Dugout Discussion January 2

Brentford v Liverpool team news: Robertson on bench, Toney misses out

Double Gameweek 19 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway at the Brentford Community Stadium, with Liverpool making the trip to west London.

The hosts claimed a 2-0 win over West Ham United in their final game of 2022, while Jurgen Klopp’s side came from behind to beat Leicester City 2-1 at Anfield.

Kick-off is at 17:30 GMT.

As for the all-important team news, Brentford’s top scorer Ivan Toney misses out, having been stretchered off in Gameweek 18. The forward’s muscle injury is “not significant” according to head coach Thomas Frank, but is enough to keep him out today.

That means Yoane Wissa comes in and partners Bryan Mbeumo up front, while Vitaly Janelt for Josh Dasilva is the only other change.

Liverpool, meanwhile, make three alterations from Gameweek 18, as Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas and Fabinho replace Joel Matip, Andrew Robertson – who was withdrawn on Friday with a dead leg – and Jordan Henderson.

As for new signing Cody Gakpo, he’s not in the matchday squad, with the Dutchman now in line to make his debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup on Saturday evening.

GAMEWEEK 19 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya, Roerslev, Zanka, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Norgaard, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Wissa

Subs: Strakosha, Canos, Dasilva, Ghoddos, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Sorensen, Crama, Trevitt

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Elliott, Thiago, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Darwin

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Keita, Jones, Robertson, Carvalho, Matip, Bajcetic, Phillips

  1. Baron Penguin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Do I feel like a mug keeping Darwin and Salah and not getting Mitro. I’d take an assist and run for the hills at this point.

    1. Mirror Man
      1 min ago

      Expensive assist

    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I'm happy with 60 mins, no booking and maybe a shot on target.

      Probs the first time I've ever ignored the obvious option in a DGW. Mitro getting 2 hattricks for sure.

  2. Superflymonk
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Brentford haven't beaten Liverpool in 84 years, this season!

    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      45 mins left

  3. PartyTime
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    “Should have sold Darwin instead of Martial” imminent

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Should have gone Darwin to Mitro

    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Already happened

  4. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Trent was too cheap at £7.5m to start the season 😀

    1. Mirror Man
      just now

      Basically a 10m midfielder with clean sheets

  5. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Just saw the dummy dummy from Elliot. My word

  6. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    just now

    If only there was players capable of scoring goals in the Liverpool team and there wasn't only 5mins left, oh wait.

    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      just now

      There is one player capable of scoring goals in their whole squad.

  7. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Should have sold Darwin instead of Martial….

