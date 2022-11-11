88
Spot the Differential November 11

FPL Gameweek 16 differentials: Olise can exploit Forest weakness

88 Comments
Share

Gameweek 16 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which gives us a final opportunity to have a look at some more differential options before the World Cup.

With unlimited transfers to follow, these low-owned picks at Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion are one-week punts who we think have the potential to make an impact.

Last week, Yoane Wissa (£5.4m) and Philip Billing (£5.3m) delivered with 12 and seven points respectively, although Pervis Estupinan (£4.5m) underwhelmed at Molineux.

As always, to qualify for Spot the Differential, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

For a look at some Gameweek 16 punts without the ownership cap, check out Pras’s Pro Pundit piece from Thursday.

MICHAEL OLISE

Auto Draft 26
  • FPL ownership: 0.2%
  • Price: £5.4m
  • GW16 fixture: nfo

Michael Olise (£5.4m) has started four league matches in a row for Crystal Palace, a period which has seen the winger provide a goal and an assist.

In that time, he has racked up nine goal attempts, four shots inside the box and 11 chances created, with his 1.21 expected goal involvement (xGI) figure only marginally behind Wilfried Zaha (£7.5m, 1.31). The latter, of course, is the superior option with penalties in his locker but is £2.1m more expensive.

It’s also worth noting that no Palace player had more touches in the opponent’s half than Olise’s 71 against West Ham in Gameweek 15, or made more final-third passes than his 28.

Now, he visits a Nottingham Forest side that have conceded 30 goals and allowed 82 shots on target in 2022/23. Zonally, he could profit too: the hosts have allowed more crosses (81) from their left flank than any other side bar Bournemouth in their last six matches, which coincided with their move to a 4-3-3 formation.

As a result, assists are perhaps more likely in Gameweek 16, but a second league goal in a row isn’t completely out of the question, given that manager Patrick Vieira recently challenged him to score more goals.

“He can score more. He has to and I expect him to. What is missing is to just give him a little bit of time. Sometimes we forget how young he is [he turns 21 in December]. Coming from the Championship, he has to learn and he still has to learn a lot to be a Premier League player. He had a couple of steps back with injuries, but now he is in a really good place and games will give him the experience and belief to keep growing.” – Patrick Vieira

If Odsonne Edouard (£5.4m) returns at The City Ground following injury, Olise isn’t completely nailed on, yet Vieira seems to be more trusting of the winger of late and he is surely deserving of another start after his match-winning display at West Ham.

Most FPL managers won’t look beyond Zaha for attacking coverage at Palace, but Olise is a cheap midfield option who has the ability to match his pricier teammate in Gameweek 16.

RICHARLISON

  • FPL ownership: 0.6%
  • Price: £8.4m
  • GW16 fixture: LEE

Having returned from injury earlier this week, Richarlison (£8.4m) is in contention to start for Tottenham Hotspur against Leeds United.

Laid low by a calf problem he sustained in Gameweek 11, the Brazilian has been in full team training since Monday and played for 31 minutes against Nottingham Forest in midweek.

Given that we don’t know exactly how fit he is, Richarlison is a risky one-week punt. However, it’s worth noting that Antonio Conte’s post-match words sounded positive regarding his starting prospects.

“I liked the way Richarlison came in and the effort he made showed he has recovered. The same for Deki [Kulusevski] and I hope to have them to start on Saturday. To pick them in the starting XI would be great for us, because it is an important game on Saturday. If we finished this cycle with qualification in the Champions League and a good position in the table it would be in my opinion really good.” – Antonio Conte

But why take the risk? Well, Richarlison has a very favourable fixture in Gameweek 16 against a Leeds side that is often erratic defensively and susceptible to counter-attacks. Indeed, they have conceded 17 goals in their last eight league matches, with a large volume of shots that they conceded in that time falling in Richarlison’s ‘zone’.

As for Spurs, no side in any competition has managed to keep a clean sheet at their stadium so far this season, with their 49.2 minutes per expected goal (xG) at home ranked fifth among all top-flight sides.

Now, the return of Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski (£8.0m) is a major boost, with the former a potentially explosive replacement for those looking to offload Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.9m) or Callum Wilson (£7.5m) if they aren’t fit.

KAORU MITOMA

  • FPL ownership: 0.1%
  • Price: £4.9m
  • GW16 fixture: AVL

Anyone who has watched Brighton and Hove Albion recently will tell you that Kaoru Mitoma (£4.9m) has been one of their star performers.

The tricky winger assisted Leandro Trossard (£7.1m) when Chelsea were heavily beaten at the Amex in Gameweek 14 and was involved in all three goals at Molineux last weekend, scoring a header at the back post.

Then, at the Emirates on Wednesday, Mitoma came on after half-time and made an instant impact, finishing his goal well and nearly assisting Danny Welbeck (£6.5m) with a through ball.

“Mitoma I think has very big potential, and he hasn’t shown all his potential yet. He can improve a lot and he can become a very big player for us.” – Roberto De Zerbi

Just one shot has arrived in the last two Gameweeks, yet he has created four chances and been involved in most of the key incidents. In addition, he has also registered more final-third touches than any other Brighton player bar Solly March (£5.0m), highlighting his involvement.

As for Brighton, Roberto De Zerbi has now recorded three wins in a row in all competitions, a period which has seen his side impress in attack and score 10 goals. Now, Albion are back in action against Aston Villa on Sunday, who will be on a high after their recent 3-1 win over Manchester United in Unai Emery’s first match in charge. However, they have conceded 15 goals in seven league away matches so far in 2022/23.

At this stage, we should point out that a Gameweek 16 start for Mitoma isn’t completely guaranteed, but his recent performances may leave his manager with no option but to include him.

VIDEO LATEST

88 Comments Post a Comment
  1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Guys need some help. 2ft. 0.2m itb

    Guaita
    Cancelo trip Webster
    Salah saka martineli zaha
    Mitro Haaland Darwin

    Ward Andreas neco justin

    A) mitro Andreas to greenwood trossard and play 3-5-2
    B) mittro to solanke and Justin to perisic
    C) mitro to greenwood and Justin to Robertson and play Andreas instead of Webster.
    D) mitro to martial and Justin to White

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      D, with Webster benched for White. I see Villa scoring and Martial exploding (points or ligaments)

      Open Controls
    3. PScholes18
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      A punt on B could pay off, but involves some risk. If not D.

      Open Controls
  2. leop911
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Which order? One plays, two on the bench.

    A) Rashford
    B) Guehi
    C) Andreas

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      ACB

      Open Controls
      1. leop911
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
  3. Pep Roulette
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Hey fam! FH team! GTG?

    Ramsdale
    Cancelo Gabriel Estupinan
    Salah Foden Zaha Trossard Martinelli
    Haaland(C) Nunez

    XX Greenwood Bueno XX

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Fodenfreude!

      Open Controls
  4. aguerodontblankonme
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Did DCL to Darwin with my FT. I was thinking -4 for Guehi to Perisic, but now when Richarlison and Kulu are both back, is it a risky move, cause Perisic might be benched? Any other suggestions for max 5,9m defender? Other defenders are Trippier, Cancelo, Saliba, Neco.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      No hit!

      Open Controls
    2. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Not worth a hit with only 1 week for it to pay off

      Open Controls
  5. Blur Sotong
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Looking to make a one week punt.. Can't decide between -

    A) Mitrovic to Firmino; or
    B) Mitrovic to Richarlison
    C) Estupinan to Perisic.

    Any thoughts to help me decide?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Not up to date with the team news but A if you think firmino starts, b otherwise.

      Makes sense to get rid of mitro as it sounds like he's out whereas Estupian can fill in off the bench if required

      Open Controls
    3. PScholes18
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      The same ordrer as listed.

      Open Controls
  6. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Pope,
    Perisic, Cancelo, TAA
    Salah (c), Foden, Martineli, Zaha
    Jesus, Martial, Darwin

    Iverson, Bailey, Estupian, Williams

    Is this team strong enough to risk no haaland? I suspect everyone will say no but appreciate any thoughts!

