106
Scout Notes January 2

FPL review: van Dijk injury latest as Salah and Darwin blank

106 Comments
Share

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Brentford v Liverpool in our Scout Notes summary.

The numbers and graphics below are taken from LiveFPL and our own Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data for every single Premier League fixture.

A hapless Liverpool side were beaten 3-1 by Brentford in the opening match of Double Gameweek 19.

Ibrahima Konate (£4.8m) scored an own goal, before Yoane Wissa (£5.3m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£5.8m) netted either side of the break to earn a remarkable win for the hosts.

As a result, the Bees have now taken 10 points from their last four games against Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Liverpool, with their home form across the 2022/23 season particularly impressive.

BRENTFORD AT HOME 2022/23:
GameweekOpponentScore
2Man Utd4-0
4Everton1-1
6Leeds5-2
8Arsenal0-3
11Brighton2-0
12Chelsea0-0
14Wolves1-1
17Tottenham2-2
L19Liverpool3-1

With Bournemouth and Southampton up next at the Brentford Community Stadium, that good form could well continue, yet without Ivan Toney (£7.5m) available, their attacking options are sparse.

The England forward has already scored 12 league goals this season, equalling his final tally for 2021/22, but was absent against Liverpool after being stretchered off on Friday. With a potential betting ban also looming, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding his availability right now.

On the night, Wissa and Mbeumo started up front in Thomas Frank’s 3-5-2 system, with the pair’s ability to make dangerous runs in behind perfectly suited to exploiting their opponents’ high line.

“[Ivan Toney] was close-ish to being on the bench and available. Ivan is a monster, he is capable of dealing with a lot of pain and niggles. But today was too close, one or two days more could have done it. So we expect him to be close to being available against West Ham.

Of course, taking the key man offensively out of the team is a miss. That said, I know we have a very good replacement in Yoane Wissa. Last time he started here he scored and got a penalty. No doubt he adds something different and I don’t think it’s any secret that Liverpool have a high line. Wissa likes to run in behind so hopefully he can do that.” – Thomas Frank speaking prior to kick-off

Goalkeeper transfers won’t be a priority for most in Gameweek 20, yet David Raya (£4.6m) – owned by just 6.9% – is a man in form. The Spaniard made another four saves against Liverpool, taking his tally to 79 for the season, at least 15 more than any other Premier League shot-stopper.

As for Liverpool, their defensive frailties were exposed again. In a desperate first half they found themselves 2-0 down but it could have been much worse, as Brentford had a further two goals ruled out for offside.

They looked vulnerable from almost every ball into the box, especially from set-pieces, with Jurgen Klopp responding with a triple change at the break. That involved Andrew Robertson (£6.9m) coming on, with the Scot instantly adding energy down the left flank, and an injured Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) departing.

“Virgil [van Dijk] felt a little bit the muscle but said he is fine, and he’s a very good judge of these kind of things. But I didn’t want to take any risk – the physios looked quite happy when I said we don’t take risks. But I think it is not an injury, he just felt the intensity.

Yeah, the other two things were tactical. We had obviously had the opportunities. We could bring Naby [Keita], who I think played a really good game, and Robbo [Robertson] – and Robbo with the first action after half-time was exactly what we needed. We needed that speed in behind and so that was the reason for these two changes.” – Jurgen Klopp

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m), meanwhile, registered his first Opta assist of the season, with his FPL points tally now up to 15 following the restart. However, it’s hard to get too excited about his return to form, given that only Leeds United and Fulham have conceded more big chances than Liverpool so far this season, diminishing the likelihood of clean sheets.

Elsewhere, it’s just not happening for Darwin Nunez (£9.0m) right now. Against Brentford, he almost scored a wonderful goal in the first half but his effort was cleared off the line, before netting just after the break only to be found offside. Things then went from bad to worse for his owners as he shanked a shot horribly wide and was booked for dissent after a foul was given against him.

The Uruguayan has registered 16 shots in his three league matches since the restart but failed to score, with his combined xG tally for those games 2.62. In fact, from Gameweek 17 onwards, he’s had seven big chances and missed them all.

Above: Darwin Nunez’s xG shot map Gameweeks 17-19

As the above graphic shows, he is consistently getting into good positions and racking up xG, which suggests owners should persist with him, yet it’s getting harder and harder to keep the faith, especially with cheaper forwards like Eddie Nketiah (£6.5m) delivering.

It’s also worth noting Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) struggled to make much of an impact, with just one shot registered and a wider role that limited his runs into the opponent’s penalty box.

Cody Gakpo (£8.0m) was not involved in Liverpool’s squad to face Brentford, with the necessary paperwork in order for him to feature yet to be finalised. As a result, his debut is likely to come in Saturday’s FA Cup tie with Wolves.

