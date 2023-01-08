542
News January 8

Double Gameweek 20 confirmed for four teams

542 Comments
Share

Following the results of this weekend’s FA Cup third-round ties, we now have a confirmed Double Gameweek 20 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Four teams will now play twice in the upcoming Gameweek: both Manchester clubs, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace.

MAN CITY AND SPURS

Neither Tottenham Hotspur nor Manchester City required a replay to settle their respective cup matches against Portsmouth and Chelsea, so their ‘provisional’ Double Gameweek 20 becomes a confirmed one.

Both sides are involved in local derbies on the weekend of January 14/15 before they meet at the Etihad on January 19.

MAN UTD AND PALACE

The doubles don’t end there.

Manchester United’s progress to round four of the FA Cup and Crystal Palace’s elimination at the hands of Southampton means that neither club will be involved in a third-round replay in the otherwise free midweek after Gameweek 20.

Their outstanding fixture at Selhurst Park has now been rerranged for that slot.

United face their cross-city rivals before heading to south London, while Palace are away at Chelsea before entertaining the Red Devils.

Further reaction will follow later this evening and tomorrow.

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

542 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Trovsmash
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 46 mins ago

    With Cancelo, KDB, Halaand, Kane & Rashford, who should I be prioritizing to bring in? if anyone?

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      6 hours, 44 mins ago

      One defender from Utd; Shaw or Dalot, take your pick. I'd sell Cancelo.

      Open Controls
    2. Gubby-Allen
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 44 mins ago

      Man Utd defender.

      Open Controls
    3. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 14 mins ago

      Shaw for Cancelo and you’re well set

      Open Controls
  2. Sloane426
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 45 mins ago

    Stones or Shaw?

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      6 hours, 43 mins ago

      Shaw. Utd have a better double game week fixture.

      Open Controls
    2. Shark
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 40 mins ago

      City

      Open Controls
    3. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Shaw edges by CPL (A)

      Open Controls
  3. myteamissheeeeeeeet
    • 13 Years
    6 hours, 45 mins ago

    Thoughts please on the team below and would you do the following?
    Salah & Mitro to Mahrez & Kane -4
    A. Yes
    B. No

    Ward 
    Shaw White Trips
     Salah Almiron KDB Rash
     Haaland Mitro   Martial

    Iversen Martinelli Bueno Neco  

    Open Controls
    1. Gubby-Allen
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 42 mins ago

      Yes but with the proviso that Salah may have a good DGW in 21 which you may know about before the 20 deadline.

      Open Controls
      1. myteamissheeeeeeeet
        • 13 Years
        6 hours, 38 mins ago

        Good shout pal, I’ll wait for now.
        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. Big Mike
      6 hours, 39 mins ago

      A but not with Mahrez. Foden has a higher ceiling if you can afford him.

      Open Controls
      1. myteamissheeeeeeeet
        • 13 Years
        6 hours, 37 mins ago

        No can do mate

        Open Controls
        1. Big Mike
          6 hours, 34 mins ago

          How much do you have to spend after bringing in Kane?

          Open Controls
  4. Joyce1998
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 42 mins ago

    A- Saka + Almiron

    Or

    B- Odegaard + Rash

    Open Controls
    1. Shark
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 40 mins ago

      B for the double

      Open Controls
    2. Big Mike
      6 hours, 38 mins ago

      B) all day long

      Open Controls
  5. Bezz82
    • 12 Years
    6 hours, 42 mins ago

    Salah and Mitro —> Gakpo and Kane -4

    Or just keep the transfer and have 2FT for gk21?

    I’ve got KDB, Rashford, Haaland and Shaw.

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Gubby-Allen
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 39 mins ago

      It is all risky. Kane gets a YC in a NLD Derby and he misses the next match, but then it is against Man City, but then they beat them last season.

      Sell Salah and then a Liverpool DGW in 21 against Chelsea X2 is announced and you may need him back.

      It will come down to a lot more luck than skill.

