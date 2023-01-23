200
Scout Notes January 23

FPL review: Newcastle’s clean sheet run, Zaha’s injury, Villa’s defence

200 Comments
Share

The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from four more of Saturday’s Premier League fixtures are discussed in our latest Scout Notes article.

Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace v Newcastle United, Southampton v Aston Villa and West Ham United v Everton are the games in question.

The numbers you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data for every single Premier League fixture this season.

SIX IN SIX FOR NEWCASTLE DEFENCE

If you’re already sitting pretty on two or three representatives of Newcastle United’s defence, you’ll be swimming in clean sheet points.

It’s now six shut-outs in a row for Eddie Howe’s troops after Saturday’s goalless draw at Selhurst Park, a period in which the Magpies have allowed their opponents just one solitary big chance (a penalty to Fulham in Gameweek 20).

Above: Newcastle’s NPxGC is considerably better than even Arsenal and Man City’s in the last six matches

If you still only own the absurdly consistent Kieran Trippier (£6.0m), however, the question would have to be asked if now is the right time to add to your ranks, as galling as it may be to see the double/triple-ups elsewhere. The next two fixtures are excellent, make no mistake, but they also happen to be (likely) Double Gameweeks for other clubs and those precious free transfers might be needed elsewhere. Three potent attacks then follow in Gameweeks 24-26, the middle fixture of which could also be a blank.

It looks rosier thereafter, with the Magpies one of a handful of sides already assured of a fixture in Blank Gameweek 28 and enjoying some decent matches around it.

The goals have stopped flowing at the other end of the pitch, with just one scored in the last four matches, although remember that Newcastle followed up their last mini-drought (Gameweeks 5-9) with nine goals in two fixtures.

Above: Newcastle have underachieved on the expected goals (xG) front more than any other side in their last four matches, suggesting chances are still arriving

We might just be witnessing a regression to a more sustainable mean for Miguel Almiron (£5.9m), although it’s worth pointing out that he’s currently on his longest run of 2022/23 without a ‘big chance’ (four matches).

“We did most things right today, I thought we played very well. We controlled the game, had chances. Maybe not absolutely must-score moments but a lot of chances that you’d like to think we’d do better with if we’d have them again. We had a lot of the ball around their box, a lot of good build-up play. We just couldn’t score the goal.

“Whenever you’re not scoring, it’s a concern. We’re not scoring the numbers that I’d want to. But I don’t think there’s any concern about our style of play in terms of how we’re approaching the game.

“Teams are giving us a lot of respect, they’re putting a lot of men behind the ball. For an away team coming here, to have the amount of possession and control that we did is unusual.” – Eddie Howe

Palace remain bottom of our Season Ticker until the March international break, so there’s little Fantasy interest in the mid-table Eagles.

They may be without their talisman for a while, too, after Wilfried Zaha (£7.3m) limped off with a hamstring injury on Saturday.

“There is no update. We will have to wait until Monday to really find out the nature of the injury.

“It looked like a hamstring injury, yeah.” – Patrick Vieira on Wilfried Zaha

DEBUTANT WATCH

We saw a cluster of January transfer window signings in action for their new clubs in Gameweek 21, including two at the Vitality Stadium.

Chris Wood (£5.6m) made his Nottingham Forest bow and was thrust straight into the starting XI at Bournemouth, who handed a first start to Dango Ouattara (£5.0m).

Wood was quiet but his job could be more facilitator than outright goal threat anyway, freeing up room for the players around him – on Saturday, that was Morgan Gibbs-White (£5.5m) and Brennan Johnson (£5.6m).

It wasn’t just the Gameweek 21 stats that suggested this but Forest boss Steve Cooper himself.

“In the future, he will get a lot more balls, a lot more service and probably a lot more space. But what you saw is he occupies more than one defender, which then means the space opens up for the likes of Morgan and Brennan. That’s really important we’ve got that in our game, because we need to have a variety of attacks.” – Steve Cooper on Chris Wood

Chris WoodMorgan Gibbs-WhiteBrennan Johnson
Penalty area touches169
Shots045
Shots in the box023
Expected goals (xG)0.000.170.26

Gibbs-White’s seven chances created took him to 21 in his last six matches, more than any other FPL midfielder. Forest’s travel sickness drags on, however, with only one win and three goals scored on the road this season.

