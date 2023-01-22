54
Scout Notes January 22

FPL review: Haaland’s hat-trick, Foden update, Rashford’s run

The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Sunday’s three Premier League fixtures are discussed in our latest Scout Notes article.

CLINICAL HAALAND

After ending his mini-goal drought on Thursday, Erling Haaland (£12.2m) was back on the scoresheet against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Norwegian hit an excellent hat-trick, his fourth of the season so far, despite being withdrawn on the hour mark and replaced by Julian Alvarez (£6.0m). Overall, it’s 25 goals in the Premier League (two more than any player managed all of last season), with 72% of those efforts arriving in front of his own fans at the Etihad.

“The numbers are incredible. He lives 24 hours for his profession, job, passion, love. He’s not stressed much when it’s going well or going bad. He is stable. He feels the defeats. It’s really good. He is not a player who will take the ball 10 metres behind the box. It is not his ability. He has to get the balls being delivered as much as possible from the fantastic players around him. The first goal is because he’s there. The delivery from Kevin De Bruyne is fantastic. Always I believe. We know each other.

Listen, when we lost the competition [Community Shield] against Liverpool, all the debate [in the] week, ten days before West Ham, is he will not adapt to the Premier League. When he played and scored, I don’t know many goals, he is the solution and everything of the team and when he does not score, he is the problem in our team. This is a great vision of these kind of things. We know his quality. We know each other. He is not a player to be dropped. We can’t play the false 9 with him. You have to adapt some movements with him. And we are doing quite well.

The numbers are quite similar when we were champions many years here, except the season (we got) 100 points. So, we are there. Getting to improve, improve, improve. This is what we have to do.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland

Kevin De Bruyne (£12.5m) – back in the starting XI after his midweek benching – and Riyad Mahrez (£7.6m) both supplied assists, with the latter taking his post-World Cup points tally to 45, just one behind Haaland. He also had an effort disallowed for offside.

Elsewhere, Joao Cancelo (£7.1m) was an unused substitute for the second match in a row, with Rico Lewis (£3.9m) and Aymeric Laporte (£5.7m) preferred. Lewis, however, was withdrawn at half-time and replaced by substitute Nathan Ake (£5.0m), despite Pep Guardiola previously stating “… without Nathan right now we cannot play good”. As a result, not one City defender has started all six of their matches since the Premier League resumed, with Cancelo the most-sold player since Saturday’s deadline.

FODEN INJURY LATEST

Phil Foden (£8.1m) missed out on Sunday with a foot injury that he initially picked up in the Manchester derby defeat at Old Trafford last week.

He will now be monitored ahead of Friday’s FA Cup meeting with Arsenal at the Etihad.

“He was in action, in Old Trafford, jump. With Wan Bissaka. He had a problem with his feet. He’s struggling so far. [It’s] Painful. Two or three days rest. We decide with the doctors to stay and recover well. We will see if he arrives against Arsenal. If he’s not fit, we will wait until the next game against Spurs. Because otherwise he cannot train well. He’s a little bit uncomfortable. That’s why we decided with the doctors, all together, to two or three days stay off and then see if getting better.” – Pep Guardiola on Phil Foden

RASHFORD’S RUN GOES ON

Another Gameweek, another goal for Marcus Rashford (£7.1m). The England international has now scored in every round since the World Cup and is bang in form ahead of Man Utd’s potential Double Gameweek 22. Averaging 8.2 points per start from Gameweek 17 onwards, his form is certainly worthy of the Triple Captain chip, with back-to-back home clashes against Crystal Palace and Leeds United in store.

In an action-packed match at the Emirates, Bruno Fernandes’ (£9.8m) assist was his fifth attacking return in as many matches. He’s now created 17 chances for his teammates since the restart, more than any other FPL midfielder including De Bruyne (16).

However, today’s loss inflicted Man Utd’s first league defeat since November, with Erik ten Hag cutting a frustrated figure after full-time.

“You have to defend better. You make mistakes and then it is like a pack of cards. In this situation, it is something we have to avoid, the same as the first two goals when you start the game and you come up. It was too easy to give the goal at 1-1 away. When you are in the game and at 1-0 you have to realise that more spaces will come. We have to learn these lessons if we want to come here and beat these big teams.

‘I think [the] two games head-to-head [versus Arsenal and Crystal Palace], they were really close. It is hard to accept that in the final stages of the game you lose and this can’t happen. We have to face that, we have to learn lessons, and that we are going to make mistakes as I think all three goals were avoidable. Normally we are better in those situations.” – Erik ten Hag

MARTINELLI’S FORM/UNDER THE RADAR NKETIAH

Arsenal edged past Man Utd with a statement victory at the Emirates, with Eddie Nketiah (£6.6m), Bukayo Saka (£8.1m) and Martin Odegaard (£6.9m) all among the points.

