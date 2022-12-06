FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Sam’s first-draft team reveal

With the Gameweek 17 deadline of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) just 20 days away, FPL Family’s Sam joined Az to chat about her first-draft.

In addition, Sam also discusses the World Cup and which players are on her radar for the restart.

On the run-up to Boxing Day, we’ll be welcoming back our stellar team of Pro Pundits and Hall of Famers for the restart.

