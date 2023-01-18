743
Dugout Discussion January 18

Crystal Palace v Man United team news: Martial out, Weghorst debut, Shaw at left-back

743 Comments
The next match of Double Gameweek 20 takes place at Selhurst Park, where Crystal Palace host Manchester United in the 20:00 GMT kick-off.

Erik ten Hag’s side has had an extra day of rest over Palace, following Saturday’s late comeback win over Manchester City. It was their ninth successive victory in all competitions and another tonight will put them in second place, leapfrogging both their neighbours and Newcastle United.

Anthony Martial (£6.6m) was withdrawn at half-time at the weekend and doesn’t make the squad, meaning loanee Wout Weghorst (£6.0m) will start on his debut.

It’s one of three changes made by ten Hag, as Lisandro Martinez (£4.5m) and Antony (£7.4m) come in for Tyrell Malacia (£4.2m) and Fred (£5.1m). An injured Diogo Dalot (£4.7m) allows Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.3m) to face his former club.

Popular picks Marcus Rashford (£7.1m) and Luke Shaw (£5.1m) start, as does Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m). After several appearances at centre-back, Shaw appears to be back on the left.

As for Palace, defender Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) picked up a first-half calf injury at Chelsea and will miss a few weeks. In his place comes Chris Richards (£4.4m).

Forwards Odsonne Edouard (£5.2m) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (£5.1m) start instead of Jordan Ayew (£5.3m) and Eberechi Eze (£5.6m), suggesting a possible 4-4-2 system. Meanwhile, Will Hughes (£4.8m) replaces Jeffrey Schlupp (£4.7m).

GAMEWEEK 20 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Clyne, Guehi, Richards, Mitchell; Olise, Doucoure, Hughes, Zaha; Edouard, Mateta

Subs: Johnstone, Ward, Tomkins, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Schlupp, Ozoh, Eze, Ayew 

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Subs: Heaton, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Fred, McTominay, Garnacho, Elanga, Pellistri

  FPL Daniel
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    It wasn't a penalty imo

    Open Controls
    1. Bruin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      It was imo, in pub with Utd supporters and love they are annoyed but it was

      Open Controls
    2. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      There's clear contact, can't see if he stepped on his foot but McTominay also went down too easily...

      Open Controls
  Cilly Bonnolly
• 11 Years
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    No one worth taking seriously actually thought we were winning the league this season.

    Open Controls
    1. Optimus.
      • 11 Years
      45 mins ago

      Ah, another fellow ManU supporter

      Open Controls
      1. MANU4LYF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Don't forget me

        Open Controls
  Tonyawesome69
• 4 Years
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Casemiro absence vs Arsenal a major issue for #mufc. The last time McTominay, used as a forward tonight, played as a defensive midfielder in the league City were 6-1 up at one point. The last time Fred was paired with Eriksen he was taken off with Brentford 4-0 up.

    Open Controls
    Ajax Hamsterdam
• 8 Years
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      Yep good news all round 🙂

      Open Controls
  4. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Casimiro missing Arsenal game putting me off starting Shaw

    Which 1 player would you bench from

    A Shaw,
    B White, or
    C Botman

    Other defenders are Trippier Patterson *

    Open Controls
    1. Big Ronnie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      Shaw

      Open Controls
    Big Mike
      5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  5. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Bueno really went and outscored Shaw ffs. Buenas noches!

    Open Controls
  6. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Thinking of benching Rash and Shaw for the weekend trip to Arsenal. Most I can see Rash getting is one attacking return if any. Man U will concede.

    Open Controls
    1. Bruin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      I would be happy with one from any of my mids

      Open Controls
    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      I am not thinking. My bench is Ward, Rashford, Shaw, Patterson.

      But, Palace were also good at the back, so might bench or swap Almiron.

      Open Controls
      1. Milk, 1 Šuker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Means I've got to play Mount or Andreas in place of Rash though

        Open Controls
        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Other mids in my team are Almiron, Martinelli, KDB, Mahrez. So, the decision is easier than yours.

          Open Controls
    Big Mike
      just now

      I would play Rashford. Bench Shaw, yes, but not Rashy.

      Open Controls
  jacob1989
    1 hour ago

    Only a TC Haaland hattrick & Kane hattrick can save this GW for me. Hoping for a 3-3 draw with both these getting hattricks

    Open Controls
  NABIL - FPL otai
• 10 Years
    • 10 Years
    1 hour ago

    I know I'm late (still in the wee hours here) but..

    Brunoooooooo 😀 thank you!

    Open Controls
    FATHER KANE
• 6 Years
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      What a legend, so happy I bought him in GW17

      Open Controls
      NABIL - FPL otai
• 10 Years
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Same here (started playing again in GW17)

        Open Controls
  9. Nazz
    • 8 Years
    59 mins ago

    What to do about Andreas and mitro
    Both dropping in price tonight

    Open Controls
    Tonyawesome69
• 4 Years
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Close the price changing sites

      Open Controls
      1. Jase3377
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        This is a very good point. Money does not seem to matter this year.

        Open Controls
    2. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Get rid of mitro for. Start

      Open Controls
      1. Nazz
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Replace with who?
        Only got 7.3 to work with

        Why get rid of mitro

        Open Controls
    3. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Save FT. Play Mitrovic. Spurs defense not looking great.

