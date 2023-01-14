287
Dugout Discussion January 14

Brentford v Bournemouth team news: Toney returns, Solanke out

The Saturday evening kick-off might not be the most eye-catching on paper but Brentford’s home game against Bournemouth is, amid all the focus on ‘doublers’, arguably the most favourable match-up of Gameweek 20.

Kick-off in west London is at 17:30 GMT.

The Bees are unbeaten in six league matches, defeating Manchester City and Liverpool in that time, while Bournemouth are not only point-less since the Boxing Day restart but also on a run of six away fixtures without a win.

The hosts are boosted by the return of the fit-again Ivan Toney to the starting XI, something that Thomas Frank confirmed in his pre-match presser yesterday.

It’s an attacking-looking line-up without any recognised full-backs/wing-backs, as Rico Henry misses out through injury and Mads Roerslev is benched.

Thomas Frank said ahead of kick-off that Henry has a minor calf problem and will hopefully only sit out this game.

While Brentford welcome back their own star striker, Bournemouth are without theirs.

Dominic Solanke is absent from the Cherries squad this evening, with Kieffer Moore replacing him up top.

Jack Stacey is in for the suspended Adam Smith, while Neto returns between the posts for the visitors.

GAMEWEEK 20 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Mee, Pinnock, Norgaard, Janelt, Jensen, Dasilva, Mbeumo, Wissa, Toney.

Subs: Strakosha, Canos, Schade, Zanka, Ghoddos, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Sorensen, Roerslev.

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Mepham, Kelly, Senesi, Stacey, Cook, Lerma, Christie, Billing, Anthony, Moore.

Subs: Travers, Stephens, Rothwell, Dembele, Pearson, Zemura, Sadi, Dacosta Gonzales, Adu-Adjei.

  1. balint84
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Brentford or Brighton defender for the future?

    Open Controls
    1. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Coin a toss. Anyway, thinking Brighton fixtures are better for the near future so...

      Open Controls
  2. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Andreas to March or is that just point chasing?

    Open Controls
    1. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Yes

      Yes
  3. RICICLE
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Realise I may be in a pickle come GW25 bit early thoughts on this initial WC guys?

    Sanchez
    Trippier - Shaw - Akanji
    Martinelli - KDB - Rashford - Odegaard
    Nketiah - Haaland - Kane
    ________________________________
    Steele: March: Schar: XXX

    Thoughts appreciated chaps!

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Forgot to say, got up to 6.0m for a XXX defender, but no idea who to choose.
      I’d of gone for an Arsenal defender but already maxed out on their attack for their double

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      You probably don't need March if benching vs BOU.

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Can add Schar too

        Can add Schar too
        1. james 101
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Good shout. Did that a couple of weeks ago

          Open Controls
          1. RICICLE
            2 hours, 17 mins ago

            What did you do? Not include Schar?

            Open Controls
      2. RICICLE
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Cheers TM. That’s true, just thought for his price I may as well get him or Mitoma, Schar is cheap also, a bit j sure who to replace them with seeming as their the best to have at that price and with fixtures, not many others turning my head

        Open Controls

