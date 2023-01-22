417
Scoreboard January 22

FPL Gameweek 21: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus points + statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Sunday’s matches on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

The usual Scout Notes will follow this piece.

SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – SHOTS IN THE BOX
Arsenal20
Manchester City10
Wolverhampton Wanderers6
Brentford3
Manchester United3
Leeds United2
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
Arsenal2.93
Manchester City2.63
Wolverhampton Wanderers0.83
Leeds United0.50
Manchester United0.33
Brentford0.29
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Arsenal3 – 2Manchester United
Manchester City3 – 0Wolverhampton Wanderers
Leeds United0 – 0Brentford

417 Comments
  1. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    49 mins ago

    Had a bit of a stinker of a week. Thank God for Haaland, Rash and Tripps. Just wish I'd left the armband on Erling.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      46 mins ago

      When you have a stinker, time to tinker!

      Open Controls
    2. FATHER KANE
      • 6 Years
      41 mins ago

      Don’t worry mate covered the base with those 3!

      Open Controls
  2. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    47 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (718 teams)

    Current safety score = 62
    Top score = Jebus Saves with 95
    LMS average = 70.6 (-0.26) = 70.34
    Players left = 1.3/12

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
  3. FATHER KANE
    • 6 Years
    46 mins ago

    Early thoughts for next week? Thinking save?

    Ward
    Trippier | Shaw | White
    KdB | Bruno | Odegaard | Rashford | March
    Kane | Haaland

    Iversen | Mykolenko | Bueno | Greenwood

    1FT, 0ITB

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. FantasyClub
      • 2 Years
      40 mins ago

      Yeah looks like a save

      Open Controls
      1. FATHER KANE
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      Which team is this?

      Open Controls
      1. FATHER KANE
        • 6 Years
        33 mins ago

        Main one

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          32 mins ago

          Mykolenko to Ayling

          Open Controls
          1. FATHER KANE
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            Bit of a waste that isn’t it

            Open Controls
          2. FATHER KANE
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Can’t afford that either - 0ITB

            Open Controls
  4. FPLBRAH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    45 mins ago

    0 FT - £3.9 ITB

    Pope
    Tripper Shaw Stones
    Mitoma Rashford Matinelli Fernandes
    Nketiah Kane Haaland
    Subs: Ward White Andreas Patterson

    I want Odegard over Martinelli long term especially with Trossard now probably taking minutes from him...

    Is it worth Martinelli --> Odegard for a hit this week? I would have to take a hit next week for the swap anyway because I will be bringing De Bruyne back in for Fernandes. Thinking I might aswell catch the price rises now if i know I want him long term.

    Thoughts? Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. FantasyClub
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      I think Odegaard is the better long term pick. I’ve had Saks, Ode & Nketiah for a few weeks now working out well

      Open Controls
    2. FantasyClub
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Probably wait one more week but it’s a hard decision I’d be itching to get rid of Martinelli also. You know how this goes though…as soon as you get rid he hails lol

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Ideally wait for a free unless you think Trossard starts over him vs. Everton. Both actually have similar xGI since the WC at 2.8 and 2.7, though agree on Odegaard being better long-term pick.

      Open Controls
    4. FATHER KANE
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Wouldn’t take a hit this week for him though

      Open Controls
  5. FantasyClub
    • 2 Years
    45 mins ago

    Will wait closer to deadline to make a decision but your thoughts on this appreciated please…

    Keeps/Ward
    Trippier/Botman/Robertson/Walker/Bueno
    KDB/Saka/Odegaard/Mitoma/Andreas
    Haaland/Toney/Nketiah

    5.3 itb 1FT

    A) KDB, Andreas, Walker ➡️ Rashford, Bruno & (UTD defender) -8. [Bench Toney or Mitoma]

    B) Andreas, Walker ➡️ UTD assets -4

    C) KDB, Walker ➡️ UTD assets -4

    Open Controls
    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Get Rashford long term. Don't bother with ManU defender if you don't own already.

      Open Controls
  6. x.jim.x
    • 8 Years
    45 mins ago

    De Gea - Ward
    Shaw - Walker - Trippier - Schar - Bueno
    Rashford - KDB - Martinelli - Almiron - Pereira
    Kane - Mitrovic - Haaland

    Think my plan is:
    GW22: KDB + DDG —> Bruno + Ramsdale
    GW23: Bruno + Almiron —> Saka + KDB

    Open Controls
  7. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    44 mins ago

    Thoughts here? 3.9 itb. Good moves?

    Kepa
    Trippier Shaw Mee
    KDB Martinelli Rashford March
    Kane Haaland Mitrovic

    Ward Almiron White Patterson

    GW22 - Martinelli -> Bruno FT
    GW23 - Bruno, Almiron -> Saka, Odegaard (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      42 mins ago

      Wouldn’t get rid of Arsenal players before their double

      Open Controls
      1. Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Not sure you seen this properly... I'll be getting in Saka and Odegaard and already have White.

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          I read Saka as Salah, ffs

          Open Controls
      2. FPLBRAH
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        He's bringing in 2 for the double?

        Open Controls
    2. FPLBRAH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      39 mins ago

      I like it

      Open Controls
    3. FantasyClub
      • 2 Years
      38 mins ago

      I’d make those moves myself. I have Saka & Ode, definitely the way forward. You’d wanna wait a bit though til UTD play their games…

      Open Controls
    4. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes Good move

      Open Controls
  8. Punty McPuntface
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Missed the match, why was White pulled at HT?

    He now at risk?

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Due to the early yellow card

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Liability now twice in recent weeks

      Open Controls

