157
Team News December 29

FPL Gameweek 18 team news: Updates on James, Maddison + more

157 Comments
Share

The dust has barely settled on Gameweek 17 but we’ve got two more Gameweek deadlines to prepare for over the next five days, with the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news already starting to emerge for Gameweek 18.

If you’re a seasoned FPL veteran you’ll know that press conferences are a bit of a lottery at this time of year, so getting the latest injury updates can be tricky.

Some managers stage their post-match press conferences and pre-match pressers in one fell swoop, for instance.

In this case, six Premier League head coaches fulfilled their Gameweek 18 media duties immediately after full-time in Gameweek 17, so there’ll be embargoed quotes from that lot to come at some point in the coming days.

Five bosses took questions on Wednesday or Thursday, while the other nine managers will face reporters on Friday.

WHEN DO THE PREMIER LEAGUE MANAGERS STAGE THEIR GAMEWEEK 18 PRESS CONFERENCES?
Straight after GW17 (GW18 section embargoed till later)Wednesday 28 DecemberThursday 29 DecemberFriday 30 December
Vieira
Emery
Jones
Potter
ten Hag
Marsch		RodgersCooper
Klopp
Frank
Moyes		Howe
Lampard
Guardiola
Lopetegui
O’Neil
De Zerbi
Silva
Conte
Arteta

CHELSEA

We’ve yet to hear the embargoed quotes from Graham Potter but Chelsea issued a statement on Wednesday to confirm the extent of the knee injury that Reece James suffered on Boxing Day.

“Defender Reece James underwent assessment earlier today after being substituted during the second half of last night’s 2-0 Premier League victory over AFC Bournemouth due to a knee injury.

“Scan results have regrettably confirmed a setback for the 23-year-old, with Reece now set to be ruled out for up to a month.” – Chelsea club statement

The Blues also confirmed that Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech have returned to training after the World Cup break.

LIVERPOOL

New signing Cody Gakpo won’t be eligible to play in Gameweek 18, while an appearance in Gameweek 19 also looks unlikely.

“What I heard now, we are obviously very early, which is good, but there might be a chance for Brentford – but I think not really, to be honest. Because obviously the first of January is a Bank Holiday and then all the papers, which we don’t have to sign but some other people, will have to be signed on the 2nd until 12 lunchtime. I’m not too positive that that will happen but we will not rush it anyway. So, probably Wolves [in the FA Cup].” – Jurgen Klopp on Cody Gakpo

Jurgen Klopp said that his squad had emerged unscathed from the Boxing Day victory at Villa Park, while Ibrahima Konate is available again after his post-World Cup break.

Curtis Jones (match fitness), Roberto Firmino (calf) and James Milner (hamstring) look set to miss out again, however, alongside medium-to-long-term absentees Arthur (muscle), Diogo Jota (hamstring) and Luis Diaz (knee).

“No new injury problems after the [Aston Villa] game, not that a lot would come back for the [Leicester] game apart from Ibou.

“He is now training with us, he will be available now as well. So, positive for this moment but we know it will be a tough game.” – Jurgen Klopp

LEICESTER CITY

James Maddison (knee) will not be in action any time soon, while his replacement on the right flank in the defeat to Newcastle United, Dennis Praet (rib/hip/abdomen), is also set to miss out on Friday.

“[Maddison] won’t be available for the game. He was with Mark [Waller], our doctor, getting some special advice in London today so I’ll wait to hear from them later on.

“He hasn’t trained with the squad. He was clearly getting treatment out [in Qatar] and he and the medical team deemed him okay to train. He was available for games (for England). He’s come back here, looked to do some work, and then felt a pain in a different part of his knee.

“The medical team have assessed that. He tried to go out and do some multidirectional work and he was getting a pain from that. The medical team and the Club have gone down to London to get another opinion on it and to see where he’s at. That’s where we’re up to at this moment in time.

“[Praet] won’t be available either. He’s still sore and struggling with his side so we’ll look to see where he’s at.” – Brendan Rodgers

James Justin (Achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee) and Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) all remain absent, while Jonny Evans (calf) has recently joined them on the injury list.

