166
Fixtures January 23

FPL Blank/Double Gameweeks: How the FA Cup + EFL Cup will have a say

166 Comments
Share

Once Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur draws Gameweek 21 to a close, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) will take a brief pause for the best part of a fortnight.

And by the time the Gameweek 22 deadline comes around on Friday 3 February, we’ll know a lot more about the Blank/Double Gameweek picture.

This is because the results of upcoming FA Cup and EFL Cup ties will have a big say on how the Premier League fixtures fall around them.

Here’s what will be resolved, or what might be clearer, by the time we get to the next Gameweek – and why you should perhaps hold your transfers just for now.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 22

  • Date when more will be known: Saturday 28 January
  • Teams affected: Manchester United, Leeds United

The first thing to be resolved will be Double Gameweek 22, which is only at the ‘provisional’ stage as we write.

It’ll become a definite Double Gameweek for Manchester United and Leeds United if both sides avoid the need for an FA Cup fourth-round replay. Given that they face Reading and Accrington Stanley/Boreham Wood in their upcoming FA Cup ties respectively, there’s a decent chance of that happening.

Both Man Utd and Leeds are in FA Cup action this Saturday.

If neither side needs a replay, then they’ll get the following doubles:

BLANK GAMEWEEK 25

  • Dates when more will be known: Tuesday 31 January/Wednesday 1 February
  • Teams affected: Manchester United, Newcastle United, Southampton, Nottingham Forest, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Leeds United, West Ham United

Four of the above eight teams will have their scheduled Gameweek 25 fixtures postponed depending on the results of the EFL Cup semi-finals, the second legs of which are a week on Tuesday/Wednesday.

Newcastle United and Manchester United are the bookies’ favourites to progress to the EFL Cup final, which happens to fall on the same weekend as Gameweek 25.

We stop short of saying four teams will definitely blank because there is the possibility that the midweek after Gameweek 25 could yet house some outstanding fixtures. The FA Cup fifth round takes place then but should two Premier League clubs be already eliminated and have a previously postponed match still to be rescheduled, it could slot into this midweek.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 28

  • Dates when more will be known: Friday 27-Monday 30 January
  • Teams affected: 14 clubs

More will also be known about Blank Gameweek 28 – which clashes with the FA Cup quarter-finals – after FA Cup fourth-round weekend but it’ll be far from the full picture.

We’ll only know the full extent of Blank Gameweek 28 after Gameweek 25, when the FA Cup fifth round has taken place.

Nevertheless, we could get one or two Premier League fixtures soon confirmed as going ahead. For example, if Arsenal are dumped out of the FA Cup by Manchester City at the Etihad this Friday, their Gameweek 28 clash with Crystal Palace will proceed as planned (the Eagles are already out of the cup):

GW28 Premier League fixtureStatusA blank will happen if the following happens:
Arsenal v Crystal PalacePossible blankIf Arsenal reach the FA Cup quarter-finals
Aston Villa v BournemouthOn
Brentford v LeicesterPossible blankIf Leicester reach the FA Cup quarter-finals
Brighton v Man UtdPossible blankIf Brighton and/or Man Utd reach the FA Cup quarter-finals
Chelsea v EvertonOn
Liverpool v FulhamPossible blankIf Liverpool and/or Fulham reach the FA Cup quarter-finals
Man City v West HamPossible blankIf Man City and/or West Ham reach the FA Cup quarter-finals
Nottm Forest v NewcastleOn
Southampton v SpursPossible blankIf Southampton and/or Spurs reach the FA Cup quarter-finals
Wolves v LeedsPossible blankIf Leeds reach the FA Cup quarter-finals

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

166 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    54 mins ago

    Cancelo still at 39.5% ownership, was he as highly owned as Trippier is now in the beginning?

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Surely not!

      Open Controls
  2. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    52 mins ago

    Already 6 digit transfers in & out.... its really mind boggling.

    Open Controls
    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      Plenty will sort their team out on game day. Spend the rest of the week/month doing other stuff. Not that big a deal.

      Open Controls
    2. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Most play casually and don't really care that much.

      The sane ones.

      Open Controls
      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        Business pig came up trumps, with the no nonsense Haaland cap yesterday.

        Open Controls
        1. Piggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          8 mins ago

          I try to be balanced. I'm happy to take punts now and again, been captaining Rashford a lot over Haaland recently to good effect.

          But Haaland (WOL) was blindingly obvious, it was not the week to f around. His blanks came against tough opposition, but Wolves are a different animal.

          Open Controls
          1. DARE TO BISCAN
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            Absolutely. I generally cap Haaland. Could well do Rashford this week.