“I have no news [on Cody Gakpo]. We hope he gets permission tomorrow to train fully with us, that would be great but that’s all I know.” – Jurgen Klopp

Brentford XI: Raya, Zanka, Pinnock, Mee, Roerslev, Jensen (Dasilva 74), Norgaard, Janelt (Ghoddos 87), Henry (Sorensen 90+6), Mbeumo (Canos 88), Wissa (Lewis-Potter 74)

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk (Matip 45), Tsimikas (Robertson 45), Fabinho, Elliott (Keita 45), Thiago, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain (Jones 83), Darwin

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

106 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Salah not seen in article with his picture on?

    Open Controls
    1. Charlie Price
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      He blanked in the article as well.

      Open Controls
    2. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Nothing to report

      Open Controls
  2. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Would u bank against Rashford v city nxt gw?

    Open Controls
    1. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Nah, city defence has been leaky. See City winning but also see United scoring.

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Yeah should be a tastey game , got 6 in this

        Open Controls
        1. camarozz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          4 here, u think it will be high scoring?

          Open Controls
          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 42 mins ago

            Yeah I reckon goal fest

            Open Controls
        2. Paqueta Rice
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          Same as myself, Cancelo, Kdb, Haaland, Shaw, Rashford and Martial. May bench Shaw however unless he doubles.

          Open Controls
          1. camarozz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 43 mins ago

            Does that worry u having so many in one game?
            Genuine question 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. Paqueta Rice
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 17 mins ago

              It’s two games for city though and possibly two for United so not that worried no.

              Open Controls
              1. dunas_dog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                45 mins ago

                Not necessarily 2 games for City - needs both Spurs and /or City not drawing FA cup game. If either do double will not go ahead as FA cup replay will take date

                Open Controls
          2. Dynamic Duos
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 43 mins ago

            I've got Foden 🙁

            Open Controls
  3. Paqueta Rice
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Gakpo is listed as a mid lovely.

    Open Controls
  4. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    This match made me appreciate Robbo a whole lot more as a Liverpool fan

    This match also made me switch Robbo to Schar with 1 of my 2 FTs. I'll wait until GW20 pressers for my other FT

    Open Controls
  5. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Klopp will walk this summer

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Alone?

      Open Controls
      1. Scots Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Ya. Can see him taking a break like he did after Dortmund’s terrible last season.

        Not sure what else he can do either. That squad is aging, no young, up and coming replacements coming through. That rebuild will take time and money.

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          I apologize for the terrible joke 😀

          Not sure we can replace Klopp, and this isn't the first crisis. I don't think it's that bad... But yeah, there's a chance

          Open Controls
          1. Scots Gooner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            No worries, quite partial to a Dad joke

            Open Controls
    2. Bluetiger1
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Who to replace?

      Gerrard?

      Pep?

      Open Controls
  6. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Kepa
    Trippier Shaw Cancelo
    Almiron Martinelli Rashford Salah
    Mitrovic Darwin Haaland

    Ward Andreas Bueno White

    1FT, 2.3itb

    Salah >> KDB and nothing else?

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Wait to see if Cancelo starts. Could be a priority sale

      I haven't seen many reasons to make that switch now, btw. Brighton should be another open game, and Gakpo + Robbo should be starting by then, instantly improving the attack

      I'm keeping Haaland - Kane - Salah as my trio to keep all options open

      Open Controls
  7. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Bus team, hoping for doubles

    Kepa
    Trippier Azpi Shaw Cancelo
    Salah Foden Rashford Odegaard
    Haaland Martial

    Ward Mitrovic Andreas White

    Open Controls
  8. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Who to start out of:

    1. Shaw (MCI)
    2. White (tot)
    3. Bueno (WHU)

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      White. Good defence vs stuttering attack. Bueno is a 3rd sub

      If Shaw gets a DGW, then that's the shaw answer

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Oh yes - I did forget Shaw might get that DGW too.

        Open Controls
    3. Brehmeren
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Have all three - same benching question. Immediate bus team I set up post-deadline has White starting. They may yet change but thought I'd share for now.

      Open Controls
    5. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      See who gets doubles first.

