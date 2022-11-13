What happens in FPL during the World Cup?

After this weekend’s round of Gameweek 16 fixtures concludes, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) will be taking a six-week break whilst the World Cup takes place.

We’ve known since the July relaunch that managers will receive an unlimited number of free transfers during this period – essentially a third Wildcard, without the name – and FPL’s official site has now answered more questions on the specifics of this.

In case you missed this round-up from earlier in the week (this was an article you may have seen in the ‘featured’ box on the front page) this FPL ‘FAQ’ will hopefully answer most of your key questions.

As for what we’ll be doing at Fantasy Football Scout, attention now turns to World Cup Fantasy.

Our complete guide has already launched and that will be populated with more and more articles during the week as preparations ramp up for the big kick-off.

Team previews are already underway and will really step up a gear now that FPL is on the back burner till Boxing Day, while we’ve got the ‘how to play’ guides ready for the official FIFA game, Sky Sports and FanTeam.

Our monthly Memberships may also be of interest – we’ll soon have Opta qualification and tournament data available for subscribers to help with your Fantasy World Cup planning.

As for FPL, that won’t be far from our thoughts. While domestic coverage will be minimal for the first couple of weeks of Qatar 2022, we’ll crank up the content from early December, well before the Gameweek 17 restart.

Will player prices rise and fall during the World Cup?

No, they will not. Following last night’s final round of rises and falls, player prices will be frozen between Sunday 13 November and Monday 26 December.

Will transfers made during the World Cup cost me any points?

No, all transfers made between the Gameweek 16 and 17 deadlines will be considered ‘free’ ones.

I rolled a free transfer in Gameweek 16. Will it disappear?

Yes, the free transfer can be carried beyond the World Cup – but with a few caveats. For managers that rolled a Gameweek 16 transfer, it all depends on how you then proceed during the period of unlimited transfers:

Make lots of free transfers before Gameweek 17? You will revert to having just one of them for Gameweek 18.

Make no moves at all before Gameweek 17? You will have two free transfers for Gameweek 18.

Will the number of transfers made between Gameweeks 16 and 17 be added to our number of ‘total transfers’?

Yes, it will and this is important in the event of a tie-breaker. At the end of the season, if you’re level with another manager in a classic scoring league, the team with the fewest transfers made will succeed.

This doesn’t impact head-to-head leagues or Cups.

Can I play any chips in Gameweek 17?

You are allowed to play an available Bench Boost, Free Hit or Triple Captain chip but cannot activate your Wildcard.

Does the 50% sell-on still exist? If I sell a player and buy him back, will I have to pay the difference?

It’s the same rule as usual. The price shown on your transfers page is the player’s selling price.

For example, if you owned Joao Cancelo (now £7.4m) at his £7.0m starting price but suddenly want to sell, you’ll receive 50% of this profit and collect £7.2m. However, if you change your mind during the World Cup and decide to bring him back, he’d cost you the full £7.4m.