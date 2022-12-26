14
Dugout Discussion December 26

Arsenal v West Ham team news: Nketiah and Antonio start

14 Comments
Arsenal v West Ham United rounds off the day’s Premier League action and gets underway at 20:00 GMT.

Eddie Nketiah leads the line for the hosts in the absence of Gabriel Jesus, who suffered a knee injury while playing for Brazil in Qatar.

Elsewhere, it’s business as usual, with William Saliba partnering Gabriel Magalhaes at the back, despite playing in the World Cup final just eight days ago.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, however, is only a substitute, with Kieran Tierney the starting left-back.

As for West Ham, Michail Antonio has shaken off a calf injury to start up front in David Moyes’ 4-2-3-1 formation.

Thilo Kehrer, Declan Rice and Lucas Paqueta also make the starting XI, while Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma are selected on the flanks.

GAMEWEEK 17 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Odegaard, Xhaka, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah

Subs: Turner, Cedric, Zinchenko, Holding, Elneny, Lokonga, Vieira, Marquinhos, Cozier-Duberry

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Kehrer, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Coventry, Downes, Fornals, Johnson, Lanzini, Mubama, Ogbonna, Emerson

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

14 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Yank Revolution
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Ho ho ho!

  2. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    1-1 prediction.

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      3-1 ARS

    2. 1zverGGadeM
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      1-2

      1. FATHER KANE
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Happy to see all 3 predictions so far have Arsenal conceding!

    3. Yank Revolution
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      2-0 Arsenal

    4. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      3-0

      Martinelli 1G2A
      Odegaard 2G1A

  3. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Crazy question this is, but seriously ... keep Darwin or not?

    1. No Need
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Certainly and Im a non owner.

    2. Ser Davos
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      One more week v Ward at Anfield then Mitro/Toney/Martial

      1. Ser Davos
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Nketiah

    3. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Highest xG this GW.

      C'mon, you know how this game goes... he could easily score a brace next GW.

    4. Mirror Man
      just now

      I would definitely sell Nunes. I think he's made the wrong decision in signing for Liverpool and has already regressed. Things may go from bad to worse yet. Martial is a better pick imo.

  4. No Need
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Any chance Conte can play his 2nd half team talk at the start as well?

