Fixtures February 6

When are the FPL Blank/Double Gameweeks?

Blank/Double Gameweek season is here in earnest in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Here we, take a look at the confirmed blanks and doubles before the March international break.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 22

  • Teams affected: Manchester United, Leeds United

The first thing that has been resolved is Double Gameweek 22, which was only at the ‘provisional’ stage before Saturday 28 January.

It’s now a definite Double Gameweek for Manchester United and Leeds United, as both sides avoided the need for an FA Cup fourth-round replay; any replay would have been held in the otherwise free midweek after Gameweek 22.

The two clubs now get the following doubles:

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 23

  • Teams affected: Manchester City, Arsenal

The top two square off at the Emirates on Wednesday 15 February, creating a Double Gameweek for both Manchester City and Arsenal.

Both sides have home fixtures before that, against Aston Villa and Brentford respectively.

BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 25

  • Teams affected: Manchester United, Newcastle United, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion (blank), Arsenal, Everton, Liverpool, Wolverhampton Wanderers (double)

The first four above teams will have their scheduled Gameweek 25 fixtures postponed after the results of the EFL Cup semi-finals.

The second four will have a Double Gameweek 25, after previously postponed fixtures were rescheduled for March 1.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 28

  • Dates when more will be known: Tuesday 28 February-Thursday 2 March
  • Teams affected: 12 clubs

More is now known about Blank Gameweek 28 – which clashes with the FA Cup quarter-finals – after FA Cup fourth-round weekend but it’s far from the full picture.

We’ll only know the full extent of Blank Gameweek 28 after Gameweek 25, when the FA Cup fifth round has taken place.

Between one and five fixtures below will be postponed.

GW28 Premier League fixtureStatusA blank will happen in the following situation:
Arsenal v Crystal PalaceOn
Aston Villa v BournemouthOn
Brentford v LeicesterPossible blankIf Leicester beat Blackburn in the FA Cup fifth round
Brighton v Man UtdPossible blankIf Brighton beat Stoke in the FA Cup fifth round and/or if Man Utd beat West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round
Chelsea v EvertonOn
Liverpool v FulhamPossible blankIf Fulham beat Sunderland in their FA Cup fourth-round replay and then beat Leeds in the fifth round
Man City v West HamPossible blankIf Man City beat Bristol City in the FA Cup fifth round and/or if West Ham beat Man Utd in the FA Cup fifth round
Nottm Forest v NewcastleOn
Southampton v SpursPossible blankIf Southampton beat Grimsby in the FA Cup fifth round and/or if Spurs beat Sheff Utd in the FA Cup fifth round
Wolves v LeedsPossible blankIf Leeds beat Fulham/Sunderland in the FA Cup fifth round

BLANK GAMEWEEK 32

  • Dates when more will be known: Friday 17 March-Sunday 19 March
  • Teams affected: 14 clubs

There are already three guaranteed fixtures for Gameweek 32 but a fourth will be known by Gameweek 26, depending on who loses the Man United v West Ham FA Cup fifth-round clash.

We may get more confirmed fixtures at that time should Southampton, Leicester or Tottenham be eliminated by a lower-league opponent but, for FA Cup semi-final weekend, we won’t know the complete picture until Gameweek 28 is over.

Two of these matches have both sides still in the FA Cup although, unlike Brighton v Man City, only one of Fulham and Leeds can reach the quarter- or semi-final.

GW32 Premier League fixtureStatusA blank will happen in the following situation:
Arsenal v SouthamptonPossible blankIf Southampton beat Grimsby and then a quarter-final opponent
Bournemouth v West HamPossible blankIf West Ham beat Man Utd and then a quarter-final opponent
Brentford v Aston VillaOn
Brighton v Man CityPossible blankIf either Brighton or Man City beat Stoke or Bristol City and their quarter-final opponent
Crystal Palace v EvertonOn
Fulham v LeedsPossible blankIf Fulham beat Sunderland, Leeds then a quarter final opponent, or if Leeds beat Fulham/Sunderland then a quarter-final opponent
Leicester v WolvesPossible blankIf Leicester beat Blackburn and then a quarter-final opponent
Liverpool v Nottm ForestOn
Man Utd v ChelseaPossible blankIf Man Utd beat West Ham and then a quarter-final opponent
Newcastle v TottenhamPossible blankIf Tottenham beat Sheff Utd and then a quarter-final opponent

FUTURE DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS

Although there is now a precedent for rearranged Premier League matches being played on Champions League nights, like Arsenal v Man City, it’s fair to say that this season’s main Double Gameweeks will take place in Gameweeks 29, 34 and 37.

