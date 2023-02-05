552
Dugout Discussion February 5

Nottm Forest v Leeds team news: Navas, Gibbs-White and Bamford start

Double Gameweek 22 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues at 14:00 GMT on Sunday, as Nottingham Forest host Leeds United at The City Ground.

This is, of course, the first of Leeds’ two matches, with a trip to Old Trafford to follow on Wednesday.

Steve Cooper makes four changes from the side that drew 1-1 at Bournemouth last time out, with Keylor Navas coming in for his debut.

Neco Williams, Scott McKenna and Danilo also start, as Wayne Hennessey, Serge Aurier, Joe Worrall and Ryan Yates drop out.

That means Morgan Gibbs-White surprisingly recovers from injury to feature in attack alongside Brennan Johnson and Chris Wood.

As for the visitors, Jesse Marsch makes three alterations from Gameweek 21, but new loan signing Weston McKennie has to settle for a place on the bench.

Robin Koch is suspended after accumulating five yellow cards so Liam Cooper comes in at the back, while further forward, Luis Sinisterra and Patrick Bamford replace Brenden Aaronson and the injured Rodrigo, who is out for two months because of an ankle injury.

Wilfried Gnonto, meanwhile, is handed another start, with his ownership in the top 100k rising to 4.62%.

GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Navas, Williams, Boly, McKenna, Lodi, Danilo, Freuler, Mangala, Gibbs-White, Johnson, Wood

Subs: Hennessey, Worrall, Colback, Lingard, Surridge, Aurier, Scarpa, Ayew, Felipe

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Wober, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Sinisterra, Gnonto, Harrison, Bamford

Subs: Robles, Firpo, Aaronson, Summerville, Rutter, Kristensen, McKennie, Greenwood, Joseph

552 Comments Post a Comment
  1. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    City think they can play two up front against Spurs, and weaken their midfield

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Worked last time

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Don't think Pep has played 2 up top since he tried it a few months back maybe twice, Alvarez doesn't really play as a CF in this system

      Open Controls
  2. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Pep Guardiola doing everything in his power to help his pal Arteta...

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      42 mins ago

      Could be that. Could be that he's realised he's playing Spurs....

      Open Controls
    2. acidicleo
      • 6 Years
      42 mins ago

      i doubt this too!!

      Open Controls
  3. Riverside Red
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Is Walker now nailed....

    Open Controls
    1. MBK 42
      • 8 Years
      40 mins ago

      Only Ederson is nailed for City

      Open Controls
      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 6 Years
        30 mins ago

        And Haaland

        Open Controls
    2. Fintroy
      • 2 Years
      34 mins ago

      Ederson nailed, even if he was dead, Harland also (until champs league kicks in) and also Pep's new obsession Rico Lewis

      Open Controls
  4. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Now then ,that makes the kdb/mahrez debate even worse for nxt gw. .?

    Open Controls
    1. putana
      • 4 Years
      39 mins ago

      i was always going to go mahrez over kdb, but may avoid both

      Open Controls
      1. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Would u stick with Mudryk and Bruno as I have now ?

        Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      Think I will have both

      Open Controls
  5. fantasist
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    If Alvarez does well today, double up on City forwards would be a good differential move for DGW

    Open Controls
    1. WATERMELONS
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      Was thinking that

      Open Controls
    2. Fintroy
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      No it wouldn't, can you really trust Pep to play a player twice in a DGW?....simple answer NO, unless your surname is Ederson

      Open Controls
      1. fantasist
        • 12 Years
        9 mins ago

        If every player is at risk of rotation, doesn't that make all options equal. They're playing twice, you have to pick someone.

        Open Controls
        1. The Big Fella
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          But it doesn't have to be from that team

          Open Controls
          1. fantasist
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Lol true but this is regarding City options for the DGW. Alvarez would be a differential with most opting for a midfield like Mahrez. Not doubling up on fwds.

            Open Controls
  6. YouReds
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Looking ahead to next week

    A) Ake/Akanji -4 and Shaw first sub
    B) Play Shaw

    Open Controls
    1. WATERMELONS
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Play Shaw

      Open Controls
  7. WATERMELONS
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Seeing the Man City Line Up I am honestly confused on who to bring in for next few.

    I have Haaland + KDB.

    Mahrez obvious pick.

    Fancy their defence but who? Who is most nailed?

    Akanji
    Ake
    Lewis

    ??

    Open Controls
    1. The Big Fella
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Ake for me, then Lewis. I don't think Kev is nailed. Mahrez probably is though.

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 3 Years
        59 mins ago

        Probably the truest and most absurd statement ever uttered.

        Open Controls
        1. The Big Fella
          • 6 Years
          just now

          How times have changed eh?

          Open Controls
  8. WATERMELONS
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    I am actually thinking 3x Man City is not the way to manage the blank GW25 anymore.

    We should target sure starters of upwardly mobile teams.

    I am thinking of Wolves defence. Everton defence. And perhaps even Leicester midfield.

    Anyone with me?

    Open Controls
    1. The Big Fella
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Shhhhh

      Open Controls
    2. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I have Bueno. The Wolves shut out Liverpool yesterday, and of course, he didn't play.

      Open Controls
      1. WATERMELONS
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Dawson in the one

        Open Controls
  9. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    I think a key factor is living with a sub 8m rotation risk over a 12m plus one

    Open Controls
  10. Aksekladden
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Anybody know what happened with Bueno yesterday? Was counting on him for by BB23.

    Open Controls
    1. WATERMELONS
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      me too.. worrying

      Open Controls
    2. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Yah, not too reassuring!

      Open Controls
  11. Digital-Real
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    This has the hallmarks of Spurs goal on the break

    Open Controls
  12. GOTHAM City F.C.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Kane

    Open Controls
  13. Danstoke82
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Yes Kane!!!

    Open Controls
  14. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Go on, Harry! x

    Open Controls
  15. RICICLE
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Get in Kane!!!!!!!!!!

    Open Controls
  16. Bushwhacker
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Anything better than seeing Pep’s smugness wiped off his face. Even if temporally?

    Open Controls
    1. Bada Bing
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Pep seems to be obsessed with showing how much smarter than everybody else he is with his weird lineups and formations.

      Open Controls
  17. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    KDB sub just got a bit more unlikely

    Open Controls
  18. Fintroy
    • 2 Years
    1 hour ago

    ha ha Pep, why not just play your best team?...... thought he would have learnt after the 2021 Champs League Final....so funny

    Open Controls
  19. Superflymonk
    • 8 Years
    1 hour ago

    Kane is something else this season! Cannot believe some content creators still preferring Salah or KDB to him, especially after how consistent he's been through this season.

    Open Controls
  20. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 4 Years
    1 hour ago

    53-year-old record broken! Nice one, Harry!

    Open Controls
  21. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    What a goal that would have been! Get in, Mahrez!

    Open Controls

