Scoreboard January 21

FPL Gameweek 21: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Saturday’s matches on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Crystal Palace0 – 0Newcastle United
West Ham United2 – 0Everton
Southampton0 – 1Aston Villa
Leicester City2 – 2Brighton and Hove Albion
Bournemouth1 – 1Nottingham Forest
Liverpool0 – 0Chelsea

  1. Bounce
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Is it time to seriously consider triple Newcastle defence as a set and forget option for the rest of the season?

    1. Zalk
      • 11 Years
      43 mins ago

      well well well

    2. Offside Trapattoni
      • 6 Years
      41 mins ago

      I’ve got Pope, Trip and Schar. Had Almiron but the amount of 0-0’s lead me to bring in Schar.

    3. FCHaalandaise
      41 mins ago

      Yes definitely

    4. james 101
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      I have trips and schar

      Poor tempting too honestly

      1. james 101
        • 10 Years
        just now

        * pope

    5. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      This is being optimal is why FPL should follow the fanteam rule of reducing points for each extra defender/goalkeeper you have from the same side.

    6. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Probably after BGW25 and want to go through the stress! You don't want to be going in that blank with 3 Newcastle defenders (need minimum 3 starting defenders)

  2. Zalk
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    12 cleans in the last 15 games. Surely everyone has two Newcastle defensive assets by now?

    Open Controls
    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      No not everyone for sure

    2. Prinzhorn
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Not me

      1. FCHaalandaise
        just now

        Why? Seems silly not to

    3. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I’m selling Botman in 24

  3. Heavy Cream
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Forgive my ignorance but how do prove rises work? Performance or numbers transferring in? Will Mitoma likely rise after this weekend? Cheers.

    1. Heavy Cream
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      Price rises

      1. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Numbers. A player could have average enough performances but a DGW or favourable looking run of fixtures could trigger a lot of transfers in and increase price.

    2. Slouch87
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      FPL towers Committee sit down over a few bottles of vodka and randomly determine how to epuce up the game after 5 hours of heavy drinking. Bribes also considered.

    3. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      33 mins ago

      Transfers

    4. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      Transfers in
      http://www.fplstatistics.co.uk/Home/IndexAndroid2

  4. JBG
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    WC active:

    RAMSDALE-Ward
    Shaw-ESTUPINAN-AKE-Bueno
    Rashford-ØDEGAARD-SAKA-BRUNO-Mitoma
    Kane-GNONTO-Haaland

    3.6 itb.

    Thoughts? Players in caps are new.

    Open Controls
    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      44 mins ago

      Might want to get Trippier

      1. JBG
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Trippier is there...fail from me.

      2. JBG
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Had him all season.

    2. jammie26
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Extremely boring template team imo

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Just Haaland from City attack when they have a DGW in 2 weeks looks like trouble to me.

  5. Bounce
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Trippier?

    1. Bounce
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Reply fail to JBG.

  6. dshv
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Kdb and Almiron -> Rodrigo Bruno 2FT?

    Or just one of them

    Open Controls
    1. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      Wait to see if dgw is confirmed but if so yep good moves

    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      Would you be considering Bruno or Rodrigo if they didn't have a possible DGW?

      1. FCHaalandaise
        27 mins ago

        Bruno is gonna explode again watch

        Their fixtures are excellent as is their form

        I own him before you ask (if you were to)

        1. GreennRed
          • 11 Years
          23 mins ago

          I hope he does and he does great for you. You didn't answer the question though. Weghorst, Martial, Rashford in the mix for United points too. Bruno was a better pick under Ole when they were poor in attack.

          1. sulldaddy
            • 12 Years
            just now

            martial cant stay on the field and weghorst is well....weghorst.

            points are between Rashford, Bruno and Eriksen IMO

        2. bench boost for every gamew…
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Nope, i am buying so he won't.

  7. FCHaalandaise
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Akanji, Almiron and Martinelli

    To

    Schar, Mitoma and Odegaard for -4?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      58 mins ago

      Maybe near deadline, could be 2 GW25 blankers though.

