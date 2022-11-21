Be part of talkSPORT’s incredible World Cup Fan Zone

Sponsored by talkSPORT

talkSPORT are having a World Cup party and hosting the ultimate fan experience in London.

They are taking over a huge 1,000-capacity venue under the arches at London Waterloo, a location that will be familiar to many of our readers having hosted Fantasy Football Fest.

Here, they will screen EVERY World Cup game live in their huge indoor venue, running all the way through to the final on Sunday 18th December.

With a whopping 60 games still to come, you can cheer on England, Wales or any other nation as they go for glory in Qatar.

In addition to live coverage from every game on giant TV screens, there will also be Q&As with some familiar talkSPORT faces, live radio broadcasts, plus there will be plenty of food and drink on offer too.

Quite simply, it promises to be the best World Cup fan experience in the UK.

Tickets are on sale HERE and start at just £7.50, which includes a FREE drink with admission.

#ad