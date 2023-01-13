The latest results and draws for the FFS Cups

In the purgatory that follows a passed Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline, we’re bringing you up to speed on the latest draws and results in our two FFS Cup competitions.

It’s a briefer-than-usual round-up, as less than 24 hours separated the end of Gameweek 19 from the start of Gameweek 20 and all hands were on deck elsewhere on these pages.

A reminder that these are the old-school cups that we run via our own site, rather than the ones you may see in the ‘Cups’ tab on your FPL team page.

A total of £300-worth of prizes are on offer as usual in each tournament, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

FFS OPEN CUP

The full results from the third round can be viewed here.

The full draw for the fourth round can be viewed here.

All three remaining former winners exited the competition as TH14, Gribude and Wild Rover were beaten by TIMEDRIFTER, edison and Darrencampbelluk respectively.

Plasticnancy‘s superb 2022/23 got even better as they rose to ninth in the world. A Gameweek 19 score of 84 was enough to edge past Branded, with 100K Short awaiting our highest-ranked manager in round four.

We’ve actually got no other remaining managers inside the top 10k, never mind the top 1,000, although Kiran Parmar lingers just 54 places behind a four-figure rank.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The full draw for the third round can be viewed here.

There was a planned pause for the FFS Members Cup in Gameweek 19, so all we’ve got to bring you is the draw for the next round.

WEAK BECOME HEROS, ranked at 755,871, is the manager tasked with stopping the aforementioned Plasticnancy – who is competing on two fronts – in round three.

Shiregeriatrics, sitting inside the top 5k, faces fizchelsea, another FFScout user who is having a great season and positioned nicely inside the top 30,000.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup games.

Entrants who qualify for the second round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

​Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 16

Round 1 – Gameweek 17

Round 2 – Gameweek 18

Round 3 – Gameweek 19

Round 4 – Gameweek 20

Round 5 – Gameweek 21

Round 6 – Gameweek 22

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 24

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 25

​Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 16

Round 1 – Gameweek 17

Round 2 – Gameweek 18

Round 3 – Gameweek 20

Round 4 – Gameweek 21

Round 5 – Gameweek 22

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 24

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 25

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher