Brentford v Liverpool team news: Robertson on bench, Toney misses out

Double Gameweek 19 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway at the Brentford Community Stadium, with Liverpool making the trip to west London.

The hosts claimed a 2-0 win over West Ham United in their final game of 2022, while Jurgen Klopp’s side came from behind to beat Leicester City 2-1 at Anfield.

Kick-off is at 17:30 GMT.

As for the all-important team news, Brentford’s top scorer Ivan Toney misses out, having been stretchered off in Gameweek 18. The forward’s muscle injury is “not significant” according to head coach Thomas Frank, but is enough to keep him out today.

That means Yoane Wissa comes in and partners Bryan Mbeumo up front, while Vitaly Janelt for Josh Dasilva is the only other change.

Liverpool, meanwhile, make three alterations from Gameweek 18, as Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas and Fabinho replace Joel Matip, Andrew Robertson – who was withdrawn on Friday with a dead leg – and Jordan Henderson.

As for new signing Cody Gakpo, he’s not in the matchday squad, with the Dutchman now in line to make his debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup on Saturday evening.

GAMEWEEK 19 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya, Roerslev, Zanka, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Norgaard, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Wissa

Subs: Strakosha, Canos, Dasilva, Ghoddos, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Sorensen, Crama, Trevitt

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Elliott, Thiago, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Darwin

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Keita, Jones, Robertson, Carvalho, Matip, Bajcetic, Phillips

