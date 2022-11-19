32
  1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Anyone doing Fanteam World Cup fantasy?

    Pretty annoying it’s just 11 players and not a squad. Everyone’s teams are going to be the same.

    1. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      52 mins ago

      I am, finding it really hard to get em all.

      Having said that, they have been really good at not underpricing anyone too much (verging on mean maybe).

      On paper, pretty much every 0.5m spent gets you an upgrade (apart from their insistance on pricing clearly second choice players (defenders/GKs in particular) too highly). So I actually think there might be a little more variation than you think. In the official game there are some ludicrously cheap players that every semi-engaged manager will have. In FanTeam there isn't a single must-have at his price point.

      Having said that, I do think, Bergwijn, Musiala, Maehle and even Messi seem sympathetically priced.

    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      40 mins ago

      Really?
      I'm seeing teams about 90% the same in official game on here. That's boring to me.
      And a lot of variation in FanTeams according to other people's teams on Twitter. In fact, I'm so torn on slight variations that I will probably enter 8 teams in the main game and the one I like best again in the £5 single entry comp.

      They've done an exceptional job in player pricing imo with one notable exception.

      1. Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        Notable exception? [eyes emoji]

        1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          20 mins ago

          Pedri imo. It's almost as if whoever did prices for the Spain team got him confused with someone else. But even then, there is a tactical element - the safety net won't catch me if he somehow doesn't start.

          1. Make Arrows Green Again
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            6 mins ago

            Thanks for the tip! I've been waiting for the FFS Spain article

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      I think that's not true at all. I bet my 11 is nothing like yours.

  2. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    get in Fifa World Cup leagues

    MichuAkeDeGeaBa
    RL4A0IQY

    DontMissThatPenMyFriendPassItOverToMe
    251TAFPY

  3. I Must Break You
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Are FPL prices frozen during the World Cup?

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Yes

  4. Moxon
    • 8 Years
    59 mins ago

    How many of the following 11 do you have?

    Rochet
    Dumfries | Trippier | Maehle | Sosa
    Di Maria | Bergwijn | Skov Olsen
    Messi | Neymar | Martinez

    1. Coys96
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      8

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      10

  5. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    53 mins ago

    Best option between
    A Cancelo v Ghana
    B Dumfries v Senegal

    1. Coys96
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B

  6. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    52 mins ago

    Alphonso Davies of Théo Hernández? I fear the latter might not start.

    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I have gone with Theo, hope the bugger starts?

      Any France fans on here?

  7. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    Which combo would u go with?

    A Pavard & Morata
    B Cancelo & Gakpo

  8. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    40 mins ago

    Anyone know which Dutch keeper will start?

    Pasveer or Noppert?

    Thanks

  9. tim_oriordan
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    Thoughts on this?

    4.5m Dutch GK
    Dumfries, Trippier, Maehle
    Di Maria, Eriksen, Musiala, Bergwijn, Khazri
    Kane, Messi

    Rochet, Raum, Sosa, Neymar

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      Looks good. Would keep Dumfries but wouldn't double Dutch defence.

      1. tim_oriordan
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers

        Hmm, which 4.5m keeper would be the best replacement? Ward?

  10. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    36 mins ago

    Is this more confusing than ever?

    Can do 2 FT of unlocked MD1 players to get two players in for MD1.

    Can trigger wildcard and start making MD2 changes after MD1 finishes but before MD2 starts. But the WC remains open to let you transfer players in for MD3 before MD2 finishes? Surely the WC for MD2 isn't active after MD2 starts?

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/11/19/world-cup-fantasy-2022-rule-changes-and-clarification-on-chips-transfers-captaincy/?hc_page=2&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_25500419

  11. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    35 mins ago

    Any DreamTeam experts out there?

    30 transfers to use throughout the entire tournament - was wondering if anyone who has done well before has any advice about how quick to be burning through these. I'm thinking something like 20 in the group stages where the gulf in teams is greater and then hope and pray that 10 will be enough for the later stages?

  12. The bean
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    If you play your 12th man chip can you change your mind? I am trying to change it here and having no luck. The app is poor.

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      No it doesn't seem like you can change it.

      1. The bean
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers, I have kane as 12th man... he could go well.

  13. Bobby_Brown
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    25 mins ago

    I would say Bijlow. It's definitely between Noppert and him. Noppert has been in the 1st 11 in training the last day or 2, but his main role is to come on for penalty shoot-outs.

    Forget Pasveer, he's only there as he won't rock the boat as no.3. This is the reason Cillesen was not selected.

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Why has Van Gaal tried a few different keepers recently?

  14. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    Info and predicted lineups. Not sure about the quality of sources 🙂

    https://allaboutfpl.com/2022/11/2022-world-cup-fantasy-predicted-lineups-of-all-32-teams/

    https://bulinews.com/news/15305/predicted-world-cup-lineups-how-teams-line-qatar

    https://allaboutfpl.com/2022/11/2022-world-cup-fantasy-predicted-lineups-of-all-32-teams/

    https://www.sportsgambler.com/lineups/football/fifa-world-cup/

    https://www.sportsmole.co.uk/football/world-cup-2022/predicted-lineups/

    https://www.90min.com/world-cup

    https://www.newsnow.co.uk/h/Sport/Football/International/FIFA+World+Cup#search

    1. The Orienteer - find me in …
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Most helpful, thanks.

  15. rubenmateo
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    What's the latest/thoughts on if/when Depay will be fit to get into the starting XI? Looks like he'll be a reserve for Matchday 1, but beyond that? When he's fully fit, I'm guessing he would replace Janssen, and Bergwijn would stick in the lineup? But I wonder if the Dutch win their opener, if van Gaal will keep the same lineup, and especially if they win the first two, makes sense to rest Depay for the knockouts.

  16. Bobby_Brown
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    just now

    Depay needs game time so he will start the 2nd game, can't see him playing 90 mins .

