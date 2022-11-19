72
72 Comments Post a Comment
  1. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    What to upgrade with 0.5M here?

    Dominguez / Rochet
    Dumfries / Cancelo / Trippier / Shaw / Maehle
    Di Maria / Perisic / Bergwijn / Zielinski / Skov Olsen
    Messi / Neymar / Martinez

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Reply fail down below.

      Open Controls
      1. N00B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Thanks! Yes, I think I will save the money.

        Open Controls
  2. Swans3aJ4ck
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Latest draft:

    Rochet / Martinez

    Trip / Dumf / Sosa / Pav / Mæhle

    KDB / Casemiro / Gund / Bergw / Skov

    Neymar / Messi / Martinez (Mbappe 12th man)

    Not sure about Cas but can’t see much else at that price. I could switch Martinez out for Pasveer and free up an Argentina space but still won’t get much able De Paul.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Casemiro could do alright with tackles in this game. Agree there's not much else in that bracket since you've already got Olsen.

      Open Controls
  3. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    That looks good to me so maybe just keep the 0.5 for any transfers you might need during the MD. Perisic to Eriksen could be an option but I like Perisic.

    Open Controls
  4. Union_Jacks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    The rules still contradict themselves. Poor use of language.

    On matchdays:
    You will be able to view your team for the upcoming Matchday, but you will not be able to make any changes until the current Matchday has concluded.

    On transfers of locked players:
    2. A Transfer involving a locked player

    a. If you do this, the transfer will only become active for the next Matchday

    So you can make transfers for locked players that will become active for the next matchday but are only allowed to make transfers for the current matchday…

    Open Controls
    1. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      On matchdays:
      You can only make changes to your team (Transfers, Captain changes, Substitutions, Boosters) within the current Matchday. You will be able to view your team for the upcoming Matchday, but you will not be able to make any changes until the current Matchday has concluded.

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Maybe they mean you can't change your formation, lineup, captain, etc for the next MD yet? Seems clear that transferring out a locked player will change your team for the next MD.

      Open Controls
      1. Union_Jacks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        I suspect that’s what they do mean, just the inclusion of ‘transfers’ in their description of matchdays is really confusing

        Open Controls
  5. Hawk
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Still didn't understand the wildcard clarification. Does it mean after using your wildcard,you'll still get unlimited transfer for the next matchday(Wildcard matchday 2 and unlimited transfer matchday 3..)??

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      We think it means you will have unlimited transfers during the MD which you've played it so you can then use those to remove locked players for the ones you want next MD.

      Open Controls
    2. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      My understanding is as soon as matchday 1 ends you can wildcard into matchday 2 then before matchday 2 ends you can wildcard out the locked players into ones for matchday 3

      But the rules do not explain this clearly

      Open Controls
      1. Union_Jacks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        You know what, I wouldn’t be surprised if when making the transfers for locked players they’ll count against your allocation for the next matchday…

        Open Controls
        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Maybe but that wouldn't matter on Wildcard would it?

          Open Controls
    3. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Basically, in MD2, once a player you've wanted to use for MD2 is locked, you can use your wildcard to transfer in a unlocked or locked player in preparation for MD3.

      You'll want to get this done during the final game of MD2.

      Open Controls
  6. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    All set?

    Martinez,
    Dumfries, Shaw, Trippier, Maehle, Sosa
    Di Maria, Eriksen, Bergwijn, Skov Olsen
    Messi (c)

    Rochet; Neymar, Musiala, Richarlison.

    0.5 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I would change it into my team.

      But looks good.

      Open Controls
    2. No Kane No Gain
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      Needs KDB

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        KDB + Lautaro vs Di Maria + Neymar? Think the latter looks better. Not too keen on 3 premiums.

        Open Controls
    3. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      Looks good, would like a bit of Belgium in there but can’t have them all

      Open Controls
  7. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    "Transfers must be really been far even as decided to use even go want to do look more like" - FIFA

    Open Controls
    1. Critical Observer
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      It’s crystal clear now.

      Open Controls
    2. Jafooli
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      As expected...

      Open Controls
    3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      What's not to understand?

      Open Controls
  8. jonnybhoy
    • 9 Years
    56 mins ago

    Hi guys- thoughts?

    A) Perisic or Sosa
    B) Cancelo or Dumfries

    Open Controls
    1. Vovhund
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      Is Dumfries a secure starter first match?

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Should be. He's been training I believe.

        Open Controls
  9. Moxon
    • 8 Years
    55 mins ago

    Martinez or Richarlison and why?