      Open Controls
      1. Bluetiger1
        39 mins ago

        Agree

        Open Controls
    6. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Can’t say until we see how reset of PL games and cup games pan out and know what doubles might be confirmed. I would just log off fpl for 10 days until picture clearer

      Open Controls
  9. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Those were some prophetic words from T. Frank in his pre-match presser. Wissa got high on that Liverpool high line

    Open Controls
    1. Danno - Emre Canada
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      How’s your Danish?!?…

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        54 mins ago

        Non-speaker here, but pardon me if I missed a joke in that question

        Open Controls
        1. Danno - Emre Canada
          • 7 Years
          22 mins ago

          Hahaha the inserted emoji did not hang around. Nah woz on me

          Open Controls
  10. Nightf0x
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Have 2 ft, zaha will drop, Zaha to :

    A) kdb
    B) rodrigo
    C) odegard (have martineli)
    D) madds

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Explain option D please. B great differential , C solid safe pick

      Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      I want Odegaard and Martinelli, please. Very prolific double-up and no reason to stay away after the Newcastle game

      Open Controls
    4. Bluetiger1
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  11. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    MOAB: Mother Of All Benches

    Kepa Sanchez
    Trippier Shaw Akanji Schar White
    Salah Rashford Martinelli Odegaard Almiron
    Haaland Kane Mitrovic

    I'm strapped in for a wild ride here. Bring on the doubles!

    Route: Robbo + Andreas > Schar + Martinelli with 2 FTs for GW20

    0.1m ITB. 3.5m OR

    Open Controls
    1. FATHER KANE
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Nice team that

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Cheers 🙂

        Went early for the Schar rise tonight, but that could bite temporarily if he gets his 5th yellow. I don't mind, as I'll just bring Mitro into my XI

        The Andreas > Martinelli move will wait for the last day. Many announcements and possible injuries coming before that

        Open Controls
    2. Bluetiger1
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      BB to play GW20 - yes

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        GW23, actually

        Open Controls
    3. Danno - Emre Canada
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Wow, 8 would be about 3mil off affording that team

      Open Controls
    4. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      44 mins ago

      Very nice team

      Open Controls
  12. FATHER KANE
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Salah to KdB a no brainer FT next week?

    Would leave me with Haaland, KdB, Cancelo & Kane as doublers

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Selling Cancelo might be more of a priority if he doesn't start vs Chelsea

      If you're sure Gakpo + Robbo won't have an immediate positive impact on Salah in the open Brighton game, then the move is straightforward

      I'm happy to just hold the Haaland - Kane - Salah trinity and see what happens over the next few GWs and their many incoming DGWs (Liverpool in GW21 or 26)

      Open Controls
      1. FATHER KANE
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Thanks - I have 0.3ITB so can easily reverse the transfer in the following gameweek.

        Confident Cancelo will be back in this week

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          Could work. Good luck 🙂

          Fwiw, I think you might get more points in the next few GWs from a move for a second Arsenal mid or a third Newcastle asset, depending on who you have atm

          Open Controls
          1. FATHER KANE
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            Thanks - currently have White & Martinelli and Trippier & Almiron

            Open Controls
            1. Ze_Austin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              Yeah, I'd rank Odegaard vs Spurs as a priority over the premium switcheroo

              You've seen why while watching Spurs

              Open Controls
            2. Ze_Austin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 42 mins ago

              Just checked. You have no space in your midfield

              So yeah, Salah to KDB

              Open Controls
              1. FATHER KANE
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 37 mins ago

                Cheers!

                Open Controls
    2. Bluetiger1
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      G2G

      Open Controls
  13. PogChamp
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Nunez's stats for his last 3 games are absolutely incredible...in a bad way.

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      I wish we'd have more conversations about accuracy stats and turnovers from missed chances in football culture soon

      They bring many high-volume goalscorers into context

      Open Controls
      1. PogChamp
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        True. For what it's worth, I'm keeping for the Brighton game.

        Open Controls
    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Like his delta between expected and actual Gi is double the next player?

      Open Controls
  14. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    I can do Darwin to Kane with my FT. Have 2.7 itb. Go for it?

    Open Controls
    1. FATHER KANE
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Yeah!!!

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Yup

      Open Controls
    3. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      I would wait until Sunday night

      Open Controls
      1. Firminooooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Could take a 0.1 drop. Brought him in at 8.9.

        Open Controls
    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      No from me for now. A lot can happen in next 2 weeks before week 20 kicks off

      Open Controls
    5. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      My team would be:

      Kepa Ward
      Trippier Cancelo Shaw White Patterson
      Almiron Martinelli KdB Rashford Andreas
      Mitro Håland Kane

      Open Controls
      1. evilfish
        • 6 Years
        21 mins ago

        Wow, that is amazing we have an identical team!

        Open Controls
        1. evilfish
          • 6 Years
          16 mins ago

          and I also have 2.7 ITB

          Open Controls
      2. Bluetiger1
        20 mins ago

        Looking good for doubles at the moment (x4) & if Man U becomes a double then Shaw/Rashford

        Open Controls
  15. Riverside Red
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Anyone using TC for Haaland next GW.

