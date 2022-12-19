75
Scout Notes December 19

FPL friendlies round-up: Darwin and Zaha braces, Salah and Rodrigo goals

With the FIFA World Cup over, attention quickly turns back to Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

All Premier League clubs bar Bournemouth and Southampton have already contested kickabouts since Gameweek 16 ended, with our Scout Notes reporting on the most noteworthy tactical tweaks, injury news and manager quotes.

We concentrate on Crystal Palace, Leeds United, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in this next round-up, who all played on Friday.

More friendlies and Carabao Cup ties will follow before we reach Gameweek 17, so for a full rundown of when and where your Fantasy assets might be in action, check out our complete guide to the FPL restart.

LIVERPOOL 4-1 AC MILAN

FPL friendlies round-up: Friday
  • Goals: Salah, Thiago, Darwin x2
  • Assists: Matip, Clark, Doak
  • Starting XI: Kelleher (Adrian 59); Milner (Frauendorf 59), Matip (Phillips 66), Gomez (Quansah 83), Robertson (Tsimikas 59); Elliott (Clark 79), Bajcetic (Corness 79), Thiago (Keita 59); Salah (Doak 83), Firmino (Darwin 59), Oxlade-Chamberlain (Carvalho 59)

As if FPL managers needed any more tempting to purchase Darwin Nunez (£9.0m), the Uruguayan returned from World Cup duty with a two-goal cameo against AC Milan.

Jurgen Klopp named none of the Qatar crew in his starting line-up and will be delighted with a 4-1 win, although this Dubai Super Cup encounter also required a post-game penalty shoot-out that the Italians bettered.

Darwin is the third most-bought player during this period of unlimited free transfers, with the injured Luis Diaz (£7.8m) and Diogo Jota (£8.8m) missing at least the first month of resumed action.

He is difficult to resist, as managers see the forward costing £3.8m less than Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) – who also netted here – and notice his underlying stats.

616 league minutes is exactly half of Salah’s 1,232 but he is only marginally behind on big chances and shots on target. For those wanting just one Liverpool attacker, it’s a genuinely tough call to make.

The starting XI had no Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m), Jordan Henderson (£5.3m) or Alisson (£5.5m) but Klopp may use them for Thursday’s Carabao Cup tie against Manchester City.

“Yeah, there’s a chance, of course. Hendo [Henderson] is already training here. Virg [van Dijk] is training here but I don’t think we will try that. Hendo we will see, Trent [Alexander-Arnold] we will see.

I hope we all get through it and we all know in England, and in Europe in general, there’s kind of a virus going around, so we hope we can stay out of that. Then we will make the decision obviously on Wednesday who can play on Thursday.” – Jurgen Klopp on whether World Cup returnees will play in the Carabao Cup match

11 substitutions were made, which youngsters Bobby Clark (£4.5m) and Ben Doak (£4.5m) made the most of by assisting Nunez’s brace.

LEEDS UNITED 2-1 REAL SOCIEDAD

  • Goals: Struijk, Rodrigo
  • Assists: Roca, Gelhardt
  • Starting XI: Robles (Klaesson 46); Kristensen (Drameh 46), Ayling, Cooper (Hjelde 46), Struijk; Klich, Forshaw (Greenwood 46), Roca (Gyabi 64); Aaronson (Gelhardt 46), Rodrigo (Joseph 64), Gnonto (Perkins 77)

Two of Leeds’ three World Cup competitors played some minutes in their 2-1 win over La Liga’s third-placed side. Rasmus Kristensen (£4.8m) and Brenden Aaronson (£5.5m) both had a half, with Tyler Adams (£4.9m) suspended for Gameweek 17 after his red card at Spurs.

Goals from Pascal Struijk (£4.5m) and Rodrigo (£6.3m) completed a comeback victory, in preparation for tough meetings with Manchester City (h) and Newcastle United (a).

Many FPL managers will be tempted by Rodrigo, currently the game’s joint fifth-best midfielder. Both he and Crysencio Summerville (£4.4m) have netted in four successive league games.

The latter missed out because of a knock but the Spanish international is having a wonderful season in the absence of often-injured Patrick Bamford (£7.2m).