However, for the Gunners’ most-owned player Gabriel Martinelli (£6.7m) it was a third successive blank, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.3m) making life difficult and debutant Leandro Trossard (£6.7m) eventually replacing him on 81 minutes.

There isn’t a lot wrong with Martinelli’s underlying numbers from Gameweek 19 onwards. In fact, he’s taken more shots in the box than Odegaard and Saka in that time, with his -1.95 xGI figure only trailing Nketiah. It’s also worth noting that no player in the entire division has underachieved their xGI by more during that spell.

As for Nketiah, he is still going under the radar with his ownership sitting at just 3.8%, despite netting four goals in five starts since replacing Gabriel Jesus (£7.9m). Furthermore, he has also played every minute of every game from Gameweek 17 onwards.

“What Eddie is doing is incredible. We cannot say that we saw that, we were hoping that he could do that because of the way he is, because of his mentality, because of his qualities and how those qualities fit within the team. Losing Gabby [Jesus] was a big blow, it is a big blow today, but Eddie is responding and the team I think in an exceptional way.

The qualities that he has, how much he wants it, how much belief he’s got in himself to become Arsenal’s number 9. His desire, his background, we’re with him every single day, [he’s] a special kid, he’s so loved by everybody at the football club, he’s got a real Arsenal heart and experience within him and that’s really special. You cannot put that into numbers. He’s really, really good.” – Mikel Arteta on Eddie Nketiah

Elsewhere, Ben White (£4.7m) was withdrawn at half-time and replaced by Takehiro Tomiyasu (£4.2m), with the substitution potentially linked to the fact he was carrying a booking and up against Rashford.

However, it’s good news for owners of Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.2m), William Saliba (£5.3m) and Saka, who all avoiding fifth cautions in Arsenal’s 19th game, with the threshold now reset to 10 yellow cards for a ban.

LEEDS ATTACK UNDERWHELMS

In a disappointing game, both Leeds and Brentford’s attacks offered very little quality in the final-third.

The game marked another start for budget forward Wilfried Gnonto (£5.0m), who started out on the left wing but regularly moved into more central positions in behind the disappointing Rodrigo (£6.4m). The Spaniard, meanwhile, struggled to get involved in the game against Brentford’s three centre-halves and was shown a yellow card for throwing the ball in response to a throw not going his way.

Luis Sinisterra (£6.5m) and Patrick Bamford (£7.2m) both appeared from the bench, while club-record signing Georginio Ritter (£5.5m) was an unused substitute, so Jesse Marsch does have options if he chooses to shake things up.

Defensively, Sunday marked the White’s second clean sheet in four matches, with new signing Max Wober (£4.5m) impressing on his first Premier League start. He was stationed at centre-back in the absence of Liam Cooper (£4.4m), but was on some direct free-kicks and picked up a bonus point.

As for Brentford, Ivan Toney (£7.7m) registered three shots but failed to hit the target with any of them, while David Raya (£4.7m) moved up to second in the FPL goalkeeper standings with his third clean sheet in four matches.

  1. The Mighty Whites
    • 7 Years
    46 mins ago

    Does anyone know, if a player was on 4 yellow cards, then gets a 2 yellows in a game, would they just get a one match ban and be on 5 or 6 yellow cards?

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      2 yellows = red....

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        As in, they get the ban for the red but it didn't count as two yellows

        Open Controls
      2. The Mighty Whites
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        I get they’d get a one game ban, but how does it work with the accumulation of yellows? Would they be on 5 or 6?

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Neither. 4

          Open Controls
          1. The Mighty Whites
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Ah, okay, cheers!

            Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Oh dear 2 yellows is a red card...

      Open Controls
    3. Epic Fail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      They would still be on 4 yellows after their ban.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mighty Whites
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      It's a shame that Mitrovic didn't intentionally get a tactical second YC for timewasting or something in GW19 so he would have been suspended for the cup vs. Hull rather than missing the PL game vs. a terrible Chelsea 🙁

      Open Controls
  2. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    43 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (718 teams)

    Current safety score = 62
    Top score = Jebus Saves with 95
    LMS average = 70.6 (-0.26) = 70.34
    Players left = 1.3/12

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
  3. afsr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    42 mins ago

    Kepa
    White Shaw Trippier
    Salah Rashford Martinelli Almiron
    Haaland Kane Martial

    Ward Cancelo Andreas Bueno
    2FT, 0.2m ITB

    A - Salah, Martial -> Fernandes, Gnonto (White will play for Cancelo)
    B - Cancelo, Almiron, Martial -> Botman, Fernandes, Gnonto (-4)

    Is Gnonto even worth it? Want to get Nketiah in that slot later on

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  4. putana
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    who would you rather have for the gw 23 double: mahrez or nketiah

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      nketiah

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Latter

      Open Controls
  5. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    Obviously just thinking of some ideas of how to attack the doubles if they happen. Which looks nicer?