WEST HAM UNITED

Gianluca Scamacca could make his return from an ankle injury on Friday but the Brentford game might come too soon for Nayed Aguerd, who was affected by injury and illness while away with Morocco at the World Cup.

Kurt Zouma (knee) and Maxwel Cornet (calf) remain out.

“Gianluca has done a little bit of training, so we’ll see how he is and monitor him. He is probably lacking a little bit of match fitness, which would be my biggest worry, but he has done a bit of training so hopefully he will be okay.

“Nayef is still coming back from illness, which we are trying to get him over. He’s had a few days training, which is helping him, but he has lost a bit of weight from the World Cup so we’re trying to build him back up. If I can get Nayef involved I will, but I’ll make a decision tomorrow. But, if you’re asking me if he’s ready, I don’t believe he’s quite ready yet.” – David Moyes

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Jesse Lingard (hamstring) is the newest injury concern for Nottingham Forest, with Steve Cooper waiting to find out whether the midfielder was merely suffering from muscular fatigue in the defeat to Manchester United or if he sustained something more serious.

Morgan Gibbs-White (calf) is still a significant concern and Forest remain without long-term absentees Omar Richards (leg), Giulian Biancone (ACL), Moussa Niakhate (hamstring) and Cheikhou Kouyate (hamstring).

“We’re working with him hard and we’re trying to push him without risk of further damage, because that wouldn’t be good at all. It’s a little bit ongoing, in terms of getting him back.

“We’ve got a game in a few days, but we’ve also got a busy period after that. We have to bear all of those things in mind.

“Jesse walked off the other night and we’re still waiting for that to settle down, in terms of the exact damage, if any at all. We’ll give everybody – those two boys, plus some other kicks and knocks from the game – the best chance we can to get them available for Chelsea.” – Steve Cooper

BRENTFORD

Aaron Hickey (ankle), Kristoffer Ajer (knee), Shandon Baptiste (muscle) and Frank Onyeka (hamstring) look set to miss out again but Thomas Strakosha (ankle) could be back on the bench against West Ham after several months out.

“Ajer trained fully with us today, so it was very nice to have him in the training group. Hickey is getting closer to full training with us, so they’re progressing well and are ahead of schedule, so that’s positive.

“I think we can hope for some minutes against West Ham in the FA Cup but that will still be tough to make. Kristoffer is more likely to be ready for the FA Cup game.” – Thomas Frank

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

157 Comments Post a Comment
  1. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Best James replacement?

    A) Cucurella
    B) Azpi + 0.3m
    C) Botman + 0.7m

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      Botman -but if you don’t have Shaw he is another good option

      Open Controls
      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate, Botman is probably the right answer it's just it's hard not to go for a Chelsea option with NFO and a double coming up in the next two GWs

        Open Controls
  2. J to the T
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Martial to Mitro for free? Or save

    Open Controls
    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I'm doing it next gameweek if Mitro doesn't get a yellow

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Save this week

      Open Controls
  3. tim
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    James to Walker or Botman? Dont have city def and have Trippier.

    Have Kepa so dont want Cucu.

    Is Walker even close to being nailed?

    Open Controls
    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      Botman, too much doubt over Walker's minutes

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Botman

      Open Controls
    3. tim
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Cheers, dont really want to double down in def, but guess its the only way.

      Have saliba and Patterson and Bueno so only cheap option would be Shaw, but like Botman more.

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I actually like Shaw if you can cover fixtures v City and Arsenal

        Open Controls
  4. estheblessed
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    What to do here? I'm gutted I don't have Salah but I know KDB will haul at some point plus he's got a double coming up. Also not sure about Nunez but Liverpool have got Leicester next!

    Pope
    Shaw, Trippier, White
    KDB, Rashford, Almiron, Martinelli
    Kane, Haaland, Nunez

    Ward, Andreas, Walker, Beuno

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      Hold and take 2 frees into 19

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      38 mins ago

      Clear save for me

      Open Controls
  5. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    What do to with this lot?

    Kepa (Ward)
    Trippier, White, Walker (Patterson) (James)
    De Bruyne, Almiron, Rashford, Martinelli (Andreas)
    Haaland, Kane, Darwin

    One free transfer and no money in the bank.

    Thank you!

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      35 mins ago

      Do you know who you want to replace James? If so I'd probably make the move now. Not wholly confident in Walker starting & you don't want Patterson coming on

      Open Controls
  6. The Red Devil
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Thoughts on Azpilicueta as James replacement? I want a Chelsea defender for the double as I'll probably get Leno for DGW19

    Open Controls
  7. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    All set!

    Iversen
    Cancelo Trippier Botman
    KDB Kulusevski Rashford Andreas
    Haaland(c) Darwin(v) Nketiah

    Ward | Trossard, Perraud, Patterson

    0FT. 1.6 ITB

    Open Controls
  8. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    For GW 18 & DGW 19 Who is best GK ?
    A- Leno
    B- Kepa

    Open Controls
  9. Nespinha
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Some help please:

    A) Play Bueno/Castagne and keep James, Wilson -> Mitrovic

    B) Play Wilson/Andreas, James -> Cuccurella

    Open Controls
  10. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Am I stupid if I want to bench Rashford vs Wolves?
    Andreas has a better fixture this gameweek.

    Open Controls
    1. agueroooooney
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      "People make mistakes, don't call them stupid"

      Open Controls
  11. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Wilson to Mitrovic worth it tonight? 0.2m swing

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. N00B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      I will do it.

      I have Wilson and I wanted to bench him vs Arsenal, in dgw19. So for me that means:
      - Wilson: maybe 1 game in gw18
      - Mitrovic: 2-3 games in gw18 and dgw19

      Open Controls
    3. mdm
      • 10 Years
      just now

      No brainer

      Open Controls
    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Think you have to

      Open Controls
  12. Greko82
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Bench one
    1) Walker
    2) Gabriel
    3) Shaw

    Open Controls
    1. mdm
      • 10 Years
      1 hour ago

      Walker

      Open Controls
  13. Tsparkes10
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Best James replacement? Have 6.8m… already have Martinez, Cancelo, Trippier and Bueno

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Robbo

      Open Controls
  14. akhilrajau
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Who is best in wc team
    A. Nketiah
    B. Havertz

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. akhilrajau
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  15. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Bring in Mitro for Darwin or Salah for KDB? Are Shaw and Walker likely to start? Thanks fellas!
    Arrizabalaga
    Shaw - Trippier - Walker
    Martinelli - KDB - Rashford - Almiron
    Darwin - Kane - Haaland
    (Bench: Ward - - Andreas - White - Patterson)

    Open Controls
    1. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      54 mins ago

      Darwin & KDB at home on GW18 against the teams that conceded a few goals last GW. Not a timing to sell.

      Open Controls
      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thanks Natster. What do you think of Walker and Shaw chances of starting?

        Open Controls
  16. Rash
    • 5 Years
    1 hour ago

    Replace James right away or save and reassess?

    Ward
    Trippier white cancelo
    KDB Almiron Rash Martinelli
    Kane martial Haaland

    Iversen Andreas Patterson James

    1ft .3itb

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Save and reassess with 2 transfers

      Open Controls
  17. Tsparkes10
    • 4 Years
    56 mins ago

    Robertson or Shaw

    Open Controls
    1. Tshelby
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Robbo

      Open Controls
    2. mdm
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Rober

      Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      It depends on your other defenders but I would say Shaw fine and would give you 2 m to spend in attack where so many midfield options

      Open Controls
  18. mdm
    • 10 Years
    55 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A. Gabriel
    B. Cucu

    Open Controls
  19. Lucky Z
    • 5 Years
    54 mins ago

    A. Play Ward and White
    B. Iversen + James => Kepa + Cucurella - 4

    Open Controls
    1. mdm
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  20. Tsparkes10
    • 4 Years
    53 mins ago

    A) Start Wilson, bench Martinez and do James to Robo

    B) Start Martinez, bench James and do Wilson to Mitrovic

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Can see Wilson getting cameo and Mitro v Southampton good fixture so B and sort James next week

      As you have Martinez I would change my earlier response on Robertson v Shaw and suggest Arsenal defender- Gabriel

      Open Controls
  21. Zebras
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Who’d you rather have over the next 2-3: Foden or Mount?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.