Ouattara was very bright down the Bournemouth right flank, registering five shots of his own and teeing up Jaidon Anthony (£5.2m) for the hosts’ opener, the Cherries’ first goal since the restart. But whatever infinitesimally small interest we might have had in Bournemouth players further shrinks when we look at the upcoming fixture list:

Away from the south coast, Danny Ings (£6.4m) made a debut for West Ham United but only as a late substitute.

BOWEN BRACE, BUDGET WING-BACKS

On the subject of the Hammers, a Jarrod Bowen (£8.0m) brace helped David Moyes see off Frank Lampard (in more ways than one, it appears) in the game dubbed ‘El Sackico’.

Bowen’s two goals doubled his disappointing tally for 2022/23. Both strikes were deemed ‘big chances’ by Opta and they were his first such opportunities since Gameweek 14, so there has to be a significant asterisk next to the 16-point haul due to the quality of the opposition.

Certainly, looking at West Ham’s upcoming fixtures (four top-six sides and/or as many as two blanks), there’s little to get excited about from an FPL perspective.

One to thing monitor for more favourable future fixture runs will be Moyes’s use of formation, as the wing-back system was back in operation here and featured bargain-bin defenders Vladimir Coufal (£4.1m) and Emerson Palmieri (£4.0m) down the flanks. Emerson was the more impressive of the two, recording two penalty box touches, one shot and two chances created, but so long as more orthodox full-back Aaron Cresswell (£4.8m) is around and Moyes retains some use of a 4-2-3-1/4-3-3, there’ll always be game-time uncertainty.

As for Everton, we now await the axe falling on Lampard. The Toffees had just five shots all game in east London and only Wolves have now scored fewer goals this season.

VILLA DEFENCE IMPRESSING UNDER EMERY

It’s now five league wins, one draw and just one defeat for Aston Villa under new boss Unai Emery, with Ollie Watkins‘ (£7.1m) late goal securing all three points at Southampton. That was Watkins’ fourth attacking return in six matches during his new manager’s tenure.

An ‘out of position’ Leon Bailey (£4.5m) again looked a threat in the final third, registering four shots in all, but his finishing was back to being wasteful after his confidence-boosting goal in Gameweek 20.

While Villa’s attack is still bottom-half material for expected goals (xG) under Emery, their defensive numbers are more eye-catching:

Above: Villa are ranked fifth for expected goals conceded (xGC) since Unai Emery joined

It’s not all been plain sailing (Leeds were the better side last week) but Villa have faced free-scoring outfits like Manchester United, Brighton and Hove Albion, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in Emery’s first seven games, just to provide some context.

Alex Moreno (£4.5m) looked attacking on his full debut, registering two shots and as many chances created, while the other three members of Villa’s back four all cost under £4.5m, including an impressive Tyrone Mings (£4.3m).

One of the few sides unaffected by Blank Gameweeks 25, 28 and 32, Villa rise to first in our Season Ticker once matches against the top two are out of the way:

Goalscoring remains a bit of a problem for Southampton, with just four goals arriving in their first five post-restart fixtures. To say they’re overly reliant on James Ward-Prowse (£6.2m) might be an understatement, as he’s scored all four. Even here, it was the set-piece-taking talisman – again deployed in an advanced number 10 role – who thought he had broken the deadlock, only for his deflected effort to be ruled out for a foul by VAR.

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

200 Comments Post a Comment
  1. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    48 mins ago

    Points predictions for Mitrovic and Kane tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Mitro -1
      Kane +13

      Open Controls
    2. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      I hope two goals for each

      Open Controls
    3. Pino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Kane 8p (goal and 2bp)

      Mitro 0-2p (depending if he takes a penalty or not)

      Open Controls
    4. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      10, 16

      Open Controls
    5. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Mitro 5 Kane 7

      Open Controls
    6. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Kane has a good record in London derbies so let's say 8 points for Kane and no team has conceded more than Spurs in the last 10, so I go at least a goal for Mitro so 9 points.

      Open Controls
    7. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Mitro 13
      Kane 7

      Open Controls
  2. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Which makes more sense?

