FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Is Miguel Almiron a must-have?

With Fantasy Premier League (FPL) resuming on Boxing Day, we’ll be welcoming back our stellar team of Pro Pundits and Hall of Famers for the restart.

Here, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman takes a closer look at Miguel Almiron’s recent form.

After scoring eight goals in 14 Premier League games this season, Miguel Almiron (£5.8m) has been one of the standout FPL performers in the early stages of 2022/23.

Those goals, plus two assists and nine bonus points, have taken the Paraguayan to the top of the midfielder standings, ahead of Kevin De Bruyne (£12.6m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.8m).

As a result, Almiron has risen £0.8m in price since the season started.

Now, with unlimited transfers allowing us to reshape our squads ahead of Gameweek 17, I’m going to take a closer look at Almiron and find out if he is a must-have for the restart.

2022/23 STATS