      Open Controls
      1. Bezz82
        • 12 Years
        6 hours, 35 mins ago

        Very true. Don’t you just love this game lol

        Open Controls
    2. Big Mike
      6 hours, 35 mins ago

      Can you afford Kane outright?

      Open Controls
      1. Bezz82
        • 12 Years
        6 hours, 22 mins ago

        No it has to be for a hit. Might leave it and play Mitro

        Open Controls
  6. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 34 mins ago

    I'm really struggling.

    There don't seem to be that many good defensive options (Trippier and Shaw maybe).

    With so many good midfield options (either on paper or on form) and decent team value, it's a headache who to pick!

    KDB
    Salah
    Saka
    Martinelli
    Odegaard
    Rashford
    Almiron
    Rodrigo

    With Haaland and Kane seeming like the front line to have, it's 5 from 8 (and I've probably missed a few)...

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      6 hours, 25 mins ago

      KDB
      Salah
      Martinelli
      Rashford
      Almiron

      Open Controls
    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      Rodrigo's going to be gold

      Open Controls
  7. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 28 mins ago

    There's no easy route even with hits to get Kane for me. Already 5 DGWs (Ederson KDB Haaland Shaw Rashford) in the team, should I just forget him? The only plausible -4 is for Saka to Martinelli or Odegaard. Thoughts welcome.

    Open Controls
    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 40 mins ago

      Not worth it imo, with the tough fixtures, the chance he sits one out, and the fact Haaland will dominate the captaincy. I can do Darwin to Kane for free but not convinced

      Open Controls
      1. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 55 mins ago

        *sits one out suspended, I mean, not rested

        Open Controls
      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 51 mins ago

        Cheers, I may go for other MUN asset and keep Darwin. If LIV got a double in GW21 then it's sealed.

        Open Controls
    2. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 39 mins ago

      If you want long term then its likely worth it, Im still torn as Id have to lose either Darwin or Havertz

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 50 mins ago

        Yeah, I am not so sure

        Open Controls
  8. jimmy12
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 27 mins ago

    Anyone going Rashford captain?

    Unsure between him + Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. Bennerman
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 26 mins ago

      I can put you in touch with a guy named Big Mike

      Open Controls
      1. Big Mike
        6 hours, 25 mins ago

        Please do......

        Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 26 mins ago

      Between Rashford and Haaland, will be last minute decision I would think 😉

      Open Controls
    3. Subzero (-4)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 20 mins ago

      Doesn’t seem to be the week to take such an unnecessary risk to be honest. Not saying triple captain or anything but I suspect haaland probably out scores him this double

      Open Controls
      1. jimmy12
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 18 mins ago

        Ye keeping with Haaland i think

        Will save the triple captain

        Open Controls
    4. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 31 mins ago

      I captained him this GW and it worked out.

      Open Controls
  9. Subzero (-4)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 22 mins ago

    Evening all. Do we like salah and martial - Kane and Bruno -4.

    It’s my only way to get Kane realistically. I’ll be losing a doubler in martial but would rather have Bruno I think over him. (Already have rashford). Could do a formation change and do salah and green wood - Mitoma and Kane and keep martial?

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 46 mins ago

      Prefer the Mitoma move, Bruno not as involved as previous years

      Open Controls
    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 37 mins ago

      Don’t love either for reasons I gave to Magic Zico in a reply just above

      Open Controls
  10. FCHaalandaise
    6 hours, 21 mins ago

    All set?

    Pope
    Trippier SHAW AKANJI
    KDB BRUNO RASH Almiron Martinelli
    KANE HAALAND(C)

    Ward Ferguson Bueno Patterson

    Open Controls
    1. Subzero (-4)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      Nice team. You get this with transfers or this wildcard?

      Open Controls
      1. FCHaalandaise
        6 hours, 18 mins ago

        Transfers. 2 frees doing Andreas and Darwin to Bruno and Ferguson to play 3 5 2.

        No money invested in Andreas who I will get back later on perhaps, or might jump to Mitoma perhaps.

