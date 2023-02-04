259
Dugout Discussion February 4

Newcastle v West Ham team news: Saint-Maximin starts, Gordon a sub

259 Comments
Six down, one to go: the final Premier League match of the day sees fourth-place Newcastle United play host to fourth-bottom West Ham United.

Kick-off at St James’ Park is at 17:30 GMT.

Eddie Howe tends not to make too many changes to his high-flying Newcastle side but he’s forced into one this evening, with Bruno Guimaraes suspended.

Allan Saint-Maximin is the man chosen to replace him: the Frenchman makes his first Premier League start in just over five months.

New signing Anthony Gordon is among the substitutes but Alexander Isak is absent after being concussed in the midweek cup tie against Southampton.

Miguel Almiron, the most-sold Fantasy Premier League (FPL) midfielder of Gameweek 22, starts again.

West Ham also only make one change from their last Premier League XI, and it too is an enforced one: Thilo Kehrer is in for the injured Kurt Zouma at centre-half.

New signing Danny Ings makes the bench after recovering from injury.

GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Saint-Maximin, Willock, Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton.

Subs: Gordon, Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Fraser, Murphy, Anderson.

West Ham United XI: West Ham: Fabianski, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Coufal, Lucas Paqueta, Rice, Emerson Palmieri, Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio.

Subs: Johnson, Cresswell, Fornals, Lanzini, Downes, Ings, Soucek, Hegyi, Anang.

259 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Razor Ramon
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Kepa to Pope looking even more shortsighted now

    
    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Just pure pain

      
      1. Ser Davos
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Genuinely feel for you

        Should be NEW CSs up till the blank then we re-double/re-triple only for them to start conceding one a game again

        This isn't part of the script

        **Started with Ward/Iversen

        **Switched to Pope just a the moment Newcastle started conceding one a game and Almiron kicked on

        **Kepa since the WC, but Almiron over a second NEW defender

        
        1. Ser Davos
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          **switched out Ward just prior to that 6 in 8 CSs by Leicester as well

          
  2. fantasist
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    Might be time to get rid of Almiron. Think he just wanted to prove a point to Grealish and now he's done that

    
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      A player who went through a purple patch like willock did a while ago.

      Reverted back to the norm now.

      
      1. fantasist
        • 12 Years
        13 mins ago

        Yep seems like he'll just score the odd goal now

        
        1. Ser Davos
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Almiron to Mahrez this side

          
  3. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    Thank the lord for that West Ham G.

    Played White over Botman

    
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Amen

      
    2. fantasist
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Benched Ake for White.
      Hopefully City concede tomorrow.

      
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Ideally via Kane

        
        1. Utopsis
          • 3 Years
          just now

          x3

          
  4. JBG
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    That's a horrible miss IMO.

    
    1. Utopsis
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Aguerd? Yep it's piss poor

      
      1. JBG
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yeah that header was just awful.

        
  5. FCSB
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Surely the Casemiro red gets looked at and overturned, once of the softest decisions for a red card in a long time

    
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Hands to the throat
      I think that's the same as a punch on the nose rulz wise

      
      1. FCSB
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Have you watched the videos as opposed to just seeing the still, he essentially and briefly gently grabs him by his collar

        Following that Ayew comings steaming in and grabs Fred by his throat more aggressively

        Poor refereeing all round

        
        1. jacob1989
          1 min ago

          didnt see the ayew one but cant grab both hands on opponents neck.. red card.. wont be overturned

          
        2. chocolove
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          No collar for palace jersey.
          And you know you would be in trouble if you put your hand in someone throat, let alone both hands.
          Stop embarassing yourself

          
  6. Hairy Potter
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Poor first half from Newcastle. Really missing Bruno G. Howe has tried shuffling the midfield three around, but Willock and ASM having stinkers so far.

    
    1. Ser Davos
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Glad he's fit for the final. Could be such an intriguing game

      
      1. Hairy Potter
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yeah, him missing is disrupting some of the interplay out wide and in the inside forward channels as Joelinton, Longstaff and Willock have been moved around the pitch.

        
  7. Patio Kev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Fair Play West Ham.

    All the teams down the bottom battling their hardest to avoid relegation today.

    
    1. jacob1989
      2 mins ago

      yup and Wolves match like what they score in 10 games in 1 game today

      
      1. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        just now

        They've improved massively under Lopetegui. Pool defence very poor this season compared to recent seasons.

        
  8. Zebras
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    If you already have triple Arsenal & City and Bruno & Mitoma, who would you sell Salah for or just keep benching to survive the BGW25?

    Fwiw part of my city triple is Cancelo

    
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Sell him.

      
    2. Utopsis
      • 3 Years
      just now

      You must sell him

      
  9. Gazwaz80
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Who’ll be the best reply for Stones? Cheers…

    
    1. Gazwaz80
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Replacement

      
    2. jacob1989
      3 mins ago

      akanji

      
      1. Gazwaz80
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Cheers matey…

        
    3. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Paper

      
  10. Shultan
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Avoided Almiron >Mitoma last week because of blank in 25
    Should not place so much emphasis on blanks

    
  11. Patio Kev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    FPL 22/23 Half Time Fun Fact

    Phil Jones of Man Utd (Zero minutes and Zero points this season) is more highly owned in FPL than Newcastle’s current 2nd highest midfield points scorer Joe Willock (1528 minutes and 71 points).

    
  12. Cojones of Destiny
    • 4 Years
    just now

    so bueno is not a fodder option for 25 and beyond ?

    