Each of these three weekends is followed by a completely vacant midweek – with no European football or FA Cup matches taking place.

3 games in handBrighton
2 games in handBrentford, Newcastle
1 game in handAston Villa, Man Utd, Chelsea, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, Nottm Forest, Southampton, West Ham
0 games in handArsenal, Man City, Spurs, Wolves, Fulham, Everton

As of now, Brighton have three previously-postponed matches that are yet to be rearranged – it could increase to five, depending on their cup progression!

There could be three for popular FPL sides Man United and Newcastle, although those looking to purchase an Everton asset may want to know that they have no games in hand and won’t have any Double Gameweeks after 25.

  1. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    16 days, 2 hours ago

    Cancelo still at 39.5% ownership, was he as highly owned as Trippier is now in the beginning?

    1. Catastrophe
      • 12 Years
      16 days, 1 hour ago

      Surely not!

  2. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    16 days, 2 hours ago

    Already 6 digit transfers in & out.... its really mind boggling.

    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      16 days, 1 hour ago

      Plenty will sort their team out on game day. Spend the rest of the week/month doing other stuff. Not that big a deal.

    2. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 days, 1 hour ago

      Most play casually and don't really care that much.

      The sane ones.

      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        16 days, 1 hour ago

        Business pig came up trumps, with the no nonsense Haaland cap yesterday.

        1. Piggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          16 days, 1 hour ago

          I try to be balanced. I'm happy to take punts now and again, been captaining Rashford a lot over Haaland recently to good effect.

          But Haaland (WOL) was blindingly obvious, it was not the week to f around. His blanks came against tough opposition, but Wolves are a different animal.

          1. DARE TO BISCAN
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            16 days, 1 hour ago

            Absolutely. I generally cap Haaland. Could well do Rashford this week.

    3. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      16 days, 1 hour ago

      I sometimes do it, and Id be a bit more of an enthusiast than a casual player. Reason I do it is to go with my initial instinct on what my team needs. If i dont do it early, I get exposed to all the other 'chatter' during a gameweek and end up going with the 'crowd sourced' opinion or else over analysing and not seeing the simple move.

  3. Catastrophe
    • 12 Years
    16 days, 2 hours ago

    2 FT, 0 ITB. Does the below make sense, assuming UTD DGW?

    22 - KDB -> Fernandes*
    23 - Fernandes & Andreas/Almiron -> Mahrez* & Saka*

    Will then focus on BGW25. Keeping hold of Martinelli but avoiding Nketiah just in-case Jesus comes back soon.

    Ederson
    Trippier, Schar, Shaw
    KDB, Rashford, Martinelli, Almiron
    Haaland, Kane, Toney

    (Ward, Gabriel, Andreas, Bueno)

    Cheers

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      16 days, 1 hour ago

      Yeah sound plan.

      1. Catastrophe
        • 12 Years
        16 days, 1 hour ago

        Cheers. Really want to upgrade Martinelli but don't think it's worth a hit.

    2. Down with this sort of thin…
      • 5 Years
      16 days, 35 mins ago

      Personally, I'm keeping Kev. Hasn't shown his best yet but he's too good to continue this mini slump in form. I think his form is reflective of City's form since the world cup, sluggish but now showing signs of returning to top level.

      Not sure Maherz is a good long term option either. There are so many options for the wide positions now while Pep has also shown in the past he likes to keep Maherz fresh to use in champions league games.

