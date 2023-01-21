FPL Gameweek 21: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Saturday’s matches on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

The usual Scout Notes will follow this piece.

SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)

PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek