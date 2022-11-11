124
Members November 11

Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 16 preview and team reveal

124 Comments
With the Gameweek 16 deadline of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) fast approaching, Mark Sutherns and Andy North are back with their latest live stream for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

The pair will be chatting about their own teams and transfers, while there’ll no doubt be plenty of talk about the server-crashing Erling Haaland (£12.2m) for the third straight week.

Mark and Andy are live from 20:15 GMT, with the stream watchable via the embedded video below.

And if you’ve missed the start or indeed the whole of the live broadcast, you can of course still watch the stream back from the start in its entirety.

Only Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout will be able to watch the video below, so make sure you sign up today to get access to not just this stream but also exclusive YouTube content from Mark throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

124 Comments Post a Comment
  1. how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Who scores more?

    A - Wilson & Solanke (Andreas 1st sub)
    B - Darwin & Andreas (Neco 1st sub)

    1. northernmuppet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

    2. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B

  2. 1966 was a great year for E…
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    I'm 0.1 off getting Darwin in for Wilson. Would you get

    A) Boring Jesus
    B) Fun but stupid Martial

    1. Arn De Gothia
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      I’d take a hit

      1. 1966 was a great year for E…
        • 12 Years
        just now

        I would if I could get someone like Perisic in, but that doesn't really work, would need to sell Trippier or Cancelo.

  3. BusbySwede
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    What would you do for a one week punt?

    Pope
    Cancelo, Trippier, Guehi
    Salah, Foden, Martinelli, Zaha

    1. BusbySwede
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Rashford
      Haaland, Wilson

      Ward, Solanke, Webster, Justin

  4. Bubbles1985
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    What's the concensus on Wilson?
    Is he worth the risk to keep?

    1. Arn De Gothia
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’m keeping, but I have backups

      1. Bubbles1985
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I think so too.
        My backups are Cresswell, Neco, Andreas.

        I think Andreas will be first sub

    2. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Depends on bench, not made on replacements in that price range so would be fine with andreas coming in for him

      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        *mad

      2. Bubbles1985
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Same i think. I would rather lose Foden or Saka in midfield

    3. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I have him and mitro. Can get darwin for him but only solanke.for mitro. Wavering.

  5. cuppatea78
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    G2G?

    Pope
    Perisic Trippier Cancelo
    Saka Foden Martinelli Trossard
    Haaland Kane Wilson

    Subs: Ward Dunk Andreas N Williams.
    1ft & £0 ITB

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Nice team. Are you burning a transfer?

  6. themaindanger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Would you bring in Kulu for Saka? (I have Jesus and Martinelli)

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      No

    2. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      No. Not certain he is fit enough to start and spurs look shagged.

  7. GE
    • 6 Years
    just now

    1) Mitro -> Martial (max 8.3)
    2) Mitro -> Jesus
    3) Patterson -> Perisic (to cover Mitro)
    4) Patterson -> Gabriel
    5) Patterson -> Dunk/Konate