      1. FCHaalandaise
        6 mins ago

        Think I'm set on FH tbh

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 13 Years
          4 mins ago

          That changes a lot.
          Still need all the info before deadline, could easily save FH if results are unexpected etc

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      23 mins ago

      Nah. The priority is getting triple United for 22 and then triple City + Arsenal in 23. All your transfers should be based around that.

      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        If only we knew which City assets will start other than Haaland, especially in defense. Have KDB now who has been underwhelming.

  8. james 101
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Any of you considering Triple Captaining Rashford next week?

    Open Controls
    1. FantasyTony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Might do if he scores and plays well against Arse

      Open Controls
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yep. Considering it

        Open Controls
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      No, or any other week.

      Open Controls
      1. james 101
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Who do you think you’ll go for

        Haa?

        Open Controls
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Wait and see how DGW and form falls later for Haaland, Kane, Salah, even Mudryk and Felix. I have Rashford not sure he'll stay as consistent or get 20 points over a DGW.

          Open Controls
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Form is 6.5

      Open Controls
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bruno for me

      Open Controls
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour ago

    In all seriousness, why is MacAllister suspended. I get that he has 5 yellows, but it wasn't in the first 19 GWs. So I thought it extended to 10?

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      It's after a side's first 19 fixtures of a season, rather than the first 19 Gameweeks.

      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Sorry mate, I'm absolutely exhausted today, I didn't even see it go to 6-9 on the GWs on the left.

        1. Zenith UK
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Also thanks. See, mind is fried.

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      Brighton has played 19 games

      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Sorry mate, I'm absolutely exhausted today, I didn't even see it go to 6-9 on the GWs on the left.

        1. Zenith UK
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Also thanks. See, mind is fried.

    3. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      It's not about what PL gw it is, it was Brighton's 19th game,

      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Sorry mate, I'm absolutely exhausted today, I didn't even see it go to 6-9 on the GWs on the left.

        1. Zenith UK
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Also thanks. See, mind is fried.

  10. KeanosMagic
    55 mins ago

    Chasing points maybe but is Almiron to Mitoma worth a -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      If you don’t have triple arsenal and manutd already then why not

      Open Controls
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Or March if you can afford the .1

      Open Controls
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        March is a shocking pick.Terrible player who can't hit a barn door.

        Open Controls
        1. FATHER KANE
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Don’t tell me I need to swap him out for Mitoma already! Only just bought him on WC

          Open Controls
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            As your new best friend, I'd recommend you cut your losses.

            Open Controls
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Haha . You're good.

              Open Controls
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Lol ok, just a basic FT, at least he’s less money I guess

              Open Controls
    • 6 Years
    54 mins ago

    21 with 7 to go.

    KDB (c) make or break punt tmrrw.

    Open Controls
    • 4 Years
    53 mins ago

    Let's try this again...

    WC active:

    RAMSDALE-Ward
    Shaw-ESTUPINAN-Trippier-AKE-Bueno
    Rashford-ØDEGAARD-SAKA-BRUNO-Mitoma
    Kane-GNONTO-Haaland

    3.6 itb.

    Thoughts? Players in caps are new.

    Open Controls
    1. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Beautiful.

      Wstupinan has been doing good but you need an additional Newcastle defender or an Arsenal defender if on WC imo

      1. Paqueta Rice
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        I’d lose Ake and Estu for Schar and Gabriel

        Open Controls
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Have double Arse defence. Newcastle I can get.

          Open Controls
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd WC that again.

      Open Controls
    • 2 Years
    49 mins ago

    Kdb, Mount and Martial
    To
    Bruno, Mitoma and Kane

    Are these moves worth a -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Assisting the assister
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      Yes I’d do that

      Open Controls
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yeah looks good but wait if you can

        Open Controls
        1. Paqueta Rice
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Yeah I’ll have like 3m itb so happy to wait. A -8 I’m looking at would be

          Cancelo, Mount, Kdb, Martial
          To
          Awb, Saka, Odegaard and Kane

          I’ve no Arsenal and that’s probably a priority

          Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      I am not sure about selling KDB, only to buy him back again for GW23 double.

