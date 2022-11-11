317
Rate My Team November 11

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

317 Comments
With Gameweek 16 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

It is, of course, the final round of matches before the Premier League takes a break for the World Cup, so whether it’s questions on one-week punts, the best Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.8m) replacements or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

317 Comments
  OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Should I pick Ben White or Solanke for this week?

    Spoox777
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'm tempted to do Mitrovic > Solanke for this GW

    wayne50
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Solanke

  McSlu
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    As always a bit lost

    Echoes
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      To be a bit lost is the way to find a new way

    McSlu
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      WTF?
      2 FT, 0,6 ITB
      What to do? No pressing issues really

      Guaita
      Cancelo, trips, white
      Madders, rash, Foden, marti
      Darwin, haaland, kane

      The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Relax until 26th Dec?

  Echoes
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    Foden + Wilson -> Trossard + Darwin for a hit. How does it look?

    Annie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Not great

    TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I wouldnt sell Foden

  Salarrivederci
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Taking a one-week-punt on Dalot->Zinchenko for free.

    Would you start;
    A: Castagne
    B: Álvarez

    Captain:
    1: Haaland
    2: Salah

    Before possible leaks and server crashes?

    Pickford
    Cancelo - Trippier - Zinchenko
    Salah - Zaha - Trossard - Martinelli
    Haaland - Kane

    (Iversen, Álvarez/Castagne, Andreas, Neco)

  The Big Fella
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Benching headache this week.
    Ward/Pope
    Cancelo, Trippier, White, Guati, Patterson
    Foden; Saka, Martinelli, Zaha, Pereira
    Wilson, Kane, Haaland

    Concern is that Wilson and Foden playsa cameo. Pereira will be on pens with no Mitro. I think my whole defence has a good game this week. Not sure who to bench and I still have one FT!

  6. GW16 Fixture and clean sheet odds
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    GW16 fixture odds can be found here:
    Saturday 12:30: https://prnt.sc/HB9rNVp2VTsF
    Saturday 15:00: https://prnt.sc/ROAf5teoh3XQ
    Saturday evening: https://prnt.sc/4BR-N4tBLM6a
    Sunday: https://prnt.sc/CkyfhuM9fi3N
    (Provided by Ladbrokes.com)

    GW15 clean sheets:
    MNC: 52% ❌
    WHU: 38% ❌
    LEE: 36% ❌
    NEW: 36% ❌
    BHA: 34% ❌
    MNU: 32% ❌
    EVE: 29% ❌
    BRE: 28% ❌
    ARS: 27% ✅
    CHE: 27% ❌
    NFO: 27% ❌
    LEI: 25% ✅
    WOL: 25% ❌
    LIV: 24% ❌
    CRY: 22% ❌
    AST: 21% ❌
    SOU: 21% ❌
    TOT: 21% ❌
    BOU: 17% ❌
    FUL: 6% ❌

    Weekly highest clean sheet % odds current success rate: 53% (down 3% from last week)

    GW16 clean sheet odds:
    MNC: 52%
    LIV: 45%
    ARS:42%
    TOT: 38%
    BHA: 36%
    CRY: 34%
    WHU: 34%
    EVE: 32%
    MNU: 29%
    NEW: 29%
    BOU: 28%
    NFO: 28%
    CHE: 25%
    LEI: 22%
    AST: 21%
    FUL: 17%
    LEE: 15%
    WOL: 15%
    SOU: 8%
    BRE: 7%
    (Provided by CheckTheChance.com)

    Clean sheet totals:
    Arsenal: 6 (+1)
    Manchester City: 6
    Newcastle: 6
    Leicester: 5 (+1)
    Man Utd: 5
    Brentford: 4
    Brighton: 4
    Chelsea: 4
    Everton: 4
    Liverpool: 4
    Tottenham: 4
    Wolves: 4
    Aston Villa: 3
    Bournemouth: 3
    Crystal Palace: 3
    Fulham: 3
    Nottingham Forest: 3
    West Ham: 3
    Leeds: 2
    Southampton: 1

    *(+1) denotes team kept a clean sheet in the past GW.

    Good luck everyone!

    G

  dansully3
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Bowen to Rashford?

    Riders of Yohan
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Kulu

      dansully3
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Have Kane

    Souj
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Kulu or Zaha but both are sidegrades, probably not gonna get many points out've transferring out Bowen

  Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Anyone know if there is a fantasy scout league for World Cup?

  Ohh1454
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Is Callum Wilson a keep or sell for a one week punt ?

  abaalan
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    A. Mitro + doherty > martial + white
    B. Mitro + Wilson > greenwood + Darwin (means playing Doherty or guehi)
    C. Mitro + Doherty > solanke + perisic

    All for free.

    Open Controls
    Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      B I reckon

    Souj
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      B and play Guehi

  Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    2 FT:

    A) Mitro & Wilson -> Darwin & 5.4m (Edouard or K Moore (bench))

    B) Foden & Mitro -> Kulu & 7.2m (Alvarez or Welbeck (play))

    dansully3
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Madness removing Fo

  Boyhowdy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Pope (Ward)
    Cancelo Trippier Perisic (Andersen Neco)
    Salah Saka Martinelli Foden Andreas
    Haaland Solanke (Mitro)

    2 FT .1 ITB

    I'm not waiting for Man City leaks in the morning.

    A) Mitro and Andersen to Martial and White
    B) Foden and Mitro to Darwin and Almiron/Gross

    Open Controls
    The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      A is almost guaranteed uplift. B risky but I’d go that with Almiron

      Open Controls
      Boyhowdy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers!

  Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Has Pep said anything about Foden. Not that anything he does say will give much justification to the decision to hold or sell Foden

    Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      My theory is that his comments 3-4 weeks ago about soMe players not giving 100% in PL games because they were worried about a WC injury were directed at him (and I’m sure a few others).

      It’s coincided with 3 straight league benchings

      It also happened just as I bought him….

      dansully3
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Don't agree. He has potent options out wide and I think Foden starts regardless

  Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Do we know Foden won't play or is this just based on the last couple of games?

  Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    A. Pope (CHE)
    B. Ramsdale (wol)
    C. Alisson (SOU)

  DycheDycheBaby
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Play one:
    a) Gomez
    b) Kehrer
    c) Neco

  sthelenslad92
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Who would you start out of these two:
    A) Trippier
    B) Anderson

    The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Never bench Trippier!

  Chipmunk
    7 mins ago

    How’s this?

    Pope
    Tripps / White / Cancelo
    Almeron / Salah (vic) / Martineli / Andreas
    Darwin Haaland (c) Kane

    Ward / Guehi / Bailey / Tark

    The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Good. I’m not convinced Chelsea don’t score so might consider Ward but probably good to go

  Malinwa
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Mitro replacement
    A) Jesus
    B) Darwin

    mcpoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      jesus is guaranteed to play, so him

  mcpoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Got a free transfer, .6 itb, what do i do?

    ramsdale
    cancelo dier guehi
    salah foden mart zaha
    haaland solanke wilson

    Ward Andreas trippier williams

