VC - Haaland still C.

    Open Controls
    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Between the exact same 2 for me. I’m going cancelo. Just.

      Pool haven’t won away yet, not feeling much from him this week

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        True. I just can't recall capping a defender since the days of Baines

        Open Controls
        1. No Kane No Gain
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          If in doubt, check his previous 2 returns against the other promoted teams at home!

          Open Controls
          1. Royal5
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Good point! Cancelo it is I think

            Open Controls
  24. Orion
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    There is a new post

    Open Controls
  25. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Alisson or Raya?

    Open Controls
  26. robbyefe
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    2 FT, 3.7m in the bank - Lots of flexibility.
    Own 3 City, No Liverpool. Martinelli, Maddison, Trippier, White, Castagne, Gordon, Emerson, Mitro, Anderson
    Option 1; Emerson -> Cresswell, Mitro --> Bamford. (Bamford -> Darwin GW16).
    Opt 2; Maddison -> Salah, Mitro -> Solanke/Awoniyi
    Opt 3; Andreas -> Trossard/Gross + Roll (2 x LIV in GW16)
    Other options - bring in Darwin now? TAA?

    Open Controls
    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Nice and easy Emerson to a rested cresswell could be the way

      Open Controls
  27. The Mighty Whites
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    2.3 ITB, who would be priority to get rid of? Would have to play the others

    A: Foden
    B: Mitrovic
    C: Solanke

    Open Controls
    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  28. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Mount Zaha to KDB Garnacho + 0.7m for freeee? 2FT, would leave me with:

    Ward (Kepa)
    Cancelo Trippier Saliba Castagne (Doherty)
    Salah KDB Martinelli Garnacho (Andreas)
    Haaland Mitrovic (Solanke)

    Open Controls