        Open Controls
        1. Subzero (-4)
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          6 hours, 16 mins ago

          Very nice. All set mate 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. FCHaalandaise
            6 hours, 15 mins ago

            Cheers. We shall see. I want Doherty but not desperate either way

            Open Controls
      2. FCHaalandaise
        6 hours, 17 mins ago

        Also want Odegaard in at some point VERY soon

        Open Controls
    2. Bennerman
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 18 mins ago

      Loaded.

      I really like Bruno this week – he's very rarely rested, probably got 120 mins in him.

      Open Controls
      1. FCHaalandaise
        6 hours, 16 mins ago

        Hopefully Bruno pays off indeed!

        Open Controls
  11. JT11fc
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 12 mins ago

    Bench correct?
    1ft 2.9m in the bank
    Ederson
    Trippier Schar Shaw
    BrunoF Rashy Almiron Rodrigo
    Havertz Darwin Haaland

    Kepa Odegaard White Castagne

    I want a Mahrez punt but dunno how to fit him in.....

    Open Controls
    1. DLLM
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      get rid of havertz. awful

      Open Controls
  12. KeanosMagic
    6 hours, 10 mins ago

    I know people are selling Cancelo in their droves.

    But I'm considering Cucu to him.

    Mad?

    Open Controls
    1. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 6 mins ago

      Not wise imo, lots to indicate he's lost his spot in the starting 11 or at the very least share game time, I'd go elsewhere or Stones if you want a City def this week

      Open Controls
    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 6 mins ago

      Seems a bit mad, yeah. I’m planning on selling as I don’t want to be feeling it’s a long shot for my premium defender to start even one game in a double

      Open Controls
    3. Bennerman
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 3 mins ago

      I quite like this idea. You never know with Pep what he has seen or sensed or whatever happens in the week during training, and suddenly the favourite is in the cold and the shunned guy is back in business.

      End of the day, Cancelo is a quality player who is by no means a full-back. He could be about to hit a streak. And if everyone sells just at this point, it would be golden to have him.

      Open Controls
  13. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 8 mins ago

    What is the correct order of these players, playing three and benching three?

    A trippier
    B bueno
    C lewis
    D shaw
    E white
    F Andreas

    Open Controls
    1. Norco
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 31 mins ago

      Play: A, D, C
      Bench: F, E, B

      Open Controls
    2. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 31 mins ago

      A
      D
      C
      E
      F
      B

      Open Controls
  14. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 hours ago

    Kepa
    Shaw, Cancelo, Trippier
    Salah, Martinelli, Rashford, Almiron
    Haaland(c), Darwin, Mitrovic

    Ward, Andreas, White, Patterson

    1.8 ITB 1FT

    Think I'm in a fairly good place for DGW 20. What would you do here? Anything worth a -4?

    Open Controls
  15. DropkickMurphys
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 54 mins ago

    Getting rid of Darwin or Mitrovic is better for Kane? Lpool has better fixtures honestly

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 51 mins ago

      Mitrovic

      Open Controls
    2. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 40 mins ago

      Maybe Mitro as Liverpool may have a double in GW 21

      Open Controls
      1. DropkickMurphys
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 34 mins ago

        Yeah that is definitely important thanks… but selling Mitro for Kane will probably push me to sell Cancelo which I don’t want really. Tough one!

        Open Controls
        1. Weasel Boy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 33 mins ago

          Yes tough but im also going to sell Cancelo one way or another.
          It may backfire but I'm fed up with the uncertainty.

          Open Controls
          1. DropkickMurphys
            • 2 Years
            5 hours, 30 mins ago

            This season every single thing I did backfired so I’m not surprised anymore lol. Even with Cancelo earlier it happened once! It’s so tough to sell him before a double. I think one way or another he will score good points. But funds is the issue for me…

            Open Controls
            1. Weasel Boy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              4 hours, 20 mins ago

              Yeah Cancelo uses up a lot of funds

              Open Controls
  16. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 47 mins ago

    Perhaps wise not to rush any transfers as Ben Crellin thinks Liverpool double in 21 could be confirmed before week 20 deadline. Arsenal and Brighton might also get doubles although less likely

    https://twitter.com/BenCrellin/status/1612209967267811329

    Open Controls
  17. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 38 mins ago

    The City defense is a real minefield.