    Open Controls
    1. Vovhund
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      Martinez. More secure starter and way better fixture, IMO

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Martinez as more uncertainty around Richarlison start. Also in unlikely event Martinez not on Argentinian team sheet can use one of transfers to move to Richarlison if you wanted

      Open Controls
  10. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    I really appreciate how thoroughly they’ve recreated the shambolic state pf affairs of the actual tournament in the fantasy game as well.

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      😆

      Yep, really captured the same embarrassing chaos...

      Open Controls
  11. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    Richarlison/Messi or Neymar/Lautaro Martinez?

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Tough but Messi is the best captain imo so I'll say the first one.

      Open Controls
  12. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    37 mins ago

    1. Richarlison + De Paul
    2. Lau Martinez + Khazri

    What would you go for?

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    2. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Probably 1 out of those options alone but I’ve got Martinez and no Richarlison in my side

      Open Controls
  13. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    Best Uruguayan player for fantasy team

    A Valverde
    B De Arrascaeta

    Open Controls
    1. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Thanks. Do you think he’s nailed ?

        Open Controls
        1. Union_Jacks
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          From what I can tell yeah

          Open Controls
  14. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Are the price rises/drops in the fifa fantasy? I’ve not seen anything about it in the rules (I could have missed it) so I assume that the prices are fixed. Correct?

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      *are there

      Open Controls
  15. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    A) Di Maria + Neymar
    B) KDB + Lautaro Martinez

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  16. Union_Jacks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Think I’m set on this for MD1

    Al-Sheeb, Rochet
    Dumfries, Trippier, T. Hernandez, Mæhle, Sosa
    KdB(C2), Di Maria, Modric, Eriksen, Bergwijn
    Messi(C1), L.Martinez, Batshuayi

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Looks great. Like the Batshuayi punt.

      Open Controls
  17. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Quick question?
    Can you pick a different cap on different days, eg, sun, mon etc in match day one?
    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. SM001
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      If you captain Kane in Matchday 1 and he blanks you can then change your captain as many times as you like before your second captain choice plays. If you change your captain from Kane(whos already played) to Messi and Messi blanks; then thats it, you cannot change your captain anymore for Matchday 1.

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. Critical Observer
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      That’s how it used to work, but apparently now you can roll captaincy only once within a matchday.

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Cheers, same thoughts, 2 cap picks basically

        Open Controls
  18. How I met your Mata
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Honestly haven’t great knowledge on internationals, any glaring bad shouts?

    Cilisen
    Cancelo Ake Marquinos Shaw 3m
    T.Hazard Sane KDB RDP Valverde
    Nunez Kane Richarlson

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Cillissen as he’s not in the tournament

      Open Controls
      1. How I met your Mata
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Lol

        Open Controls
  19. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Okay, so think I'll just ditch playing this as it's a complete shitshow...

    Open Controls
  20. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    Who is Qatar's penalty taker, as they'll be buying them by the bucket (not of beer) load...

    Open Controls
    1. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Afif

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        No need to swear mate, just asking a question...

        Open Controls
      2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        They are all thieves mate, how else do you think they got WC?

        Open Controls
  21. EmreCan Hustle
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Better pick?

    Molina or Pavard

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
  22. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    New idea:

    A) Richarlison + Sosa + 0.5m
    B) Batshuayi + Pavard

    Open Controls
    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      B for MD1
      A from MD2 onwards

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yeah playing WC in 2 so it's just for MD1.

        Open Controls
    2. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      B but with Theo Hernandez 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Definitely more attacking than Pavard but a little worried he might not start. I guess I could risk him and transfer out if necessary.

        Open Controls
  23. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    Thoughts on the below please, not sure if I should get another premium attacker instead of KDB?

    Pasveer

    Trippier | Dumfries | Maehle

    KDB | Di Maria | Bergwijn | Perisic

    Messi | Richarlison | Martinez

    Costa / Olsen / Hernandez / Sosa

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Moxon
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Absolutely solid mate

      Open Controls
  24. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    I totally give up on the rules. I used my 12th man chip and it is locked on the player I chose.(Mbape) No big deal; it is who I want. Only now I realize it is the the chip is locked but the player too! A bit my fault but misleading

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Happened to me too but it's fine as long as Mbappe doesn't go and get injured.

      Open Controls
  25. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Any truth in the rumours that footballs might be banned from the World Cup? Instead games will be played in a Qatari metaverse sponsored by FTX and managed by Pingu?

    Open Controls
  26. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Would you downgrade De Bruyne (11m) to Modric (8.5) if it allowed you to get Neymar (10.5m)?

    A: Yes
    B: No

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.