      Martial has a DGW in 23.

      Just do Mount to Mitoma / Arsenal and roll the other FT. Reassess before GW23.

      Open Controls
        • 2 Years
        22 mins ago

        I wouldn’t be buying him back. Would go with Mahrez maybe

        Open Controls
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          For me, the priority is to get to 3 City attacks and 2 Arsenal attacks in GW23. Do I want Bruno without the double game? Probably not, so I will keep clear.

          I have Rashford and Shaw. I will try to get in Eriksen for the double, and then move to Odegaard. Bruno is at an awkward price point.

          Open Controls
        • 2 Years
        21 mins ago

        Martial is a problem too but he is flagged continuously and gets little minutes.

        Open Controls
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          18 mins ago

          That's why you need more information before the transfer.

          Open Controls
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Not making any transfers until deadline

            Open Controls
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    Kepa
    Trippier - Schar - Saliba - Shaw
    Bruno - Rash - Martinelli - Mitoma
    Haaland - Toney

    Ward Kane, Almiron, Cancelo

    Any thoughts for next weekend appreciated.

    Open Controls
    1. All For One
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      Solid team, I would just double up for Arsenal dgw 23. Newcastle not scoring much now, Almiron has been quite poor.

      Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      What's Kane doing on the bench?

      Open Controls
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Well ultimately I can only play a certain number of players and I reckon Mitoma against Bournemouth will score better than Kane against Man City. That’s mostly why I’m asking tbf. Feels odd

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Bench one of the defenders or Martinelli for Kane imo

          Open Controls
        2. All For One
          just now

          Right choice I reckon. Kane the least likely to score, Arsenal Vs poor Everton team. Newcastle most likely clean sheet

          Open Controls
  15. Norco
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Having Kepa/Ederson and picking the wrong one for the last 5 weeks has been morning but pain.

    Open Controls
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Im with ya

      Open Controls
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    Reya
    Shaw, White, Trippier
    Bruno, Rashford, Mitoma, Martinelli
    Mitrovic, Haaland, Kane

    Ward, Dunk, Almiron, Ake

    0 FT 3.8 ITB

    Gtg?

    Open Controls
    1. All For One
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Typo error Ake (Akanji)

      Open Controls
      2 mins ago

      How come you've got no free transfer... made one tonight already?

      Open Controls
      1. All For One
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yeah sold Salah for Bruno lol.

        Open Controls
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    Will Gnonto be a regular starter?

    Open Controls
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Should be.

      Open Controls
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Any thoughts/improvements on this WC much appreciated.

    Pope Kepa
    Schar Tripps Shaw White Bueno
    Odegaard Mudryk Bruno Rashford Mitoma
    Toney Haaland Kane

    2.4 itb

    Open Controls
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      Be sure to navigate the bgws

      Open Controls
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I've seen this kind of stuff posted posted already . You can hold back now and lose significant ground but surely it's better to gain rank initially by attacking the game and then judge what you need to do in terms of hits afterwards.

        Open Controls
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      Benching headache for days

      Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Toney > Nketiah, who will be your 3rd MCI for DGW23? Bruno > KDB?

      Open Controls
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        I’m not sold on City as a viable DGW gamble. The Mahrez owners did well in wk20 and fair play to them but KDB owners like me saw him rested. It’s too much of a gamble so I’ve tried to pick players who are in form and are likely to play. I’ve also retained Ederson purely for the DGW, but not massively confident that even Haaland is safe for both games.

        Open Controls
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          MCI DGW anything could happen, GL with your narrative

          Open Controls
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanks, you too.

            Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Only one City? They’ve got dgw23. And no Leeds?

      Open Controls
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        In my other draft I’ve got Ederson instead of Kepa but I put the Kepa draft out there to gauge reaction.