      Open Controls
    DycheDycheBaby
• 7 Years
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Keep unless you got nothing else to sort out. I expect Mitro to get some returns at home against that Spurs defence.

      Open Controls
  DycheDycheBaby
• 7 Years
    • 7 Years
    53 mins ago

    Which Newcastle defender to replace Robertson?
    a) Burn
    b) Botman
    c) Schar

    Open Controls
    Big Mike
      8 mins ago

      Botman. He's the cheapest so you will have more funds to invest elsewhere. Reckon he's nailed on each week, too.

      Open Controls
    2. Jase3377
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      I went Schar as more attacking. Depends if you need cash or not

      Open Controls
      DycheDycheBaby
• 7 Years
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        I certainly don't need the cash. So I could go for Schar.

        Open Controls
  MikeLowrey
• 4 Years
    • 4 Years
    52 mins ago

    A) Perraud to Botman (bench Shaw)
    B) Foden to Odegaard (dependant on minutes against Spurs)
    C) Darwin to Isak

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    Big Mike
      1 min ago

      A. Odegaard is a good player to have, but not for Gwk 21. Wouldn't bring in Isak either, tbh.

      Open Controls
  Jase3377
• 3 Years
    • 3 Years
    48 mins ago

    Is anyone buying Toney? Any more news?
    I need a Martial replacement and he seems like the best bet.
    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      44 mins ago

      Bought him last week. Martial will spend the rest of his career injured.

      Open Controls
      1. Jase3377
        • 3 Years
        33 mins ago

        Certainly seems that way. Cost me 7pts this week (White on bench) or 8 if I had of got Toney already
Cheers for reply
        Cheers for reply

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          27 mins ago

          People will never stop buying him though. Kind of like Wilson.

          Open Controls
          1. Jase3377
            • 3 Years
            just now

            1st and last time for me

            Open Controls
    The Knights Template
• 9 Years
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      Gno.

      Open Controls
  13. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    46 mins ago

    Well I was lucky that despite Dalot not playing a minute this week, I didn't really miss out on any points compared to Shaw. Shame Rashford(C) didn't pick up anything more but ah well, hopefully Haaland doesn't go crazy tomorrow

    Open Controls
  Eleven Hag
• 5 Years
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    Ouch that hurts eh

    Open Controls
    The Knights Template
• 9 Years
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Superb!

      Open Controls
  Jase3377
• 3 Years
    • 3 Years
    42 mins ago

    I am not across the double GW's and blanks, but are there any holes in this team (or issues re potential blanks)?

    Kepa, Sanchez
    Trippier, Schar, Shaw, White, Bueno
    Bruno, Rash, Ode, Marti, Almiron
    Haaland, Kane, Toney

    1 issue I can see is the obvious benching headache, but will prob bench Almiron for next 2 and Toney for the one after.
    Also, only 1 City for 23 but KDB doesn't seem on at the moment and not interested in playing the defence roulette game after selling Cancelo to Schar.

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    Mr. O'Connell
• 10 Years
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Likely 8 of them will blank in GW25, but that's ages away so I wouldn't worry about it.

      Open Controls
      1. Jase3377
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        Ok thanks. Which teams?
        Is it Arsenal, Utd, City and maybe Brighton?

        Open Controls
        1. Jase3377
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Oh actually I think I remember Newcastle being one. Over either Arsenal or Utd I guess

          Open Controls
    Big Mike
      6 mins ago

      I own Almiron and am thinking of selling him. There a quite a few alternatives around his price point, like Mitoma, JWP and March.

      Open Controls
      1. Jase3377
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah very fair. Likely 1st on my bench though for most games

        Open Controls
  Big Mike
    36 mins ago

    Why are so many people selling Mitrovic?

    Open Controls
    Mr. O'Connell
• 10 Years
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      He sort of missed a pen. Didn't you hear about it?

      Open Controls
      Big Mike
        just now

        Yesssssss, but one penalty miss doesn't mean that he's a bad player. Kane missed a penalty at the World Cup, yet he's second only to Haaland.

        Open Controls
    2. Optimus.
      • 11 Years
      33 mins ago

      You know the rules.. He didn't score last

      Open Controls
      1. Ooh Ah Cantona
        • 2 Years
        30 mins ago

        Rashford to Olise good move this week? GTG.

        Open Controls
        1. FPLrookie2009
          • 2 Years
          14 mins ago

          Why would you sell Rashford. There still chance that U united get a double game week.United got easy fixtures after Arsenal.Like C.Palace,lei and leeds x2 !

          Open Controls
          1. Jase3377
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            I believe you may have missed the point

            Open Controls
      2. Big Mike
        26 mins ago

        Neither did Evan Ferguson, but people are still jumping on him for Gwk 21.

        Open Controls
        1. Ooh Ah Cantona
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Transferring Greenwood to Ferguson I can understand, it kind of makes sense.

          Open Controls
  17. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    Hi...assuming darwin is fit, am I best to save ft here? 0.5mitb

    Could swap for toney....but think 2fts is best....thanks

    Kepa
    Trippier botman shaw (white patterson)
    Kdb martinelli rashford almiron (andreas)
    Haaland Kane Darwin

    Open Controls
    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah I would save.

      I would be tempted to bench Almiron for Pereira as Fulham have a good fixture at home

      Open Controls
  18. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Triple captain got me 48 points - good result after he blanked first game

    Open Controls