Leeds were also without Luis Sinisterra (£6.5m) and goalkeeper Illan Meslier (£4.5m) due to foot and glandular fever problems.

Whilst there was a worry over Jack Harrison (£5.8m) pulling out during the warm-up, assistant head coach Rene Maric quickly labelled it as a precautionary withdrawal.

“Jack is not injured. And I think he could have pushed to play but why should we risk it 12 days before Manchester City, when you can take him out today and train him properly the next day. So that’s the reasoning behind some of these decisions.”

Leeds do not have midweek Carabao Cup action but will host Monaco instead.

CRYSTAL PALACE 2-1 REAL VALLADOLID

  • Goals: Zaha x2 (including pen)
  • Assists: Doucoure, Olise
  • Starting XI: Guaita; Clyne (Ward 61), Guehi (Richards 71), Tomkins (Ozoh 80), Mitchell (Riedewald 71); Hughes (Schlupp 61), Doucoure (Milivojevic 71), Eze (Balmer 80); Olise (Ebiowei 80), Edouard (Gordon 80), Zaha

Another team to overcome a 1-0 deficit and defeat a Spanish opponent was Crystal Palace. A frustrating FPL asset to own, Wilfried Zaha (£7.5m) scored twice at Selhurst Park ahead of fixtures against Fulham (h) and Bournemouth (a).

Despite totalling six goals so far, Zaha blanked against Nottingham Forest, Southampton and Everton whilst missing both penalties. Another spot-kick failed in the recent Botafogo friendly but he was successful here.

Speaking afterwards, Zaha has no intention of handing penalties to someone else.

“That’s not me, man. I couldn’t do that. What kind of chicken am I? No, man. I’ll miss [at times] but at the end of the day I’m man enough to stand up and take it again and I just have to make sure I score. Today I’m happy I did, so the gaffer has a decision now – either he keeps me on or he doesn’t! I think he should.”

Meanwhile, it was almost a full-strength line-up from Patrick Vieira. Only two players were at the World Cup – Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) and Jordan Ayew (£5.3m) – and both were eliminated early on, although neither took part here.

There are no more warm-up matches for the Eagles, whilst owners of centre-back Marc Guehi (£4.4m) need to know that he is suspended for Gameweek 17.

VALENCIA 1-2 NOTTINGHAM FOREST

  • Goals: Awoniyi, Dennis
  • Starting XI: Henderson; Toffolo, Cook (Boly 46), Worrall (McKenna 46), Renan Lodi; Mangala (Surridge 76), Yates (Bade 76), O’Brien; Gibbs-White (Johnson 37); Awoniyi (Dennis 62), Lingard (Scarpa 62)

Friday’s third 2-1 win versus La Liga brought goals from Taiwo Awoniyi (£5.7m) and Emmanuel Dennis (£5.8m). Both were from defensive mistakes, with the second probably denying an assist for new signing Gustavo Scarpa.

Two left-backs started at the Mestalla, as Neco Williams (£4.0m) and Serge Aurier (£4.5m) were unable to appear. All five World Cup participants were eliminated by the round of 16, although forward Brennan Johnson (£5.6m) played here once Morgan Gibbs-White (£5.5m) limped off in the 37th minute.

“He [Gibbs-White] took a kick. I don’t even know whether he could have stayed on or not but we just said, ‘bring him off’. Hopefully it’s not too bad.

Neco [Williams] and Remo [Freuler] didn’t play for personal reasons; not because we didn’t want to play them, they had some personal things going on which were more important than playing the game tonight. But they will be back in when we return to training.” – Steve Cooper

Unfortunately, Cheikhou Kouyate (£4.5m) was stretched off in Senegal’s opening match and will miss the next two months of action.

A Carabao Cup clash with Blackburn Rovers precedes tricky league games against Manchester United (a) and Chelsea (h).

  1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 26 mins ago

    Been playing around a lot and keep coming back to this.

    Kepa
    Cancelo - James - Trippier
    Salah - Kulusevski - Martinelli - Rashford
    Haaland - Darwin - Mitrovic

    (Ward - Andreas - White - Bueno) 0ITB

    Considering Martial over Mitrovic (double up with Rash)!?
    Bit worried about Mitro's 4 YC and Uniteds first 3 are very good on paper..

