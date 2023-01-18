Crystal Palace v Man United team news: Martial out, Weghorst debut, Shaw at left-back

The next match of Double Gameweek 20 takes place at Selhurst Park, where Crystal Palace host Manchester United in the 20:00 GMT kick-off.

Erik ten Hag’s side has had an extra day of rest over Palace, following Saturday’s late comeback win over Manchester City. It was their ninth successive victory in all competitions and another tonight will put them in second place, leapfrogging both their neighbours and Newcastle United.

Anthony Martial (£6.6m) was withdrawn at half-time at the weekend and doesn’t make the squad, meaning loanee Wout Weghorst (£6.0m) will start on his debut.

It’s one of three changes made by ten Hag, as Lisandro Martinez (£4.5m) and Antony (£7.4m) come in for Tyrell Malacia (£4.2m) and Fred (£5.1m). An injured Diogo Dalot (£4.7m) allows Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.3m) to face his former club.

Popular picks Marcus Rashford (£7.1m) and Luke Shaw (£5.1m) start, as does Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m). After several appearances at centre-back, Shaw appears to be back on the left.

As for Palace, defender Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) picked up a first-half calf injury at Chelsea and will miss a few weeks. In his place comes Chris Richards (£4.4m).

Forwards Odsonne Edouard (£5.2m) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (£5.1m) start instead of Jordan Ayew (£5.3m) and Eberechi Eze (£5.6m), suggesting a possible 4-4-2 system. Meanwhile, Will Hughes (£4.8m) replaces Jeffrey Schlupp (£4.7m).

GAMEWEEK 20 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Clyne, Guehi, Richards, Mitchell; Olise, Doucoure, Hughes, Zaha; Edouard, Mateta

Subs: Johnstone, Ward, Tomkins, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Schlupp, Ozoh, Eze, Ayew

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Subs: Heaton, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Fred, McTominay, Garnacho, Elanga, Pellistri