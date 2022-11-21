56
56 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FATHER KANE
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    The 2 transfers available, do they take action during MD1 or is it for MD2?

    Open Controls
    1. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      They should be for Matchday 2?
      If you could do it for Matchday 1, then you've kind of messed up your initial team - when all transfers were free.

      Open Controls
      1. FATHER KANE
        • 5 Years
        4 hours ago

        What I mean is, can I say transfer out Trippier who only got 1 point for a player yet to play MD1

        Open Controls
        1. nerd_is_the_werd
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 56 mins ago

          I see, I think "sub" was probably what was being referred to rather than "transfer".

          You can sub out any player from the bench manually (i.e. 1 goalie + 3 players).

          Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      I think you can bring in a player for an unlocked player and he will play in MD1. Like if one of players yet to play is reported injured you can transfer in an unlocked player for him. But if it's a transfer for a locked player, whose team has already played, it'll only be for him to play in MD2. That's my confused take on it.

      Open Controls
      1. FATHER KANE
        • 5 Years
        4 hours ago

        Ok thanks

        Open Controls
    3. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      Who are your mids and forwards?

      Open Controls
      1. FATHER KANE
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        KdB, Di Maria, Olsen & Milinko-Savic
        Kane, Neymar & Ronaldo up top

        Open Controls
        1. gart888
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 27 mins ago

          A darn, not much chance to upgrade anyone since you already have 3 premium forwards and KDB. Could always upgrade Ronaldo to Messi by swapping Kane and Ronaldo for Messi and a random forward.

          Open Controls
    4. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      If both players involved are unlocked, it'll take effect from MD1 otherwise MD2

      Open Controls
    5. FlamingMoe
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      You can use 2 md1 transfers on locked players after they have played, effectively giving you 4 transfers ahead of md2 is my understanding. Or if you see one of your players on the bench you can do a quick transfer to someone who hasn’t played and it will take immediate effect

      Open Controls
  2. gart888
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    General consensus to stick or twist on Kane's 14 captain points?

    Open Controls
    1. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Some guy posted this before and I'll give the same response....
      No brainer

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        Yeah, I'm inclined to say we must swap to Messi, but I woudn't be *that* surprised to see the 14 points be higher.

        Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Twist. Depends too on who you're swapping armband with.

      Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Between twist and coin toss.

      Open Controls
  3. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Glad Wales showed some grit to draw level against that pub team from across the Atlantic, but that's probably all they are going to get in this tourney.
    Absolute dross and an embarrasment to sheep everywhere.

    Really disappointed with Iran who made England look half good, so obviously must be the worst team in this years World Cup.

    Aweful flat atmosphere this year that's palpable to anyone with a grain of their own "compos mentis" intact over the festering mainsteam commentary brain kill.

    Open Controls
    1. Scratch
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Wales were awful, kept thinking I was watching Middlesbrough

      Open Controls
      1. MFC86
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Not Carricks boro

        Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Bale won the draw. All credit to him.

        Open Controls
  4. Totalfootball
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Who will be portugal's starting gk?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Costa.

      Open Controls
  5. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Is it WC md2? Didn't plan to play this at all, but things changed. With triple Arg attack it looks like a plan, but far from certain yet.

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      WC in quarter final round for me.

      Open Controls
  6. Totalfootball
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    How is saka on 15 points?

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      That has been a question here. We don't know how many tackles he won or number of his key passes. He got 10 from goals and he did play the minutes. Since he braced, he must have had at least 2 SoT. That is one extra point.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        Sorry, only forwards get points of shots on target.

        Open Controls
      2. kenzo.
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        SOT points just for strikers if I'm not mistaken.... 4 extra points is weird

        Open Controls
      3. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Could be key passes which is apparently any pass that leads to a shot on goal. Very vague!

        Open Controls
        1. Totalfootball
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          That was enner valencia should be on 12 points because of 2 sot?

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            No. Key passes bonus just for mids, an assist for a shot that's not scored.

            Shots on target only for forwards. No clarity on what all of this means.

            Like is a tackle when you take the ball off an opponent but it could go right to his teammate, or do you need to win possession too?

            There's a few pointers on stats here, couldn't see anything on FIFA site. But Whoscored definition of a tackle could be different to FIFA FF.

            https://www.whoscored.com/Regions/247/Tournaments/36/International-FIFA-World-Cup

            Open Controls
    2. WALOR
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Mids get 1 pt for every 2 Key passes, and 1 pt for every 3 tackles, so presumably that's where the mystery points came from.