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Yes it is. Foden > Maddison.

      Open Controls
      1. fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Prefer maddison & trippier over foden and perisic? I can use my free transfer differently to get that

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Yes please

          Open Controls
        2. PScholes18
          • 2 Years
          1 hour ago

          Wait for news regarding Foden and Perisic. If Foden starts and Perisic is OOP I would not make that move for this GW. He might not be OOP with Kulu and Richy back, but hold for news.

          Open Controls
    2. PScholes18
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      If you can a straight swap you should get Haaland. If it involves a hit, probably not worth it.

      Open Controls
      1. fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        12 mins ago

        My current team is:

        Pope,
        Trippier, Cancelo, TAA
        Salah (c), Foden, Martineli, Zaha
        Jesus, Alvarez, Darwin

        Iverson, Bailey, Estupian, Williams

        So I can do Jesus & Foden -> Haaland & Andreas for free but it means taking out 2 decent assets and probably having to start Bailey over alvarez as I expect he'll be benched

        Open Controls
        1. PScholes18
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          Then it's a no for me. Jesus plays Wolves and Foden should start.
          If news about Foden on the bench and Haaland starting consider again.

          Open Controls
          1. fish&chips
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Thanks mate. Probably what will happen is I'll wait for news and the servers will crash and I won't be able to do anything 😀

            Half tempted to set my team without Haaland and not worry about it

            Open Controls
      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
  7. iL PiStOlErO
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Best cpt for this gw?

    A) Haaland
    B) Salah
    C) Kane

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      A if we get news he starts

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
    3. PScholes18
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Haaland if he starts. Then B and C.

      Open Controls
    4. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      I have captaincy on B but may try to swap to A depending on late team news. If the server fails I'd rather be stuck with Salah© than Haaland© from the bench again.

      Open Controls
  8. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Who for one week?

    A) Nunez or Firmino
    B) Zaha
    C) Martinelli
    D) Saliba

    Open Controls
    1. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Nunez

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Rashford also an option

      Open Controls
      1. fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Martial also primed for a start

        Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Martinelli

      Open Controls
  9. PScholes18
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    I'm happy with all fielded players but have 1 FT and feels like a waste not using it on a punt given free transfers coming up.
    Got 0.6 ITB.

    Current line up:
    Guaita
    Trips - Robbo - Saliba - Cancelo - Cresswell
    Foden - Salah - Saka - Martinelli
    Haaland
    Ward, Wilson, Summerville, Archer

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Foden to Kulu or Maddison?

      Open Controls
      1. PScholes18
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Expect Foden to start, but if we get news about Foden not starting I might take a punt on Kulu.

        Open Controls
  10. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    I've already got Zaha to do either the exploitation or the trolling, thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Troll’n, troll’n, troll’n!

      Open Controls
  11. GuenDoozy
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Start one:
    A) Dunk (AVL)
    B) Andreas (MUN)

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. JoeJitzu +42
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Oh boy that’s tough!
      Dunk 45% Andreas 55%

      Open Controls
      1. GuenDoozy
        • 3 Years
        1 hour ago

        Thanks! Am leaning this way too given Andreas is playing his former club as well

        Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      Andreas

      Open Controls
      1. GuenDoozy
        • 3 Years
        1 hour ago

        Thank you

        Open Controls
  12. JoeJitzu +42
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Y or N
    Jesus (wol) & Mitrovic (MUN) ➡ Nunez (SOU) & Solanke (EVE)

    Pickford
    Cancelo Trippier Gabriel
    Salah Foden Zaha Martinelli
    Haaland XXX YYY

    Ward Andreas Zouma Neco

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      N

      Open Controls
    2. PScholes18
      • 2 Years
      58 mins ago

      Mitro is out so it's basically Nunez & Solanke vs Jesus and Andreas. I would lean towards Y.

      Open Controls
  13. SensibleSoccerChamp
    • 5 Years
    1 hour ago

    Morning!!

    Never burned a sub before any ideas here?

    Shift Ward? 0.7 itb

    Ward
    TAA - Cancelo- Trip - Saliba
    Salah(c) Foden- Almiron - Marti - Trossard
    Haaland(v)

    Wilson ~ Neco ~ Archer

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      56 mins ago

      Foden > Maddison

      Open Controls
    2. GE
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      Foden -> Kulu

      Open Controls
    3. SensibleSoccerChamp
      • 5 Years
      51 mins ago

      Transfer I mean 🙂

      Open Controls
    4. SensibleSoccerChamp
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      Cheers

      Open Controls
  14. GE
    • 6 Years
    53 mins ago

    For one week:

    1) Perisic
    2) Gabriel
    3) Shaw
    4) Dunk

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      47 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    2. EmreCan Hustle
      • 10 Years
      44 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
  15. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    52 mins ago

    Got Gomez & Justin, with Hauland & Wilson only got one Sub, worth a hit for someone, Castagne?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      47 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Alisson,
        Trippier, Cancelo, Saliba
        Bowen, Almiron, Martinelli, KDB
        Wilson, Hauland, Solanke

        Raya, Andreas, Gomez, Justin,

        3.5

        Open Controls
        1. EmreCan Hustle
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Team looks good. Gomez to Robertson might be an option but I'm sure if it's worth a hit.

          Open Controls
  16. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    Morning all,

    Would appreciate any thoughts on what to do here. Current team is below, have 1Ft and 0.1ITB

    Pope
    Akanji / trippier / castagne
    Barnes / foden / salah / martinelli
    Kane / scamacca / haaland

    Iversen / Williams / Andrea’s / guehi

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      46 mins ago

      Foden > Maddison

      Open Controls
    2. EmreCan Hustle
      • 10 Years
      44 mins ago

      Can you do Barnes to Rashford?

      Open Controls
  17. EmreCan Hustle
    • 10 Years
    47 mins ago

    Best 1 week punt?

    A. Alvarez > Martial
    B. Andersen > Perisic

    Pope
    TAA Cancelo Trippier
    Salah Zaha Martinelli Bailey
    Haaland Darwin Alvarez
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Iversen Andreas Andersen Neco

    1FT. 1.3m itb.

    If Alvarez is benched Martial is an option but Andersen to Perisic has nothing to do with City and I don't have to worry about server crashes. Thoughts?

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      42 mins ago

      A. Martial an uber-differential

      Open Controls
      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 10 Years
        41 mins ago

        I agree. But I was lucky to get Alvarez in after the server crash. If it fails this time then the GW is off to a bad start.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          33 mins ago

          I wouldn’t be waiting. Asking for trouble.

          Open Controls
      2. Mirror Man
        1 min ago

        Uber grumpy, Uber differential, Uber driver.

        Open Controls
    2. No Salah
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Bailey to Almiron possible?

      Open Controls
  18. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    mmh I was all set on mitro to jesus and never thought of richarlison. bit too punty though dont you think, not guaranteed to start...

    Open Controls
    1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Leeds far more likely to concede more.

      I'd punt

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Stick with Jesus.

      Open Controls
  19. No Salah
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    A. Forward Play Mitro or Wilson

    B. Defender play Guehi or Dunk?

    Open Controls
  20. Pirlø's Pen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    What do we see the consensus as the best front 3 on WC Fantasy?

    Current thinking is Neymar Mbappe Messi, with the Power Captain applied.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Martinez, Depay, Mbappe

      Open Controls
  21. Halftime
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Is Wilson to Darwin worth a -4?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      just now

      No hits!

      Open Controls
    2. nolard
      • 8 Years
      just now

      only if wilson is out

      Open Controls
  22. abaalan
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Got 2 ft, 0.2 itb, which 2 should I get rid of first...
    A. Doherty
    B. Mitro
    C. Wilson

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A B

      Open Controls
    2. nolard
      • 8 Years
      just now

      a

      Open Controls
  23. Bad Lieutenant
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Chances Foden starts this weekend?

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      3 mins ago

      11

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      just now

      You’ve been biting that bullet again!

      Open Controls
  24. nolard
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    KDB to Salah?
    possible captain

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Nope diddly ope.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.