        Open Controls
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Also toying with Gnonto in for Toney but not sure

        Open Controls
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    For the DGW, already have Rashford, 1 FT

    KDB > Bruno yay or nay?

    Open Controls
    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yeah

      Open Controls
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      I would. What’s the rest of the team look like?

      Open Controls
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Pope Ward
        Saliba Trippier Cancelo Mings Nwilliams
        Rashford Odegaard KDB Almirón Andreas
        Haaland Kane Toney

        Open Controls
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Kdb Almiron Martial
    To
    Bruno Rodrigo Gnoto
    -8
    Looks very tempting

    Open Controls
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Thinking of doing Almiron ➡ Bruno with FT. Gives me -

    Kepa
    Trippier - Shaw - Doherty
    KDB - Bruno - Rashford - Mitoma
    Haaland - Kane - Toney

    Ward - Andreas - Bueno - Patterson

    Thoughts? 🙂

    Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      DGW confirmed then sure ... ARS attackers not interested in for DGW23?

      Open Controls
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      No brainier

      Open Controls
    3. Wild Rover
      1 min ago

      You’ll be be wishing you had Gnonto tomorrow

      Open Controls
    4. banskt
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Looks very strong on paper. But, have a look at the big picture: it may become difficult to get double Arsenal attack for GW23, and navigate the blank in GW25.

      Open Controls
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Kepa (ward)
    Shaw botman triper (saliba walker)
    Rash almiron mahrez mitoma (martineli)
    Kane haland toney

    Which, almiron to whom?

    A) rodrigo
    B) bruno
    C) odegard (gw23 will get him but dont know for whom)

    Open Controls
      • 11 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Bruno, DGW fever 2 home games!

      Open Controls
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Kepa Ward
    Trippier Shaw White Botman Bueno
    KDB Martinelli Rashford Odegaard Almiron
    Haaland Kane Mitrovic

    1ft
    1.5 itb

    A). KDB to Bruno
    B). Ward to DDG
    C). Almiron to Rodrigo

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Team looks like a save every week.... Mudryk was fun

    Kepa
    Shaw Tripps White
    Bruno Rash Mudryk Rodrigo Odegaard
    Haaland Toney

    Ederson Schar Darwin Castsgne

    Open Controls
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Fair to assume Evan Ferguson nailed on now? Darwin also likely to start next day out or is gapko gona keep him out?

    Open Controls
      • 6 Years
      just now

      They both will start. Darwin 100% nailed, Ferguson still not sure long-term with Welbeck.

      Open Controls
    5 mins ago

    2ft sell Salah,Cucurella buy Bruno,Shaw today or wait ? Risky but Bruno propably rising tonight and Shaw dropp

    Open Controls
      just now

      Cucu dropp*

      Open Controls
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Is mitro to Gnonto DGW22 worth it?

    Open Controls
    1. Old Bull
      3 mins ago

      I’d say yes. Signs that Chelsea are tightening up their defence. Wouldn’t do it for a hit though.

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        1 min ago

        Ok cheers just unsure whether gnonto play both ?

        Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Long term plan 352? If so, could be ...

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        just now

        Prefer Rodrigo but means selling mahrez ?

        Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      2 mins ago

      No.

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        just now

        Ok cheers , you think he won’t play both DGW games then

        Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      just now

      Only if Leeds get the confirmed double

      Open Controls
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Kepa
    Shaw Martinez Trippier
    Rashford Salah Odegaard Martinelli
    Haaland Kane Mitrovic

    Ward Andreas Bueno Patterson - 1 FT, 1.5M ITB

    Will obviously wait for DGW news, but if DGW22 is confirmed for United & Leeds is Mitrovic > Gnonto the best use of transfer? Would give me the funds to upgrade Andreas to Saka/Mahrez in DGW23 (KDB will come in for Salah).

    Open Controls
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Trippier gets CS and BPS, talks about Trippier for captaincy and ends up Haaland (c)... rinse, repeat

    Open Controls
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Know next gameweek is a way off, but keen to get some initial thoughts. Start one:

    A) Ward
    B) Iversen

