1066
Dugout Discussion January 15

Spurs v Arsenal team news: Kulusevski + Saka start, Perisic benched

1,066 Comments
Share

Double Gameweek 20 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues at 16:30 GMT on Sunday, as north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal go head-to-head.

Antonio Conte makes three changes to the Spurs side that beat Crystal Palace 4-0 in Gameweek 19, with Ryan Sessegnon, Pape Sarr and Dejan Kulusevski coming in for Ivan Perisic, Oliver Skipp and Bryan Gil, all of whom drop to the bench.

Richarlison, meanwhile, is also named among the substitutes after suffering an injury with Brazil during the World Cup, but Rodrigo Bentancur misses out.

As for Arsenal, they are unchanged, with Bukayo Saka shaking off the knock he sustained at Oxford in the FA Cup on Monday.

GAMEWEEK 20 LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Doherty, Hojbjerg, Sarr, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Subs: Forster, Sanchez, Royal, Davies, Bissouma, Skipp, Perisic, Richarlison, Gil

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Odegaard, Xhaka, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Holding, Tomiyasu, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Smith, Sambi, Marquinhos

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

1,066 Comments Post a Comment
  1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    65 with six to go including Haaland TC.

    100 doable expected

    Open Controls
    1. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      29 from five then?

      Open Controls
  2. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    A) Andreas to Odegard
    B) Martial to Toney
    C) Almiron and Martial to Odegard and Toney

    Kepa, Ward
    Trippier, Walker, White, Shaw, Bueno
    Salah, Mahrez, Almiron, Rashford, Andres
    Kane, Haaland, Martial

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      C all day long.

      Open Controls
      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Do we think Almiron's magic has run out now?

        Open Controls
    2. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      C looks nice

      Open Controls
  3. FC Hakkebøf
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Benched Trippier last week. White this week. Played a brunch of 1 pointers (Cancelo etc). Up and onwards I suppose

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      Always start a Newcastle and Arsenal defender

      Open Controls
      1. WATERMELONS
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Realising this re arsenal

        Open Controls
  4. Jet5605
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Odegard is on track to win Player of the year right?

    Two best players in the league are both Norwegian

    Open Controls
  5. Original Sin
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Who to bench?
    A. Rashford vs ARS
    B. Mitrovic vs TOT

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Yank Revolution
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  6. notlob legin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Zinchenko playing has a big impact on Martinelli - in my opinion. He's always cutting into midfield and there's no width on the left hand side. All Arsenal attacks seem to come down their right where White stays wide.
    I think it's soon time to move Martinelli on - Saka and Odegaard seem much better FPL wise.
    Any thoughts or am I over thinking it?

    Open Controls
    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      nope your spot on,similar has happened on liverpools right,elliott gets right in the way of trent and salah,has been hugely detrimental to them both

      Open Controls
  7. FATHER KANE
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    TC Kane matches TC Haaland so far.

    Gonna be interesting midweek!

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.