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      If City double confirmed would consider it but week 23 double for him possibly better

      Open Controls
  16. Catilo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    When do Arsenal potential DGW arise? And at what condition...?

    Thanks in advance.

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Not sure why there is more in gwk20, can't see any other matches the teams are playing

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      This may help- depends on results in FA cup

      https://twitter.com/FPL_Salah/status/1608512015647088641

      https://twitter.com/BenCrellin/status/1609708272025735168

      Open Controls
    3. Casual Player
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      DGW23 confirmed

      DGW21 possible, I think would know before GW20 deadline

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Why have only some been rearrange?

        Open Controls
        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Depends on cup games as if replays required they get priority

          Open Controls
          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            But we have City v Spurs and that isn't even 100%, so why have they been put in 20 and no one else, doesn't make sense

            Open Controls
            1. Ze_Austin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              They can tell the two sets of fans "If City and Spurs don't need a replay, be ready to be at this stadium for their rescheduled fixture at this stadium"

              It's a whole lot more complicated to tell three clubs and their fans to prepare for two very different mutually exclusive rescheduled games at three possible stadiums

              Open Controls
        2. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Clearer opponents. The ones that haven't been rearranged are still up in the air because it's not certain who the better opponent would have to be to clear up the schedule

          It all depends on who's got more fixture clutter ahead due to Cup progression, so they're waiting for the Cups. That's why you'll see stuff like "Man U might play Palace or Leeds as their double in GW20"

          Open Controls
  17. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    51 mins ago

    All of a sudden kdb has become a differencial in my MLs. Don't know if thats good or bad tbf..

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      42 mins ago

      Depends whether he can up his output of 5pts over the last 3 games

      Open Controls
  18. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    Doing kulu➡️Rodrigo nxt wk and was looking at upgrading Nunez maybe. Not many options really with kane/spurs hopeless.

    Have Mitro/Haaland

    Would u be as well to stick with Nunez or just go the 3/5/2 with Mitro/Haaland?

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Will you really do Kulu to Rodrigo if Kulu fit by then and Spurs double confirmed? I would stick with Darwin

      Open Controls
      1. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        Think i will yeah, fancy Rodrigo with those fixtures and im chasing so nice to get on early. Would have done it this wk for WH only i had to play Andreas.

        Open Controls
        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          17 mins ago

          Wow! OK- good luck

          Open Controls
        2. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          17 mins ago

          My issue with the Rodrigo spot is... Which of these do you not have, for similar prices?

          Odegaard, Martinelli, Almiron, Rashford

          If Rodrigo doesn't show a huge improvement on his last 2 performances in this West Ham game, I'd prioritise the missing one from those 4

          Still a bit too early for underperforming differentials. See what the masses are doing with Trossard

          Open Controls
          1. camarozz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Martinelli and Almiron two I don't have.

            But if i go 3/5/2 can have either and Rodrigo 🙂

            Open Controls
  19. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    Awful dead here tonight lol
    Back to work in the morning and cant sleep ffs

    Open Controls
    1. FATHER KANE
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Same

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      Same mate, watching a film , hopefully drop off, up at 6am

      Open Controls
      1. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Yep an hr or more looking at the ceiling,
        house painted (my job) in my head etc lol..

        Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      I keep popping in here while writing an article whose deadline is far away. I'm working because I'm awake, rather than being awake because I'm working

      Open Controls
  20. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Still surprises me how badly the Potter swoop has gone for Chelsea so far. They were so convinced it was a smart one (and so was I), but now it looks like they could have just waited until summer or something

    Limited options after dumping Tuchel, to be fair. The pool of available coaches is a bit wild atm

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      Get Southgate in

      Open Controls
    2. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Madness to get rid of Tuchel in the 1st place tbh.

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        16 mins ago

        It seemed he had lost the dressing room, so there was no salvaging that

        Open Controls
        1. camarozz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Typical with Chelsea tho.isnt it.

          Open Controls
    3. OPTA FPL
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      What a weird comment. Potter even has not bought anyone he want yet.

      Open Controls
  21. A Fat Spanish Waiter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Gonna be on eggshells for the next week. Always intended to do Darwin to Kane for next GW if a DGW materializes, but Darwin’s hapless display in front of goal means he is due a price drop, and I had exact funds for Kane. So many things can go wrong here.

    Open Controls
    1. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 3 Years
      just now

      You mean... a DGW for Liverpool GW20?

      Open Controls
  22. OPTA FPL
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Darwin to Mitrovic done, he is dropping within 20 mins!

    Open Controls
  23. OPTA FPL
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Kdb keep blanking but Kane Salah are just awful, donnt know what to do

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.