      I think Nketiah is a secure pick, pretty sure I read Jesus' knee injury is more complex than first thought and not due to return to training until March. That needs verified however, the club/Arteta are being quite coy about it.

      If it was me, I'd probably just go Andreas to Garnacho (4.2) and bank the change. Play him and bench either Almiron or Toney. Then next week maybe you'd have the funds to do Almiron and Toney to Odegaard (6.9) and Nketiah (6.6)? Both the Arsenal players will likely have risen in price by then.

      Best of luck anyway!

      1. Catastrophe
        • 12 Years
        16 days, 11 mins ago

        Cheers for such a detailed reply, much appreciated. Yeah to be honest I'm not sold on losing KDB and if I did lose him I'd definitely consider getting him back - with current form he is nowhere near justifying his price-tag, although of course I would not be surprised if that changes. Mahrez is a bit of a punt but even with rotation that price-tag is looking very appealing. I'm not interested in any of the City defenders (and even Ederson I'm not 'happy with') so it would only be Mahrez and KDB I consider anyway.

        I really like the look of Nketiah but was swayed by a few posts about Jesus' return. Hopefully will know more by 3rd Feb. I don't like the idea of Garnacho (yet), great prospect for the future but obviously minutes is the issue. I'd personally be interested to see if he could give United something extra up-top but still feels too soon.

        I looked at 3 options. Not really a fan of the hokey-cokey but C could still work, with no hits still. But I think I still prefer A as i'd prefer to keep Toney over Almiron as it stands.

        A
        GW22 - KDB -> Fernandes*
        GW23 - Almiron -> Saka*. Fernandes -> Mahrez*

        B
        GW22 - KDB -> Fernandes*
        GW23 - Toney -> Nketiah*. Andreas/Almiron -> Mahrez*

        C
        GW22 - KDB -> Fernandes*
        GW23 - Toney -> Nketiah *. Fernandes -> KDB*

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          16 days, 8 mins ago

          FWIW I am currently on C (although I own Mahrez already). I'm planning on the Nketiah move (in place of Mitro) for 22 as I think Everton looks a tasty one for Arsenal.

          1. Catastrophe
            • 12 Years
            15 days, 23 hours ago

            Cheers, yeah that's an option too, I could do KDB & Toney -> Fernandes & Nketiah GW22 and just Fernandes -> KDB for GW23. Although Toney has Southampton at home in 22 so good chance of a return there too. Hmm.

  4. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    16 days, 2 hours ago

    And the worst take of the month goes to... https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/01/16/fpl-new-signings-who-is-man-utd-forward-wout-weghorst/?hc_page=2&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_25593440

    1. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      16 days, 2 hours ago

      Nketiah will be getting benched once Jesus is back though.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        16 days, 1 hour ago

        No need to worry about that any time soon. Out until March and likely eased in after recovering from a knee injury to prevent re-injury

        1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          15 days, 23 hours ago

          Nikki is a gem and has far better goal awareness than Jesus. I think he could be the new bright spark on the block

    2. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 days, 2 hours ago

      I was hoping Trossard would push Martinelli up front while Jesus is out, but not looking likely now after Nketiah's performance yesterday...

      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        16 days, 39 mins ago

        He was very good against Spurs too, just a couple of poor first touches stopped him from scoring another brace

  5. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    16 days, 2 hours ago

    Only for gw23.
    a)Sanchez
    b)Leno
    c)DDG

    1. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      16 days, 1 hour ago

      Leno probably best fixture of the three.

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      16 days, 1 hour ago

      B

    3. wulfrunian
      • 6 Years
      16 days, 1 hour ago

      Cheers

  6. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    16 days, 2 hours ago

    Lol GW25, there's a good chance both of my keepers (Raya and Sanchez) are blanks.

  7. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    16 days, 2 hours ago

    Good insight into Martinelli's role in the team.

    https://twitter.com/Stillmanator/status/1617442866598645761?t=vUvGUVH52bRHKurUb1QmJQ&s=19

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      16 days, 1 hour ago

      It is but it won't stop people selling him. And, from the looks of it, that will be the right decision as his role is affecting his FPL output.

