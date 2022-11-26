The stand-out World Cup fixture of the day for many is the 16:00 GMT kick-off, which features Group D co-favourites Denmark and France.

The Danes have become something of a bogey team for Les Bleus, having defeated Didier Deschamps’ troops both home and away in the UEFA Nations League this year.

The two sides played out a mutually beneficial goalless draw in Russia four years ago, with France’s last victory over Denmark coming in 2015.

A win for the reigning World Cup champions today would seal their place in the round of 16, while a victory for Denmark would catapult them into top spot.

No team in Group D can be eliminated this afternoon, regardless of the result at Stadium 974.

As for the all-important team news, France have changed three-quarters of their defence.

Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane and Theo Hernandez replace Benjamin Pavard, Ibrahima Konate and the injured Lucas Hernandez in Deschamps’ three alterations from Matchday 1.

Kasper Hjulmand has gone one better, making four changes from the disappointing 0-0 draw with Tunisia.

The 6.4%-owned Andreas Skov Olsen is the highest-profile casualty from a Fantasy perspective, while captain Simon Kjaer and striker Kasper Dolberg also make way.

Thomas Delaney is injured and will miss the rest of the tournament.

Andreas Cornelius, Victor Nelsson, Jesper Lindstrøm and Brentford’s Mikkel Damsgaard are handed starts in their places.

Joakim Maehle is the most-owned Denmark player in the official FIFA Fantasy game, sitting in just over one in five of managers’ teams.

Pavard’s omission is a blow to the 15% or so who own the right-back but the other two France players with a double-digit ownership, Kylian Mbappe and Theo Hernandez, both start.

MATCHDAY 2 LINE-UPS

Denmark XI: Schmeichel, Andersen, Nelsson, Christensen, Kristensen, Højbjerg, Lindström, Eriksen, Maehle, Damsgaard, Cornelius

France XI: Lloris, Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, Hernandez, Tchouaméni, Rabiot, Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappé, Giroud

TODAY’S RESULTS SO FAR

Click on each match to head through to the Premium Members Area for full player and team stats: