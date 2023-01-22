FPL Gameweek 21: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus points + statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Sunday’s matches on one screen.
As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.
The usual Scout Notes will follow this piece.
SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS
PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
TEAMS – SHOTS IN THE BOX
|Arsenal
|20
|Manchester City
|10
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|6
|Brentford
|3
|Manchester United
|3
|Leeds United
|2
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
|Arsenal
|2.93
|Manchester City
|2.63
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|0.83
|Leeds United
|0.50
|Manchester United
|0.33
|Brentford
|0.29
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE
For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:
GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL
Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek
Had a bit of a stinker of a week. Thank God for Haaland, Rash and Tripps. Just wish I'd left the armband on Erling.