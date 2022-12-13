27
FPL December 13

FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Mid-season friendlies minutes tracker

27 Comments
Premier League clubs are gearing up for the return of domestic football with some mid-season friendlies, which we’re documenting in our comprehensive Gameweek 17 guide.

Not only are we keeping tabs on the results, goals and assists and beginning to round up the key talking points in our Scout Notes reports, we’re also logging every single minute played by Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets.

Friendlies may be mostly exercises in fitness building but it’s always handy to see at a glance which players are in a good position for the restart and who is in their manager’s favour.

For example, it’ll be worth paying attention to how Wolves are set up under new manager Julen Lopetegui to see if we can deduce whether budget FPL defender Hugo Bueno (£3.9m) is going to be the first choice at left-back.

Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout can see this information in the mid-season minutes tracker below – you can join them for just £2.49 a month (billed annually) and get a host of benefits beyond this tool.

Stay tuned for our upcoming World Cup minutes guide, too, as we track which players accumulated a lot of game-time over in Qatar and/or are returning late from the Middle East.

  Lionac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 15 mins ago

    Which GK option is better considering I already have 2 AGR and 1 FRA defender?

    A) Martinez
    B) Lloris

    PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      I’d say A as he plays first so if he has a nightmare you can get
      The 4.5 Moroccan 1 in if necessary next day

  DropkickMurphys
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    I have a WC left as I was kind of busy… 8 players are out and I have 5 FT. Is it better to use the WC now or before the final?

    KanteTouchThis
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      Now for sure, you can continue making changes in prep of final after game 1. As well you have 6 transfers for the finals.

      DropkickMurphys
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 53 mins ago

        Thank you! So do the 5 FTs not get lost when we use WC then. Or does the final round come with 6 FT as a game rule like UEFA one?

    The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      Now. Next round includes 3rd place playoff so you won't lose any players this round & the FT allocation should cover rotation for playoff

      DropkickMurphys
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 53 mins ago

        Thank you! that totally makes sense.

      The Golden Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        Are you sure about the 3rd place playoff?
        There's a conflict on the web, as it says Matchday 7 locks Sun, Dec 18 (Matchday 6 locks today), but the 3rd place playoff is mentioned a couple of times in the rules.

        The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          You can never be 100% sure with this game but it does state final & 3rd place playoff in the breakdown of MD7 at the end of the rules

          PompeyUpNorth!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            I’m convinced the last 2 games are the same round

  KanteTouchThis
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    WCFL
    Just to confirm, eliminated players are not locked once games starts right? I notice they show up as DNP
    I want to wait for lineup of the Fra-Mar game before doing rest of my transfers for that game.

    Thanks in advance

    The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      No DNP = unlocked

  timPgoodwin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Which players are you leaning towards for the next Gameweek?

    Mirror Man
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Might take a punt on Haaland but not certain about that just yet. More likely to go with a safe pick pick like Martial.

    Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Mitrovic
      Rashford
      Salah

  Silecro
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Croatia vs Argentina today, who you got?
    I've come to myself after a wild weekend due to Croatia win vs Brasil, whole country is buzzing again, reminiscent of 2018 win vs England. Can't even fathom what will happen if we beat Argentina, which we very well might.

    I don't expect us to replicate complete Messi nullifying and 3-0 drubbing from 2018 WC group stage, but a hard fought 2-1 would do, with us being favorite the more the game goes on

    The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Hehe great, hope you're gearing up for another wild one!

      You would like my team. Only had 1 SF qualifier so taking big hits & big punts for a last shot. Got no Argentina & 4x Croatia defence with Juranovic (C)

      The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Was also considering a punt on Petkovic given how Argentina struggled against Weghorst? What do you think? I know he probably wont start. Too crazy a punt? Would Kramaric make more sense (still differential)?

        Silecro
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          I reckon Petković or Livaja is 50/50 to start, but Kramarić is safer given he will surely start, be it on the flank or as a central striker

    bombonera
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Would love to see Croatia win tonight, good luck to your boys

      PompeyUpNorth!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Same here

  dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    With Richarlison out probably means Kulusevski going to be nailed in Spurs team

    https://twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1602599656411828224

    The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Cheers. Don't like to celebrate an injury but I do have Kulusevski penicilled in

  Big Mike
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    To all those Zaha owners - will you be keeping him for Gwk 17? If not, who would you have instead?

    I'm assuming everyone will be wildcarding for that week.

  PompeyUpNorth!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    I feel like my FIFA team is in a bad way, however I’ve got 5 transfers, so with some decent advice it must be recoverable? 5/5 transfers 4.0 ITB.
    Top of ML by 1 point and only 30 separates 1-5 which are the prizes.
    Alvarez is a must I guess, but I can wait for team news, plus Di Maria?
    Martinez (Noppert)

    Hernandez Sosa Ota (Acuna Marq)

    Perisic Ziyech (Berg Foden Saka)

    Messi Mbappe (Rich)
    Cheers!

  Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    49 mins ago

    Have to say, I have really enjoyed watching the World Cup and I think a large part of it is down to having zero fantasy interest (also stopped betting too - once the Kane shot on target vs Iran boost didn't land, thought it was a sign to knock it on the head).

    It has definitely reaffirmed my decision to have a season off FPL and see if I can enjoy watching Football again. I'm guilty of taking the game too seriously at times and it affects my mood far more than it should (especially when all you're doing is chasing a number with almost no significance or reward attached to it - not to mention the substantial amount of luck required these days to do so).

    FPL has felt like a bit of a chore for a few seasons now and as they say; when the fun stops, stop.

    Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Possibly it's because FPL and similar games are just bad games. You can have as much fun picking teams or players out of a hat.