    Any input is welcome.

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 22 mins ago

      We (United) tend to lose whenever we aren't on par with match fitness whenever the season starts. (See last year as a prime example, as well as when we came back from Covid games). It'll be a while since our last "warm up game" so I wouldn't be too confident. Assess after Burnley?

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 57 mins ago

        Guess I'm hoping for motivated players and a team boost with CR7 gone.
        Wasnt really aware of these slow starts thou.. Good to know. Thank you!

    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 11 mins ago

      Yeah, I’d be wary of Martial’s minutes. If he stays fit (and that is a big if), I can see him subbed at 60 mins for Garnacho and Rashford moving to CF for last half hour. Could impact his points

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 56 mins ago

        I have to say that i totally agree with you on all points. Guess I just dont want Mitro..

    3. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 5 mins ago

      very nice team. i'm 0.4 short of this otherwise i'd be very tempted to do the same!

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 55 mins ago

        Thanks. Mount in for Kulu and you can afford!

  2. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 15 mins ago

    My draft:

    Leno
    Cancelo Tripp Martinez
    Salah Rash Almiron Martinelli
    Kane Haaland Mitro

    Ward White Andreas Patterson

    0.0m itb

    Looking good? Subs in correct order? Leno will become Kepa if Kepa is fit.

    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 11 mins ago

      Martinez won't play over the Christmas period.

    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 10 mins ago

      Is that United’s Martinez? If so, got to be a risk with him spending this week on the beer in Argentina.

      Rest is solid as

    3. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 6 mins ago

      Cheers guys.. hmm will have to find a replacement then. Might go cheap and just play White instead.

      1. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        6 hours, 3 mins ago

        Maybe Nketiah or go fodder and okay 3-5-2 (as per my question below on Mitro)

      2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 50 mins ago

        Ward/Iversen combo would give you some extra money for Dalot

  3. zdrojo187
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 13 mins ago

    A) Cancelo,Kane,Rashford
    B) James,Mitrovic, KDB

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 12 mins ago

      A

  4. Admiral Benson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 hours, 5 mins ago

    I’m seeing Mitro in pretty much every draft (as his double means 4 games in next 3 game weeks). Yet, with 4 yellow cards and his aggressive style of play, there has got to be a high risk he picks up a yellow and misses one game out of next 4.

    Do the fixtures warrant taking him if he lost a game to suspension and was effectively without the double?

    I’m thinking a 3-5-2 be better and have fodder as 3rd attacking slot. Really interested to hear people’s view on risk vs. reward of this.

    1. Salarrivederci
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 57 mins ago

      Or just start out with Wilson/Martial and swap to Mitro after GW18

      1. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 52 mins ago

        Both minutes risks and I really fancy a midfield 5 of KDB, Rashford, Martinelli, Kulu and Almiron

  5. Griffoking
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 58 mins ago

    Che Adams

    Or Odegaard?

    1. Griffoking
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 54 mins ago

      Che Adams would give me Summerville as a bench player.

      Odegaard would mean Greenwood as bench.

      1. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 53 mins ago

        Need to see the full team I reckon mate. Hard to say in isolation.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 47 mins ago

      Odegaard. As long as your other 2 subs are playable

  6. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 58 mins ago

    Probably the first time I'll be doing a wildcard while I'm on the road for a few days starting tomorrow. Should be fun.

  7. Z
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 28 mins ago

    What do you think?

    Kepa, Ward
    Cancelo, Tripp, Dalot (Neco, Patterson)
    Salah, Mount, Rash, Almiron (Andreas)
    Haaland, Kane, Mitro

    1. Main concern is Dalot injury status
    2. Mby i will risk and swap Almiron to Martineli
    3. Thinkig about James

  8. Hog Roast Junkie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 26 mins ago

    Last couple if dilemmas:

    Is it worth downgrading Gabriel to White so that I can replace Iverson with Kepa (have Ward) - y or n

    Rash vs Almiron?

  9. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 18 mins ago

    Main gw17 dilemmas...what do u think?

