Newcastle v West Ham team news: Saint-Maximin starts, Gordon a sub

Six down, one to go: the final Premier League match of the day sees fourth-place Newcastle United play host to fourth-bottom West Ham United.

Kick-off at St James’ Park is at 17:30 GMT.

Eddie Howe tends not to make too many changes to his high-flying Newcastle side but he’s forced into one this evening, with Bruno Guimaraes suspended.

Allan Saint-Maximin is the man chosen to replace him: the Frenchman makes his first Premier League start in just over five months.

New signing Anthony Gordon is among the substitutes but Alexander Isak is absent after being concussed in the midweek cup tie against Southampton.

Miguel Almiron, the most-sold Fantasy Premier League (FPL) midfielder of Gameweek 22, starts again.

West Ham also only make one change from their last Premier League XI, and it too is an enforced one: Thilo Kehrer is in for the injured Kurt Zouma at centre-half.

New signing Danny Ings makes the bench after recovering from injury.

GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Saint-Maximin, Willock, Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton.

Subs: Gordon, Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Fraser, Murphy, Anderson.

West Ham United XI: West Ham: Fabianski, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Coufal, Lucas Paqueta, Rice, Emerson Palmieri, Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio.

Subs: Johnson, Cresswell, Fornals, Lanzini, Downes, Ings, Soucek, Hegyi, Anang.

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.

