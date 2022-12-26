Arsenal v West Ham team news: Nketiah and Antonio start

Arsenal v West Ham United rounds off the day’s Premier League action and gets underway at 20:00 GMT.

Eddie Nketiah leads the line for the hosts in the absence of Gabriel Jesus, who suffered a knee injury while playing for Brazil in Qatar.

Elsewhere, it’s business as usual, with William Saliba partnering Gabriel Magalhaes at the back, despite playing in the World Cup final just eight days ago.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, however, is only a substitute, with Kieran Tierney the starting left-back.

As for West Ham, Michail Antonio has shaken off a calf injury to start up front in David Moyes’ 4-2-3-1 formation.

Thilo Kehrer, Declan Rice and Lucas Paqueta also make the starting XI, while Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma are selected on the flanks.

GAMEWEEK 17 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Odegaard, Xhaka, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah

Subs: Turner, Cedric, Zinchenko, Holding, Elneny, Lokonga, Vieira, Marquinhos, Cozier-Duberry

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Kehrer, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Coventry, Downes, Fornals, Johnson, Lanzini, Mubama, Ogbonna, Emerson