      Open Controls
      1. David Parkinson
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Does Stones get -1pt?

        Open Controls
        1. WALOR
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          2nd and each additional goal conceded, -1 pt.

          Open Controls
          1. David Parkinson
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            Pen conceded -1pt?

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 19 mins ago

              Any second or more goal conceded is -1 point for defenders.

              Defenders

              Action Points
              Clean Sheet (must have played 60 minutes or more) +5
              First goal conceded 0
              Each additional goal conceded -1
              Goal scored +7

              Open Controls
              1. David Parkinson
                2 hours, 18 mins ago

                Thanks, I get that. Does Stones score a total of minus one point?

                Open Controls
                1. GreennRed
                  • 11 Years
                  2 hours, 14 mins ago

                  No. He got 1 point. Assuming 1 point for playing more than 60 mins but can't see where the other 1 is from.

                  Open Controls
                  1. David Parkinson
                    2 hours, 11 mins ago

                    He gets 1pt for 60', loses 1pt for 2 goals and loses 1pt for conceding a penalty? Is that not correct?

                    Open Controls
                    1. GreennRed
                      • 11 Years
                      1 hour, 54 mins ago

                      No. He'd be on -1 point then. But definitely -1 point sounds right but he's +1 point. Maybe it's his Christmas bonus.

                      Open Controls
                    2. GreennRed
                      • 11 Years
                      1 hour, 47 mins ago

                      Could be incorrect score too. This message still flagging : 'Please note: Some players have incorrect scores due to data feed issues. We are working to resolve this as soon as possible'.

                      Open Controls
    3. Boomerang V
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      I can’t believe it. I had him in my team but removed him when I saw the predicted lineup had Foden instead. Well it was always going to be risky with so many options up front for England. Congrats to people who took the risk!

      Open Controls
    4. J Schnorng
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      I believe the issue is that they are (incorrectly) giving MFs 7 points per goal instead of 5. I believe Bellingham is currently on 8 points in the game. But they've been having scoring issues all week. After the Qatar game, Al Sheeb was on -3 points, but that was eventually corrected to -1. Expect major fluctuations as FIFA try to build this plane mid air.

      Open Controls
  7. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    The FIFA rules aren't that bad if we were as clear on them and understood them as well as FPL rules. If Alan Turing was around he'd have his work cut out for him trying to crack the code!

    Open Controls
    1. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      FIFA logic. If you don't accept a bribe, you will be robbed, and that's exactly what's happening to all us regular folks.

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Was thinking though, compared to November 2020, life is better now with a FF game with rules that bend the head, some good games to watch and a FF game with real football matches close to Christmas. Could be a lot worse.

        Open Controls
    2. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      In fact many of the rules are lot more fun
      No need to have leaked lineups
      More flexible with substitutions and transfers, one needs to be more alert and engaged

      Open Controls
  8. Boomerang V
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    I have Kane captain atm. If I move the armband to Messi and he blanks, can I still move it to Neymar afterwards?

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. Pilgrim62
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. Pilgrim62
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        My mistake.
        NO

        Open Controls
  9. J Schnorng
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    The scoring system seems completely off at the moment. I believe the FIFA game is currently awarding 7 points to a midfielder per goal - see scores for Klaasen, Bellingham and Saka, which are all inflated. Rules say 5, but the scores reflect 7 points per goal. I also haven't seen a single example of the bonus points for key passes / tackles (for MFs) or for SOTs (for FWs). I expect that they'll fix it, but clearly someone didn't really think this through / beta test it. FIFA needs to do better. Overall a worse job than the system rolled out 4 years ago, and much worse than the Euro / UCL fantasy systems, let alone the comparatively well-tuned FPL machine!

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I though, but probably imagined (!), that the rules about a week ago said it was 9 points if a defender scored.

      Open Controls
  10. Scratch
    • 13 Years
    57 mins ago

    Each Additional goal conceded for Goalies & Defenders is -1

    So why then does the Iran goalie have -4 while the defenders are on 1 point?

    Open Controls
  11. Wakanda
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    guys, when i look at match day 1 tab , it says I have 2/2 transfers ?

    Does this mean that i can transfer 2 ppl out (eg. qatar and england players) and bring in 2 argentina players for today matches to collect points for match day 1 ?

    Open Controls
    1. I am 42
      • 9 Years
      just now

      based on my understanding

      if you want MD1 points, 1 of your player out must be unlocked, ie have not played

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.