    A...james (likely have kepa)
    B...Dalot / shaw

    And

    W....kulu
    X....foden
    Y....Mount
    Z....Anthony (got rash - double up to focus on united good fixtures)

    Thanks

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 13 mins ago

      BW

      1. Flynny
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 7 mins ago

        Thanks.

        Mount looks quite nice. Bourne and forest and then the double.

        Feels like that slot is a punt either way

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 54 mins ago

          Worst attack in the league recently, stats-wise. Putting up an xG below Wolves & Everton is not a good look

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            4 hours, 51 mins ago

            hi

            hope you enjoyed the World Cup!

            1. Flynny
              • 7 Years
              4 hours, 49 mins ago

              Cheers. Bloody loved the world cup

              Personally really enjoyed the break as didn't play fantasy

              Enjoyed it so much considered ditching my fpl team... did u enjoy?

            2. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              4 hours, 43 mins ago

              Hi JJ. Yeah it was fun. Dabbled in the fantasy game but it was very poorly run (changing rules midway through etc) so didn't really take it seriously. Did ok til QF then got killed by Brazil & Portugal KOs.

              You ready for the FPL restart? Think my team is mostly set now

    2. JELLYFISH
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 58 mins ago

      BW from me too, with Shaw

  10. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 10 mins ago

    A. Saka + Darvin
    B. Rashford + Kane

    1. JELLYFISH
      • 10 Years
      5 hours ago

      A for me but that’s a difficult one

  11. tbos83
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 4 mins ago

    Thoughts? Leaves 0.0 itb

    Kepa Ward
    Cancelo Dalot Trips White Neco
    Almiron Salah Rashford Marti Andreas
    Kane Haaland Mitro

  12. JELLYFISH
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 2 mins ago

    Zara’s brace makes him a very tempting pick. Last few seasons he’s started the season strongly which suggested his World Cup rest may see him start gw17 in similar form. 2 decent fixtures to come too!

    1. JELLYFISH
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      Damn predictive txt…Zaha

      1. The Big Fella
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 42 mins ago

        Zara isn't bad either mate

    2. Winston.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 41 mins ago

      He’s a decent pick for the season… but not gonna choose that route.

      1. JELLYFISH
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 33 mins ago

        Yep, the problem is the wealth of decent picks in that price range too I guess.

    3. The Big Fella
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 41 mins ago

      I have had Zaha for a fair few GWs now and he is very frustrating to own. I predict nothing in the next game, after this brace just now, and then a haul in the second easy game to troll all the sellers after the first easy game.

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 34 mins ago

        Same. Finally understand why people hate him

  13. Winston.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 45 mins ago

    A. James, Foden, Saka, Kulusevski or
    B. Estupinan, KDB, Rodrigo, Rashford ?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      Quite like B actually

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      Quite like B actually

  14. The Big Fella
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 42 mins ago

    There seems to be a new template emerging. In some cases, I think it is just changing for changing's sake. A few observations I can't really get my head round:
    1) People bringing in Kepa instead of Pope. Pope has been a top performer all season in a very solid defence which has conceded very few goals. I am assuming this is because of the DGW but one of those games will be against City, and with Chelsea's record this year, I expect that to a very one sided game so not quite sure what Kepa owners are hoping to get out of it.
    2) United assets. They have been shite all season. Even the games they have won convincingly in terms of the score line, it has been because the other team has been poor. Not sure why people are bringing in their assets.
    3) No Kane - Kane has been a steady performer all season and banged in 12 goals and 3 assists. Second only behind Haaland for goals. Salah, however, has 6 goals and has been very inconsistent in a very inconsistent Liverpool team, but is in everybody's post-World Cup teams.