    I genuinely have no idea who is good to pick and who isn't.

    LB - Cancelo, Ake, Gomez
    RCB - Stones, Akanji
    LCB - Ake, Laporte
    RB - Walker, Lewis

    I think this is the pecking order but who really knows. For three games in a week, I think only ONE of Ake or Stones start all since both were rested tonight and are first choice imo.

    Stones is maybe the most nailed in his position because he's performing better than Akanji but Ake has added flexibility in being able to play LB or LCB and was kept on at LB over Cancelo when City were in need of a goal against Chelsea. That says quite a lot.

    It was weird though that Pep decided to play Cancelo at RW which clearly just didn't work in the league game vs Chelsea. Wondering if he will shift him back to LB where he has been first choice all season but recent form says he won't. It will be Ake at LB against United I think, especially up against Antony for his defensive ability.

    So predictions...

    Utd - Ake Laporte Stones Walker
    Spurs - Cancelo Ake Stones Lewis
    Wolves - Ake Laporte Akanji Lewis

    Conclusion is that Stones and Ake are the best picks for the DGW. I'm thinking Ake is the one.

    Open Controls
    1. FCHaalandaise
      5 hours, 34 mins ago

      League cup midweek

      Wink emoji

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 31 mins ago

        Sigh forgot about that. An injury would actually help us out for selection...

        Open Controls
        1. FCHaalandaise
          5 hours, 30 mins ago

          Akanji owner and I'm fully expecting 3 points max

          Open Controls
        2. FCHaalandaise
          5 hours, 29 mins ago

          Better than 2, and the alternative is a hit for Doherty. Nah.

          Open Controls
    2. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 34 mins ago

      I'm avoiding

      Open Controls
    3. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 33 mins ago

      Or Ederson.

      Having said that, there's a chance they'll concede in both

      Open Controls
    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 21 mins ago

      Would you move out Cancelo to Stones for a hit if you had him if it allowed Darwin to Kane

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 46 mins ago

        Would put Laporte as an option at LB, too.

        Open Controls
  18. DropkickMurphys
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 23 mins ago

    Do you guys think Shaw will go up in price today? fplstatistic says %69 but I don’t necessarily trust them

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 20 mins ago

      If at 69 with an hour to go no

      Open Controls
  19. yeahbuddy
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 5 mins ago

    Want Rodrigo but don't have Rashford - is he as close as essential for this DGW as it gets? Trossard to be shipped out

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      I'm one of the few that doesn't have Rashford yet but can't ignore him any further, in such good form that I'm bringing him in and captaining. Can definitely get some joy against City and Palace are really poor of late

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 45 mins ago

        IMO, he looks more dangerous on the ball than Haaland does these days...

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 36 mins ago

          Something is just off with City at the minute to me. Don't look fluid on the ball, Pep seems to be focusing on a defence-first approach meaning it might be the case that Haaland begins to see fewer chances. Could easily be a small window of performances that aren't fully up to scratch though

          Open Controls
      2. yeahbuddy
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        My thoughts as well, unfortunately have missed the points but can't ignore anymore

        Open Controls
  20. Steevo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 43 mins ago

    Kepa (Ward)
    Trippier Shaw Cucurella (Bueno Patterson)
    KDB Rashford Martinelli Almiron (Andreas)
    Haaland Kane Nketiah

    2.7m ITB... Andreas -> Zaha (-4) worth it?

    Open Controls
    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      Not for me. (Incidentally just did the reverse transfer for this current GW! Lol). Save yer money and the transfer. Ollise (sp.?) looks a better option than Zaha, anyway...

      Open Controls
  21. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Is AWB nailed?

    Open Controls
    1. POGBAZOOKA06
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Not with dalot back

      Open Controls
  22. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Cancel0, Greenwood -> Shaw, Martial ?

    Open Controls
  23. POGBAZOOKA06
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Already gave Rashy and shaw.

    A) Mount > Bruno
    B) Mitro > Martial

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.