Spurs v Arsenal team news: Kulusevski + Saka start, Perisic benched

Double Gameweek 20 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues at 16:30 GMT on Sunday, as north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal go head-to-head.

Antonio Conte makes three changes to the Spurs side that beat Crystal Palace 4-0 in Gameweek 19, with Ryan Sessegnon, Pape Sarr and Dejan Kulusevski coming in for Ivan Perisic, Oliver Skipp and Bryan Gil, all of whom drop to the bench.

Richarlison, meanwhile, is also named among the substitutes after suffering an injury with Brazil during the World Cup, but Rodrigo Bentancur misses out.

As for Arsenal, they are unchanged, with Bukayo Saka shaking off the knock he sustained at Oxford in the FA Cup on Monday.

GAMEWEEK 20 LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Doherty, Hojbjerg, Sarr, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Subs: Forster, Sanchez, Royal, Davies, Bissouma, Skipp, Perisic, Richarlison, Gil

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Odegaard, Xhaka, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Holding, Tomiyasu, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Smith, Sambi, Marquinhos

