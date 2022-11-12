156
FPL November 12

Which FPL players could rise or fall in price before the World Cup ‘freeze’?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) now grinds to a halt until Boxing Day – but not before one final set of price changes in the early hours of Sunday morning, UK time.

Any last-minute transfers made before the Gameweek 16 deadline on Saturday could and probably will lead to some price rises and falls overnight.

After this, player prices will be frozen until the Gameweek 17 deadline at 11:00 GMT on Monday 26 December.

TO FOLLOW THIS EVENING: Saturday’s Scoreboard article rounding up the goals, assists, underlying stats and key talking points.

WHO COULD RISE AND FALL TONIGHT?

We’ve turned to one of the leading price prediction websites, FPL Statistics, for a quick look at the contenders for price rises tonight.

No-one really knows how FPL’s price change algorithm really works but FPL Statistics is one of the better sites that tries to second-guess when the rises and falls will occur.

It’s not infallible but acts as a good guide to which players are most in demand or falling out of favour.

In a nutshell, anyone around or over the ‘100.0’ mark in the ‘Target’ column below stands a good chance of a price rise.

Anyone approaching or below ‘-100.0’ is at serious risk of a fall.

The one word of warning to the below is that FPL Statistics have continued to collect transfer data after this morning’s deadline but none of those moves should affect price rises.

Many of the names below were above or around the 100/-100 targets anyway.

Ben White (£4.6m), Miguel Almiron (£5.8m) and Kieran Trippier (£5.9m) are among the most notable names in the list of potential risers, along with some of the cheapest options in goal, defence and attack: Danny Ward (£4.1m), Hugo Bueno (£3.9m) and Sam Greenwood (£4.2m).

As for the possible fallers, Joao Cancelo (£7.4m) and Callum Wilson (£7.5m) are the most significant names who stand out among a sea of low-owned assets.

WHY TO BUY THE PLAYERS RISING IN PRICE…

This one’s nice and easy: to avoid being priced out come Gameweek 17.

So if you don’t own White or Trippier and you’re pretty confident/sure you want them after the World Cup break, moving tonight could save you £0.1m.

It might not seem like a big deal but that extra 100 grand can sometimes go a long way – how often have you been on the cusp of a perfect draft only to fall agonisingly short?

…AND WHY NOT TO BUY THE PLAYERS RISING IN PRICE

There are three caveats here:

  • Valued already tied up in players: Be careful of selling players willy-nilly who you may want back. If, for example, you decide to sell William Saliba to get White, check how much you paid for Saliba in the first place. If you bought Saliba at £4.5m, you’d now be able to sell him at £4.9m. But if you want him back before Gameweek 17, you’ll have to fork out the full £5.3m.
  • More transfers = (ever so slightly) lower rank: Any moves you make during the unlimited transfers phase might be free but they count towards your overall transfer total. Number of transfers made is used to separate those FPL managers sitting level on points in the overall standings and in mini-leagues.
  • No resale value to be gained before Gameweek 17: You need a price rise of £0.2m to make a profit when selling a player, something that can’t happen before Gameweek 17 as the prices freeze after tonight’s changes.
  1. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Who are players u sell / buy depend on price rise/ fall ?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      36 mins ago

      The article has some ideas, if you keep them for GW17.

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        34 mins ago

        Cheers dude I read it and sold Cancelo with 7.4 before he fall tonight

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 13 Years
          32 mins ago

          Don't want him in GW17?

          Open Controls
          1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
            • 8 Years
            25 mins ago

            Terrible value

            Open Controls
            1. OptimusBlack
              • 9 Years
              11 mins ago

              This

              Open Controls
            2. saplingg
              • 9 Years
              just now

              I'd reserve that for TAA

              Open Controls
          2. OptimusBlack
            • 9 Years
            12 mins ago

            No dude

            Open Controls
  2. antpro26
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Bottomed. WC Team. Any changes needed? 0 ITB.

    Pope (Ward)
    Trippier Cancelo Zinchenko (Patterson, Bueno)
    Salah, Diaz, Rodrigo, Andreas (Summerville)
    Haaland, Toney, Kane

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      Wild Card ? 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Pretty similar teams except I might have martinelli for diaz and Almiron for Andreas.

