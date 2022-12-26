Brentford v Spurs team news: Perisic, Kane, Son + Kulusevski start

After six weeks without a Premier League match, we now get 30 of them in the space of 11 days.

The action gets underway at the Brentford Community Stadium at 12:30 GMT, with Tottenham Hotspur making the cross-capital trip to west London.

The Bees have lost only one of their seven home matches this season, a 3-0 reverse to Arsenal in September.

Three wins, three draws and three clean sheets, along with 13 goals scored, have arrived in their other half-dozen home fixtures.

Goals tend to follow Spurs around on their travels, with 10 scored and as many conceded in their seven away matches.

But this corresponding fixture last season ended, you guessed it, 0-0.

As for the all-important team news, Antonio Conte is able to call upon many of the Spurs players who were away at the World Cup.

Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Eric Dier and even Ivan Perisic, who was in action for Croatia just nine days ago, all make the starting XI today.

As previously advertised, however, Hugo Lloris is only on the bench and Cristian Romero isn’t available for selection after their involvement in the World Cup final.

Fraser Forster and Japhet Tanganga get rare starts in their places.

Brentford’s last league game was a win over Manchester City in mid-November and there are unsurprisingly not many changes to that starting XI.

Christian Norgaard replaces Frank Onyeka in Thomas Frank’s one and only alteration.

Ivan Toney is available for selection and starts, despite an FA charge hanging over his head.

GAMEWEEK 17 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya, Pinnock, Mee, Jorgensen, Henry, Jensen, Janelt, Norgaard, Roerslev, Toney, Mbeumo.

Subs: Cox, Goode, Da Silva, Wissa, Jansson, Damsgaard, Canos, Ghoddos, Lewis-Potter.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Forster, Doherty, Lenglet, Dier, Perisic, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Tanganga, Son, Kulusevski, Kane.

Subs: Lloris, Royal, Sanchez, Davies, Sessegnon, Matar Sarr, Skipp, Gil, White.