456
Members November 4

Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 15 preview and team reveal

456 Comments
Share

With the Gameweek 15 deadline of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) fast approaching, Mark Sutherns and Andy North are back with their latest live stream for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

The pair will be chatting about their own teams and transfers, while a certain free-scoring Norwegian will no doubt dominate the discussion – as he did last week!

Mark and Andy are live from 20:15 GMT, with the stream watchable via the embedded video below.

And if you’ve missed the start or indeed the whole of the live broadcast, you can of course still watch the stream back from the start in its entirety.

Only Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout will be able to watch the video below, so make sure you sign up today to get access to not just this stream but also exclusive YouTube content from Mark throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

456 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Would you Cancelo (VC) if the armband is on Haaland?

    Surely safe to captain two in the same game with no royalty on their death bed or global pandemics on the horizon? Have been on Kane all week, but Son's injury makes me doubt him.

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Canc (vc) here

      Open Controls
  2. Stranger Mings
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Why no love for Bowen? 2 home fixtures

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      just now

      One or two good games all season isn't it? And lost pens

      Open Controls
  3. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Which 2 of these options to prioritise?

    A. Salah > KDB
    B. Zaha > Almiron
    C. Mitrovic > Wilson

    Open Controls
  4. Moneymar
    just now

    I would yes, Cancelo was rested in CL so he’ll start.

    Open Controls
    1. Moneymar
      just now

      Fail reply to Biggsy

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.