      1. SpaceCoyote97
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        16 days, 1 hour ago

        I'm staying on the Martinelli train for now. Think he has a little more long-term potential than Odegaard. Might end up getting both though.

        1. Piggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          16 days, 57 mins ago

          I think both is the way. Both are excellent value.

          I think Trossard will be an option off the bench to ease the strain on Martinelli's legs. Arteta seems to like sticking with the same starting XI every week.

          And Martinelli getting reduced minutes might not be a bad thing, he'll be fresher and spurred on by the competition.

          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            16 days, 55 mins ago

            I'd probably add that, with doubles and blanks coming thick and fast, shifting between Arsenal assets feels like a luxury transfer. I'd probably prefer Odegaard over Martinelli based on current form , but no way I am shifting out an Arsenal asset with three of the top four doubling in the next 2 gameweeks and having good runs to follow.

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        16 days, 41 mins ago

        I'm saying it won't stop folks selling as people are swayed by points and all they see is 3 blanks in a row. The post was about understanding his role in the team. He still has good underlying stats. All about predicting the next returns.

        For me, Saka and Ode may edge it over Martinelli but all 3 are good picks. I don't have the luxury of moving arsenal assets so it's essentially a hit and I don't it's worth the move.

        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          16 days, 39 mins ago

          Yeah I think Saka and Odegaard are better but if you have Martinelli he's an easy hold.

          1. ViperStripes
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            16 days, 5 mins ago

            Agreed I have Martinelli and its frustrating watching the points role in for the othe rArsenal assets I don't have, especially when I had Saka before the World Cup transfer amnesty.

  8. tbos83
    • 2 Years
    16 days, 1 hour ago

    Thoughts on this mess? (2ft, 0itb)

    Thinking B.Williams + Cancelo > Shaw + Saliba (assuming Dalot is fit). If Dalot still isn't fit, I might have to WC.

    Kepa
    Cancelo White Trips Dalot
    Rashford Salah Martinelli
    Mitro Haaland Kane

    Ward Eze Andreas B.Williams

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 days, 46 mins ago

      I would have thought a hit or two could sort that mess without a WC even if Dalot not fit.

      Cancelo to Shaw and Eze to Odegaard if the money works? Bench Dalot if you don't get certainty he plays both.

      Then leaves you well placed to dump Salah in 23

  9. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    16 days, 1 hour ago

    Reading Crellin's 22/23 fpl calendar and trying to understand how many double gameweeks we could have.We will have three certain double gamweeks(29,34,37) and we might have a dgw25 and dgw26.Is that right or there is a possibility for another dgw?

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 days, 38 mins ago

      I think 25 can be a double as fixtures involving those that get postponed (involving EFL cup finalists) could be moved to mid-week, I suspect potentially that could mean a double e.g. if Brighton blank at the weekend in 25 because Newcastle are in the final, they could play Bournemouth or Palace mid-week (if the stars align) therefore meaning their opponent doubles.

      26 is just a possible spare mid-week for teams not still in Europe - looks like Ben is suggesting Liverpool Wolves might be moved there

      1. wulfrunian
        • 6 Years
        16 days, 31 mins ago

        cheers Biggsy.That's also my understanding.

  10. Ask Yourself
    • 6 Years
    16 days, 1 hour ago

    To help me decide which 3rd Arsenal player I get take a look at the below in the context of GW23 onwards and help pls !

    A) Saka and Mitro (NFO, bha, WOL)
    B) Nketiah and Bruno (lee, LEI, BRE)

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 days, 35 mins ago

      I'm going B. Mainly because I think there are a lot of midfield options and based on current form Nketiah being the third asset (with a MID and DEF) looks a nice way to keep 3 Arsenal when they are storming.

    2. Down with this sort of thin…
      • 5 Years
      16 days, 24 mins ago

      Have to say B also.

