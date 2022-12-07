12
Pro Pundits December 7

FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Is Miguel Almiron a must-have?

12 Comments
With Fantasy Premier League (FPL) resuming on Boxing Day, we’ll be welcoming back our stellar team of Pro Pundits and Hall of Famers for the restart.

Here, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman takes a closer look at Miguel Almiron’s recent form.

After scoring eight goals in 14 Premier League games this season, Miguel Almiron (£5.8m) has been one of the standout FPL performers in the early stages of 2022/23.

Those goals, plus two assists and nine bonus points, have taken the Paraguayan to the top of the midfielder standings, ahead of Kevin De Bruyne (£12.6m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.8m).

As a result, Almiron has risen £0.8m in price since the season started.

Now, with unlimited transfers allowing us to reshape our squads ahead of Gameweek 17, I’m going to take a closer look at Almiron and find out if he is a must-have for the restart.

2022/23 STATS

12 Comments Post a Comment
  1. snow pea in repose
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    I'm debating, Almiron or Wilson...

    Open Controls
  2. FantasyHero
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    For WC fantasy...Pick 1:
    A. Mbappe and 5.5M mid (likely Morocco?)
    B. Richarlison and 9.5 M mid (likely foden...already have bruno)

    Open Controls
  3. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    England just aren't gonna beat France, Portugal and Brazil are they! Its not coming home sadly. They needed the major threats going out but it hasnt happened. No lucky draws this time.

    Open Controls
    1. FantasyHero
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Think it's 50/50 between England and France

      Open Controls
      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        29 mins ago

        Yes, and probably 50/50 with Portugal as well, and 40/60 with Brazil. So that's about a one in nine chance of England winning it. The draws done them no favors at all and that's a massive factor at World Cups.

        Open Controls
        1. FantasyHero
          • 6 Years
          just now

          England was in a group with Wales Iran and USA.

          There is obv luck involved but if a team deserves to win it, they will have to beat tough opponents.

          If England faced morroco now and France in semis, what diff would that make?

          Open Controls
  4. Dotherightthing
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Where to improve, I'm on wc.
    Allison, noppert (can ve changed depending on allison)
    Pepe, guerreiro, militao, dumfries, theo.
    Foden, saka, bruno, paqueta, Fernández.
    Mbappe, messi, richarlison.
    Thanx.

    Open Controls
    1. Cantonesque
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Is Allison a doubt?

      If you downgrade him to Costa you could upgrade Fernandez to Bellingham or Perisic. But that is a lot of Portugal D and England mid, probably too many eggs in too few baskets. I like this team actually!

      Open Controls
      1. Dotherightthing
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Sorry, I should have explained better, allison is not a doubt but if he gets a cs I'd no longer need the second keeper so could sell him for a 4mil gk option and free up funds (being on the wildcard allows to change players till locked).
        Fernández is a weak spot, he is just there to complete the team I guess and at 6mil with a goal and an assist and in a game potentially rich of goals could just serve the purpose.
        And yes 2 Brazilians and 2 Portuguese in goal/defense, I just thought that at some point you gotta play the odds.
        England v France... anything can happen, right?

        Open Controls
    2. FantasyHero
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Guess you are thinking Netherlands beats Argentina?

      Open Controls
      1. Dotherightthing
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I'm just thinking a game with goals, and dumfries could pick up points at both ends...

        Open Controls
  5. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Current team on WC:

    Alisson
    Militao-Dumfries-Otamendi
    Klaassen-Paqueta-Perisic-Fernandes
    Messi-Mbappe-Richarlison(c)

    Noppert-T.Hernandez-Shaw-Saka

    5/5
    1.0m in bank

    Any suggestions?

    Open Controls