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      Just having so much time during the break now to look at the fixture ticker, the next 3 GW especially, has to account for a lot of 1 & 2. Kind of agree about Kepa but I think Utd defence has improved enough to warrant consideration & Dalot as a bonus magnet is quite appealing

    2. Batard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      You make some interesting comments squire, on the face of it, very reasonable. I've got some personal reflections/counters

      1) Potter's teams 'generally' tend to be quite tight, there's an expectation that in time Chelsea will start to grind out more clean sheets. Newcastle have had a tendency to throw away clean sheets when Trippier has left the pitch. From a data perspective, Pope has played 9 games more than Kepa but a worse minutes per FPL point (19.3 compared to Kepa's 17.1). Defensively Kepa scores better on aerial duels, tackles and has made no errors leading to chances. Kepa has 3 clean sheets to Pope's 7, 50% clean sheets compared to 46.6%, Pope has conceded less goals but when you factor in the cost as well and squad depth, defensively Newcastle do not have the same depth. So I can see the rationale behind Kepa.

      2) Manchester United are back on the radar simply because Ronaldo has gone. Defensively they are unconvincing but Fernandes and Rashford look like great options especially with Ronaldo out the picture, and the pressure to deliver with the transfer window is just around the corner.

      3) Kane was in my initial team but I dropped him for Salah. Simply put; World Cup fatigue. You've no way of knowing how he'll respond. A lot of us sense with the changes to the system being applied by Klopp, Salah is going to be get more chances and more goals. I must confess this is one I'm definitely not certain of.

      1. The Big Fella
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Good reply. I am still not convinced by Kepa, despite your argument for and I think I will remain with Pope. Should Chelsea start grinding out wins, then I will consider but at this point I can go off the performance of half a season for both players/teams and Newcastle have played better. A bird in the hand and all that.

        I am still not convinced by any United assets. I think they are shite, with or without Ronaldo.

        Fair point on Kane but Salah hasn't played any competitive games in several weeks. No idea about his match fitness etc.

  15. jonnybhoy
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 40 mins ago

    Which one?

    A) Kane + 4.8m keeper
    B) Darwin + any keeper plus 2m cash in bank

    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      B

    2. alexmj
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      A

  16. Winston.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 29 mins ago

    A. James, Kulusevski, Darwin
    or
    B. Gabriel, Rodrigo, Kane?

    1. Bob.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      A

    2. alexmj
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      B

    3. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      A. James more attacking threat then Gabriel, Rodrigo has some tough initial games so A.

  17. tim
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 18 mins ago

    Kepa

  18. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 15 mins ago

    Wilson or Mitro?

    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Wilson then Mitrovic before the double

    2. alexmj
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      Mitro

    3. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Mitro

  19. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 4 mins ago

    In your opinion what is the best double up to have for the next few GWs

    Haaland and KDB
    Darwin and Salah

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    1. Kingy109
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      The one with Haaland in it

    2. mrelpea
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      I don’t want to go without any of them, so getting all 4 in

    3. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Haaland and KDB.

  20. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 4 mins ago

    Back to the drawing board...anything that needs changing here? If ARS do ok without Jesus could swap Foden for one of their mids. Cheers!
    Pope
    Dalot - Trippier - Cancelo
    Foden- Salah - Rashford - Almiron
    Darwin - Mitrovic - Haaland
    Bench: Ward - - White - Patterson - Andreas

  21. Khalico
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    Have exact cash...
    A: Robbo, Foden, Mitrovic
    B: James, Trossard, Darwin
    Favouring B but unsure...

    1. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Probably B for me. James, Robertson not much in it. Foden will be rotated like mad, Trossard will be consistent and Nunez probably edges Mitro so B.

      1. Khalico
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Cheers, appreciate that.

  22. FATHER KANE
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 53 mins ago

    Anyone punting on MacAllister? Reckon he could become a real fantasy option now, think he’s on pens too?

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Good pick but assume rested for GW17

  23. NATSTER
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Hi.. Trying to include double attacks from both MCI & LIV.

    Ward - Kepa
    Trippier - White - Dalot - Shaw - Fofana
    Salah - KDB - Martinelli - Almiron - Andreas
    Haaland - Darwin - Mitrovic

    What you don't like about this team?

  24. Faxof
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Kepa
    Saliba Trippier Schar
    Almiron KDB Salah
    Solanke Haaland Nunez

    (Andreas, Coady 3.9def, Ward)

    I'm tied into Saliba Trippier and schar)

  25. Kristobal
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    A) Ben White, Rashford, Kane

    B) Bueno, Bruno F, Darwin