      Threemium is hard to resist because of the solid mid and budget options. Nice value from your bench but I may keep a stronger bench and some itb for more flexibility

      Open Controls
  3. PartyTime
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Unnecessary world cup

    Open Controls
    1. Slouch87
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Lol.
      The World Cup is always necessary.
      The timing of it due to being bought by bribes isn't.

      Open Controls
  4. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
    • 6 Years
    57 mins ago

    Feels good to get rid of Zaha the troll.

    What a shame. Scores that pen and it’s two cracking weeks where most sold him. Great fixtures too but just can’t deal with him anymore.

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Yeah it’s a relief to see the back of him

      Open Controls
    2. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Same.
      And Mount
      And Dier
      And Saka
      And Guehi

      God my team was awful

      Open Controls
      1. Botman and Robben
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Odegaard?

        Open Controls
    3. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      But, but he has FUL next at home.

      Open Controls
  5. Johnny too hotty
    • 10 Years
    47 mins ago

    So is everyone using transfers tonight’s to gain team value then ?

    Open Controls
    1. petefa
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      There's no gaining team value to be had. It's all about not losing value.

      Open Controls
      1. Johnny too hotty
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Sorry mate can you explain a bit more ? What do
        You mean

        Open Controls
    2. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Only bringing in players I might want in my team. Will not be double price change.

      Open Controls
  6. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    43 mins ago

    Tempted by Cancelo > Robertson tonight.

    Open Controls
    1. Adamdashi
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Is Cancelo dropping tonight? It's a move I'm considering..

      Open Controls
    2. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      I did it

      Open Controls
    3. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Price drop doesn’t make any difference in my team and Liverpool defence is still a bit pony

      Open Controls
  7. jonny77
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    Conflicted as to whether I'm in a good spot or not this GW,

    37 points with Trossard and Rashford to play.

    Obviously 37 is pretty poor but I feel like I have the two players with the most potential to haul Sunday.

    Open Controls
  8. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    Do unlimited transfers start now or should I stick to 1 FT to avoid losing points?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Already started. Each transfer affects your rank slightly.

      Open Controls
      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks.

        Open Controls
  9. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 11 Years
    40 mins ago

    Ars the Martial not seen on the team bus rumours substantiated at all?

    Open Controls
    1. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Martial has travelled, Ronaldo has not

      Open Controls
  10. Dušan Citizen
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    Just here to brag I got Tavernier and Darwin for a hit this gw, but shame the rest of the team wasn't on that level.

    Open Controls
    1. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Resenting everyone who got Darwin in

      Open Controls
      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Why 😆

        Open Controls
      2. Botman and Robben
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Be a more evolved FPL manager.

        Open Controls
    2. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Should have taken more hits for Bentancur and Robbo.

      Open Controls
      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        I'm stuck with poor Van Dijk... He could have scored 2 today tho.

        Open Controls
    3. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Nice brag. Admiral. Well done. Congratulations.

      Open Controls
      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. POTATO
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          I hadn't even noticed Tavernier until today.

          Open Controls
          1. Dušan Citizen
            • 8 Years
            just now

            I saw parts of a few Bournemouth games and noticed that they have fantastic quick counters, then that Everton are conceding down the wings and that Tavernier is in hot form recently, so it was enough for a one week punt haha. Was considering Mitoma as well.

            Open Controls
  11. POTATO
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    Funny old week, felt like a lot of things went right:

    All defence and keeper kept clean sheets. check
    Played Foden and was rewarded. check
    Didn't captain Haaland. check
    Martinelli assist. check
    No hits. check

    Net result another red arrow and certain defeat by a Zombie team in The Cup.

    Faith in Zaha backfired.

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Ward - check
      Zaha - check
      Any others - rubbish
      Result - red arrow
      Verdict - FPL business as usual 🙁

      Open Controls
  12. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Haaland-Kane-Toney looks apt.

    Open Controls
    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      I may toy with a five man midfield instead

      Open Controls
      1. Botman and Robben
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        That too!

        Open Controls