            Open Controls
    3. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      I sometimes do it, and Id be a bit more of an enthusiast than a casual player. Reason I do it is to go with my initial instinct on what my team needs. If i dont do it early, I get exposed to all the other 'chatter' during a gameweek and end up going with the 'crowd sourced' opinion or else over analysing and not seeing the simple move.

      Open Controls
  3. Catastrophe
    • 12 Years
    51 mins ago

    2 FT, 0 ITB. Does the below make sense, assuming UTD DGW?

    22 - KDB -> Fernandes*
    23 - Fernandes & Andreas/Almiron -> Mahrez* & Saka*

    Will then focus on BGW25. Keeping hold of Martinelli but avoiding Nketiah just in-case Jesus comes back soon.

    Ederson
    Trippier, Schar, Shaw
    KDB, Rashford, Martinelli, Almiron
    Haaland, Kane, Toney

    (Ward, Gabriel, Andreas, Bueno)

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yeah sound plan.

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers. Really want to upgrade Martinelli but don't think it's worth a hit.

        Open Controls
  4. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    51 mins ago

    And the worst take of the month goes to... https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/01/16/fpl-new-signings-who-is-man-utd-forward-wout-weghorst/?hc_page=2&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_25593440

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      40 mins ago

      Nketiah will be getting benched once Jesus is back though.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        34 mins ago

        No need to worry about that any time soon. Out until March and likely eased in after recovering from a knee injury to prevent re-injury

        Open Controls
    2. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      32 mins ago

      I was hoping Trossard would push Martinelli up front while Jesus is out, but not looking likely now after Nketiah's performance yesterday...

      Open Controls
  5. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    Only for gw23.
    a)Sanchez
    b)Leno
    c)DDG

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 mins ago

      Leno probably best fixture of the three.

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. wulfrunian
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Cheers

      Open Controls
  6. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    36 mins ago

    Lol GW25, there's a good chance both of my keepers (Raya and Sanchez) are blanks.

    Open Controls
  7. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    Good insight into Martinelli's role in the team.

    https://twitter.com/Stillmanator/status/1617442866598645761?t=vUvGUVH52bRHKurUb1QmJQ&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      24 mins ago

      It is but it won't stop people selling him. And, from the looks of it, that will be the right decision as his role is affecting his FPL output.

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCoyote97
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        22 mins ago

        I'm staying on the Martinelli train for now. Think he has a little more long-term potential than Odegaard. Might end up getting both though.

        Open Controls
        1. Piggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          I think both is the way. Both are excellent value.

          I think Trossard will be an option off the bench to ease the strain on Martinelli's legs. Arteta seems to like sticking with the same starting XI every week.

          And Martinelli getting reduced minutes might not be a bad thing, he'll be fresher and spurred on by the competition.

          Open Controls
          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            I'd probably add that, with doubles and blanks coming thick and fast, shifting between Arsenal assets feels like a luxury transfer. I'd probably prefer Odegaard over Martinelli based on current form , but no way I am shifting out an Arsenal asset with three of the top four doubling in the next 2 gameweeks and having good runs to follow.

            Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        I'm saying it won't stop folks selling as people are swayed by points and all they see is 3 blanks in a row. The post was about understanding his role in the team. He still has good underlying stats. All about predicting the next returns.

        For me, Saka and Ode may edge it over Martinelli but all 3 are good picks. I don't have the luxury of moving arsenal assets so it's essentially a hit and I don't it's worth the move.

        Open Controls
  8. tbos83
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Thoughts on this mess? (2ft, 0itb)

    Thinking B.Williams + Cancelo > Shaw + Saliba (assuming Dalot is fit). If Dalot still isn't fit, I might have to WC.

    Kepa
    Cancelo White Trips Dalot
    Rashford Salah Martinelli
    Mitro Haaland Kane

    Ward Eze Andreas B.Williams

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I would have thought a hit or two could sort that mess without a WC even if Dalot not fit.

      Cancelo to Shaw and Eze to Odegaard if the money works? Bench Dalot if you don't get certainty he plays both.

      Then leaves you well placed to dump Salah in 23

      Open Controls
  9. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Reading Crellin's 22/23 fpl calendar and trying to understand how many double gameweeks we could have.We will have three certain double gamweeks(29,34,37) and we might have a dgw25 and dgw26.Is that right or there is a possibility for another dgw?

    Open Controls
  10. Ask Yourself
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    To help me decide which 3rd Arsenal player I get take a look at the below in the context of GW23 onwards and help pls !

    A) Saka and Mitro (NFO, bha, WOL)
    B) Nketiah and Bruno (lee, LEI, BRE)

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.