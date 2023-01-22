FPL Gameweek 21: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus points + statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Sunday’s matches on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL's rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day's FPL action, we're bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

The usual Scout Notes will follow this piece.

SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – SHOTS IN THE BOX

Arsenal 20 Manchester City 10 Wolverhampton Wanderers 6 Brentford 3 Manchester United 3 Leeds United 2

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)

Arsenal 2.93 Manchester City 2.63 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.83 Leeds United 0.50 Manchester United 0.33 Brentford 0.29

PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

