47
World Cup November 6

World Cup Fantasy 2022: How to play, scoring + rules

47 Comments
The official, free-to-play Fantasy game for the 2022 FIFA World Cup went live on Friday – and we’ll be telling you all you need to know on how to play the game in this introductory guide.

Following on from this article, we’ll have team previews of all 32 countries that are taking part, line-up predictions, team reveals and much more ahead of the tournament kick-off on November 20.

THE BASICS

Much like Fantasy Premier League (FPL), the starting point is to pick a squad of 15 players who will score points based on their on-field performances (goals, assists, clean sheets etc) during the World Cup.

  • To add a player to your team, press the + icon next to their name in the Player Pool section
  • To remove a player from your team, click the player’s shirt and hit ‘X’

The budget is £100m for your 15-man squad, while the available formations (from 5-2-3 to 3-4-3 to 4-4-2 and everything in between) are exactly the same as FPL.

So far, so familiar!

HOW MANY PLAYERS PER COUNTRY CAN I PICK?

Like FPL, there are restrictions on how many players you can select per nation.

These are dependent on the stage of the tournament:

Tournament StageRestriction
Group stageMax 3 players per nation
Round of 16Max 4 players per nation
Quarter-finalMax 5 players per nation
Semi-finalMax 6 players per nation
FinalMax 8 players per nation

Scoring System

The scoring is roughly similar to FPL but differs in a handful of ways:

  • More points are awarded for goals (five for midfielders and forwards, seven for defenders)
  • Midfielders can top up their totals with tackles; forwards with shots on target
  • Winning a penalty is rewarded with points, while conceding a spot-kick is penalised
All Players
ActionPoints
Appearance (60 minutes or more)+1
Assist+3
Yellow card-1
Red card-2
Own-goal-2
Winning a penalty+2
Conceding a penalty-1
Goalkeepers
ActionPoints
Clean sheet (must have played 70 minutes or more)+5
First goal conceded0
Each additional goal conceded-1
Goal scored+9
Penalty save (not including penalty shootouts)+3
Every three saves+1
Defenders
ActionPoints
Clean sheet (must have played 60 minutes or more)+5
First goal conceded0
Each additional goal conceded-1
Goal scored+7
Midfielders
ActionPoints
Clean sheet (must have played 60 minutes or more)+1
Goal scored+5
Every three tackles+1
Forwards
ActionPoints
Goal scored+5
Every two shots on target+1

HOW DOES THE CAPTAINCY WORK?

Like FPL, you must select a captain who will score double points for your team.

  • Change your captain by clicking on a player in your team and selecting the ‘C’ button

Once your captain has played in a ‘matchday’ (the equivalent of a Gameweek), you are able to change your captain once more for another player who is yet to play. 

Anyone who plays UCL Fantasy will know this rule but for the uninitiated, it basically gives you a second chance at nominating a captain if you are unhappy with the points from your original skipper.

HOW DO I MAKE SUBSTITUTIONS?

Like UCL Fantasy, there are two types of substitutions.

The first kind is what FPL managers will be used to, ie an ‘automated’ sub when one of your starting XI doesn’t play.

The second type is a ‘manual’ substitution.

Here, you are able to sub out a player in your starting XI for an asset on your bench who has not yet played in the current matchday

As an example: if one of your original starters scored a mere one or two points on the Tuesday of Matchday 1, you could replace him with a substitute on your bench who has a game on Wednesday or Thursday.

WHAT ARE THE ‘BOOSTERS’?

…or chips, to you and me.

Once the tournament begins, you will have the opportunity to use one of three available boosters:

  1. Wildcard: This will allow you to make unlimited transfers within a specific round (cannot be used for the first match of the group stage or for the round of 16.
  2. 12th Man: This will allow you to select one additional player to score points for your team in a matchday. When selected, the 12th man cannot be substituted, captained or transferred.
  3. Power Captain: This will allow you to get double points from whichever player scores the most in your 15-man squad. This player will automatically be assigned the captaincy.

How many free transfers do I get?

The limits on how many transfers you can make for each stage and matchday are outlined below:

Tournament StageTransfer Allocation
Pre-tournamentUnlimited
Before the start of Matchday 22 transfers
Before the start of Matchday 32 transfers
Before the start of the round of 16Unlimited
Before the start of the quarter-finals4 transfers
Before the start of the semi-finals5 transfers
Before the final6 transfers

You can take hits, like in FPL, with these costing you a ‘-3’ for every additional transfer you make.

During the group stage, one transfer can be carried over into the next group stage matchday.

Providing the players you are transferring in and out haven’t played, you can even make a transfer once a matchday has begun.

Matchday Schedule

MatchdayMatchday StageMatchday Dates
Matchday 1Group stage20th November – 24th November
Matchday 2Group stage25th November – 28th November
Matchday 3Group stage29th November – 2nd December
Matchday 4Knockout stage – round of 163rd December – 6th December
Matchday 5Knockout Stage – quarter-finals9th December – 10th December
Matchday 6Knockout Stage – semi-finals13th December – 14th December
Matchday 7Knockout Stage – play-off/final17th December – 18th December

