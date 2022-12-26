7
Scoreboard December 26

FPL Gameweek 17: Boxing Day’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from Boxing Day’s matches on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

BOXING DAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Arsenal3 – 1West Ham United
Aston Villa1 – 3Liverpool
Southampton1 – 3Brighton and Hove Albion
Leicester City0 – 3Newcastle United
Everton1 – 2Wolverhampton Wanderers
Crystal Palace0 – 3Fulham
Brentford2 -2 Tottenham Hotspur

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more

