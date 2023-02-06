When are the FPL Blank/Double Gameweeks?

Blank/Double Gameweek season is here in earnest in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Here we, take a look at the confirmed blanks and doubles before the March international break.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 22

Teams affected: Manchester United, Leeds United

The first thing that has been resolved is Double Gameweek 22, which was only at the ‘provisional’ stage before Saturday 28 January.

It’s now a definite Double Gameweek for Manchester United and Leeds United, as both sides avoided the need for an FA Cup fourth-round replay; any replay would have been held in the otherwise free midweek after Gameweek 22.

The two clubs now get the following doubles:

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 23

Teams affected: Manchester City, Arsenal

The top two square off at the Emirates on Wednesday 15 February, creating a Double Gameweek for both Manchester City and Arsenal.

Both sides have home fixtures before that, against Aston Villa and Brentford respectively.

BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 25

Teams affected: Manchester United, Newcastle United, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion (blank), Arsenal, Everton, Liverpool, Wolverhampton Wanderers (double)

The first four above teams will have their scheduled Gameweek 25 fixtures postponed after the results of the EFL Cup semi-finals.

The second four will have a Double Gameweek 25, after previously postponed fixtures were rescheduled for March 1.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 28

Dates when more will be known: Tuesday 28 February-Thursday 2 March

Tuesday 28 February-Thursday 2 March Teams affected: 12 clubs

More is now known about Blank Gameweek 28 – which clashes with the FA Cup quarter-finals – after FA Cup fourth-round weekend but it’s far from the full picture.

We’ll only know the full extent of Blank Gameweek 28 after Gameweek 25, when the FA Cup fifth round has taken place.

Between one and five fixtures below will be postponed.

GW28 Premier League fixture Status A blank will happen in the following situation: Arsenal v Crystal Palace On Aston Villa v Bournemouth On Brentford v Leicester Possible blank If Leicester beat Blackburn in the FA Cup fifth round Brighton v Man Utd Possible blank If Brighton beat Stoke in the FA Cup fifth round and/or if Man Utd beat West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round Chelsea v Everton On Liverpool v Fulham Possible blank If Fulham beat Sunderland in their FA Cup fourth-round replay and then beat Leeds in the fifth round Man City v West Ham Possible blank If Man City beat Bristol City in the FA Cup fifth round and/or if West Ham beat Man Utd in the FA Cup fifth round Nottm Forest v Newcastle On Southampton v Spurs Possible blank If Southampton beat Grimsby in the FA Cup fifth round and/or if Spurs beat Sheff Utd in the FA Cup fifth round Wolves v Leeds Possible blank If Leeds beat Fulham/Sunderland in the FA Cup fifth round

BLANK GAMEWEEK 32

Dates when more will be known: Friday 17 March-Sunday 19 March

Friday 17 March-Sunday 19 March Teams affected: 14 clubs

There are already three guaranteed fixtures for Gameweek 32 but a fourth will be known by Gameweek 26, depending on who loses the Man United v West Ham FA Cup fifth-round clash.

We may get more confirmed fixtures at that time should Southampton, Leicester or Tottenham be eliminated by a lower-league opponent but, for FA Cup semi-final weekend, we won’t know the complete picture until Gameweek 28 is over.

Two of these matches have both sides still in the FA Cup although, unlike Brighton v Man City, only one of Fulham and Leeds can reach the quarter- or semi-final.

GW32 Premier League fixture Status A blank will happen in the following situation: Arsenal v Southampton Possible blank If Southampton beat Grimsby and then a quarter-final opponent Bournemouth v West Ham Possible blank If West Ham beat Man Utd and then a quarter-final opponent Brentford v Aston Villa On Brighton v Man City Possible blank If either Brighton or Man City beat Stoke or Bristol City and their quarter-final opponent Crystal Palace v Everton On Fulham v Leeds Possible blank If Fulham beat Sunderland, Leeds then a quarter final opponent, or if Leeds beat Fulham/Sunderland then a quarter-final opponent Leicester v Wolves Possible blank If Leicester beat Blackburn and then a quarter-final opponent Liverpool v Nottm Forest On Man Utd v Chelsea Possible blank If Man Utd beat West Ham and then a quarter-final opponent Newcastle v Tottenham Possible blank If Tottenham beat Sheff Utd and then a quarter-final opponent

FUTURE DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS

Although there is now a precedent for rearranged Premier League matches being played on Champions League nights, like Arsenal v Man City, it’s fair to say that this season’s main Double Gameweeks will take place in Gameweeks 29, 34 and 37.

Each of these three weekends is followed by a completely vacant midweek – with no European football or FA Cup matches taking place.

3 games in hand Brighton 2 games in hand Brentford, Newcastle 1 game in hand Aston Villa, Man Utd, Chelsea, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, Nottm Forest, Southampton, West Ham 0 games in hand Arsenal, Man City, Spurs, Wolves, Fulham, Everton

As of now, Brighton have three previously-postponed matches that are yet to be rearranged – it could increase to five, depending on their cup progression!

There could be three for popular FPL sides Man United and Newcastle, although those looking to purchase an Everton asset may want to know that they have no games in hand and won’t have any Double Gameweeks after 25.