FPL Blank/Double Gameweeks: How the FA Cup + EFL Cup will have a say

Once Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur draws Gameweek 21 to a close, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) will take a brief pause for the best part of a fortnight.

And by the time the Gameweek 22 deadline comes around on Friday 3 February, we’ll know a lot more about the Blank/Double Gameweek picture.

This is because the results of upcoming FA Cup and EFL Cup ties will have a big say on how the Premier League fixtures fall around them.

Here’s what will be resolved, or what might be clearer, by the time we get to the next Gameweek – and why you should perhaps hold your transfers just for now.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 22

Date when more will be known: Saturday 28 January

Saturday 28 January Teams affected: Manchester United, Leeds United

The first thing to be resolved will be Double Gameweek 22, which is only at the ‘provisional’ stage as we write.

It’ll become a definite Double Gameweek for Manchester United and Leeds United if both sides avoid the need for an FA Cup fourth-round replay. Given that they face Reading and Accrington Stanley/Boreham Wood in their upcoming FA Cup ties respectively, there’s a decent chance of that happening.

Both Man Utd and Leeds are in FA Cup action this Saturday.

If neither side needs a replay, then they’ll get the following doubles:

BLANK GAMEWEEK 25

Dates when more will be known: Tuesday 31 January/Wednesday 1 February

Tuesday 31 January/Wednesday 1 February Teams affected: Manchester United, Newcastle United, Southampton, Nottingham Forest, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Leeds United, West Ham United

Four of the above eight teams will have their scheduled Gameweek 25 fixtures postponed depending on the results of the EFL Cup semi-finals, the second legs of which are a week on Tuesday/Wednesday.

Newcastle United and Manchester United are the bookies’ favourites to progress to the EFL Cup final, which happens to fall on the same weekend as Gameweek 25.

We stop short of saying four teams will definitely blank because there is the possibility that the midweek after Gameweek 25 could yet house some outstanding fixtures. The FA Cup fifth round takes place then but should two Premier League clubs be already eliminated and have a previously postponed match still to be rescheduled, it could slot into this midweek.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 28

Dates when more will be known: Friday 27-Monday 30 January

Friday 27-Monday 30 January Teams affected: 14 clubs

More will also be known about Blank Gameweek 28 – which clashes with the FA Cup quarter-finals – after FA Cup fourth-round weekend but it’ll be far from the full picture.

We’ll only know the full extent of Blank Gameweek 28 after Gameweek 25, when the FA Cup fifth round has taken place.

Nevertheless, we could get one or two Premier League fixtures soon confirmed as going ahead. For example, if Arsenal are dumped out of the FA Cup by Manchester City at the Etihad this Friday, their Gameweek 28 clash with Crystal Palace will proceed as planned (the Eagles are already out of the cup):