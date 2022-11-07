FPL FAQ: Will price rises happen during the World Cup?

After this weekend’s round of Gameweek 16 fixtures, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) will be taking a six-week break whilst the World Cup takes place.

We’ve known since this summer’s 2022/23 game launch that managers will receive an unlimited number of free transfers during this period – essentially a third Wildcard, without the name – and FPL’s official site has now answered more questions on the specifics of this.

Here we round up what they said in an FPL ‘FAQ’.

Will player prices rise and fall during the World Cup?

No, they will not. Player prices will be frozen between Sunday 13 November and Monday 26 December.

What is the date of the final price changes?

The Gameweek 16 deadline is at 11:00 GMT on Saturday 12 November, so any last-minute transfers made in the morning could lead to price changes that night. However, after that, player prices will be frozen until the Gameweek 17 deadline at 11:00 GMT on Monday 26 December.

From this festive resumption, transfers will begin contributing to price changes again.

Will transfers made during the World Cup cost me any points?

No, all transfers made between the Gameweek 16 and 17 deadlines will be free. They won’t cost you any points.

Can I roll a free transfer from Gameweek 16, or will it disappear?

Yes, the free transfer can be carried beyond the World Cup. For managers that have one free Gameweek 16 transfer and decide not to use it, it all depends on how you then proceed during the period of unlimited transfers:

Make lots of free transfers? You will revert to having just one of them for Gameweek 18.

Make no moves at all? You will have two free transfers for Gameweek 18.

Will the number of transfers made between Gameweeks 16 and 17 be added to our number of ‘total transfers’?

Yes, it will and this is important in the event of a tie-breaker. At the end of the season, if you’re level with another manager in a classic scoring league, the team with the fewest transfers made will succeed.

This doesn’t impact head-to-head leagues or Cups.

Can I play any chips in Gameweek 17?

You are allowed to play an available Bench Boost, Free Hit or Triple Captain chip but cannot activate your Wildcard.

Can I roll my first Wildcard over to Gameweek 17 and have two to use from that point?

No. If you don’t use it by Gameweek 16, you lose it.

Does the 50% sell-on still exist? If I sell a player and buy him back, will I have to pay the difference?

It’s the same rule as usual. The price shown on your transfers page is the player’s selling price.

For example, if you owned Erling Haaland (now £12.1m) at his £11.5m starting price but suddenly want to sell, you’ll receive 50% of this profit and collect £11.8m. However, if you change your mind during the World Cup and decide to bring him back, he’d cost you the full £12.1m.