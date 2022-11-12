Which FPL players could rise or fall in price before the World Cup ‘freeze’?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) now grinds to a halt until Boxing Day – but not before one final set of price changes in the early hours of Sunday morning, UK time.

Any last-minute transfers made before the Gameweek 16 deadline on Saturday could and probably will lead to some price rises and falls overnight.

After this, player prices will be frozen until the Gameweek 17 deadline at 11:00 GMT on Monday 26 December.

TO FOLLOW THIS EVENING: Saturday’s Scoreboard article rounding up the goals, assists, underlying stats and key talking points.

WHO COULD RISE AND FALL TONIGHT?

We’ve turned to one of the leading price prediction websites, FPL Statistics, for a quick look at the contenders for price rises tonight.

No-one really knows how FPL’s price change algorithm really works but FPL Statistics is one of the better sites that tries to second-guess when the rises and falls will occur.

It’s not infallible but acts as a good guide to which players are most in demand or falling out of favour.

In a nutshell, anyone around or over the ‘100.0’ mark in the ‘Target’ column below stands a good chance of a price rise.

Anyone approaching or below ‘-100.0’ is at serious risk of a fall.

The one word of warning to the below is that FPL Statistics have continued to collect transfer data after this morning’s deadline but none of those moves should affect price rises.

Many of the names below were above or around the 100/-100 targets anyway.

Ben White (£4.6m), Miguel Almiron (£5.8m) and Kieran Trippier (£5.9m) are among the most notable names in the list of potential risers, along with some of the cheapest options in goal, defence and attack: Danny Ward (£4.1m), Hugo Bueno (£3.9m) and Sam Greenwood (£4.2m).

As for the possible fallers, Joao Cancelo (£7.4m) and Callum Wilson (£7.5m) are the most significant names who stand out among a sea of low-owned assets.

WHY TO BUY THE PLAYERS RISING IN PRICE…

This one’s nice and easy: to avoid being priced out come Gameweek 17.

So if you don’t own White or Trippier and you’re pretty confident/sure you want them after the World Cup break, moving tonight could save you £0.1m.

It might not seem like a big deal but that extra 100 grand can sometimes go a long way – how often have you been on the cusp of a perfect draft only to fall agonisingly short?

…AND WHY NOT TO BUY THE PLAYERS RISING IN PRICE

There are three caveats here: