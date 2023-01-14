Brentford v Bournemouth team news: Toney returns, Solanke out

The Saturday evening kick-off might not be the most eye-catching on paper but Brentford’s home game against Bournemouth is, amid all the focus on ‘doublers’, arguably the most favourable match-up of Gameweek 20.

Kick-off in west London is at 17:30 GMT.

The Bees are unbeaten in six league matches, defeating Manchester City and Liverpool in that time, while Bournemouth are not only point-less since the Boxing Day restart but also on a run of six away fixtures without a win.

The hosts are boosted by the return of the fit-again Ivan Toney to the starting XI, something that Thomas Frank confirmed in his pre-match presser yesterday.

It’s an attacking-looking line-up without any recognised full-backs/wing-backs, as Rico Henry misses out through injury and Mads Roerslev is benched.

Thomas Frank said ahead of kick-off that Henry has a minor calf problem and will hopefully only sit out this game.

While Brentford welcome back their own star striker, Bournemouth are without theirs.

Dominic Solanke is absent from the Cherries squad this evening, with Kieffer Moore replacing him up top.

Jack Stacey is in for the suspended Adam Smith, while Neto returns between the posts for the visitors.

GAMEWEEK 20 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Mee, Pinnock, Norgaard, Janelt, Jensen, Dasilva, Mbeumo, Wissa, Toney.

Subs: Strakosha, Canos, Schade, Zanka, Ghoddos, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Sorensen, Roerslev.

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Mepham, Kelly, Senesi, Stacey, Cook, Lerma, Christie, Billing, Anthony, Moore.

Subs: Travers, Stephens, Rothwell, Dembele, Pearson, Zemura, Sadi, Dacosta Gonzales, Adu-Adjei.