Nottm Forest v Leeds team news: Navas, Gibbs-White and Bamford start

Double Gameweek 22 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues at 14:00 GMT on Sunday, as Nottingham Forest host Leeds United at The City Ground.

This is, of course, the first of Leeds’ two matches, with a trip to Old Trafford to follow on Wednesday.

Steve Cooper makes four changes from the side that drew 1-1 at Bournemouth last time out, with Keylor Navas coming in for his debut.

Neco Williams, Scott McKenna and Danilo also start, as Wayne Hennessey, Serge Aurier, Joe Worrall and Ryan Yates drop out.

That means Morgan Gibbs-White surprisingly recovers from injury to feature in attack alongside Brennan Johnson and Chris Wood.

As for the visitors, Jesse Marsch makes three alterations from Gameweek 21, but new loan signing Weston McKennie has to settle for a place on the bench.

Robin Koch is suspended after accumulating five yellow cards so Liam Cooper comes in at the back, while further forward, Luis Sinisterra and Patrick Bamford replace Brenden Aaronson and the injured Rodrigo, who is out for two months because of an ankle injury.

Wilfried Gnonto, meanwhile, is handed another start, with his ownership in the top 100k rising to 4.62%.

GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Navas, Williams, Boly, McKenna, Lodi, Danilo, Freuler, Mangala, Gibbs-White, Johnson, Wood

Subs: Hennessey, Worrall, Colback, Lingard, Surridge, Aurier, Scarpa, Ayew, Felipe

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Wober, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Sinisterra, Gnonto, Harrison, Bamford

Subs: Robles, Firpo, Aaronson, Summerville, Rutter, Kristensen, McKennie, Greenwood, Joseph