    A. KDB & Almiron to Bruno & Saka for 22. Can't get KDB back in 23.

    B. KDB & Mitro to Bruno & Nketiah for 22. Option to shift back to KDB in 23 (or do something else)

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
    2. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      B. Nice.

      Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  6. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    38 mins ago

    TC Rashford or Bruno?

    Open Controls
    1. FATHER KANE
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      I’m on Bruno

      Open Controls
      1. Epic Fail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Yeah but which one should Gudjohnsen choose?

        Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      32 mins ago

      Let United play the next 3 games and find out if they have a DGW22.

      Open Controls
      1. The Big Fella
        • 6 Years
        just now

        It is already down in the FPL game as being a DGW?!

        Open Controls
  7. Nightf0x
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Kepa (ward)
    Triper walker shaw (botman saliba)
    Rash almiron mahrez mitoma (martineli)
    Kane toney haland

    Which?

    A) almiron to rodrigo/bruno/odegard/saka
    B) walker almiron -4 to awb/martinez saka

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      A BRUNO

      Open Controls
      1. Steve Stiffler
        • 6 Years
        just now

        i agree with this

        Open Controls
  8. Punty McPuntface
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Missed the match, why was White pulled at HT?

    He now at risk?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      18 mins ago

      Yellow card, trusted to start.

      Open Controls
    2. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Was on a yellow and a bit sloppy if I’m honest. Think he’s back next game though. Tomi hasn’t been great either and doubt Arteta will want to change that back four unnecessarily.

      Open Controls
      1. ZimZalabim
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Tomiyasu was really good when he came on, Id say his played himself into contention, wouldn't be surprised if he takes starts off white going forward

        Open Controls
  9. Witty Pun: Not good at this…
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    I'm so unsure when to play my chips this year. Will there be some bigger DGWs down the line?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Much bigger ones in March, April and May.

      Open Controls
  10. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Has there been any update on Martial?

    Open Controls
    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      No idea, but my view is this:

      The only time Martial isn't injured is when he is about to get injured. This is all we need to know.

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah I won't be happy holding onto him but don't think it's a great idea to sell him if he's available for a juicy DGW.

        Open Controls
  11. Steve Stiffler
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Early thoughts for next week? Thinking Salah+Greenwood to Kane+Mitoma (-4)?

    Kepa
    Trippier | Shaw | White
    Saka | Bruno | Salah | Rashford | Martinelli
    Kane | Toney

    Ward | Stones | Greenwood | Patterson*

    1FT, 1.1ITB

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Steve Stiffler
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      apolgies, Kane is Haaland in my team**

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not sure about taking a hit to get Kane in for Man City.

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Na, do the moves over 2GWs for free

      Open Controls
    4. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      So you would be sitting Toney home vs SOU

      Open Controls
    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm no Salah fan, but think you'd take Salah +4 vs. WOL vs. Kane vs. MCI

      Open Controls
    6. Lionac
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Would bring Kane after City game

      Open Controls
  12. Lionac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Is it worth spending transfer on bringing Mitoma for this GW if I'll sell him for Odegard in next round for DGW23?

    Guess I should just go for Odegaard

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      I would just go for Odegaard.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Straight to Ode. Good fixture away to Everton before double

      Open Controls
    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      ARS at EVE will be major surgery

      Open Controls
  13. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Odegaard or Nketiah for my last Arsenal slot?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Who are the alternatives? If you go for Ode then who is the FWD then vice versa of Nketiah

      Open Controls
    2. Lionac
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Odegaard more nailed. Better option long term. Nketiah might get minutes reduced with Trossard comming. Both Trossard and Martinelli can also play as FWD

      Open Controls
  14. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Luke Ayling 8pts. Kieran Trippier 8pts. Ayling DGW against floppish opponents. 0.1% owned. Hop aboard the Space X Falcon 9 to the highest ranks you can imagine! Woohoo.

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Leeds vs floppish United
      Are you trying to start a fight?

      Open Controls
  15. The Big Fella
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Currently on White, Saka and Martinelli. Debating selling Mitro for Nketiah but this will mean selling White. I suppose the question is: Nketiah or White?

    Open Controls

