  1. Taegugk Warrior
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Best 7 mid…?
    Will downgrade Bergwin to accomodate upgrade sosa to castagne

    1. IBB XII
      8 mins ago

      Kamada or Kudus

      1. Taegugk Warrior
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Already have kamada. How about Rabbiot..?

        1. IBB XII
          5 mins ago

          Denmark have a good defense, can't see many goals in this match.

          1. Taegugk Warrior
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Not for this MD2 since he come in for bergwin. Just to get the cash to upgrade sosa.

  2. taiocruise
    20 mins ago

    Last chance for captain, who should I go for

    1) Messi
    2) Mbappe
    3) KDB

    1. Taegugk Warrior
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Same dilemma.

    2. Paqueta Rice
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Ha same situation

  3. IBB XII
    16 mins ago

    A) Theo Hernandez
    B) Thiago Silva

  4. Paqueta Rice
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    Change armband from Messi to Mbappe before he locks with Messi as second choice?

    Or leave it with Messi and Kdb second choice

    1. Taegugk Warrior
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Leave it with messi and kdb second choice

  5. Taegugk Warrior
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    How nailed klaasen is..?

  6. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    A KDB Giroud or
    B Mpabbe Gavi

  7. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Skov Olsen and Pavard benched. For once the players I took out on the WC not coming back to bite me.