    1. KDB Almiron to Bruno Ode/Saka -4 followed by Toney Martineli to Nketiah Mahrez -4,
    Andreas bench

    2. KDB Almiron to Bruno Ode -4 followed by Andreas to Mahrez,
    Toney bench

    Not afraid of taking hits

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  3. Prawnsandwich
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    Want to get Bruno in this GW, then next GW a 3rd Arsenal and maybe KDB, but that would take two transfers to remove Ederson

    Ederson
    Tripper. Shaw. Schar
    Mahrez. Odegaard. Rashford .Mitoma
    Haaland. Kane. Toney

    Ward Martinelli. Doherty Bueno
    4.9 itb

    Make sense to keep Martinelli at this stage, should play most of the games, City game might suit him...just need to get Saka or Nketia
    Cant justify taking two transfers to remove Ederson and get in KDB, if also want another Arsenal attacker

    This GW : Mitoma to Bruno, or sugggestions ? ; cant really sell Utd/Arsenal/Mahrez, obviously dont like sellling Mitoma BOU

    Next GW :

    a) Bruno to Saka
    b) Toney to Nketia
    c) Bruno to KDB, Ederson to Pope; -4
    d) Bruno to KDB, Ederson to Pope; Toney to Nketia; -8

    Open Controls
    1. Fintroy
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      B - Bruno hardly setting the world alight....

      Open Controls
      1. Fintroy
        • 2 Years
        28 mins ago

        sorry reread....... Defo A

        Open Controls
      2. Prawnsandwich
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Returned every game since restart, 2 goals, 3 assists; back to the best FPL asset of all time ?

        Open Controls
  4. Fintroy
    • 2 Years
    32 mins ago

    Haaland. Normally in FPL if your captain gets a hatrick it's 'fist pump time'....with Haaland it means nothing, as everyone has him/captains him. It would be good if he got injured long term....would bring back some excitement!

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      poor taste wishing a long term injury on a young player.

      It just means the rest of your squad makes the difference.

      In a sense it levels the disparity of the captain selection so levels the rest of the playing field.

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Injury is not the answer! But I do hope FPL do something about it next season like make VC count for something

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        Even scrapping captaincy entirely would be better than this

        Open Controls
        1. Dags
          7 mins ago

          How about getting 2 transfers per week. And better classification of a forward and mid. Mids and Fwds point system needs some work too. Mids getting too many points compared to fwds. How is salah a mid lol in their system. Many wingers are classified as fwds.

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            I'm all in favour of extra transfers - or a bulk allocation that you can use whenever. I like the classifications though. Dabbled in the World Cup fantasy game & it was terrible having all attacking mids made into forwards when you can only choose 3.

            Open Controls
            1. Dags
              just now

              Have they ever changed their rules or point system ever? Seems like they like a stale game!

              Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Injury is not the answer! But I do hope FPL do something about it next season like make VC count for something

      Open Controls
      1. Lord.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Did you put the armband on that post?

        Open Controls
        1. Boxwoods
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          😆

          Open Controls
        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Hehe apparently!

          Open Controls
    4. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      just now

      i didnt captain him and a few on this forum didnt either.

      Open Controls
  5. Skogen89
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    Kepa
    Tripper. Shaw. Cancelo
    Martinelli. Kdb. Rashford .almiron. Andreas
    Haaland. Kane. Gnonto(?)

    Thinking of doing cancelo and almiron > bruno and White or estupinan (-4)

    Good idea?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      May as well wait for injury news etc.

      Open Controls
      1. Skogen89
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yeah, but do you like my plan? Which defender dobyou prefer? (4.6)

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          looks sensible now.

          Estupinan or Gabriel?

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            maybe Gabriel is too expensive

            Open Controls
    2. Skogen89
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      And i have ward, cucurella(!), Patterson as well...

      Open Controls
  6. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Fulham can overtake Spurs tonight if both London clubs keep up their recent form.

    Open Controls
  7. putana
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    that second half against crystal palace really skyrocketed kane's EO. Not sure many people would have brought him in for the double if he blanked

    Open Controls
  8. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Every Haland point gave me a rank boost of 136 places, so it's not worth much but still something.

    In comparison every Kane pt gives me a boost of 357 places and Mitro 1348 places.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Go Mitrovic!!

      Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Didn't captain Haaland. Massive rank drop.

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Same went Kev, lost 11 points I believe

        Open Controls
    3. putana
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      what rank are you? im 80k and getting 1500 places for every kane point

      Open Controls
    4. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      how do u check that out?

      Open Controls
  9. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    I wish I knew if the double was gonna happen. I wanna make the transfers and forget about fpl till February

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Wouldn't be wise even if the double was confirmed. Plenty of time for injuries.

      Open Controls
    2. POGBAZOOKA06
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Forget about it until Feb 2nd.

      Open Controls
    3. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Forget about it for this week and you will know next Monday

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.