      Not a fan of his but I can't deny the fact that Bruno is one of the main attackers in a very attacking United side. Ronaldo leaving ensures more attacking returns for all United forward players, particularly Bruno, with penalty responsibility back with him.

    3. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      16 days, 4 mins ago

      Thanks both same as how I feel x

  11. HurriKane
    • 10 Years
    16 days, 1 hour ago

    Bruno before Ronaldo left 4 returns in 13

    Bruno after Ronaldo left 6 returns in 7

    Bruno without Ronaldo is FPL gold right? Just like his first season

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      16 days, 1 hour ago

      A few of the returns (without Ronaldo) have been fortunate...

      1. FCHaalandaise
        16 days, 24 mins ago

        He has been brilliant though.

        Not sure what his stats say however.

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          16 days, 17 mins ago

          Not saying he hasn't played well since the restart. OP is using returns to justify the pick and I'm suggesting more context is required.

    2. FCHaalandaise
      16 days, 1 hour ago

      Yes. I may Tc him dgw22 if it goes ahead

    3. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      16 days, 1 hour ago

      Yeah, he was a beast FPL wise but was quite lucky at times.

      Will never forget when I had a dream that he got a goal and assist against Brighton, so I captained him and a few hours later, he got an assist and then a penalty after the final whistle to haul.

    4. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      16 days, 54 mins ago

      He's been OK, as said above he's certainly had fortunate returns (including his last 2). Before yesterday's game Eriksen had just as many returns in the last 6. He's nowhere near the level he was at under Solskjaer in his first year at the club so I'm actually not completely sure if I'll be getting him this week or not

  12. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    16 days, 1 hour ago

    Probably going to end up benching Kane if Martial is fit. Anybody else in a similar situation?

    KDB, Rashford, Odegaard, Martinelli, Mitoma
    Haaland, Martial

    1. FCHaalandaise
      16 days, 23 mins ago

      Kane will score v City

      Does often

    2. Down with this sort of thin…
      • 5 Years
      16 days, 23 mins ago

      Probably bench Mitoma ahead of Kane personally.

      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        16 days, 12 mins ago

        Not benching him for Bournemouth at home. If Kane punishes me so be it.

    3. putana
      • 4 Years
      16 days, 14 mins ago

      bench martial he wont play more than 90 minutes combined. if he is fit it will be 60 then 30 next game

      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        16 days, 11 mins ago

        I prefer 90 minutes against Palace/Leeds than 90 minutes against Man City.

    4. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      15 days, 23 hours ago

      Yes.

      Fernandes (c) Rashford Saka Martinelli Mitoma
      Haaland Nketiah (Kane)

  13. putana
    • 4 Years
    16 days, 1 hour ago

    isnt arsenal the type of team Pep wouldnt want to start kdb against?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      16 days, 9 mins ago

      Pep has generally shown he will start Alvarez over KDB when up against low blocks/ 5 defenders and have most of the possession. To me, Arsenal game doesn't suggest Alvarez will start ahead of KDB.

  14. NJ MetroStars
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    16 days, 1 hour ago

    is white a minutes risk now after the man u match?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      16 days, 9 mins ago

      Imo no

      1. NJ MetroStars
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        16 days, 4 mins ago

        been holding james for a move to an arsenal d this week. alwasy been worried about whites minutes with tomiyasu coming back. starting to think gabriel is the way despite the pricetag

        1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          15 days, 23 hours ago

          A sneaky look at Zinc as well.

  15. Black Knights
    • 10 Years
    16 days, 33 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/01/23/fpl-review-newcastles-clean-sheet-run-zahas-injury-villas-defence/

  16. MrJobby
    • 1 Year
    15 days, 20 hours ago

    If Man United dgw is confined then 2 home games v Leeds and Palace , surely Rashford is a nailed captain .

  17. Bergy10
    • 11 Years
    11 days, 7 hours ago

    De Gea-Ward
    Castagne-Schar-Trippier-Robertson-Patterson
    Martinelli-KDB-Rash-Zaha-Almiron
    EH-Darwin-Martial

    All chips left, 2FT, 0.7 in B
    Need help!!

