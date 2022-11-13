FPL Gameweek 16: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from Saturday’s matches on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

There won’t be the usual Scout Notes article to follow this piece as a six-week break from the Premier League now follows.

We will, however, return with plenty of wider FPL analysis of each club in the build-up to the Boxing Day restart.

BRIEF ROUND-UP

A Gameweek that promised so much on paper delivered so-so returns for many on Saturday, with the top four most-captained assets – Erling Haaland (£12.2m), Mohamed Salah (£12.8m), Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£12.6m) – all blanking.

There were some notable success stories when it came to Gameweek 16 punts, however, with Darwin Nunez (£8.9m) delivering the goods with a 13-pointer in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Southampton. Three big chances came the Uruguayan’s way against Saints – two of them converted – and his minutes-per-expected-goal-involvement (xGI) figure is now second only to Haaland among FPL assets with meaningful game-time to their names.

No player has created more chances than Andrew Robertson (£6.7m) in Gameweek 16 so far, meanwhile, with two of his six key passes resulting in assists. There’s a good debate to be had over which of the Scot and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m) is the more attractive pick for overhauled Gameweek 17 squads, although there are again question marks over Liverpool’s defending after Southampton became the latest team to breach the Reds’ backline and rack up three big chances in the process.

Patient owners who kept faith in Ivan Toney (£7.4m) and Phil Foden (£8.3m) were rewarded with tidy scores: that duo were responsible for all three goals at the Etihad, with City’s defence unable to handle Toney and allowing him five big chances in all. Foden, meanwhile, has outshot every other FPL asset in Gameweek 16 so far (seven goal attempts).

The three best defences in the division, on current six-match form, continued their purple patches with clean sheets. Leicester City, Newcastle United and Arsenal didn’t allow any of their opponents a single ‘big chance’ on Saturday en route to their shut-outs; they now have a combined 13 clean sheets in their last 18 collective fixtures. Danny Ward (£4.1m) has collected 52 points in his last eight starts, while Kieran Trippier (£5.9m) has now delivered 15 bonus points in his last 10 outings alone.

Some form players delivered attacking returns further forward, too.

Rodrigo (£6.3m) and budget midfielder Crysencio Summerville (£4.4m) both scored for the fourth match in a row, with the former now ahead of all other FPL midfielders for goals scored in 2022/23. Miguel Almiron (£5.8m), the man previously at the top of the pile, at least banked an assist in Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Chelsea to continue a run of just one blank in eight appearances.

Harry Kane (£11.6m) meanwhile became the second player after Haaland to pass a century of points this season with a double-digit return against Leeds, while Marcus Tavernier (£4.9m) now has six attacking returns in three games following two contributions in Bournemouth’s thumping of Everton.

Morgan Gibbs-White (£5.5m) was again deployed as the spearhead of the Nottingham Forest attack and scored in a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, with Steve Cooper starting two £4.2m-rated FPL defenders at centre-half. Wilfried Zaha‘s (£7.5m) feast-or-famine form continued with a penalty miss in that game.

In the final match of the day, Martin Odegaard (£6.4m) left his more widely owned team-mates in the shade with a brace in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Wolves. Just one single point separates him, Gabriel Martinelli (£6.8m) and Bukayo Saka (£8.0m) in the FPL points table, with Odegaard now ahead of that pair for goals scored.

