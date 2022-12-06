13
Video December 6

FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Sam’s first-draft team reveal

13 Comments
With the Gameweek 17 deadline of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) just 20 days away, FPL Family’s Sam joined Az to chat about her first-draft.

In addition, Sam also discusses the World Cup and which players are on her radar for the restart.

On the run-up to Boxing Day, we’ll be welcoming back our stellar team of Pro Pundits and Hall of Famers for the restart.

You can watch the embedded video below.

13 Comments Post a Comment
  1. No Salah
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    If still holding, Surely this is the week to play power captain?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      I don't know really... I feel like there are still fairly obvious C picks - Brazil forward + Mbappe. I've played mine this week but honestly I think if I still had it I'd actually save it for SF / Final & 3rd place playoff.

    2. Gizzachance
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I have played mine this week, didn’t help as would of had mbappe cap anyway!
      Could easily of been Dumfries if mbappe hadn’t hauled, swings and roundabouts eh

    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Why surely this week?

  2. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    (FPL talk warning)
    Really like Sam's draft here. Only two moves (Cancelo & Foden - KDB & Patterson) away from what I might go with

  3. Maxwell Jacob Friedman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Team Reveal fillter eye roll mode initiaited.

    Come on FFS, lets have some proper content back on this site you can do better than this when you try.

    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      55 mins ago

      "Team Reveal" is such a grandiose term for a 30-min RMT.

      I don't get it myself, but they must get a sizeable audience...

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      34 mins ago

      I don't watch many & prefer the half-term report articles. But I don't really get why a video someone talking through their decisions provokes such ire

      1. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Well "ire" is probably a tad too much.

  4. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    My team reveal

    Kepa
    Cancelo Trippier Dalot
    KdB Salah Almiron Andreas
    Haaland Wilson Mitrovic

    Ward Summerville Perraud Digne

  5. Taegugk Warrior
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Switch Captain form messi to
    A. Olmo
    B. Bruno

  6. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Does our budget stay at 105m now or keep increasing?

    1. dusky
      4 mins ago

      Good question. 5M more will be good boost 😉

