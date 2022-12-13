FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Mid-season friendlies minutes tracker

Premier League clubs are gearing up for the return of domestic football with some mid-season friendlies, which we’re documenting in our comprehensive Gameweek 17 guide.

Not only are we keeping tabs on the results, goals and assists and beginning to round up the key talking points in our Scout Notes reports, we’re also logging every single minute played by Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets.

Friendlies may be mostly exercises in fitness building but it’s always handy to see at a glance which players are in a good position for the restart and who is in their manager’s favour.

For example, it’ll be worth paying attention to how Wolves are set up under new manager Julen Lopetegui to see if we can deduce whether budget FPL defender Hugo Bueno (£3.9m) is going to be the first choice at left-back.

Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout can see this information in the mid-season minutes tracker below – you can join them for just £2.49 a month (billed annually) and get a host of benefits beyond this tool.

Stay tuned for our upcoming World Cup minutes guide, too, as we track which players accumulated a lot of game-time over in Qatar and/or are returning late from the Middle East.